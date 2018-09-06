Ben Affleck stopped home from rehab after 2 weeks, Shauna’s car was at his house



Just yesterday, US Magazine, Jennifer Garner’s outlet of choice for years published new quotes from her about her unwavering support for Ben Affleck. She earned the cover again right in time for the release of her action thriller, Peppermint. The last time Jen covered US it was all about “Her new life! Happier and sexier than ever!” but this time she “Can’t let go.” I doubt she approved this cover but these quotes are likely from her people. Here’s what she told them, about how she’ll always support Ben no matter what. Hm.

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “No matter the circumstances.” “Jen just wants Ben to be the best father he can be,” says a Garner confidant. “She wants to give their kids the best life possible.” “Ben and Jen are on good terms,” adds the confidant. “Yes, he does things that piss her off, but she puts her feelings aside for the kids. They both want what’s best for them and have made a commitment to see that through.” They are, however, no longer committed to each other. Despite delayed divorce proceedings, “they are not getting back together or even considering it,” says the insider. (According to TMZ, the duo finally reached a settlement, which Affleck will sign when he is released from rehab.) In fact, Garner prefers facing life solo — for now. “She is content being single,” says a second insider. “She is just fine being with her kids.”

[From US Magazine]

I’m sure in this case “no matter the circumstance” means “no matter how drunk and stupid Ben looks dating young models with poor grammar,” but it’s a little tone deaf all things considered. There are unforgivable acts and there are garbage toxic people from whom you need to detach, whether they’re family or not. I don’t think the things we know about Affleck have put him at that level, but maybe her people should rethink the blanket statements.

Speaking of Ben dating young models, he was spotted at his house earlier this week taking a break from rehab. Paparazzi agency X17 points out that Shauna Sexton’s car was at Ben’s house on Sunday too. Don’t worry though, he’s just there to exercise! Because the rehab facility where he’s staying surely doesn’t have an exercise room, right? Because a sober companion couldn’t have accompanied Ben to any high end exclusive exercise facility in the area. People, US and TMZ have damage control reports explaining the sighting of Ben at home and stating that he has a coach and therapist with him.

“Ben is working out at his house,” the insider says. “He goes home to his gym to work out with his trainers.” “Since last week, he’s been driven from the clinic every day from rehab to the house to work out,” the insider explains. “For a few hours a day. He’s always accompanied by his coach and therapist.” – People A source tells Us Weekly that the actor is still in treatment, but he is allowed to leave the clinic to “work out at his gym for a few hours a day.” “He was playing basketball,” the source added, noting that Affleck, 46, is “always accompanied by his coach and therapist.” – US Magazine

So Ben leaves rehab for “a few hours” to work out at home every day. Isn’t the point of rehab to be away from people, places and things? You don’t get that at home. Meanwhile X17 reports that Jen picked Ben up at the airport, at Van Nuys, on Friday and that he spent that night at his former residence with her and the kids. So why aren’t all the other outlets reporting this? I google mapped this. He is reportedly at a rehab in Malibu, which is an hour drive west from LA. The Van Nuys airport is a half hour drive north-west. How does it make sense for him to fly? I guess he’s rich and didn’t feel like driving.

ET is reporting that Ben is back at rehab, there are photos of him being driven there, and E! claims he’s so super serious about it this time around and can’t even leave, you guys. This is what E! reported Tuesday:

This isn’t like the other rehabs he has done in the past. This is a residential program, and he is staying on property. He is not at the point where he has a lot of freedom or is able to leave. He is doing intense counseling and spending a lot of time in meetings and therapy. He also has time in his day to workout and spend time outside in the mountain.

[From E!]

And his back tattoo is totally fake!