Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers and the wedding will be on RHOBH

Say what you want about Denise Richards, but she definitely scored an upgrade with Aaron Phyphers, and now the two have made it legal, getting married in a small ceremony in Malibu on Saturday.
The 47-year-old actress, who joins the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, shared a quick video with Bravo, stating, “Yep, the rumors are true This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married.” She told the network’s The Daily Dish that, “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”
Denise wore a strapless mini-dress with a sheer train. The dress was created by designer Mark Zunino, who revealed on an Instagram post that he had a mere 24 hours to complete the look. He posted a photo with the bride, adding the caption, “24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!” He also shared his best wishes for the couple, adding, “Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!”
24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!! Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day! #markzunino #markzuninobridal #markzuninobride #markzuninoatelier #markzuninocouture #deniserichards #aaronphypers #dropdeadgorgeous #wildthings #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #rhobh #jamesbond #theworldisnotenough
Apparently, and not surprisingly, the trolls came out and went for Denise’s bridal fashion choice, prompting Mark to post a follow-up. In the second photo of Denise in the dress, which, if you ask me is a fine choice for a second, casual wedding, the designer said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards!” He went on to add, “Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it!”
I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards! Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it! We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting. We look forward to working with any of you and creating the dress of your dreams no matter what anyone else thinks! XOXO #markzunino #markzuninobridal #markzuninobride #markzuninoatelier #markzuninocouture #deniserichards #aaronphypers #dropdeadgorgeous #wildthings #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #rhobh #jamesbond #theworldisnotenough
As for the decision to have a small ceremony (which you KNOW was filmed for RHOBH) and post-ceremony brunch, a source told People that “Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle. They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.” The source went on to say that he two were a “good team”, stating,
“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona. He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa.”
[Via People]
On Sunday, Denise posted a photo of the couples’ wedding bands in the sand, surrounded by a heart, with the caption, “So this happened.”
If you didn’t get your invite for Denise’s big day, don’t fear, as I’m sure every last detail of her relationship and nuptials will be a major part of the new season of RHOBH. I hope that these two didn’t just get together for the show (which I honestly don’t think they did) and have a happy life together.
Photos: Getty, WENN, Instagram
She looks happy. She clearly loves her dress – and that’s the main thing. Honestly, I don’t even hate it. I’d probably have gone a couple inches longer, but really, that’s it. It’s a casual wedding, she’s been married before, and she clearly loves how she looks in the dress. So good for her.
I actually like the dress and the idea they were going for but agree it could use a bit more coverage on the bottom and the top. It looks like she squeezed into a dress a size too small. She has a great body and shouldn’t look like her clothes don’t fit.
Agreed, could have covered just a little more.
Firstly I hope that she and her girls are treated very well by this guy and he cares for them all, that they have a long and happy life together.
Secondly that wedding dress is pure Guns n’ Roses “November Rain” glamour and elegance.
Baaahaaaa, thanks for making it my theme song of the day
“pure Guns n’ Roses “November Rain” glamour and elegance”
Excellent description. And honestly? I don’t hate it. Good for her. After dealing with Charlie, I can’t really wish her anything but happiness.
Have you guys seen the picture she posted on Instagram of him in bed with nothing but sheets?! That alone should tell us this wasn’t just for the show, good god that man has a nice body😂
In all seriousness, she has 3 daughters who are looking up to her so I hope he treats her right. She deserves that after all she’s been through with Charlie, and the girls deserve a good father figure as well. Congrats to them!
He’s cute but his haircut is so bad. I like her dress, what’s wrong with being a sexy beach bride?? She looks so pretty, too.
I think she looks great. It’s not actually a dress,, I think it’s a shorts suit. Why not go more casual for a 2nd wedding?
He looks like a budget Eric Bana to me. I think her dress is a little too tiny but it’s nice to see her looking so happy.
He seems like a trophy husband, he went from Nicollette Sheridan to Denise. He and Nicollette separated six months after marriage and he just lived in the house for 2 years until he met Denise in their neighborhood then he jumped to her house.
