Keira Knightley claims she’s only seen ‘Love Actually’ one time, when it first came out

Here are some more photos of Keira Knightley in Toronto earlier this week, promoting her latest film Colette. Colette is the true story of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, the famous French writer of Gigi, among other works. It’s the story of her first marriage, to a celebrity author played by Dominic West. Keira was all over TIFF promoting the film, and then she went straight to New York to hustle some more. That’s why she appeared on Good Morning America’s new “GMA Day” talk show with Michael Strahan. As it turns out, Michael Strahan is some kind of Keira Knightley super-fan. He told her that he used to get pumped up for football games by watching Love Actually. I don’t think she believed him, but he was truly devastated a little bit when she said that she’s only seen Love Actually ONCE.
She tells them that she only saw Love Actually when it first came out, which is something a lot of actors usually say – that they don’t like watching themselves and they hate to sit through their own movies. But really, Keira isn’t even in it that much! I can’t believe she hasn’t EVER watched at least part of it in the fifteen Christmases since it was released!! LOVE ACTUALLY IS A NEW CLASSIC.
And here’s the trailer for Colette. This looks like an interesting film, although if I’m going to pinpoint the weakest part just from the trailer, I’d say that Dominic West seems rather uneven. Keira looks great though.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I only saw it once, out of curiosity, and that was enough.
Same. I do not get the fuss.
I recently re-watched it and was struck by what a dumb, misogynistic, fat-shaming, cliche-ridden movie it is. Definitely didn’t age well.
This! I saw it once when it came out and wasn’t too impressed. Rewatched it quite recently when it was on Netflix and was appalled by how awful it is, and how misogynistic. Wouldn’t watch it again! I like romcoms as well, Notting Hill is one of my favourite cosy pleasures.
I watched it when it came out and did not remember it much. A few years ago, we were looking for a Christmas film to watch with the kids and decided upon L.,A. Oh, little did I know. What a sexist, insensitive load of crap. We went back to watching Family Stone.
Agreed. The class stuff bothered me – so out of the limited number of relationships they show (and that work out), two of them are with men in positions of power who pursue a woman who works for them and is from a lower social economic class. Is that the recipe for romantic success according to the filmmakers? Because the relationships between peers don’t fare as well.
And what about the kid who is grieving for his recently deceased mother and the father keeps asking himself why – oh whyyyy – is the kid not doing well. BECAUSE< YOU TWIT, HE JUST LOST HIS MOTHER!
Same. But i do love Christmas is all around song. That’s the only storyline i remember.
Yeah I have only watched it once too.
The movie was absolutely miserable to its female characters/relationship dynamics. The only bright spot for me was blink-and-you’ll-miss-him Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Ditto. I saw it once. I was not impressed with Love, Actually at all.
We need more Keira. I can’t wait to see Collette.
It’s a cute movie. I’ve seen a few of the think pieces on it in recent years, but I’ve ignored them. I just want to enjoy my silly Christmas romance movie.
Dreading this movie. I am a specialist of Colette and most of the trailer is wrong and annoying.
1. Colette was not a peasant. Her parents were on the contrary landed gentry who lost their money.
2. However she had a super rural accent which of course Keira doesn’t have. This would explain Paris finding her exotic.
3. She knew perfectly well who Willy was before they married.
4. She did not fight him to have her name back she kept his name to sell more books.
5. She was a badass who hated feminists and had a disturbing long term relationship with her stepson during her second marriage.
6. She is a complex brilliant writer who doesn’t deserve this rewriting of history. transforming her into some magical rah rah girl power icon is just anachronic and wrong.
end rant.
I don’t understand why film directors do this. You either say clearly that you freely inspired yourself from a writer (like Paul Thomas Anderson with Steinbeck for The master) or you do a precise, researched period biography.
And Keira does innocent and light-hearted very well, but not dark, twisted and sensual (see A Dangerous Method where she was not great).
Look at you thinking women can be complicated, flawed, AND appreciated by Hollywood.
I’ve never seen it. (Runs and hides.)
I’ve actually never seen it either! Has she done something to her face? I hope she hasn’t!
I love her in period stuff, she can really wear a costume.
Love Actually is my favorite Christmas movie. There, I said it! Even though there’s so many messed-up relationships so it’s not actually a happy movie. I don’t care what people think. I just love it.
“Love Actually”…for me…is one of those movies where the more I see it…
the less I like it…the ONLY movie that made me look at Colin Firth and go…”Meh”….
I am Portuguese and you cannot imagine how the Portuguese sequence makes me want to stab my eyes and my ears and go “Meh” on Colin Firth.
Love Actually is such a twee self-congratulatory vision of England. Drives me nuts.
Aside from Emma Thompson and the washed out singer’s arcs, the other storylines are nauseatingly awful.
I watch it every year.
I love the porno actor storyline. The rest have not aged well, especially the stalker of Kiera Knightley.
Good movie.
I watch it every Christmas.
I don’t love it (ducking)!
I’m no prude, but my gosh what a gross movie. Everyone is unlikable, the bad language served no purpose, it was a mess. (Bad language doesn’t bother me in the least, it’s just like this was stuck in there to be edgy or something. But it was not an edgy story.)
Bad language? In Love Actually? Other than the Bill Nighy character?
I only saw ‘Love Actually’ once, about a year or two after it came out. The absolute pain & rage I felt when Emma Thompson thought she was getting jewelry from her shite husband (Alan Rickman) but opened a Joni Mitchell cd instead…Yeah, I refused right then to watch it ever again. I’ve loved Keira Knightley since ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ tho.
I’ve never actually seen the whole movie, lol. I think I’ve seen about thirty minutes of it here and there, but I’ve never owned it, and I don’t watch television.
Honestly, I don’t think it’s so surprising. Unless it’s a fond favorite, I generally only watch movies once.
you people manage to see negativity and politics even in a warm rom-com…
I’ve never seen it… like I meant to a few years ago and I think of the film when it’s christmas time because there are ads for it on tv or people bring it up? But I’ve never seen the film.
Is it a new classic? Maybe I should actually watch Love Actually.
