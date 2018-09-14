Nickelodeon is rebooting Blue’s Clues and has found its host

'Blue's Clues' reboot finds new host in Joshua Dela Cruz https://t.co/YiRm7VqcFX pic.twitter.com/U1hYGwi7Gy
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2018
The latest TV series to come back around is… Blue’s Clues. If you don’t know what this is, it’s a children’s show about a real person who lives in an animated world, with animated pets and must negotiate animated furniture. He lives with a blue dog, cleverly named Blue. Blue, who clearly holds a superior intellect to her human companion, constantly implores him to do things but he is utterly baffled by what it is she wants to do. So, instead of enlisting the local dog whisperer, Blue lays out clues for him to solve so that Blue might finally get to do that which she so desires to do. Which, were the show at all based in reality, would always result in the human handing whatever they are eating to Blue. The show is colorful, playful and involves singing – in other words, kids’ crack.
I’m being funny, but it was a great show for preschoolers that introduced early critical thinking. It was nominated for an Emmy and won a bunch of other awards. Last March, it was announced that Nickelodeon was bringing the show back. Since then, they changed the name to Blue’s Clues & You and have been on the hunt for a new host. At long last, they’ve found one: stage actor Joshua Dela Cruz! Yeah, I don’t know who he is either, but he looks nice and original host Steve Burns gives him his stamp of approval so I’m all for it.
Blue’s Clues is getting a new title — and a new host!
Nickelodeon announced Thursday that the original series is rebooting as Blue’s Clues & You.
Additionally, the network revealed that beloved girl puppy, Blue, has a new pal that will be hosting the 20-episode series: Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz.
When it came to casting Dela Cruz, a familiar Blue’s Clues face helped in the audition process: Steve Burns, who hosted the original series from 1996-2003.
“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!” Burns, 44, said in a statement. “He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”
Blue’s Clues has gone through a series of reinventions. When Steve left, he was replaced by Joe (Donovan Patton). Blue and her animated world went from cartoon to CGI and even to puppets in some incarnations. I just saw a clip in which Blue herself spoke, which, as I didn’t expect it, was mildly alarming.
We discovered Blue and her psychedelic world a little late for my kids, but they enjoyed it for a bit, though. Problem solving is always a good thing and Blue is actually cute, unlike some other animated creatures that look like waking nightmares (or have a phallus for a face). And it really engages children. I know I was supposed to be hyper-focused on how the show was mentally stimulating my kids but honestly, I would’ve given a Peabody Award to any show that engrossed them long enough for me to sit down and read the newspaper. So this post’s for you, preschool parents. Finally, a reboot you can look forward to.
🎶Blue's Clues Blue's Clues 🎶🐾 #onthisday #nickjr pic.twitter.com/IQwFNnb3D9
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) September 8, 2018
Photo credit: Twitter and Getty Images
Aw, I have so many memories of watching with my younger child. My older one was during the Barney era.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My oldest was Blue’s biggest fan. She’s 21 and still sleeps with her Blue and Magenta she’s had since she was 2.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had Jared kushner might be looking for a new job soon. He’d make a great Steve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Mail tiiiiiime!”
Look, a subpoena!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaaand you just won the Internet today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahahahahah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember finding my 3 year old crying hysterically one day- he was going to miss us when he went to college. Finally figured out he had seen the blues episode when steve went to college. We loved blue’s clues!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Steve is going to college, Steve is going to college” My 15 year old son still watches Blues Clues on occasion. I think I know every song from every episode (he has severe autism)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My (now 20 year old) son lived and breathed Blue’s Clues for a little over a year, back in the day…or, as he called it: “Ba-woose Ca-woose”. If this guy has Steve’s stamp, he’s got mine too!
Sigh – nostalgia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. My 20 year old loved it – and so did her mama
Her 2nd birthday was a Blue’s Clues theme event!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. My almost 20 year old was such a big fan, he walked around with a ‘handy dandy notebook’ for a good year and a half (this and Zoboomafoo were his favorite shows). And Blue’s friend, Magenta, was ‘the genta’ according to him.
Glad they’re rebooting this and if this new guy was hand picked by Steve, even better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son loved blues clues so much we had to use Scooby Doo as a gateway cartoon to wean him off it. He’s 15 now but i still hear “mail time!!” And do jazz hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to watch Blue’s Clues with my nieces and old episodes with my older kids. I just had a baby and I am here for this reboot. I actually like or love most children’s programming, and this is no exception!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved me some Blues Clues when my son was little. Had a little crush on Steve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
awww! My youngest brother was 7 when it came out (I was in middle school/high school), so we did watch it a little bit but the kids I babysat liked it. I always liked Blue’s Clues. I’m glad it’s coming back!
Some other great kid shows I like for my preschoolers right now that have great messages include Daniel Tiger (everyone knows about that one–it’s a spin off of Mr Rogers and they teach a lot of character and social skills), Stinky & Dirty (about a trash truck and an excavator–they’re always problem solving in a creative way), and Tumble Leaf (beautifully animated, encourages exploring their world). It seems like a good time for kids and TV–the last two shows are put out by Amazon though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been watching old episodes with my three year old twins and they love it! They now walk around trying to find “blues clues” in their every day lives. I didn’t know it was being remade!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man, I used to watch this as a kid and then rewatch with the kids I babysat years later. It really was a great show and actually educational, which is something a lot of kids shows claim but don’t actually do lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We watched the reruns on tv! Some years ago, my then-3yo loved Blue’s Clues (she called it “Boo Shoo”) so much that I got tickets to see Steve at a Moth storytelling event. (Strongly recommend his story! Not for kids, though. https://themoth.org/storytellers/steve-burns) I took a photo with him and the next day I showed my daughter: Look! It’s Steve!
She was totally uninterested because “That’s not Steve”. I guess losing his hair and having hipster glasses and stubble made him unrecognizable. Oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steve and Blues Clues were and still are great!
In fact, I just bought a fire stick so we can watch Blues Clues on the Nick Jr. App.
My daughter has multiple disabilities and she loves Blues Clues and The Wiggles.
Thank you Steve Burns for all the joy you have brought us. Too hear her laugh and enjoy these shows is wonderful.
If Steve is OK with a reboot..me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have such great memories of watching this show with my kids when they were little. Alas, they don’t remember it at all, but it was one of the only shows we watched back then. (I was a Sesame Street kid, but wasn’t as fond of the format by the early 2000s.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse