Jameela Jamil was body-shamed by a d-bag while she was working out at the gym

Jameela Jamil is best known to American audiences for her role in The Good Place. She was already a celebrity in the UK though, where she was known as a TV presenter, music-journalist-type and DJ. She lives in LA full time now because of her TV work. Also, if you follow the gossip, you know that Jameela has made some headlines this year for trashing the Kardashians for being crappy role models, and she also reminded everyone that Emile Hirsch is a violent psycho.

Well, it seems that Jameela has a regular gym in LA, and she works out regularly. She’s like me, in that she’s not working out for any particular aesthetic reason, she’s working out because it helps her decompress. She has anxiety, and I get that completely – I think I would probably be called “high strung” and working out regularly just helps calm me down. Jameela was at the gym a few days ago and a dude walked up to her and told her she “could look so amazing” if she did different workout to “improve her body.” Oh, God. This video is NSFW for language, because she drops a few f-bombs.

When I told him I was happy with my body, he looked both surprised and slightly sorry for me. Never walk up to someone and tell them how much better they could look. You’re not being nice, you’re shaming them for the way they currently look. You’re also being extremely weird. pic.twitter.com/FeYBluU0vw — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) September 12, 2018

She tells the whole story:

“I was just leaving the gym and a man I did not know approached me and asked me what I’d just been doing…. I told him I had been cycling because I have anxiety and that’s why I come to the gym. And he decided to tell me, without prompt, that he sees me around and thinks ‘oh what a shame, she could look so amazing,’ and there’s so many different things I could do to improve my body… So he essentially walked up to me and body-shamed me in the middle of the gym. Don’t do that. Don’t walk up to someone and impose your belief of what you think they should look like onto them. Don’t do that to women, don’t do that to men, don’t do that to anyone ever.” Jamil also speculated that behavior like this prevents people from going to the gym “because they’re afraid of being judged… I don’t like walking around thinking that people are looking at me and analyzing what I should or shouldn’t look like. I’m comfortable, I enjoy my body. I enjoy my curves. I’m also, by the way, a U.S. size 6 to 8, so if that’s how I’m being spoken to at the gym, you can imagine what people say to people who are larger than that.” “To that man… don’t walk up to a woman ever again and say anything like that. I don’t need your advice. I don’t want your advice. I didn’t ask you for your advice as to whether or not you think i’m good looking enough. Just f—k off.”

[From People]

Ugh. I have stories like this. The worst was a female trainer at my gym who dissuaded me from doing some leg weight exercises because I was “doing them completely wrong and they won’t work on you anyway.” It was a pretty simple machine and I was using it properly, she just wanted to nitpick me and be an a–hole. Jameela is right about all of it, there are those awful people with nothing better to do than say sh-t to women working out for their own reasons. When you’re at the gym, just mind your business. If a dude comes up to you like this, tell him to suck it. Tell him off. Or better yet, go straight to the floor manager and try to get the douche kicked out.