Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the London premiere of ‘Maniac’: cute or budget?

The World Premiere of 'Maniac' held at the BFI Southbank

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Maniac, the Netflix series starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill and Justin “Edgy” Theroux. Cary Fukunaga is the executive producer of the series, and he directed many of the first season’s episodes. Fukunaga got a lot of attention a few years back for being hot and woke, and for being the reason why the first season of True Detective was so good. He also dated Michelle Williams for about a year or something? From what I can see, there were reports last year that Fukunaga was dating Margaret Qualley, but I have no idea if that’s still happening, or if he’s single now or what. What I do know is that he and Emma Stone would make a very cute couple.

Unfortunately, I still have questions about whether Emma and Edgy Justin have been secretly hooking up for months. That gossip has quieted down, but there’s nothing really to replace it. Justin isn’t officially dating anyone that we know of, and neither is Emma. I still halfway believe that they’re dealing with each other.

Fashion note: Emma’s ensemble here is Louis Vuitton. The pants are great. They are a perfect and versatile pair of black cigarette pants. The camisole-top is not the best though. It just looks sort of cheap, even though I’m sure it easily costs $1000. My favorite part of her whole look is the ponytail. I love a ponytail on the red carpet.

Emma also did a segment of Billy On the Street. It’s amazing how many people are just NICE when they come face to face with Emma Stone. They don’t get hysterical, they don’t freak out and they don’t insult her.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

41 Responses to “Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the London premiere of ‘Maniac’: cute or budget?”

  1. Nancy says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:43 am

    She is wearing an ill fitted camisole for the ffs. The edgy one looks like Maynard G. Krebs, (look it up…old school).

    Reply
  2. mia girl says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I LOVE Billy on the Street and am so excited it’s back.

    But TBH, Emma Stone was pretty boring on it. Billy Eichner could have been dragging a doll of her and gotten a lot of the same interaction.

    Reply
  3. Aerohead21 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

    It is basic, but she styled it smartly. She didn’t overdo anything to make it look bad. I just wish she didn’t blend in with the red carpet!

    Reply
  4. BANANIE says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Did you see the person on the street mistake her for Emma Watson? Emma Stone was surprised but completely composed.

    Totally agree — the pants are classic, the top looks like cheap lingerie. But can we talk about those shoes?? Swoon. They’re gorgeous on their now but even better with her earrings.

    Reply
  5. prissa says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

    CUTE!!

    Reply
  6. Crumbs says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:47 am

    There’s something that irritates the crap out of me about Emma. I’ve always thought she tried too hard to be the cool girl.

    Reply
  7. Renee2 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:50 am

    She seems like a perfectly lovely person but I can’t stand her. I feel bad.

    Reply
  8. Melania says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Maniac is getting mixed reviews.

    Reply
  9. Sash says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I love the outfit, especially the shoes.

    Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    September 14, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Not sure about her and Edgy Justin. Wasn’t she dating some writer from SNL? Not the bowl of oatmeal that Scarlett Johannson is (was?) dating, but a different one?

    Reply
  11. Mandy says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:09 am

    she is dating dave mccary. they attended a wedding together a few weeks ago

    Reply
    • anon89 says:
      September 14, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      I invited male friends to accompany me to a friend’s wedding on more than one occasion. If attending a wedding means she’s dating that Dave person, going on a vacation with Theroux and two of her friends in France after the LV thing back in May/June means that she’s also dating him. So is she dating both? And don’t forget the rooftop dinner at JLaw’s place.

      Reply
  12. Anon33 says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Flipped past La La Land the other day and was legit shocked at how skinny and emaciated and frail she looks. She was so cute in Easy A. I don’t get it.

    Reply
  13. Enough Already says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:11 am

    She’s becoming overexposed imo.

    Reply
  14. Vanessa says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I don’t like the fit of the pants…they look long in the crotch. I love her shoes though.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Cute, but the camisole fits a little weird

    Reply
  16. Caitlin Bruce says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Her outfit is fine. Nothing special but nice. Her hair is cute. She’s still dating Dave McCary he was at her hair stylists wedding a few weeks ago. Andrew is now dating Susie Abromeit and Stonefield fans and some Emma fans are not happy. Even though Emma has been dating dave for over a year.

    Reply
  17. Baby Got Back Fat says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:36 am

    The vibe of the ponytail doesn’t match the rest of the outfit — it’s a bit cutesy. I think she should have gone with an edgier updo (no pun intended)

    Reply
  18. Anastasia says:
    September 14, 2018 at 11:45 am

    That camisole is AWFUL. Looks like something they’d sell next to the leggings in the drug store, and why is it about four sizes too big?

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    September 14, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    The pants are bad but the cami is terrible. Edgy Justin in his $7500 wardrobe. Poser.

    Reply
  20. Gaby says:
    September 14, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I’m just here for Cary Fukunaga. Gorgeous!

    Reply
  21. FuefinaWG says:
    September 14, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I simply do not get Emma Stone. She’s boring bread.

    Reply

