Jameela Jamil was body-shamed by a d-bag while she was working out at the gym

Jameela Jamil is best known to American audiences for her role in The Good Place. She was already a celebrity in the UK though, where she was known as a TV presenter, music-journalist-type and DJ. She lives in LA full time now because of her TV work. Also, if you follow the gossip, you know that Jameela has made some headlines this year for trashing the Kardashians for being crappy role models, and she also reminded everyone that Emile Hirsch is a violent psycho.
Well, it seems that Jameela has a regular gym in LA, and she works out regularly. She’s like me, in that she’s not working out for any particular aesthetic reason, she’s working out because it helps her decompress. She has anxiety, and I get that completely – I think I would probably be called “high strung” and working out regularly just helps calm me down. Jameela was at the gym a few days ago and a dude walked up to her and told her she “could look so amazing” if she did different workout to “improve her body.” Oh, God. This video is NSFW for language, because she drops a few f-bombs.
When I told him I was happy with my body, he looked both surprised and slightly sorry for me. Never walk up to someone and tell them how much better they could look. You’re not being nice, you’re shaming them for the way they currently look. You’re also being extremely weird. pic.twitter.com/FeYBluU0vw
— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) September 12, 2018
She tells the whole story:
“I was just leaving the gym and a man I did not know approached me and asked me what I’d just been doing…. I told him I had been cycling because I have anxiety and that’s why I come to the gym. And he decided to tell me, without prompt, that he sees me around and thinks ‘oh what a shame, she could look so amazing,’ and there’s so many different things I could do to improve my body… So he essentially walked up to me and body-shamed me in the middle of the gym. Don’t do that. Don’t walk up to someone and impose your belief of what you think they should look like onto them. Don’t do that to women, don’t do that to men, don’t do that to anyone ever.”
Jamil also speculated that behavior like this prevents people from going to the gym “because they’re afraid of being judged… I don’t like walking around thinking that people are looking at me and analyzing what I should or shouldn’t look like. I’m comfortable, I enjoy my body. I enjoy my curves. I’m also, by the way, a U.S. size 6 to 8, so if that’s how I’m being spoken to at the gym, you can imagine what people say to people who are larger than that.”
“To that man… don’t walk up to a woman ever again and say anything like that. I don’t need your advice. I don’t want your advice. I didn’t ask you for your advice as to whether or not you think i’m good looking enough. Just f—k off.”
Ugh. I have stories like this. The worst was a female trainer at my gym who dissuaded me from doing some leg weight exercises because I was “doing them completely wrong and they won’t work on you anyway.” It was a pretty simple machine and I was using it properly, she just wanted to nitpick me and be an a–hole. Jameela is right about all of it, there are those awful people with nothing better to do than say sh-t to women working out for their own reasons. When you’re at the gym, just mind your business. If a dude comes up to you like this, tell him to suck it. Tell him off. Or better yet, go straight to the floor manager and try to get the douche kicked out.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I briefly wondered if he did this intentionally because she is so outspoken on body positivity, but now I think the guy was just a douche. I’m really glad she stood up for her self, and shared this to help others.
I wondered if it was a trainer. They will do that to get a customer. Like when those MLM ladies try to bodyshame people into buying their tea.
What a crap way to sell his services if he is a trainer. Could have went with oh well you know lifting weights helps a lot with anxiety let me know if you want a free session blah blah. She told you she was at the gym for her anxiety bruh and you criticizing her body is not helping her with anxiety and taking away from the place she comes to decompress. What a moron!
I was going to say that he might be a trainer too. Still a d-bag move, but maybe it would hurt a little less to know that he had an agenda.
That’s the thing I hate about trainers and why I don’t go to one. I’d rather just watch what they do with other people and incorporate that into my routine for free. I don’t need their body shaming and their BS.
I thought the exact same thing. A personal trainer trying to get business in a douchey way.
@It’sJustBlanche – That’s why I follow KimK, Shay Mitchell and Halle Berry on Instagram. Especially Halle because she and her trainer will demo their workouts in her stories. On Fridays Halle and her trainer answer questions. It’s like getting a free session with an expensive personal trainer!
I thought this as well, and have heard multiple stories of trainers doing that. To me, that’s the WORST way to get clients, and will not only turn people off, but they will tell their friends.
She owed him literally ZERO explanation. I hate that this happens!! It’s nrvef happened to me but I’m still so happy that I installed a gym in my basement. I have adjustable dumbbells that let me do a full body workout, bands, some yoga blocks and a fotstool to help with certain weight exercises, a treadmill, and a bike. It cost me less than $500. Very pleased.
This has happened to me. I was in the gym working out and a man came up to me and said, “You’re not even really out of shape. You could do certain exercises and really look good.”
As if I were only working out because I thought I WAS out of shape, and that my goal was to “look good” to him. If I don’t work out, my anxiety and depression eat me from the inside out.
Jameela is gorgeous. Tall and trim. The fact anyone would go up to her to change her routine is crazy. The man has some issues if he doesn’t see perfection.
Now I think it’s negging. Because honestly she’s perfection and this guy knew she’s out of his league
This!!! Her body is insane! WTF kind of warped society are we living in where someone can feel okay body-shaming in general but even worse body-shaming someone whose body is just about bloody perfect!
IA re negging. Straight men are so weak.
It doesn’t matter that she’s tall, fit and gorgeous. She could be short and squat, it’s not that ridiculous man’s place to step into her space and comment about her body.
People can be so weird and gross. I love my gym. It’s just a bunch of “nerdy job” introverts and we all just scowl at the gym equipment with headphones on and avoid eye contact with other humans.
I wouldn’t trust myself not to throat punch anyone who came into my bubble with a douche-bro attitude like that. She’s a much better woman than I.
It would break my heart if something like this happened at my gym. I love my gym, it’s one of my favourite places to be and oddly one of my safe spaces. I go there a lot because it helps with my anxiety and insomnia. I’m quite large and would be devastated to be body shamed. Luckily I’ve never had anything (other than people commenting that I’m working hard). For me, it just beggars belief that anyone would think this is appropriate.
I love mine too-but for the opposite reason ha. It’s all team oriented, a mix of strength training days, HIIT days, and MetCon days, and you go through the exercises in circuit style with teammates. It’s also REALLY small and really intimate, so there’s no risk of anyone ever taking a picture of you failing miserably, or body shaming you, or anything. Brian (owner) would have them out on their ass so fast their head would spin. The only pics allowed are when they take the occasional team pic-I’m currently in a Facebook ad lol.
I don’t understand these people. I have no desire to comment on other people’s workouts or body. I go to the gym and bring my two toddlers with me. One day a guy told me that if I keep working out I’m going to wind up with a third kid because my husband won’t be able to keep his hands off of me. I was disgusted but frozen with shock in the moment and could only laugh nervously. I know that wasn’t body shaming but it made me extremely uncomfortable.
You got harassed and that’s awful. What he said was gross – & I hate when people try to package those comments as compliments. We all go to the gym to work out. So unless advice is sought, mind your damn business (but then these people wouldn’t be creeps if they got that). Ugh.
God forbid a woman walk around the world and do things with her body like she’s an autonomous being. I’m surprised he don’t go a step further and ask her about the goings-on of her uterus.
Just pre an aerobics class, an unattractive, older (thinner) woman came up to me and tut tutted at my body. She pointed out an extremely thin woman and admiringly said that that woman was a lot bigger when she first started coming to classes. I couldn’t believe that a woman would work that hard to look that thin. (She was the type of person that if I saw on the street, I would just assume had trouble keeping weight on.) But afterwards, I was left appalled that a woman would come up to me and TUT TUT MY BODY. Who the hell did she think she was? I also had a woman who had prominent and much facial acne scar tell me that the freckles on my face were too prominent. Boy, I wish I had expressed what my immediate reaction was, which was to chortle in disbelief and point out her massive and prominent acne scars. I was raised to not speak back but it has really led to people saying/doing things like this and me not speaking back. I am SO MAAAAAD!!!!!
embrace the freckles, for they are glorious (freckled ginger here)
Aaaaw, thanks so much. Also wanted to say that chick above is absolutely gorgeous. She honestly has my idea of The Perfect Body.
Wait…what?! She’s stunning as she is.
The gym body police are the worst. THE WORST. I now have a home gym and I have a few friends who come over to work out with me because I simply can’t deal with people.
I too have a home gym. I gave up going to a public gym decades ago because I have a rather large bosom and I got everything from guys talking to my boobs to deliberately bumping into them to out and out comments on them (i.e. “Hey amazing tits!”). F*ck ‘em all, they probably have tiny d*cks.
the “amazing tits” line happened to me at the gym and I have never stepped foot in a co-ed gym since. I go to a women’s only dance studio now and I get to learn new skills, have fun, and get my workouts in at the same time – win win.
I’m amazed that anyone would say this to anyone at all. A total stranger walking up, unbidden, to make a comment on her body? Jackass.
But this lady?! Tahani?! She is so beautiful and stunning, it’s hard to believe that anyone has a negative thing to say. But that’s not really the point. He should worry about his own workout and shut up.
I wonder what she said to him at the time, when he was there insulting her.
I don’t even understand an iota of the mindset that someone would need to think they’re entitled to just freely think their opinion of how someone else should look was worthy, and the. To feel compelled to share that with the person. Honestly, what must it be like to have a typical male brain with that ego and insensitivity?
What an a-hole: she’s extraordinary looking. It’s great to be healthy but I’m so sick of peoples’ obsession with being ripped and taut and vacuum packed into their skin.
No guy at any gym should say anything about any lady’s body if he doesn’t know her. It’s just creepy. Some man at my gym came up to me and said he has been watching me work out and that he can tell I am doing a good job because I am in much better shape than when I first started. I was just floored, who is this person and why is he approaching me? I feel unnerved now every time I am at the gym and see this guy because I feel like he is watching me. It turned something that was a neutral place to take a break and do something for myself, into a space that feels unsafe.
I used to attend a fairly expensive gym (I worked at a place where I got a huge discount), and because it was a pricier gym, this kind of behavior was explicitly banned. If you were actively harassing people, you got kicked out. If I were her, I’d speak to the management.
Did you see her follow-up Tweet? She posted a picture of herself eating a cheeseburger at the gym, dedicating it to the asshole who shamed her.
(And because this is the Internet, some idiot in the comments promptly scolded her for promoting unhealthy eating. Good lord.)
This is so unhelpful. I was doing bjj, and my body looked amazing, but I was training to compete and with 2 kids and a full time job, it was a time suck, plus my workout schedule was so rigid. If I was a little late leaving work or didn’t have dinner prepared, it stressed everyone out. I quit for other reasons, but have been cycling and running again and the stress level has come way down in our house. I was just looking in the mirror and really missing the results of bjj, but what I’m doing now actually works for my life, plus, I really enjoy being outside when I am working out. It’s not all about having an amazing body.
