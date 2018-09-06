Michael Moore’s midterm prediction: ‘There’s going to be a tsunami of voters’

Michael Moore’s new documentary is Fahrenheit 11/9, which is obviously about Donald Trump’s election and presidency. The documentary premieres at the Toronto Film Festival today – it’s the big opening night premiere. Moore got a lot of credit for correctly predicting the way Trump would “win” the presidency – by appealing to white voters in the Rust Belt, and by winning states like Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. So what are his predictions for the midterms and 2020? The thing is, Moore shouldn’t be seen as an oracle – some of his predictions are designed as warnings, to rile up people and get them motivated. So he’s being careful. Some highlights from Moore’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter:
We created Trump: “Trump is our Frankenstein and we are Dr. Frankenstein. We have helped to create a situation that has allowed us to end up with Trump. The dumbing down of our society through the media, the lack of education through poor schools, allows for a dumbed-down electorate, and for him to be able to actually get 63 million votes.”
Predictions for the midterms: Moore’s not prepared to say a Democratic takeback of the House, let alone the Senate, is a fait accompli, but he predicts, “There’s going to be a tsunami of voters — especially women, young people and people of color. If there are candidates worth voting for, there will be a shellacking the likes of which the Republicans have never seen.”
The 2020 presidential election: “As things stand right now, everybody should operate as if it’s a two-term Trump,” but if the Dems are to unseat him, “we need beloved figures running. Say what you want about Trump, but tens of millions watched his show. We need Tom Hanks, Oprah, Michelle Obama. Who would not vote for Michelle Obama?”
His prediction that Trump would do well in the Rust Belt: “I just felt, ‘What is wrong with me that I could not communicate to people that he was going to win these three or four states and that we had to get out en masse?’ It really bothered me.”
Trump is a modern fascist: Fahrenheit 11/9 is at its most provocative when it veers away from Trump’s ascension to recount Adolf Hitler’s rise, with an emphasis on how the media in the 1930s, from The New York Times to the Jewish press, normalized the Fuhrer. Moore insists he isn’t making a direct comparison between Trump and Hitler but rather making “a serious point about fascism,” he explains. “It comes from a book, Friendly Fascism, by a philosopher named Bertram Gross. He talks about how the fascism of the 21st century would not be like the fascism of the 20th century. It would not come with concentration camps and swastikas, but with a TV show and a smiley face. The fascists of the 21st century will convince the people to go against their own interests by using television and branding. I don’t think we should be afraid to call this out for what it is.”
Wow, I 100% agree with him. I think the midterms will hopefully be a huge wakeup call for the GOP, but we have to remember to #StayWoke. I also think it’s way too soon to make any 2020 predictions since 2020 will hinge on what happens in the midterms, and whether Democrats get both the House and Senate and begin impeachment proceedings. As for Moore’s note about modern fascism… he’s absolutely right. I’ve been calling Trump a fascist this whole time, because that’s what he is. It’s not hyperbolic. It’s really f–king happening.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I feel like whenever it’s mentioned that trump won MI, PA, WI, etc., it’s not dwelled on that he won them by tiny amounts. They weren’t blowouts. I hope there is a blue tsunami the likes of which we’ve never seen in November – I hope it dwarfs every presidential election ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And WI was unconstitutionally gerrymandered within an inch of its life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy christ on a cracker, was it ever! When I lived in WI, I worked on Russ Feingold’s campaign. We all were shocked just how horribly gerrymandered even the most “liberal” districts were. It has only gotten worse under the current GOP leadership…and I really didn’t think it could be possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Cambridge Analytica knew which districts to target, right? And the NRA probably has high-precision voter turnout lists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A. Michelle Obama doesn’t want to run for President, and I don’t blame her. 8 years of having racial and sexist hatred spewed at you on a daily basis would kill anyone’s desire for large scale public service.
B. Stop f*cking encouraging movie stars to run for office. I don’t find it funny or heartwarming. If the left can’t put forth legitimate candidates, then they’ve got bigger problems.
C. I’m not going to be secure about the mid-terms until victory is actually and irrefutably declared. The Dems have proven over and over how adept they are at snatching a defeat from the jaws of victory and while we have seen some great victories and fire in smaller races, overall Democratic leadership has been all posturing and no action. I’m pretty certain we’re all going to be disappointed in the numbers when Kavanaugh is confirmed.
