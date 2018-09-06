Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ covers EW: ‘I like being anonymous’

Since I’m not really into superhero films, I tend to side-eye Marvel’s years-long reluctance to make a female-led superhero film. They had plenty of opportunities, but for years they were more than happy to churn out the sausage-party films and balk when anyone suggested that perhaps Black Widow should have a stand-alone movie. Finally, Kevin Feige got with the program and realized that girls see movies too (shocking!). So Brie Larson was hired to play Captain Marvel in a stand-alone origin film. The film is set in the ‘90s, because ‘90s nostalgia is a very real thing and Brie even wears a NIN shirt, which warms my heart. Anyway, Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive cover story about Captain Marvel, which comes out March 8, 2019. Some quotes from Brie:
Captain Marvel is a part-Kree, part-human pilot, and she’s just being herself: “She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”
She’s not a godlike superhero: “You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive. Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”
Brie didn’t say yes to the film right away: “I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous. I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future….[but] just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” Larson says. And becoming the face of a Marvel superhero doesn’t hurt, either: The first time she put on the Captain Marvel suit, she says, her first thought was, “Whoa, am I going to be a character at Disneyland?”
She trained for months to get the stunt work right: “I was an introvert with asthma before this movie. I really thought when they hired me, ‘I am the worst choice for an action movie.’ And I didn’t know that I had a little Keanu Reeves in me! Who knew?”
I’ll admit it, it did surprise me when Brie was announced for this role, just because she seems like such an indie-film purist, someone who would never be down with a big Marvel role. But Brie is a pragmatist too, and a smart cookie: she knows that this will open her to a new fanbase and new opportunities. Plus, she probably loves that kids will come up to her now. And she loves the fact that they actually fleshed out a real character for her in a lead role.
She wants to be know as movie star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Im rolling my eyes everytime someone who takes a role that comes with huge attention talks about not wanting the fame. She had huge acclaim already, she didnt need this role, she wanted it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could see concerns about typecasting, but fame? Come on. The entire Hollywood game is getting your name out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeeeeah she also did Kong Skull Island. I'm not sure I buy the fake earnest indie darling. She took the first big blockbuster she could after Room. Nobody thought Skull Island was going to bomb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kong skull island didn't bomb. It made almost 600 mln and is part of new uniwersum. It is really strange that so many 'experts' said it on this side in comments. You so badly wanted this movie to flip and was wrong guys. Get over it. Warner Bros was happy about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@socool fair enough! My bad. It was torn apart criticallly, so I remembered incorrectly. The point being that she took a huge blockbuster immediately. Not really about the success of the movie. But thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It got good reviews, though… You must be confused
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tale Ha! Yes. I clearly am. I definitely remembered the success of that movie incorrectly. Wow. Regardless, her choice to do it isn't one of someone who wishes to stay an indie darling. That's all I'm saying. I'll do my "movie success" research next time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, it didn't bomb, but it wasn't a massive hit, either. The film's overall budget meant that it needed to make ~$500 million just to break even. IMO, it suffered mainly from the fact that China didn't greenlight it. Massive market loss there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But China did greenlight it. It grossed almost $170M there, and outperformed all of the Marvel movies, Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast, and a whole host of other high profile blockbusters at the China box office in 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Larson absolutely wants to be. Always has.
She did the entertainment show circuit for years before movie roles beckoned. I think she even released a pop single, or summat?
This faux ‘who-me’ antics after years of tolling for fame is tiresome BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for it!
And predictably, the fanboys are already out in force whining about their hurt fee fees because another GIRL is being forced on them!! So fragile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You're so right about the fragile fanboys. I've been so disappointed with most of my 'comic nerd' guy friends. They're trashing the movie and declaring the end of marvel because Cap Marvel will potentially be the future leader along with black panther.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I'm tempted to see the hell out of this movie multiple times just to to stick it to the fragile fanboys. Blockbusters with female leads that win at the box office will be the only thing that eventually shuts them up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am here for it even though I have a tiny doubt that Brie can be forceful as Captain Marvel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She's good dramatic actor but kinda agree Maya. I'm still super excited for the movie though, WW was so underwhelming. So I trust marvel to make a good female led movie. And unlike gal, at least Brie can act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so bland and I think marvel rushed the casting. But you’re right, at lease she can act. WW was uwatchable.
Having said that, will see the movie once it premieres. Probably more than once lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was at her best in Scott Pilgrim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally forgot that she was in that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That this is set in the 90′s seems to confirm some of the time travel rumors about Avengers 4.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmm, I’d like a little Keanu Reeves in me.
Oops, did I say that out loud? :p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn't we all?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gosh, hahahaha!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can't wait! And they're bringing back Lee Pace in this one, although he'll be blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really interested in this movie.
And I love the costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. Brie Larson? She was good in Scott Pilgrim, but I would have loved to have seen Saoirse Ronan as Carol Danvers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anonymous? Woman, you're a Hollywood actress! This isn't even your first blockbuster movie! Do these people ever listen to themselves, swear to God. I can't believe they seriously tried to sell her as an anti-JLaw two years back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I'll say again, can we STOP trying to make Brie Larson a "thing"! She is so bland looking and not dynamic enough on screen. This will not end well, but maybe that is the point considering Marvel is truly a boys club and the women are just supporting characters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought about Alicia Vikander and her being an action star until I watched Tomb Raider. I had previously seen her in Man From U.N.C.L.E and thought she was cute-ish( liked her voice) but bland. And Wx Machina worked that bland vibes she gives off to great effect.
But Tomb Raider made me notice her more. She was lively and seemed fun. My big sis who knows nothing about her found her really beautiful. I also have to wonder about those complaining she had no muscles or abs because the first time she appears in the movie( getting her ass handed to her), she absolutely looks fit as f*ck!
I’ve only seen Brie in Kong, not too blown away by her performance but I look forward to being so. Now that I know she’s in Scott Pilgrim, I HAVE even more read to watch that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this cover and these teaser photos are any indications, Brie will be bland. I hope not for her sake, but this is the first Marvel film where I've seen promos, and I feel indifferent. They should hold off until they can release a trailer, because this cover lost any momentum the film had in the first place for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I've followed her on social media for a long time and she's one of my favorite "out and proud" feminists in Hollywood. She's smart, silly and compassionate. I believe she wants to enjoy the acclaim of being a celebrated movie star, demonstrate further that female-led movies can make big bucks and wants to give little kids everywhere another female hero to look up to. Brie is a good choice because I trust she would have insisted the character be complex and not just a hot babe. Black Widow is not an interesting character IMO, she's just a sultry spy in a catsuit (hot babe) and there are plenty of films and shows about Russian spies already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse