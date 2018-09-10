Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers and the wedding will be on RHOBH

Say what you want about Denise Richards, but she definitely scored an upgrade with Aaron Phyphers, and now the two have made it legal, getting married in a small ceremony in Malibu on Saturday.

The 47-year-old actress, who joins the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, shared a quick video with Bravo, stating, “Yep, the rumors are true This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married.” She told the network’s The Daily Dish that, “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Denise wore a strapless mini-dress with a sheer train. The dress was created by designer Mark Zunino, who revealed on an Instagram post that he had a mere 24 hours to complete the look. He posted a photo with the bride, adding the caption, “24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!” He also shared his best wishes for the couple, adding, “Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!”

Apparently, and not surprisingly, the trolls came out and went for Denise’s bridal fashion choice, prompting Mark to post a follow-up. In the second photo of Denise in the dress, which, if you ask me is a fine choice for a second, casual wedding, the designer said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards!” He went on to add, “Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it!”

View this post on Instagram

I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards! Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it! We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting. We look forward to working with any of you and creating the dress of your dreams no matter what anyone else thinks! XOXO #markzunino #markzuninobridal #markzuninobride #markzuninoatelier #markzuninocouture #deniserichards #aaronphypers #dropdeadgorgeous #wildthings #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills #rhobh #jamesbond #theworldisnotenough

A post shared by Mark Zunino (@mark_zunino) on

As for the decision to have a small ceremony (which you KNOW was filmed for RHOBH) and post-ceremony brunch, a source told People that “Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle. They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.” The source went on to say that he two were a “good team”, stating,

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona. He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa.”

[Via People]

On Sunday, Denise posted a photo of the couples’ wedding bands in the sand, surrounded by a heart, with the caption, “So this happened.”

View this post on Instagram

So this happened 9-8-18 @aaronwilliamcameron

A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on

If you didn’t get your invite for Denise’s big day, don’t fear, as I’m sure every last detail of her relationship and nuptials will be a major part of the new season of RHOBH. I hope that these two didn’t just get together for the show (which I honestly don’t think they did) and have a happy life together.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday💕 @aaronwilliamcameron

A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on

American Violence Red Carpet Premiere - Arrivals

33 Responses to “Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers and the wedding will be on RHOBH”

  1. Erinn says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:18 am

    She looks happy. She clearly loves her dress – and that’s the main thing. Honestly, I don’t even hate it. I’d probably have gone a couple inches longer, but really, that’s it. It’s a casual wedding, she’s been married before, and she clearly loves how she looks in the dress. So good for her.

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Firstly I hope that she and her girls are treated very well by this guy and he cares for them all, that they have a long and happy life together.

    Secondly that wedding dress is pure Guns n’ Roses “November Rain” glamour and elegance.

    Reply
  3. Jess says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Have you guys seen the picture she posted on Instagram of him in bed with nothing but sheets?! That alone should tell us this wasn’t just for the show, good god that man has a nice body😂

    In all seriousness, she has 3 daughters who are looking up to her so I hope he treats her right. She deserves that after all she’s been through with Charlie, and the girls deserve a good father figure as well. Congrats to them!

    Reply
  4. Naptime says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:36 am

    He’s cute but his haircut is so bad. I like her dress, what’s wrong with being a sexy beach bride?? She looks so pretty, too.

    Reply
  5. AppleTartin says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:56 am

    He seems like a trophy husband, he went from Nicollette Sheridan to Denise. He and Nicollette separated six months after marriage and he just lived in the house for 2 years until he met Denise in their neighborhood then he jumped to her house.

    I hope Denise gets that mommy support out of Charlie. She’s got a husband and 3 kids to support now.

    Reply
  6. Busyann says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Her face! Sorry, that’s all that I can see.

    Reply
  7. Lexilla says:
    September 10, 2018 at 7:59 am

    “Really just their inner circle,” like the Bravo camera crew and all ROBH viewers, which is probably the reason for the 24-hr turnaround in the first place. But clearly she’s in love, so mazel tov.

    Reply
  8. Deanne says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:00 am

    It’s a little short, but she looks great in it. I I hope she’s happy. She deserves it. She’s clearly a great mom and her love for animals is something that’s always made me have a soft spot for her.

    Reply
  9. RspbryChelly says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Dress is ok. Not worst I’ve ever seen. Now, anyone is clearly an upgrade from psycho Charlie BUT other than being Nicolette’s ex, WHO IS HE? Honestly. Could she have just married ANYONE & still be a Sheen upgrade or is he someone w substance?? I’d like to know! I mean, she looks happy, that’s always good…but is he a good guy? Her kids don’t need anymore dysfunction w the main man in their lives

    Reply
  10. PlaidSheets says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:38 am

    The dress looks longer in the first picture versus the second picture. Also, the train looks different. Maybe the slightly longer skirt with the fuller train would have looked better? The super short skirt makes it look more like a wedding nightie than a dress.

    Reply
  11. Clare says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:50 am

    The marriage itself may not be for the show – but the show certainly gives her the financial stability/independence to marry this dude (assuming now she’s remarried the alimony payments from Sheen will stop).

    Reply
  12. jessamine says:
    September 10, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I have nothing bad to say here. Denise looks happy, certainly deserves to be happy, and if this guys makes her happy good for the both of them.

    Would I wear that dress? Ah, nope. But it looks pure Denise and she’s clearly feeling herself. It’s HER dress. Onward and upward, my dear!

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:09 am

    She’s pretty. Will fit in perfectly on RH. For those who read the Jamie Lee Curtis thread, Denise is the polar opposite. I’m positive she doesn’t have her back to the mirror.

    Reply
  14. Starkiller says:
    September 10, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Looks like it was made in 24 minutes, but as the designer (correctly) pointed out I’m not the one who has to wear it.

    On another note, whatever she’s done to her face is a tragedy. She was absolutely stunning—now she just looks like every other filler-pumped Beverly Hills socialite.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 10, 2018 at 9:58 am

      She is naturally pretty. But, as you say she’s now just one of the crowd. Perfect fit for the housewives franchise, the faces that don’t move. Watched a Friends rerun, where she was Monica’s cousin, and she was stunning. But time marches on and she wants her face frozen back to 1997. Doesn’t work that way. Shame.

      Reply
  15. Librakitty says:
    September 10, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Totally for the show. There are pics of her and Dorit arguing and Denise looking distressed. Seriously though, who invites the cast of RHOBH and their cameras/cameramen to an intimate affair. I’m already skeeved by this.

    Reply
  16. Lady D says:
    September 10, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I’ve been a fan of her’s from the beginning. She appears to be a decent person, good mother and animal lover. Doing this show is a huge mistake. They are already talking about his ability to separate show Denise from real Denise. First it will be her looks that get destroyed as evidenced by the picture above, then her marriage. I hope she keeps her girls off the show.

    Reply

