Ben Affleck stopped home from rehab after 2 weeks, Shauna’s car was at his house

Just yesterday, US Magazine, Jennifer Garner’s outlet of choice for years published new quotes from her about her unwavering support for Ben Affleck. She earned the cover again right in time for the release of her action thriller, Peppermint. The last time Jen covered US it was all about “Her new life! Happier and sexier than ever!” but this time she “Can’t let go.” I doubt she approved this cover but these quotes are likely from her people. Here’s what she told them, about how she’ll always support Ben no matter what. Hm.
“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “No matter the circumstances.”
“Jen just wants Ben to be the best father he can be,” says a Garner confidant. “She wants to give their kids the best life possible.”
“Ben and Jen are on good terms,” adds the confidant. “Yes, he does things that piss her off, but she puts her feelings aside for the kids. They both want what’s best for them and have made a commitment to see that through.”
They are, however, no longer committed to each other. Despite delayed divorce proceedings, “they are not getting back together or even considering it,” says the insider. (According to TMZ, the duo finally reached a settlement, which Affleck will sign when he is released from rehab.) In fact, Garner prefers facing life solo — for now. “She is content being single,” says a second insider. “She is just fine being with her kids.”
I’m sure in this case “no matter the circumstance” means “no matter how drunk and stupid Ben looks dating young models with poor grammar,” but it’s a little tone deaf all things considered. There are unforgivable acts and there are garbage toxic people from whom you need to detach, whether they’re family or not. I don’t think the things we know about Affleck have put him at that level, but maybe her people should rethink the blanket statements.
Speaking of Ben dating young models, he was spotted at his house earlier this week taking a break from rehab. Paparazzi agency X17 points out that Shauna Sexton’s car was at Ben’s house on Sunday too. Don’t worry though, he’s just there to exercise! Because the rehab facility where he’s staying surely doesn’t have an exercise room, right? Because a sober companion couldn’t have accompanied Ben to any high end exclusive exercise facility in the area. People, US and TMZ have damage control reports explaining the sighting of Ben at home and stating that he has a coach and therapist with him.
“Ben is working out at his house,” the insider says. “He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers.”
“Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out,” the insider explains. “For a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.” – People
A source tells Us Weekly that the actor is still in treatment, but he is allowed to leave the clinic to “work out at his gym for a few hours a day.”
“He was playing basketball,” the source added, noting that Affleck, 46, is “always accompanied by his coach and therapist.” – US Magazine
So Ben leaves rehab for “a few hours” to work out at home every day. Isn’t the point of rehab to be away from people, places and things? You don’t get that at home. Meanwhile X17 reports that Jen picked Ben up at the airport, at Van Nuys, on Friday and that he spent that night at his former residence with her and the kids. So why aren’t all the other outlets reporting this? I google mapped this. He is reportedly at a rehab in Malibu, which is an hour drive west from LA. The Van Nuys airport is a half hour drive north-west. How does it make sense for him to fly? I guess he’s rich and didn’t feel like driving.
ET is reporting that Ben is back at rehab, there are photos of him being driven there, and E! claims he’s so super serious about it this time around and can’t even leave, you guys. This is what E! reported Tuesday:
This isn’t like the other rehabs he has done in the past. This is a residential program, and he is staying on property. He is not at the point where he has a lot of freedom or is able to leave. He is doing intense counseling and spending a lot of time in meetings and therapy. He also has time in his day to workout and spend time outside in the mountain.
And his back tattoo is totally fake!
I really hope this guy gets well. I have a soft spot for this group of people, and my cold little heart wants to see something good come out of this.
If Shauna were my daughter I would have staged an intervention of my own at this point…22 or not that man has young kids and a myriad of personal problems and addictions. Shauna’s not laying low, she’s loving this.
He doesn’t seem to want it for himself at this point. Jen should go for full custody and supervised visits. She has always sung his praises to the press and he hasn’t shown her a third of gratitude or respect in return.
I’d like to see a statement from her team saying Jen is ready to put her own life first, which includes a happy personal life and great relationships with her kids. It’s an unnecessary burden for her, really a ball and chain, to make sure her drunken ex-husband is “okay.” That’s not her responsibility– it’s his. It’s dysfunctional for her to prop him up whenever and it’s unfair to her and her kids. If Ben can’t pull his weight, f-ck him. He’s a grown-ass man. He has more resources to help himself than 99.99999 people in this world. Boundaries are important and necessary in all relationships. If she wants this man-baby glommed onto her for life, I assure you it will deplete her energy and emotional resources. It’s up to her to emotionally separate from the quicksand that is her ex. If she really wants to, that is.
She puts the kids first and that is her choice and right as their mother. What’s wrong with that? Absolutely nothing.
I get that everyone has an opinion about everything but shes allowed to choose to handle him and all that comes with that for the sake of her children, as is her right regardless of how you, I or anyone else thinks of it.
She isn’t putting her kids first if she’s letting him back in the house without completing his treatment. He is basically a mess and those kids deserve better.
And I wouldn’t be surprised if her bad shoe game is a secret cry for help or a walking symbol of resentment of her dead weight ex-partner. This stuff has to manifest somehow. Free yourself Jen. With a fantastic new pair of stilettos, kick him to the curb.
Her fashion has never been good, but I do think the shoe issue may be a health problem – she has a serious toe deformity on the right side, if I recall. She may have gotten it surgically repaired, but it still looked painful.
She has mentioned that she always wanted to be a ballerina and had trained in ballet. I wonder if that has anything to do with it?
Oh good, he’s definitely taking this seriously. 🙄
I can’t believe she lets him spend the night at her home all weekend? Then he leaves her house and immediately goes to his pad to bang the playboy model .
This probably is exactly how they were during their marriage. She’d take care of him until he was ready to go party and bang other women. Rinse repeat. Has anything actually changed between them?
She needs to cut him loose and really move on with her life. He is nothing but bad news. I don’t know how she stands him. I don’t think he belongs around young girls either – his drinking and antics with the playboy model probably totally grosses out his daughters. Do the kids even like their dad? or is Jen forcing him onto them?
She just can’t let go, it’s sad for her that this is going to be her life with him.
It doesn’t seem to me like Ben is taking his addiction very seriously.
He has all the the resources in the world at his fingertips that most people can’t even dream of.
Why not stay in intensive rehab treatment and not a spa for at least 3 months and really dig deep into the cause of his destructive and hurtful behavior???
Hooking up with this ch$eap and thirsty looking Shauna is not taking his addicton seriously, she is most likely part of his addiction issues, just another form, like s$x.
I think Ben is his worst enemy, I wish him all of the best, he is a talented director with a lot of wealth and success, a double Oscar winner, so-so actor who has three healthy children and an ex-wife that is very supportive of his sobriety.
What else could you possibly ask for?
Love thst ivory outfit in Jen. She looks great.
Jennifer Garner is so damn boring with her self-sacrificial mother/ martyred wife shtick, that I almost feel sympathy for the alcoholic Ben and his infantile Playboy model.
It’s like one of those cheesy stories/ movies where the main character is so inhumanly pure and noble that you start to feel sympathy for the villains, because at least they have something human about them.
IKR? Divorce isn’t the end of the world. Just move on.
If she loses him, she loses her A-list invites and status as his wife. I am certain that she’s unwilling to let go since once the divorce is finalized, once she’s officially his ex, she will be just another rich Hollywood ex-wife of a famous man.
She’s determined to hold on even when it’s clear that he wants nothing to do with her.
Her being a martyr is the last act she has going for herself. After this, obscurity except for Hallmark movies and Capital One commercials. Jen the Savior has gotten her reams of press coverage and she’s loving every minute of it. This is her psychological bread and butter.
If a person wants to leave rehab within 2 weeks it is either because they believe they are “cured” or they want to use drugs or alcohol again right now.
In Ben’s case, i think it is all of these plus he wants to bang his 22 yr. old Playboy model!
IMO, there is been way too much info. allegedly leaked to gossip sites about Ben’s rehab. That tells me that little rehab is actually taking place. If it were, i do not think we would be hearing about every little thing that allegedly is occurring in his rehab stay….
It is a serious HIPAA violation for anyone from the facilities to be talking about his rehab, so I wonder if it’s just his team putting their spin on the obvious: he’s not taking it seriously?
@Elena
Exactly!!
Of course it’s his team. Remember the “he reached out for help and is totally serious” narrative? The narrative that came after his ex left her first attempt at intervention shaking and came back with a bodyguard? Now it’s “yeah he leaves all the time…oh but now he won’t”. This guy’s damage control needs damage control.
Having been hospitalized (not for addiction, but mental health issues) I can tell you that staying there can be stifling and freak you out, but thing is, that in order to get better, you have to stay, complete the program, and also at the same time, make plans to change the dynamics of your situation.
He hasn’t been required to stay in (something that should be reformed) and I do think he should push his divorce through so he can leave rehab with a changed life. I do think it’s going to end badly for him.
His eyes look completely dead.
I just can’t laugh at him anymore, he’s sick and a carwreck. I think he’s going to have a tragic end.
When celebrities are allowed special privileges in rehab or AA/NA meetings – it usually ends very badly for the celebrity’s sobriety.
I’m really confused as to why she thinks having this train wreck in the house is in anyway good for his children. In his current condition there is no way he should be allowed anywhere near their kids. I think she is setting a terrible example for their kids who will associate Bens’s terrrible addictive behavior with adult male behavior- exactly the way Ben learned this behavior from his troubled father . I always resisted the “Jenn is a doormat” narrative but it really looks like she cant let go. Any sane person would file those divorce papers and get sole custody with supervised visits.I think she needs her own intervention.
I believe Jen has become like Betty Broderick (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betty_Broderick) or like Brynn Hartman (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Hartman#Death), her entire identity is being Ben’s wife and I am certain that she believes that she helped make him famous, not the other way around. If she were to leave him on her own initiative, I believe that she would in fact end up becoming the responsible adult woman she has clearly tried to avoid being.
In her own way, she is determined to be the eternal ingenue and it’s not healthy since she refuses to accept that her marriage is over and she will NOT just do right by her children. In her view, she is a ‘good girl’ and ‘good girls’ do not take responsibility for anything in their lives. I do not believe that the dip will protect her children from dysfunction since she likes being a victim too much.
Must be nice to have so much money that you can just eff up over and over and over and still have that safety net. Whatever Ben. Get it together or not but could you maybe move somewhere pap free so we don’t have to witness?
Jennifer’s career is in the toilet. That Peppermint movie is trash. Her choices or offers of movie are tragic by itself. She should just leave LA and raise her kids somewhere. I like her but her choices are dismal.
10% on Rotten Tomatoes?! Oops. 😬 That’s no comeback vehicle.
I think at this point she’s done in Hollywood, whether she likes it or not. She’s not talented and her recent spate of good press does not mean she’s entitled to good reviews and more work in the future.
She had a good enough run and had much more time because of her marriage to Affleck, but that is all over and done now. If it’s ten percent on RT, she is over.
All the goodwill she has received has not translated to good offers. If she can’t concentrate to improve her career then, it might be better for her to just leave the business and concentrate on her personal business and her kids. I am frustrated with her choices and her personal drama.
Her marketing of herself hasn’t gotten her any new roles that might actually lift her up professionally and she should know by now that being Hollywood’s favorite martyr is in fact not going to translate into getting solid actual work. Her perky act isn’t passing when she’s making bad choices that are going to damage her kids in the future.
Leaving LA and Ben behind won’t happen without a huge fight, mainly since she is desperate for a real career, not just being a housewife. She won’t let go since she herself has resources to enable her to avoid facing her own realities and accept that her marriage is over and so is her short lived career as an actress. She has the resources to continue her delusion.
She’s deluding herself (with the support of the press and her family and her money) that she’s going to have some kind of happy ending, with Ben being the perfect husband, a fabulous career as an in demand Hollywood actress with a top level A-list status, and a perfect life, all without having to lose her image of herself as a fresh off the farm saint. She has resources and support to continue the delusion and as long as her divorce remains unfinished, she can continue that.
She’s enabling Affleck’s dysfunction since if he is a mess, she can continue to delay the end of her marriage, the delusions, and she can avoid responsible adulthood. It’s like she has Avoidance Personality Disorder. She is buttressing her unhealthy clinging and obsession of Ben to avoid facing hard facts.
Say what you will about Ben – and there’s a lot to say at this point. But he’s not forcing JG to remain in this situation. She is willingly in it. Not only in it but picking him up at the airport and having him sleep over at their house? How is this good for anybody at this point. Doesn’t really seem like she’s doing any good since he’s skipping out of rehab on a daily basis to “work out” and see the Playboy model. This just seems like the exact same thing she did for the last 12 years. He is always going to be an addict, even if he gets sober for a period, so when does she stop doing this? But then, “he is the love of my life, so what am I going to do about that?” I predict continued dysfunction and codependence.
I think Jen enables his mess, since as long as he remains a mess, she will be able to continue to control him and just postpone the divorce paperwork. This is about control, not about blind adoration. If she loses him, she loses the invites and the status that comes with being his wife. I am certain that she’s unwilling to let that go.
If he sobers up and basically takes back control of his life, he might push the divorce through and all her fantasies of a perfect life will dissolve the minute she walks out of that courtroom.
Not sure what to say about Ben/Jen/Shauna/rehab/back tattoos. But the cover inset of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood is making me laff.
Having just kicked out my addict this weekend, I feel for Jen, you want to help but know you shouldn’t. It’s dizzying… Mine was given so many chances so so so many chances, and so many offers of help, rehab, insurance etc. And he chose to blow up his life and tried to blow up mine. (I won’t go into it all, but it was disgusting behavior that can’t be forgiven.)
I just gave up, but then I talked to him today and he’s all “I’m back on track!” Yeah you aren’t after 5 days.
Pssst. Ben… you aren’t better after 2 weeks after 20 plus years of this. I hope they both get help and have happy productive lives.