I hope Denise gets that mommy support out of Charlie. She’s got a husband and 3 kids to support now.
Oh, so he is a Cocklodger then. That is not a good sign.
I have never heard that word, and will now use it at every available opportunity. Also, for as much as I want life to work out for this woman because she Charlie Sheened herself when she was super young, you are correct, and this dude’s history is not a good sign for her long-term peace of mind.
This! Let’s hope Denise was smart enough to get this dude to sign a pre-nup and this marriage lasts longer than his last. The wedding looks like it was more for the show.
He doesn’t seem to work much.
In the pix from the ceremony, he seems really not as into it as her. She and her girls are dressed to the nines and he’s got on something something really random and casual that looks like he pulled it off the laundry pile.
I thought Charlie was broke now bc of all his HIV settlements…
Her face! Sorry, that’s all that I can see.
Step away from the fillers, Denise.
Exactly.
Also, WHY IS SHE STANDING ON HER SKIRT???? 😂
“Really just their inner circle,” like the Bravo camera crew and all ROBH viewers, which is probably the reason for the 24-hr turnaround in the first place. But clearly she’s in love, so mazel tov.
It’s a little short, but she looks great in it. I I hope she’s happy. She deserves it. She’s clearly a great mom and her love for animals is something that’s always made me have a soft spot for her.
Dress is ok. Not worst I’ve ever seen. Now, anyone is clearly an upgrade from psycho Charlie BUT other than being Nicolette’s ex, WHO IS HE? Honestly. Could she have just married ANYONE & still be a Sheen upgrade or is he someone w substance?? I’d like to know! I mean, she looks happy, that’s always good…but is he a good guy? Her kids don’t need anymore dysfunction w the main man in their lives
I tend to think pretty much anyone would be an upgrade from Sheen. Except maybe Donald Trump, Jr. I tend to think she’s vetted him carefully given what she went through with Sheen. At least I hope she did.
The dress looks longer in the first picture versus the second picture. Also, the train looks different. Maybe the slightly longer skirt with the fuller train would have looked better? The super short skirt makes it look more like a wedding nightie than a dress.
The marriage itself may not be for the show – but the show certainly gives her the financial stability/independence to marry this dude (assuming now she’s remarried the alimony payments from Sheen will stop).
I have nothing bad to say here. Denise looks happy, certainly deserves to be happy, and if this guys makes her happy good for the both of them.
Would I wear that dress? Ah, nope. But it looks pure Denise and she’s clearly feeling herself. It’s HER dress. Onward and upward, my dear!
She’s pretty. Will fit in perfectly on RH. For those who read the Jamie Lee Curtis thread, Denise is the polar opposite. I’m positive she doesn’t have her back to the mirror.
Looks like it was made in 24 minutes, but as the designer (correctly) pointed out I’m not the one who has to wear it.
On another note, whatever she’s done to her face is a tragedy. She was absolutely stunning—now she just looks like every other filler-pumped Beverly Hills socialite.
She is naturally pretty. But, as you say she’s now just one of the crowd. Perfect fit for the housewives franchise, the faces that don’t move. Watched a Friends rerun, where she was Monica’s cousin, and she was stunning. But time marches on and she wants her face frozen back to 1997. Doesn’t work that way. Shame.
Totally for the show. There are pics of her and Dorit arguing and Denise looking distressed. Seriously though, who invites the cast of RHOBH and their cameras/cameramen to an intimate affair. I’m already skeeved by this.
I saw photos of a crew member showing one of those Housewives where to stand. She can be madly in love, and I wish them all the happiness in the world, but the wedding looks like it was totally staged for the show.
I’ve been a fan of her’s from the beginning. She appears to be a decent person, good mother and animal lover. Doing this show is a huge mistake. They are already talking about his ability to separate show Denise from real Denise. First it will be her looks that get destroyed as evidenced by the picture above, then her marriage. I hope she keeps her girls off the show.
