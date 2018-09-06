The Duchess of Sussex is People Mag’s ‘Best Dressed’ person of 2018

Of all People Magazine’s special issues, it feels like the “Best Dressed Issue” has waned in importance. Which is too bad, because I remember People’s “Best Dressed Issue” in the olden days, when they really did highlight some interesting women and their “year of” fashion. The Best Dressed Issue has now been downgraded to the point where it doesn’t even get a full cover. Which is too bad, because People named Meghan Markle/the Duchess of Sussex as their Best Dressed Woman of 2018.
The Meghan Markle effect is real. Since the American-born actress turned Duchess of Sussex became engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan quickly became one of the most influential style icons in the world — and she’s proven time and time again that everything she wears turns to sold.
From a $328 Club Monaco dress that sold out within hours of wearing it to a wedding or a $740 Strathberry handbag that flew off shelves just 11 minutes after she was photographed carrying it, Meghan’s choices have instant influence. And it’s easy to understand why; both when she’s dressed up in designer dresses and when she’s more casual in jeans, Meghan is a master at looking both regal and relatable.
“Her clothes are beautifully cut. There’s nothing bold or brash or too extreme. They are really just beautiful clothes on a beautiful woman,” says Hilary Alexander, former fashion director of The Telegraph.
I mean… I agree with the choice, to a certain extent. It’s not like Meghan is lighting the fashion world on fire with her sartorial choices BUT whatever she wears will always make huge headlines. Even more so in the UK, where the British media’s new sport is clutching their pearls over everything Meghan does, says or wears.
Other women on People’s Best Dressed list: Lupita Nyong’o, Amal Clooney (hahaha), Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lopez (eh), Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Kardashian (ORLY?), Sandra Bullock, Angela Bassett and Margot Robbie. You can see People’s slideshow here.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Honestly how can the list be taken seriously with Kim K in there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim kardashian? This is why she believes she is so amazing and influential, she wins dumb awards like this and manages to stay in the news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, definitely yes to Meghan! She dresses beautifully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some misses for Meghan and it’s kind of early to give her this award since she is still finding her style. I do like 85 percent of what she wore so far though. I believe she has potential to be even better and wow us in the future.
Also, Kim? Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha. All it takes to be named the “Best Dressed” person is to marry royalty or a major celebrity star. Why not call it “Best choice of a husband”? More true to reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d give her most Beautiful person. Lovely, charming, favourite royal but best dressed person? That’s a stretch. Some of her choices were not properly cut and unflattering. She’s coming into her own and will only get better over time. A little too early to call this.
Most fashion influential? Absolutely. Cannot deny the influence her fashion choices have on consumers. Everything she wears sells out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse