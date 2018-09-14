Nickelodeon is rebooting Blue’s Clues and has found its host

'Blue's Clues' reboot finds new host in Joshua Dela Cruz https://t.co/YiRm7VqcFX pic.twitter.com/U1hYGwi7Gy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2018

The latest TV series to come back around is… Blue’s Clues. If you don’t know what this is, it’s a children’s show about a real person who lives in an animated world, with animated pets and must negotiate animated furniture. He lives with a blue dog, cleverly named Blue. Blue, who clearly holds a superior intellect to her human companion, constantly implores him to do things but he is utterly baffled by what it is she wants to do. So, instead of enlisting the local dog whisperer, Blue lays out clues for him to solve so that Blue might finally get to do that which she so desires to do. Which, were the show at all based in reality, would always result in the human handing whatever they are eating to Blue. The show is colorful, playful and involves singing – in other words, kids’ crack.

I’m being funny, but it was a great show for preschoolers that introduced early critical thinking. It was nominated for an Emmy and won a bunch of other awards. Last March, it was announced that Nickelodeon was bringing the show back. Since then, they changed the name to Blue’s Clues & You and have been on the hunt for a new host. At long last, they’ve found one: stage actor Joshua Dela Cruz! Yeah, I don’t know who he is either, but he looks nice and original host Steve Burns gives him his stamp of approval so I’m all for it.

Blue’s Clues is getting a new title — and a new host!

Nickelodeon announced Thursday that the original series is rebooting as Blue’s Clues & You. Additionally, the network revealed that beloved girl puppy, Blue, has a new pal that will be hosting the 20-episode series: Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz. When it came to casting Dela Cruz, a familiar Blue’s Clues face helped in the audition process: Steve Burns, who hosted the original series from 1996-2003. “I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!” Burns, 44, said in a statement. “He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Blue’s Clues has gone through a series of reinventions. When Steve left, he was replaced by Joe (Donovan Patton). Blue and her animated world went from cartoon to CGI and even to puppets in some incarnations. I just saw a clip in which Blue herself spoke, which, as I didn’t expect it, was mildly alarming.

We discovered Blue and her psychedelic world a little late for my kids, but they enjoyed it for a bit, though. Problem solving is always a good thing and Blue is actually cute, unlike some other animated creatures that look like waking nightmares (or have a phallus for a face). And it really engages children. I know I was supposed to be hyper-focused on how the show was mentally stimulating my kids but honestly, I would’ve given a Peabody Award to any show that engrossed them long enough for me to sit down and read the newspaper. So this post’s for you, preschool parents. Finally, a reboot you can look forward to.

