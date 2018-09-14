Paul Manafort is finally cutting some kind of deal with federal prosecutors

Do you realize that it’s been LESS THAN A MONTH since Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight charges in a federal court? It’s true – that happened in the last half of August. It feels like a lifetime ago. The federal prosecutors and Bob Mueller’s team were going ahead with plans to re-try the charges which ended in a hung jury, and Manafort has another trial, for different charges, set to happen this month. So Ol’ Ostrich-Coat Manafort was finally looking to cut a deal. I wonder what took him so long, honestly.
Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman embattled by criminal indictments, may no longer fight the charges related to his Ukrainian lobbying operation. He and the special counsel’s office are close to a deal for a guilty plea ahead of his upcoming trial, according to a source familiar with the matter. A deal is expected but the source cautioned the two sides have been close before. The incentive appears to be to reach a deal ahead of a pretrial motion hearing scheduled for Friday and before jury selection begins Monday in DC District Court. That’s also a week before Manafort and prosecutors make new filings in Virginia to discuss the charges and convictions he faces there.
A plea Friday would bring to an end to one of the most active criminal cases in the DC federal court system this year. Manafort’s lawyers have filed hundreds of pages in courts to fight prosecutors’ allegations and have brought two appeals unsuccessfully, and his legal fees mounted to more than a million dollars, according to two people familiar with his case.
Proceedings scheduled for Monday would kick off a second grueling, expensive, politically explosive three-week-or-longer trial in federal court. Manafort faces seven counts of foreign lobbying violations, money laundering conspiracy and witness tampering. The trial was likely to put on display the secret dealings of Washington’s lobbying and law firm elite.
CNN has a lot more information at the link – I think it’s completely weird that Manafort would suddenly be like “omg, these legal fees are crushing!” The man was hiding millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts and he was part of some kind of huge, shady money laundering/lobbying web. You mean to tell me that Manafort doesn’t have tens of millions of dollars stashed away somewhere that even Mueller doesn’t know about? As for the timing of the plea deal… I suspect it was a game of chicken. Manafort was like “you’re not really going through with the SECOND court trial” and Mueller was like “OH YES I AM.” And Manafort was like “oh sh-t.”
Like MANY before him…he discovered that he didn’t want to deal with having a trial in Washington, D.C. he ESPECIALLY did not want to deal with trying to pick a sympathetic jury from a D.C. pool….
He’s in deep sh*t with his Ukrainian and Russian connections – he owes tens of millions of dollars and they will collect one way or another. He’d be better off in jail for his own safety as well as his family’s.
I think you’re soooo right. In fact, i think part of the reason he held out so long is the realisation that he’s not really got Trump to deal with, its Putin and his cronies he’ll be grassing out. The fate of the Russian spy and his daughter randomly being poisoned (in the most painful way imaginable), years after pissing putin off, would have sent him a strong message from Moscow. “Betray me and see what happens to you and your family.”
I suspect he’ll do a partial, mini deal, not a full, spill your guts, give everything up one. Or he and his family will be living in protected custody for the rest of their lives.
Unless the deal includes at least 20 years in prison I will be disgusted. The man is a member of the Russian mafia that continues to kill people and hack elections throughout the world.
Mueller, I believe, will accept the plea deal because it saves time and one of these scenarios
A) Manafort tells all (EZ included)
B) Manafort gives up a big lateral fish (Jr or Jared)
C) Manafort tells nothing; its a pardon trap
D) Manafort tells nothing; state charges on tax/fraud charges
E) both C and D
Mueller holds all the cards. Manafort can be retried on 10 counts that were hung in VA. Manafort still must do significant prison time for 8 guilty counts. EZ has no real play on any scenario listed above.
I’m guessing choice B! Remember, Manafort was in that Trump Tower meeting with Jr. and Kushner about getting that Hillary info. So an eyewitness account will help Mueller in that way. Also if Manafort can say Bigly knew about that meeting in advance…well that goes a long way to helping the whole “collusion” thingy.
Manafort would also have to know something about Trump that Gates (his right hand man) didn’t know. Remember, Gates gave it all up to Mueller for his plea deal — and as part of that plea deal Gates agreed to go to prison for a shorter time. . .so Manafort needs an Ace in hole for this plea deal.
