Donald Trump is ‘punch-drunk’ after Bob Woodward’s book & the NYT op-ed

I’m going through another one of those rough times where every news story and sports story and media story is profoundly depressing. I’m just… so tired. 2018 is canceled. It’s been canceled for a while. The only things that could conceivably save this year? I mean… the midterms could be amazing, and Brett Kavanaugh could wither on the vine after repeatedly perjuring himself in Senate testimony. I don’t know. The hurricane is coming to the South and Mid-Atlantic and everything is just completely awful all at once. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has devoted all of his morning rage towards Bob Woodward’s book, Fear, and behind-the-scenes he’s becoming even more deranged about the New York Times op-ed.

A procession of denials by Cabinet secretaries and White House officials has done little to abate Donald Trump’s rage over the anonymous op-ed The New York Times published on Wednesday. Flying to Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the writer of the piece. Trump’s escalation of his war against the Times, close on the heels of the rollout of Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear, has sent the West Wing into paroxysms of paranoia and suspicion. “It’s a hall of mirrors,” one Republican close to the president told me.

Trump continues to be in a dark mood. “Rip-sh-t,” one person familiar with his thinking told me. “He’s punch-drunk,” one outside adviser said. “He’s been hit so hard this week he doesn’t know what to do.” Another outside adviser to the White House added, “He’s not happy he has saboteurs of unelected people trying to pull off a coup d’etat.”

With Trump so far unable to execute a strategy to stanch the drip-drip-drip of damaging disclosures, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have taken the lead in getting control of the crisis. (The Washington Post reported that Trump said the only people he could trust were his family.) Earlier this week, they told Trump they were deeply troubled by the accounts in Woodward’s book and blamed Chief of Staff John Kelly for many of the leaks, an outside adviser close to them told me. “‘He’s destroying your presidency,’” Ivanka told her father, the outside adviser, who was briefed on the conversation, said. Their hunt for the author of the Times op-ed may bring them into the final chapter of their long-running feud with Kelly.

According to three sources, Jared and Ivanka floated a theory on Wednesday that Kelly could be behind the Times op-ed. Under this scenario, the sources said, the op-ed was written by Zachary Fuentes, the deputy chief of staff, at the direction of Kelly. Jared and Ivanka have told people they suspect this because Kelly is the only one with an ego so large as to have convinced himself that he’s saving the country from Trump, which was one of the op-ed’s principal arguments. On Wednesday night, Ivanka and Jared laid out for Trump the theory that Fuentes might be the author, an outside adviser with knowledge of the conversation told me. (A White House spokesperson said this is “untrue.” Fuentes has denied writing the piece.)