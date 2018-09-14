‘Modern Family’ plans to kill off a significant character this season: who will it be?

I honestly haven’t watched Modern Family in years. I used to watch it and enjoy it for what it was: a charming, middle-of-the-road sitcom. It wasn’t the savior of network television, and it wasn’t the funniest thing on TV, but it was a lot better than its worst critics claimed. It launched Sofia Vergara into the stratosphere, fame-wise, and all of the adult actors got a big career-injection from the series. Modern Family is heading into its tenth season this year, and it will probably be the final season, because a lot of the actors’ contracts are up and few of the actors want to do it anymore. So… what will the tenth season bring? Death and mourning. YIKES.
Modern Family will return for its 10th season later this month, and the creators of ABC’s veteran family comedy are hoping that the laughs aren’t the only thing that draw tears from viewers. Yes, the grim reaper will visit the show in an episode airing in the first half of this season, co-creator Christopher Lloyd tells EW. “We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he says. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”
Not surprisingly, Lloyd isn’t revealing who is headed six feet under — or if it’s one of the main family members — but he promises that he/she is a “significant character on the series” and the death “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”
It’s like a terrible blind item. I agree that all families have to deal with death and grief and this “modern family” shouldn’t be any different, but also: it’s mainstream network television, and hopefully they won’t make it too depressing. The obvious suspect for “who will die” is Ed O’Neill’s patriarch, but that might be way too obvious. I doubt they would kill off Ty Burrell’s character or Julie Bowen’s character, just because… if they want to do more seasons, Ty and Julie will need to be front and center. I’m worried that they’ll kill off Jesse Tyler Ferguson or Eric Stonestreet’s characters, quite honestly.
Also, in this EW interview, Christopher Lloyd insists that there could be more Modern Family beyond this tenth season, saying partly “There’s goodwill on both sides to make it happen, but there’s also complicated matters that have to get worked through, and there’s a time constraint on it, because we can’t have it take too long.” Basically, he’s hopeful that everyone comes in to negotiate their contracts but if they don’t, he’s going to start killing them all off!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m wondering if they framed it as a significant character and not a main cast member because they’re trying to get people to talk about it and watch, but it’s actually going to be someone like cams sister or something.
I’m thinking the mom (Shelley Long). Or some other side character that isn’t often seen.
My vote is Shelley Long (is she still popping up on the show?) Death of mom/ex-wife who they all have a difficult relationship with can stir up emotions without it being a main cast member.
I thought the same thing too
I agree. It’ll be her, or one of the spouses’ parents is my guess.
I still watch it, but it’s the kind of thing I let build up on the DVR and binge while doing other stuff like laundry. It definitely has lost a lot of it’s original humor.
I think it’ll be DeeDee. She pops up and creates havoc for everyone and then disappears. Her death would bring up a lot of unresolved feelings.
My guess is that DeDe may be the one to go. All sorts of complicated feelings there, and a “significant character”, but not one of the main characters.
Whatever character they kill off, I can see the actor still being employed on the show. They would have the deceased character speak to the camera and react to things the family members do in the aftermath of his or her death( OMG! I liked that coat why are they selling it on eBay )
If it is Jesse or Eric showing the surviving spouse re enter the gay dating world while raising a precocious daughter would be funny.
As with The Big Bang Theory, I don’t know who watches this show. I guess my fire stick has me spoiled to the max. I couldn’t listen to Sofia babbling on for more than a few minutes. Comments above are mentioning Shelly Long…..from Cheers?????
Yes. She pops in the occasional episode playing Claire and Mitch’s mother.
It would be really morbid if they kill off Hayley, but I do understand that the actress is going through some health issues. My guess a non-major character…maybe PEPPER!!
The writing sucks on MF now. It used to be hilarious. I stopped watching it – they should not do another season. I also find it hard to look at the current version of Julie Bowen’s face – it looks so…tight. Dee Dee is probably the one who will go.
I still watch this show because I care about the characters, but it stopped being funny a long time ago. Caring about the characters is fading fast too. In later seasons, they have crammed too many plot lines into each episode, so they don’t have time to give any of the plot lines the attention they deserve. If the show goes on, maybe an hour format would do better? And yes, I think the death will be DeeDee or Phil’s father.
Ed O’Neill’s Imdb filmography says he’s working on a new series.
There is talk that Ty Burrell said in the past that he would be done after 10 seasons(I don’t care enough to try & see if he actually said anything like that), & that definitely would be a huge storyline if they killed off Phil. But I won’t be surprised if it’s DeeDee or Phil’s Dad. I think a lot of people think it will be Stella (Jay’s dog) though!
I think its Stella, the dog.
