Donald Trump is ‘punch-drunk’ after Bob Woodward’s book & the NYT op-ed

I’m going through another one of those rough times where every news story and sports story and media story is profoundly depressing. I’m just… so tired. 2018 is canceled. It’s been canceled for a while. The only things that could conceivably save this year? I mean… the midterms could be amazing, and Brett Kavanaugh could wither on the vine after repeatedly perjuring himself in Senate testimony. I don’t know. The hurricane is coming to the South and Mid-Atlantic and everything is just completely awful all at once. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has devoted all of his morning rage towards Bob Woodward’s book, Fear, and behind-the-scenes he’s becoming even more deranged about the New York Times op-ed.
A procession of denials by Cabinet secretaries and White House officials has done little to abate Donald Trump’s rage over the anonymous op-ed The New York Times published on Wednesday. Flying to Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the writer of the piece. Trump’s escalation of his war against the Times, close on the heels of the rollout of Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear, has sent the West Wing into paroxysms of paranoia and suspicion. “It’s a hall of mirrors,” one Republican close to the president told me.
Trump continues to be in a dark mood. “Rip-sh-t,” one person familiar with his thinking told me. “He’s punch-drunk,” one outside adviser said. “He’s been hit so hard this week he doesn’t know what to do.” Another outside adviser to the White House added, “He’s not happy he has saboteurs of unelected people trying to pull off a coup d’etat.”
With Trump so far unable to execute a strategy to stanch the drip-drip-drip of damaging disclosures, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have taken the lead in getting control of the crisis. (The Washington Post reported that Trump said the only people he could trust were his family.) Earlier this week, they told Trump they were deeply troubled by the accounts in Woodward’s book and blamed Chief of Staff John Kelly for many of the leaks, an outside adviser close to them told me. “‘He’s destroying your presidency,’” Ivanka told her father, the outside adviser, who was briefed on the conversation, said. Their hunt for the author of the Times op-ed may bring them into the final chapter of their long-running feud with Kelly.
According to three sources, Jared and Ivanka floated a theory on Wednesday that Kelly could be behind the Times op-ed. Under this scenario, the sources said, the op-ed was written by Zachary Fuentes, the deputy chief of staff, at the direction of Kelly. Jared and Ivanka have told people they suspect this because Kelly is the only one with an ego so large as to have convinced himself that he’s saving the country from Trump, which was one of the op-ed’s principal arguments. On Wednesday night, Ivanka and Jared laid out for Trump the theory that Fuentes might be the author, an outside adviser with knowledge of the conversation told me. (A White House spokesperson said this is “untrue.” Fuentes has denied writing the piece.)
VF goes on and on about the palace intrigue and how Ivanka in particular seems to be gunning for John Kelly to lose his job. What’s weird is that I don’t even think Jared and Ivanka’s theory is that half-baked. If the argument is that John Kelly is a megalomaniac who talks out of both sides of his mouth, then yes, I agree, he could have been the anonymous columnist, or he could have had a hand in its writing. For what it’s worth, Ivanka and Jared both strenuously deny that this is what’s happening behind the scenes. So it’s probably true then. Who gets fired first, Jeff Sessions or John Kelly?
This would be a comedy of idiots if they didn’t wield so much power. I hope they all go down in flames.
@Veronica
Lol….indeed.
When I see how close this man is coming towards genuinely losing what little mind he has left, all I feel is pure schadenfreude. I think back to when he kept using Barack Obama as his own personal dart board, day in day out, for how many years?
Barack made being President look easy, so he thought he could do it too. Ha-Haaa!
Enjoy, fat POS.
I can only hope daughter-wife was holding a mirror in front of devil daddy when she said ‘he is ruining the presidency’. As for a leaker who hides his identity, he should ask his pal John Baron about that..
This fool thinks he is Michael Corleone and has that level of loyalty. He is lucky if he is Mike and that co worker he called will cover his shift at Burger King on Tuesday.
If he was Michael Corleone, he could actually run the country.
Yes. I’d rather have a real gangster instead of this ship of wanna be fools.
I needed that laugh. Thank you so much.
It would all be a lot funnier if he wasn’t gaining steam on the “turn this person over to the government, this is treason” rant he’s been on since this broke. The GOP are falling in line behind that sentiment and it is dangerous.
