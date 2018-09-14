Tim Allen, Trump supporter: ‘My political party is that I’ve never liked taxes’

I’ve managed to go nearly my whole career as a gossip blogger without paying much attention to Tim Allen. It’s not I loathe the man, I just don’t care about him at all. He’s a conservative – big shock – and a Trump supporter. He makes middle-road, dumb sitcoms about white dudes and their families. In 2017, I briefly paid attention to him because he spoke about attending the Trump inauguration and “joked” that Hollywood felt just like Nazi Germany, har har. Well, Tim Allen’s sitcom Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC last year, only to have Fox pick it up because as I said, he’s a white Republican dude and Their Voices Need To Be Heard ™. To promote his show’s second life, Tim sat down with Entertainment Weekly to chat about politics and more. Some highlights:
His character on ‘Last Man Standing’: “My character is like Archie Bunker with a college education. He’s a little bit gruff, but he’s also raised three girls. It’s a funny sitcom that’s constantly surprising. It’s not a political show. I encourage the people who say I’m some closeted Hollywood conservative to forget about Tim Allen and what his politics are.
He never endorsed Trump: “Yeah, I endorsed Kasich. Politically I’m kind of an anarchist if you see my stand-up. I’m for responsible government that actually does what we pay them to do. I’ve worked different jobs and I’ve had a colorful past and I pay a lot in taxes. I wish we got more for our money. Whatever political party is for more responsible use of our money — that’s all I meant. In Los Angeles, I’m concerned about the 26,000 homeless people and I do the best I can. I’m concerned about keeping my roads and stuff clean in North Hollywood. Generally, the government is no help and people have to do that themselves. Kasich said that in a speech — that the government can’t do stuff that you won’t do yourself. Jump in! Do whatever it takes to get people engaged — not putting on a hoodie and screaming in the streets — but actually figure out how to help North Hollywood or Encino or wherever you live to get better. My political party is that I’ve never liked taxes, period, so whatever that means … I don’t like paying people who never seem to do what I would do with my money. I always thought it would be funny if I had a little menu on my tax returns where I could tell them where my money would go
Whether he’s a Trump fan now: “You know … it’s a very loaded question. I’ve met [Trump] at the charity event years ago, and that certainly doesn’t fit with the man who tweets. I’ve met a lot of people in private whose public persona is a bit off. My perception is “let’s see what he gets done.” Let’s stop banging on the pilot’s door and trying to pull the guy out of his seat while he’s still flying. You might not like how he’s flying the plane but let’s let him land it. Do I like him or agree with him? … I don’t know. Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It’s like a slight of hand with this dude. There’s this smoke and smelly food but over here he just fixed a pothole. The theater of this is fascinating. He doesn’t do it very attractively but you don’t even realize the economy is doing better. Is it? There’s so much drama. Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud. I’m just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?
But his politics are irrelevant: “I’d just want to say again: It’s not a political show. We talk about politics because everybody does. If you want to see me talk politics, come see me at The Mirage in Las Vegas, or any of the concerts that I do throughout the country. My politics are really irrelevant. What I do in my family, what I do in my neighborhood, that may be more of an indication of what I believe. But I wouldn’t want who say, “I can’t stand Trump so I can’t watch this show.” Try to table that. It’s a sitcom that’s really clever where we work hard to make you laugh your ass off.”
Imagine being a rich white dude who attended Trump’s inauguration and calling yourself an “anarchist.” Imagine being that same pseudo-anarchist and believing that Trump is responsible for a “good economy” and for “getting this NAFTA thing done.” Imagine that your biggest f–king political concern is whether your North Hollywood streets are clean. Imagine the privilege of all of that. Imagine seeing little babies put into cages on the border and thinking “but Trump is the pilot, we can’t pull him out of the cockpit yet!” Tim Allen did this dumb interview because he hoped you would put aside his ignorance, his casual allegiance to white supremacy and his unyielding white privilege and watch his show. If anything, my apathy towards him has cemented into a full-on hatred.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Since there are no more lords, and he isnt a lord, he has to pay taxes, to something else– its called a government today.
Until he siezes his own fiefdom or dies, whichever comes first, he has to pay taxes— or whatever Mark Twain said
I guess if he doesn’t like paying taxes, he can stop paying and NOT drive on taxpayer financed roads. or ever call 911 for FD or PD help. or use any public park. or go to the beach. or use anything that is taxpayer funded.
“not putting on a hoodie and screaming in the streets” nice dog whistle there.
and “let see what get’s done”?…WE’VE SEEN, you white-privileged MFer. women and people of color are being marginalized. kids are being put in cages. citizens are having their citizenship questioned and their passports taken away. 45 is DENYING THE DEATHS OF 3000 AMERICANS.
I hope your terrible show (and it WAS terrible, that’s why it was cancelled, not your politics) fails. AGAIN.
I’m confused, there was no NAFTA deal???? My understanding was that their was one and Trump has moved things into disarray and they are having to renegotiate it now.
I can’t comment on anything else about him. He infuriates me.
Trump has made no new NAFTA deal. He has nothing more than an agreement from Mexico to talk about renegotiating the existing deal. But Trump supporters claim great victory. They’re not based in reality.
Trump supporters also claim he got NK to give their nukes as well.
NAFTA has been on the books since 1993 and went into affect in 1994. Like most things Obama Trump tried to dismantle NAFTA, screwed it all up and is trying to backyrack & w/ some crazy Trumpian shadiness thrown in the mix to claim the entire Deal as his own. Because of course he is a narcissistic ass.
Sorry,
I forgot to add the sarcasm emoji. I am actually in Canada right now and the news reports on the negotiations every day….I remember when NAFTA was first negotiated.
Can someone a bit more au fait with the American economy please explain to me how trump is responsible for It’s performance? My understanding is that Obama got the economy on an upward trajectory throughout the life of his administration and that this economy is merely continuing that trend. Apart from cutting taxes and gutting regulation, has trump done anything else to boost the economy?
Please be fair/honest in your response as i genuinely want to know what is behind his incessant boasts. What did he do to cause/enhance the boost in the economy?
“I’ve had a colorful past and I pay a lot in taxes. I wish we got more for our money.“
You’re a rich white guy, jackass – you’re getting a hundred times over more for your money than most other people on that alone, and you STILL whine about taxes. F*ck the f*ck right off with that noise.
Part of his ” colorful past,” was that he spent time in prison for being a drug dealer
I remember when his first show hit it big in the 80’s it came out that Tim Allen had been arrested in the late 70’s for being a cocaine dealer. He himself admitted in interviews that he gave up names of other dealers he knew so that he only got a couple of yes instead of life in prison. Isn’t that the Trump way? Throw anyone or everyone under the bus real or not to save your own skin?
“Never liked taxes” ….Hmmm, I would not be surprised if an official at the IRS took notice of that statement. I wonder if Mr Allen or his accountant has been doing some creative bookkeeping with his income over the years?
When your only concerns are for the streets you live on and whether your millionaire taxes are a little too high, you are a selfish person.
Uncharismatic, mediocre, middle aged white guy looks at world through tiny lens. Never found him interesting. Now I understand why.
Speaking of underwhelming men, Bradley Cooper was interviewed on NPR this morning. God, he is so irritating and smug. Listening to him is like going to the dentist for a procedure.
Tiny lens, perfect way to put it. The guy’s 15 minutes were up a long time again but as you said his white guy mediocrity is enough to keep him thriving. Gah.
People who want a menu to check off for their taxes are idiots. In that case I’d like all my taxes to go to NPR, healthcare for all, and toll free interstates. None to corrupt wars in the Middle East or corporate bailouts. Oh? It doesn’t work that way? Because you have to consider what’s best for everyone and not just you? What a concept.
VOTE the Blue Wave in November. That is how we defeat racists, fascists, bigots, idiots and the Department of Swagger.
BABY….THIS!!!!!
(hoisting my soapbox off of my high shelf)…
And if you TRULY want universal healthcare…upgraded infrastructures…magnificent public school systems…a LIVABLE Federal Wage…policies to ensure that we STOP destroying the planet we live on….then KEEP GOING OUT AND VOTING FOR DEMS EACH AND EVERY ELECTION!
(pushes soapbox under my desk)
Yeah, wow. His comment about being concerned about clean streets jumped out at me, too. He won’t admit he likes Trump but he makes excuses left and right for his behavior and hesitantly endorses his “accomplishments.” What a coward.
And I loathe that it’s his voice in the “Pure Michigan” ads I’ve been subjected to for years as a midwesterner.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding but this does not sound like he supports trump. It sounds like he’s carefully trying to avoid pissing off the deplorables since they’re the ones watching his show and keeping him employed. I mean he outright said he preferred Kasich, who I found to be a reasonable politician (that I disagreed with, but at least he wasn’t planning on burning it all down)
eh, by saying “let’s see what he gets done”, THAT is support. if all your concerns are about your white-privileged world (clean streets vs. kids in cages) and you’re OK with how anyone who’s a non-white-Christian-man is being treated by this bag of d*cks in the White House, then you support him.
he’s not actively saying anything against 45…quite the opposite. he’s normalizing 45′s behavior with the “oh, but that’s not the guy *I* know…” and the public/private persona bit. his bit about “watching the theater of it” while not caring about the kids in cages?…complacency IS support when it comes to drumpf.
don’t be fooled…he knows the deplorables will watch his show, he’s trying to attract OTHER people to it by playing down being a trumper.
“Somebody got this NAFTA thing done. How did that happen? It’s like a slight of hand with this dude.”
Except no “NAFTA thing” has been done. And the economy is due to policies implemented before Trump took office and he’s not doing anything to sustain it so it will crash, and it will crash spectacularly since his policies mirror Hoover’s.
Oh, LP, You know drump supporters can’t advance any argument beyond “Trump made the economy great and you’re dumb if you don’t get it.”
Or the complete lie that their paycheck has now tripled. Bots and desperados.
I also wonder if Canada and Mexico have spoken to each other about manipulating drump on his NAFTA renegotiations.
Translation: I’ve relied on all sorts of national infrastructure and support to achieve and maintain my level of fame and wealth but no one else should be able to benefit the same way. NEXT!!
How odd. I just love paxing taxes.
I know, right?
He also was a small time drug dealer in his college years. Just thought I’d add that to his illustrious accomplishments. Asshat pure and simple. Also, he could invest in some teeth whitening, though he’d still be ugly.
Nobody wants to pay taxes, but do rich Trumpsters know what taxes are for? Public education, infrastructure, etc. He’s just another Trumpster who wants to sit back and “let’s see what he gets done,” and shake up DC.
Wait a sec.
A criminal is a supporter of Emperor Zero?
How odd
His comedy is tired at best. No one is watching his show and here he is trying to maintain his tired, unfunny mostly-deplorable audience by playing up his beleaguered white-conservative-male persona while tap dancing a “my show is not political” tune to not actively alienate THE MAJORITY of potential viewers.
I thought I read his show was second highest rated on the network when it was canceled. It was a big deal and people were in a uproar with petitions whenit was canceled.
I loved the show. The daughters are funny, it was nice and light- just an easy and clean show to watch that didn’t involve too much thought to enjoy at the end if a long day.
the ratings steadily declined from it’s debut, went up VERY slightly in 2015, and then were steadily declining again until it was cancelled.
if it was the second highest (which I doubt) then that doesn’t say much for ABC’s watchability.
OK, just checked ABC’s top rated shows for 2016-2017 (the last season it aired) and it was ranked 12th. so, no, it was not the second-highest rated show on the network. didn’t even break the top 10.
He’s an idiot.
“I don’t like taxes… so f*ck people of color who are going through absolute hell with a racist administration and emboldened racists in literally every American town right now. I can tune all that out because I’m a rich white guy… and I can hope for less taxes!”
He’s horrible.
Yeah. He doesn’t really know what the word anarchist mean. Also what he does not realize that unlike any other president with whom you may disagree about politics and valies this orange piece of shit does not have the skill to land a plain with will crash.
Honestly, I’m fine with this. Don’t couch it in terms of “freedom” or “liberty.” Just admit that you’re greedy moron with no understanding of basic governing and don’t give a damn about anybody else. I prefer the honesty at this point.
Also: LOLOLOLOL @ rich white people playing at “anarchy.” Maybe he should look at the French revolution to see what really happens to people like him in an anarchic situation.
I’d never heard of this show, and only remember him from Home Improvement waaaay back in the early 90′s. He’s a has been
People who “never like taxes” are usually opposed to the parts of the government that help people while getting a huge boner over the military. Let me tell you what kind of money we’re spending on THAT.
And I had a lot of people in my life who said the same thing when trump came into office about giving him a chance. At that point, he said a bunch of terrible things, but he hadn’t done anything yet. Well, Tim, he’s doing horrible shit now. Kids are in cages. People are dying without access to healthcare. Just because horrible trump shit hasn’t happened to YOU yet doesn’t mean it’s not happening. If you want to get off the trump train, which I suspect you do not, we’re past time.
So he’s a selfish asshole who doesn’t believe in public goods? Okay.
Whatever you say, Tim Dick.
He stays being a bland potato looking loser. Greedy little man.
Hey Tim, taxes paid for the cops that caught you, and then for your stay in prison. Also for the roads you drove on when you finally got out. Today, you float like a piece of ugly flotsam atop the flowing stream of our abundant, democratic republic. Where have you been? You sound like a high school kid in government class who didn’t do the homework. We don’t pay taxes to a king anymore; we put the money in a big pot and dole it out to keep up a world-class infrastructure! Count your blessings, you idiot. Pay your fair share and stop freeloading for once. In any other country, your drug-dealing ways would have you still rotting in the gulag.
