Justin Bieber cried when he picked up a marriage license (update: they’re married)

Update by Hecate People reports a source has confirmed that these two crazy kids are officially married. Later, a “religious source” confirmed they were legally married in the court house but, “they’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.” No word on whether Justin cried yet. Congrats to the happy couple!
At this point, it’s equal parts horror and fascination whenever I look at photos of Justin Bieber. Is he doing this “look” on purpose? Does he actually think this is a good look for him? The long mullet, the rat-like, scraggly mustache, the slimness… it’s all just bad. If I was in charge of his life, I would give him a proper haircut and shave and make him eat and work out regularly. But I’m not in charge of him. Hailey Baldwin clearly isn’t in charge of him either – I guess she doesn’t get a say in how he looks or what he’s dressing like Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski. That’s it, isn’t it? Justin is The Young Lebowski, only nowhere as cool and he’s not capable of growing proper facial hair.
Anyway, it’s looking pretty likely that Justin will appear this unkempt and dirtybaggy for his actual wedding. Justin and Hailey got their marriage license, maybe. And he cried.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took a field trip Thursday to the courthouse where marriage licenses are issued, and Justin had marriage on the brain. Several eyewitnesses say the 2 were inside the Marriage Bureau in NYC and Justin was emotional. The eyewitnesses say he was crying and at one point said to his fiancee, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”
One person said … Justin said to a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.” Another claims the court official was a “judge” … which insinuates they got married, but we can’t confirm that. And yet another person said they heard Justin and Hailey say they were leaving the country. It’s interesting … because we know they had a clear plan NOT to get married this year.
It would make me so happy if Justin and Hailey just did a simple courthouse legal wedding and then skipped away to no-one-knows to actually have a wedding ceremony on the beach somewhere. It would make me happy because I would feel like they were doing it for themselves and that maybe their marriage would last longer than a year. Unfortunately, I think there are more shenanigans to come.
Speaking of, Hailey has gotten a profile boost from this engagement. During NYFW, she was announced as the latest face of BareMinerals makeup. She did a press conference and everything. When asked about the wedding, she said: “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.” She also claimed to want a West Coast wedding and she said she’d already chosen the dress designer but that she hadn’t even settled on a design. She said all of that just a few days ago!! So what’s up with the marriage license?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why bother with the facial hair if you can’t get it past the dirtstache stage
I came here to say just that! UGH with that creepy ass ‘stache.
People magazine is now reporting they married. So that’s how he looked at his wedding. THAT’S how he looked at his wedding!! Hahahahahahahahaha!!!!!
I bet there’s no prenup either. Oh this is going to be a TRIP.
Is he wearing a costume or a disguise? He looks awful!
His shoes are clean, so there’s that… God, he really needs a good wash and a makeover, starting with ridding himself of that bum fluff above his lip.
there is something about blonde mustaches that are just creepy!!
Do the young gals no longer carry purses? I’m thinking I’ve also seen pics of Ariana Grande sans purse too and as a lady over 40 I’m like, omg, wtheck?? No fancy purses 👛 for Hailey?
I’m not super young, but I’m 28 – I have a purse. I bring it to work. But most of the time I don’t bring it into stores with me. I generally pocket cash and a debit card, or stick it in my husbands wallet. I’ll keep some lip color, advil, meds I take in the am, and little things like that in it – but usually leave it in the car because I’m scared I’ll put it down and forget it. Most of my friends will take at least a wallet with them when we go to dinner, if not a purse. Part of my problem is that I’m really picky about what I want in a purse, and while I like bigger ones, I don’t like lugging around a ton of stuff.
This, the bigger the purse the more junk it tends to accumulate. As a mom i ended up with half my son’s hot wheels collection and miniature my little pony figurines from my daughter, receipts, you name it, half the house was in there…ugh!…so i ditched the big purse and only use a little wallet that attaches to my keyes and my cell. Life is a breeze now! Well…darn it, soon i’ll be carrying a diaper bag but as soon as we don’t need it i’m SO ditching it again and never going back to a purse.
I stopped carrying purses. When I do,it’s because I’m probably going to drink (and don’t want to lose my stuff) and I bring wallet, lip gloss, gum,phone and it’s a very small/cross body.
If I run errands, I grab my phone and wallet and go.
I like to be hands free. I prefer backpacks if I’m going out for the day. My boyfriend will ask me to hold stuff for him like a water bottle, a light sweater and it’s more comfortable when I have a back pack instead of fumbling with a purse. Not cute, very tom boyish i know :-/
Hi, Nicegirl! I’ve wondered this, too. It seems to be a thing with her crowd – including Kardashians and Jenners, excluding the old girl. Remember when Kimmy always carried a very expensive bag? Remember when they all toted the Birkin so ostentatiously? Remember that supposedly ultra-expensive bag Kanye got Kim for a birthday, and he claimed North “decorated” it with paint, especially for her mum? (I still think he did it.) She carted it around a couple of times and then, like so many of their beloved animals, it disappeared into the ether, never to be seen or spoken of again. They went through the designer mini-backpack and tried to make the bum bag a new thing, too. Now only PMK and Khloe seem to carry a bag. Kourtney klutches her handbag for dear life, too, but he’s of a different variety.
I’m old, like 40, and I hate purses. I never carry a purse and stick to a backpack, fanny or messenger if I have to carry anything. These ladies probably have someone carry their shit for them!
Depends on what I’m doing. For a nice event, I carry my cute little Kate Spade bag. For work, I carry a tote bag that has everything I need. Otherwise, I keep my driver’s license, debit card, and a credit card in my phone case, and that’s the bare basics I’ll carry around with me.
yes same. if i carry a purse around while i do my day to day stuff – it turns into a garbage bag of receipts and crap
Joe Dirt is marrying Hailey Baldwin?
Is she his sister too?
At this rate, he’ll be a blubbering mess at the actual ceremony.
LOL… the male version of Charlene of Monaco… xD runaway groom wannabe…better get that passport secured Hailey! And the “baby making” dungeon set up…xD …just kidding…
Hailey….just, oh honey I…….you really are getting the spiral end of your fiancee aren’t you. Puberty was not kind this him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree, Tiffany, but she waited around and hung about for so long to land her fish, so she might as well cash in.
However briefly
That was actually sweet what he supposedly sad about marrying her. I just wish them well.
He cries a lot lately. Maybe he has a hormonal problem?
there are blinds about him and meth. I wonder if being strung out for days can cause emotional breakdowns.
I actually think his style is funny and seems on purpose. It’s a bit skaterish and I think it’s cute. I live in SF bay area and i always joke people try REALLY hard and spend lots of time AND money to perfect their “I don’t care how I look” hipster look.
am I the only person who thinks his new style looks cool? he looks like a chill skater guy with personality lol… to me this is better than the clean cut look (even if it’s a complete facade)
Yeah I like the skater look
Word!
I like it too. It fits him this style.
He looks like a filthy bum. Someone get him some shampoo, a razor, bodywash, and put him in the shower. His hideous clothes make me cringe
I want to laugh at these two but I think there is some serious substance abuse afoot so they are ruining it for me.
Im not sure about her…but poor Justin seems very unstable and whether he self-medicates his emotionally instability with drugs or drug use is the cause of his instability I’m not sure.
But I suspect the mood swings are from the high/lows of doing hard drugs and coming down.
There’s a video of him tweaking while meeting some fans and it’s just sad. Hope he gets help.
Honestly I think he is going thru a “nervous breakdown”. I know that is not the proper medical term but I don’t know what his diagnosis would be. These crying jags are not normal. When I was falling into depression I kept having anxiety, panic attacks and kept crying. Its a symptom of a problem. Once I got treatment, I got better and those symptoms stopped. I don’t think marriage is the treatment he needs. He needs to eat healthy food, stop the extra drink/drug substances, gets some counselling and some sleep.
Agree, his behavior is odd.
There’s something very wrong with that guy… he looks creepy and all the crying and brash decisions makes me wonder what’s really going on? Mental illness? Drugs? Or is he just totally lost because he’s never had any structure? Good luck to them, I give it 6 months and he’ll be back to Selena.
Being Mrs Bieber is profitable. Hailey is picking up tons of new endorsements and gigs. Wondering if they signed a pre-nup
I think he’s a good looking guy! Too young to marry though.