Kaiser, I agree, the news has been even harder to bear lately than usual. Serena, Olivia, Kavenaugh. Even seeing Les Moonves get booted isn’t much of a consolation because he’s still going to end up with millions in some sort of pay out. I’m even afraid to get my hopes up for the midterms because I think the Republicans and the Russians will do everything to steal votes and elections this fall. Ugh, I’m so depressed.
The Russians will rig the elections again. Not a single thing has been done to safe guard against it and apparently, they are still doing it on a smaller scale. They have their asset in that position for a reason and they are not about to relinquish the power that brings them.
Also, notice Donald keeps warning that the russians will meddle again for the democrats? That means that the Russians WILL meddle again for Republicans. It’s DT’s tried and tested “projection as defence” strategy.
I can believe Ivanka is trying to get rid of Kelly if only for the fact that he instituted the policy of no more open door to the president. Ivanka was one who walked in any time she wanted to do so and Kelly put a stop to that. And how does this fall under the Justice Dept to investigate? Can anyone explain? Also I preordered Woodward’s book to have something to read on the plane to and from Disney World and to read at night. Wonder how many comments I will get.
Orange Voldemort is retweeting white supremacists and Russian spammers this morning.
Princess Nagini despises Kelly because he tries to limit her access while she would prefer to interrupt meetings whenever she wants. Kelly also was responsible for cancelling her planned trip to China, at our expense. God only knows what else he has cancelled on her. Hey, Kelly, she’s plotting a trip to Africa with Lindsey Graham and I don’t want to pay for it.
Uday and his booty call were killing and eating alligators at our expense and Tiffany was front row at NYFW at our expense. Why are we paying for Secret Service for these pieces of sh1t? President Carter’s grown children did not have SS coverage. Oh, I fogot. Mr. Carter has ethics and morals. Never mind.
Javonka have been looking to oust Kelly for awhile, they will use this as an excuse, whether he did it or not. Not that I’m feeling sorry for Kelly, the more time these evil idiots spend stabbing each other in the back, the less time they have to push through harmful legislation.
So Pence volunteered to take a lie detector test. This is both funny and frightening. I imagine a live TV event with senior admin hooked up to polygraphs. Let’s hope this is the serpent eating itself and out of destruction, creation of something better and stronger will emerge. I think many of us now appreciate better how tenuous our democracy is and how often it has let down some of our fellow citizens. We shall overcome.
#45looks like hell all the truth are coming back to haunt him. I saw the interview with Omarosa yesterday on msnbc. O said some of the staff at the WH would text each other #TFA, meaning , 25th Amendment, whenever he says something 😝 crazy. O also said the first thing he does in the morning is get a print out of his texts. Alex Witt asked her why, she said he wants to see how much “likes” each text get. Next he would reads the clippings from the news papers to read the favorable news about him. Btw, I believe Kelly Ann con job was the one who wrote the OP-Ed. She lies just like her boss, so when she denies writing it I just roll my 👀.
He gets a printout of his tweets??? He is such an old person.
Kaiser, as someone who has lived on the Gulf Coast for 50 years and been through many hurricanes, I feel for you. I’m hoping for the best for all those in Florence’s path. Good luck.
These 2 were ousted from having anything to do with the Presidency early on and have been trying to worm their way back into a position where they can have direct access to and control of the Orange Sh!tstain.
I hope Mueller indicts them pretty soon.
Ivanka and Jared have LONG been rumored to be some of the biggest leakers in the White House. Who do you think leaked the story that Donald Trump only trusts his “family”? Would that have come from his family, i.e. his daughter?
Let’s not forget that Kellyanne Conway was just interviewed about her marriage, and she says to the reporter that her quote is from “a source close to the couple.” The reporter laughs and says, no it’s all on the record and is being recorded.
Everyone of them is leaking and will throw any other person under the bus in order to stay in the Hunger Games.
Every person who has ever worked with/for drumpf has emerged covered in 💩.
So all these cabinet members and White House officials saying they did not write the op ed piece. How many also mentioned they were not part of this “secret society “ dedicated to protecting the country from 45?
No one voted for John Kelly or whoever wrote this. This a coup and we are letting it happen. Congress needs to act now. Impeach or we should be rioting in the streets.
Trump thinking he can trust his family (especially Jarvanka) is just more evidence of how dumb he is.
