Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton at the London premiere of ‘Maniac’: cute or budget?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Maniac, the Netflix series starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill and Justin “Edgy” Theroux. Cary Fukunaga is the executive producer of the series, and he directed many of the first season’s episodes. Fukunaga got a lot of attention a few years back for being hot and woke, and for being the reason why the first season of True Detective was so good. He also dated Michelle Williams for about a year or something? From what I can see, there were reports last year that Fukunaga was dating Margaret Qualley, but I have no idea if that’s still happening, or if he’s single now or what. What I do know is that he and Emma Stone would make a very cute couple.
Unfortunately, I still have questions about whether Emma and Edgy Justin have been secretly hooking up for months. That gossip has quieted down, but there’s nothing really to replace it. Justin isn’t officially dating anyone that we know of, and neither is Emma. I still halfway believe that they’re dealing with each other.
Fashion note: Emma’s ensemble here is Louis Vuitton. The pants are great. They are a perfect and versatile pair of black cigarette pants. The camisole-top is not the best though. It just looks sort of cheap, even though I’m sure it easily costs $1000. My favorite part of her whole look is the ponytail. I love a ponytail on the red carpet.
Emma also did a segment of Billy On the Street. It’s amazing how many people are just NICE when they come face to face with Emma Stone. They don’t get hysterical, they don’t freak out and they don’t insult her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She is wearing an ill fitted camisole for the ffs. The edgy one looks like Maynard G. Krebs, (look it up…old school).
Yeah, i like the camisole but its a bit too big. And yeah Fukunaga is hot in that Clark Kent sexy nerd with glasses way.
I might not remember how to dress seeing how the children within me make me slightly rotund. But, I do clearly remember wearing camis under something as opposed to it being the star of the show. And yes it is a tad too large. She seems pleased with herself, so I guess it’s a win for her..
I think the texture of the camisole is as bad as anything…
Didn’t she already do this look for another red carpet?
The camisole doesn’t fit; it looks like she tucked a baby doll nightgown into the pants. I do like the pants and shoes (major envy here as I can’t wear heels as I have a Morton’s Neuroma in one foot.. ugh!!!). I also love that she doesn’t seem to care that she has a double chin when she gives a good laugh! More power to her for that 😊. Too many women are so afraid of what “angle” they show on camera.
Nancy, Maynard G. Krebs is perfect! His blazer looks like it shrank in the wash. Is that an attempt to make his legs look longer? If so, it didn’t work. Or is it just part of his “I only wear black” edginess?
Oh he is such little troll, I can’t even be bothered with him. Work…WORK, my uncle had reels of Dobie Gillis shows that we watched as kids and I still crack up! At first, I thought Emma was carrying a Hello Kitty clutch. Ha! She has that red, black and white thing going on. Trying too hard to act like she’s not trying.
I LOVE Billy on the Street and am so excited it’s back.
But TBH, Emma Stone was pretty boring on it. Billy Eichner could have been dragging a doll of her and gotten a lot of the same interaction.
I don’t know what this Billy thing is, but I thought that was entirely embarrassing. A white man laughing at two white women for discussing a Taiwanese beverage, calling it “the whitest conversation ever”. Then random people saying hello while this host tries to feign hyperactive enthusiasm. So glad I’m not American. Culture there just seems to get stupider and stupider.
Yes, it was embarassing.On the other hand, Emma played an Asian in Aloha so this isn’t new to her.
It is basic, but she styled it smartly. She didn’t overdo anything to make it look bad. I just wish she didn’t blend in with the red carpet!
Did you see the person on the street mistake her for Emma Watson? Emma Stone was surprised but completely composed.
Totally agree — the pants are classic, the top looks like cheap lingerie. But can we talk about those shoes?? Swoon. They’re gorgeous on their now but even better with her earrings.
CUTE!!
There’s something that irritates the crap out of me about Emma. I’ve always thought she tried too hard to be the cool girl.
I like her but yeah she can be a bit much at times in interviews.
I just posted below you that I can’t stand her.
Arrogance? She’s one of those who knew she was going to be a star darling. Convinced mom and dad to let her drop out of her “all girl” catholic hs to head to Hollywood. Just a tad reminiscent of a Taylor Swift. I just know if I uproot the entire family, I will be the next Meryl Streep. Lol. JK, just a girl with a dream!
She seems like a perfectly lovely person but I can’t stand her. I feel bad.
Oh Lord, if you liked everyone, you’d be a Stepford Wife. Even the Lord (if you’re a believer) knows we don’t like everyone. Doesn’t always even have to be a reason. Maybe it’s her wearing a camisole for a top instead of a pretty dress. Ha!
Oh Nancy,
If only you knew of the haterade that occasionally issues forth from my mouth!! Lol. It’s just that I irrationally hate her. I hated her voice, her haircut, her face… it’s not like hating Ivanka Trump or anyone else in the Trump cabinet. Although, her defensiveness about the her academy award win rubbed me the wrong way, as did her weird, blase response to the controversy about her playing a biracial woman.
Renee, go ahead and hate the beotch!! Get your rage out on some little princess instead of someone you care about. Everyone has someone that gets on their last nerve. Tell you what, if Khloe Kardashian was in the room, I’d tell her to keep her fat butt out of my city and all she did was put the Kardashian Kurse on the Cavs! Ha! Love and hate, hard to explain the reasons we tag those emotions on each other, but we do. You’re good!
She is so untalented and mediocre that’s what bothers me. Someone else should be getting these roles. Also rumors linking her with Justin just put it over the edge
I do think her talent is overrated!!
Maniac is getting mixed reviews.
I love the outfit, especially the shoes.
Not sure about her and Edgy Justin. Wasn’t she dating some writer from SNL? Not the bowl of oatmeal that Scarlett Johannson is (was?) dating, but a different one?
she is dating dave mccary. they attended a wedding together a few weeks ago
I invited male friends to accompany me to a friend’s wedding on more than one occasion. If attending a wedding means she’s dating that Dave person, going on a vacation with Theroux and two of her friends in France after the LV thing back in May/June means that she’s also dating him. So is she dating both? And don’t forget the rooftop dinner at JLaw’s place.
I have a friend in the film industry who told me definitively. Dave McCary and Emma are still together. Justin really is just a friend. Interesting, right?
Flipped past La La Land the other day and was legit shocked at how skinny and emaciated and frail she looks. She was so cute in Easy A. I don’t get it.
Same! It was difficult to watch at times.
She’s becoming overexposed imo.
I don’t like the fit of the pants…they look long in the crotch. I love her shoes though.
Cute, but the camisole fits a little weird
Her outfit is fine. Nothing special but nice. Her hair is cute. She’s still dating Dave McCary he was at her hair stylists wedding a few weeks ago. Andrew is now dating Susie Abromeit and Stonefield fans and some Emma fans are not happy. Even though Emma has been dating dave for over a year.
The vibe of the ponytail doesn’t match the rest of the outfit — it’s a bit cutesy. I think she should have gone with an edgier updo (no pun intended)
That camisole is AWFUL. Looks like something they’d sell next to the leggings in the drug store, and why is it about four sizes too big?
The pants are bad but the cami is terrible. Edgy Justin in his $7500 wardrobe. Poser.
I’m just here for Cary Fukunaga. Gorgeous!
YES!!! He’s so sexy
I simply do not get Emma Stone. She’s boring bread.