D. Call it what it is. Just because there haven’t been concentration camps yet doesn’t mean it isn’t like Hitler’s rise to power. Quit tiptoeing around it for God’s sake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What you said! Especially B. Stop talking about an Oprah presidency people! There’s disaster on all levels of our government, people. We know someone familiar with the legislative and regulatory processes. That’s not Oprah or Tom Hanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oprah and other celebs, No, No, No.
And NO to Michael Avenatti. On twitter he criticized the Dems on the Judicial committee and said Dems were are asking him how to be a fighter. He said you either know or you don’t. He’s starting to get on my nerves by twisting the Kavanaugh hearing to make himself look like only he can beat drump. He is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with you. Although I do wish Michelle would run. I know she won’t. But I wouldn’t be NOT happy if she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially no to Clooney.
He would be a trainwreck of massive secrets that would explode on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he completely loses me with that over the top statement. No we do not need celebrities running the country. Total and utter drivel. 102 million eligible voters stayed home. That’s our problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on all points.
I would vote for Michelle Obama in a heartbeat, but she doesn’t want it, and it’s not fair to keep suggesting her. She has given us more than we deserve already.
We need COMPETENCE, experience, leadership, and intelligence. We need someone who understands the law, who understands the government, and who understands all that the role of POTUS entails. While I’d vote for a sock puppet over Trump, I do not want an inexperienced celebrity. There is so much damage to undo, we need someone who gets that and can do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grabbyhands: agree so much with you, especially on point B. Why have we become such a celebrity-obsessed culture? Yes, I see the irony of where I am reading/commenting! Hanks and Oprah are wonderful people but not remotely qualified for the office, nor is Michelle, even though she probably is smart enough and learned from Barack. We need actual experienced people, not more celebrities. Was surprised at Moore’s comment too.
Edit to say: I see others agree and expressed it better than me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, Michelle is as well qualified for the Presidency as her husband. She was on hiatus and so it’s easy to forget, but she actually is a lawyer. Barack didn’t have that much experience as a legislator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With regards to B I totally agree. We need an actual adult who has the job experience to hold this position. I agree that having some razzle dazzle will help though. As of right now my 2020 hopes lie in Gavin Newsom. He is so freaking handsome and at the same time so smart, so liberal, so charming, so well spoken, so SO presidential. He’s got all the good qualities of a celebrity while also being extremely well qualified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore Michael Moore. My step dad lived through layoff’s all through the 80′s until his factory finally closed in the mid 90′s. I know the stress these rust belt people feel. He luckily found another union job that is providing a dignified retirement. Roger and Me hit so close to home for my family. BUT my step dad hates trump and would never, ever vote republican because he loves his union more than he loves his guns, and he really loves his guns. He needs to stop trying to make us feel sorry for the idiots in Michigan, PA, and Ohio that vote against their own interests time and time again because they are racist, misogynist, and just plain hateful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he’s right about the turnout but it cannot be taken for granted so people like him need to turn it down about victory margins.
Sorry but I can’t stand Michael Moore. We’ have had a morning of scary, ugly men; can we have the GQ London event with Chadwick, Chemboy, LEGS and Jeff Goldblum, please?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconded on the GQ event
(in case it’s not discussed, did you think Legs looked a bit sad. His eyes just looked different? he looked much better at the Unrelated event, so it’s probably the press)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that’s the theory on Twitter/Instagram but no, I didn’t think he looked sad at all. He did look annoyed on the red carpet. He was holding his glasses so maybe they broke or it was too hot in all that glorious velvet or he didn’t like the yelling that was going on. He was all smiley and bright with Chadwick Bozeman and Jeff Goldblum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it might be he’s over the press thing, which would make sense. And he’s normally really good with fans, but they could have been autograph hunters mainly which would explain it, he’s never really had time for them understandably.
I know what you mean about instagram. I’m sick of people saying they don’t like his beard/hair or that he looks old. I think he looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also seconded (or thirded?). I was sad we didn’t get a celebitches discussion of Legs’ appearance in the Leading Lady Parts film. I was looking forward to reading about the combo of Legs standing up for (sorry) more equal opportunities for women in his industry and an erudite assessment of what he said about the discrimination – which was, btw, a darn sight better than most stars have managed over metoo. He talked about not knowing what it was like and therefore just doing a lot of listening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A two-term Trump? That possibility sends chills down my spine. Unless the Dems get across a clear message of substance other than “Trump sucks,” there won’t be a Democrat in the White House in 2020.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might be a pessimist but I really think he has a good chance of being a two term president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m even more pessimistic in that I think a major policy objective in his second term will be to overturn term limits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Wendy If he was any younger, perhaps. But he’ll be close to 80 by the time of the end of a potential end of a 2nd term and he’s not as healthy as he claims and all these tantrums and anger can’t be good so, yeah, he’ll kick the bucket before he could get a 3rd term. Being POTUS is rough and ages anyone who holds the position after all, so imaging the aging on an already elderly…
Besides, he really hates this job and having to live in the WH; he’s a spiteful man who’ll do things like running for POTUS just to get back at ppl but he’ll miss his life and comfort too much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually thinking that he will not make it to 2020. Mueller is going to bring collusion and obstruction charges and state of New York is heading towards money laundering charges. He’ll resign to try to save his business (his kids he’ll probably throw overboard without much regret).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Hes not gonna last or want the job.
But srsly , Dems need to get in shape, to unite and find people who are competent, open minded and have clean pasts. Basically, Obama 2.0.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loathe Trump with the rest of ‘em, but I think he will get a second term. How? Seems impossible given the circumstances, but I unfortunately live in Florida and everyone loves this douche. Stickers on their trucks love. Everyone’s living high on the hog rn and they are giving him all of the credit. I know I’m not saying anything new, but dude is getting a second term. Brutal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I put Mike Moore in the same category I put Susan Sarandon, Jill Stein abd Bernie Sanders. Trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump didn’t win….Michigan, PA and OH were HACKED…just like FL and OH was HACKED during the Bush/Gore election…
I’m sick of Michael Moore…and his ilk….and I was in the audience the night that “Roger & Me” opened as a young teen and I have seen all of his documentaries…but during the last POTUS…he made me sick to my stomach and those feelings continue…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well he’s right about the dumbing-down of the electorate through piss-poor education systems. I’ve been screaming it for years and Trump even said he loves dumb people because they will vote for him. The reddest states have the worst education systems and this is NOT a coincidence. The GOP slashes education funding for a reason and that reason is not what they tell us. “Keep em’ stupid and ram religious indoctrination down their throats and they will vote against their own best interests because we tell them to.” Also, Faux news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is of course a total fascist. Just look at his tweet last night about wanting the New York Times to turn that anonymous op-ed writer over to the government at once. Scary sh*t.
As for we need beloved figures running, I think we need to totally get away from that. Or what we need is to teach folks to do their due diligence and research which candidates have the best policies that will affect them the best. We need to teach people to look beyond outer appearances of candidates and into what they’re actually gonna do what what their plans actually are. We need to teach people to be smart enough not to vote against their best interests.
And for heaven sakes we need truth And fact to become a thing again. And for experience and intelligence to be respected once again instead of being demonized as elitist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All thumbs up Rapunzel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope so!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have tickets for the premiere tonight. Michael Moore is usually pretty entertaining at the TIFF events and I expect him to be on fire at the Q and A after the movie. Moore can be a bit of an alarmist, but he wasn’t wrong when he predicted Dump would win back in June 2016 on the Bill Maher show. He was talking to the white racists in the rust belt so he knew what they weren’t telling the media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From his lips to God’s ears. And please, God, make Kavanagh fail bigly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Michael Moore said the title of his new movie on Late Show with Colbert, part of the audience actually groaned. It is a terrible title, and seemingly equates the tragedy of 9/11 with the Trump presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Oompa Loompa Trump wants a second term. It’s so obvious he hates being POTUS, and I’m sure his health has taken a nosedive w/ all the stress. I’m surprised he’s lasted this long. Maybe he’s crazy enough to NOT run for a second term. Fingers crossed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am wary of predictions, and even polls. I’m just going to make sure and vote!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Praying for that tsunami. And just want to add that I was so in agreement with Moore’s opinion that television and advertising marketing/branding will be used to infiltrate minds to fascism. I rarely watch tv and am usually just astounded at the commercials. Fast food especially, but also pharmaceuticals. When you are not used to it, it is so obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse