Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ covers EW: ‘I like being anonymous’

Grand Opening "Gwen Stefani-Just A Girl" Las Vegas

Since I’m not really into superhero films, I tend to side-eye Marvel’s years-long reluctance to make a female-led superhero film. They had plenty of opportunities, but for years they were more than happy to churn out the sausage-party films and balk when anyone suggested that perhaps Black Widow should have a stand-alone movie. Finally, Kevin Feige got with the program and realized that girls see movies too (shocking!). So Brie Larson was hired to play Captain Marvel in a stand-alone origin film. The film is set in the ‘90s, because ‘90s nostalgia is a very real thing and Brie even wears a NIN shirt, which warms my heart. Anyway, Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive cover story about Captain Marvel, which comes out March 8, 2019. Some quotes from Brie:

Captain Marvel is a part-Kree, part-human pilot, and she’s just being herself: “She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

She’s not a godlike superhero: “You have this Kree part of her that’s unemotional, that is an amazing fighter and competitive. Then there’s this human part of her that is flawed but is also the thing that she ends up leading by. It’s the thing that gets her in trouble, but it’s also the thing that makes her great. And those two sides warring against each other is what makes her her.”

Brie didn’t say yes to the film right away: “I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous. I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future….[but] just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” Larson says. And becoming the face of a Marvel superhero doesn’t hurt, either: The first time she put on the Captain Marvel suit, she says, her first thought was, “Whoa, am I going to be a character at Disneyland?”

She trained for months to get the stunt work right: “I was an introvert with asthma before this movie. I really thought when they hired me, ‘I am the worst choice for an action movie.’ And I didn’t know that I had a little Keanu Reeves in me! Who knew?”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

I’ll admit it, it did surprise me when Brie was announced for this role, just because she seems like such an indie-film purist, someone who would never be down with a big Marvel role. But Brie is a pragmatist too, and a smart cookie: she knows that this will open her to a new fanbase and new opportunities. Plus, she probably loves that kids will come up to her now. And she loves the fact that they actually fleshed out a real character for her in a lead role.

Cover & photos courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ covers EW: ‘I like being anonymous’”

  1. bap says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:44 am

    She wants to be know as movie star.

    Reply
  2. David says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:44 am

    She looks great!

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I’m here for it!

    And predictably, the fanboys are already out in force whining about their hurt fee fees because another GIRL is being forced on them!! So fragile.

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I am here for it even though I have a tiny doubt that Brie can be forceful as Captain Marvel.

    Reply
  5. Honey bear says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:55 am

    She was at her best in Scott Pilgrim.

    Reply
  6. Morning Coffee says:
    September 6, 2018 at 9:57 am

    That this is set in the 90′s seems to confirm some of the time travel rumors about Avengers 4.

    Reply
  7. Sally says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Mmm, I’d like a little Keanu Reeves in me.

    Oops, did I say that out loud? :p

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Can’t wait! And they’re bringing back Lee Pace in this one, although he’ll be blue.

    Reply
  9. Jane says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Really interested in this movie.

    And I love the costume.

    Reply
  10. Tallia says:
    September 6, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Meh. Brie Larson? She was good in Scott Pilgrim, but I would have loved to have seen Saoirse Ronan as Carol Danvers.

    Reply
  11. Veronica S. says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Anonymous? Woman, you’re a Hollywood actress! This isn’t even your first blockbuster movie! Do these people ever listen to themselves, swear to God. I can’t believe they seriously tried to sell her as an anti-JLaw two years back.

    Reply
  12. vesper says:
    September 6, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    I’ll say again, can we STOP trying to make Brie Larson a “thing”! She is so bland looking and not dynamic enough on screen. This will not end well, but maybe that is the point considering Marvel is truly a boys club and the women are just supporting characters.

    Reply
    • ZGB says:
      September 6, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      That’s what I thought about Alicia Vikander and her being an action star until I watched Tomb Raider. I had previously seen her in Man From U.N.C.L.E and thought she was cute-ish( liked her voice) but bland. And Wx Machina worked that bland vibes she gives off to great effect.
      But Tomb Raider made me notice her more. She was lively and seemed fun. My big sis who knows nothing about her found her really beautiful. I also have to wonder about those complaining she had no muscles or abs because the first time she appears in the movie( getting her ass handed to her), she absolutely looks fit as f*ck!

      I’ve only seen Brie in Kong, not too blown away by her performance but I look forward to being so. Now that I know she’s in Scott Pilgrim, I HAVE even more read to watch that movie.

      Reply
    • Derriere says:
      September 6, 2018 at 3:09 pm

      If this cover and these teaser photos are any indications, Brie will be bland. I hope not for her sake, but this is the first Marvel film where I’ve seen promos, and I feel indifferent. They should hold off until they can release a trailer, because this cover lost any momentum the film had in the first place for me.

      Reply
  13. K says:
    September 6, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I’ve followed her on social media for a long time and she’s one of my favorite “out and proud” feminists in Hollywood. She’s smart, silly and compassionate. I believe she wants to enjoy the acclaim of being a celebrated movie star, demonstrate further that female-led movies can make big bucks and wants to give little kids everywhere another female hero to look up to. Brie is a good choice because I trust she would have insisted the character be complex and not just a hot babe. Black Widow is not an interesting character IMO, she’s just a sultry spy in a catsuit (hot babe) and there are plenty of films and shows about Russian spies already.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment