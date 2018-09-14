Julie Chen is sticking it to CBS by… using her married name, Julie Chen Moonves

I think I’ve been pretty generous of spirit in giving the benefit of the doubt to the wives of predators. I truly believed for a time that Georgina Chapman had no idea what her husband Harvey Weinstein was doing to women. But in the long-run, Chapman really did exhaust the benefit of my doubt. Same with Julie Chen – she stood by her husband Les Moonves in the immediate wake of Ronan Farrow’s first New Yorker article. Chen defended her husband on-air on CBS. Then the second wave of accusations came last weekend. Moonves was tossed out of CBS and we’re getting an even clearer picture of Moonves as a rampant misogynist and predator. Chen skipped out on appearing on The Talk all week, but she showed up for Big Brother on Wednesday night (she’s the host). She made a point of using her married name too.
Julie Chen returned to CBS to host Big Brother on Wednesday night, and she sent a subtle — but pointed — message of solidarity to her husband, the network’s former CEO Leslie “Les” Moonves. As she signed off from the show, she looked at the camera and said, “I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Goodnight.”
It was the first time that she has used the last name Moonves on the show — and it came just days after her husband was fired after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.
Chen’s sign off elicited gasps in the control room. “No one was angry,” a source in Big Brother production tells PEOPLE. “It was more like ‘Did she just say that? I can’t believe she just said that.’” The source says that Chen’s message was crystal clear to people who work on the show. “Everyone knows that it’s a big ‘f— you’ to CBS that she did it, because she never, ever refers to herself as anything but Julie Chen. It’s sort of perfect when you think about it. The casual viewer probably didn’t even notice, but I promise you that the network did. They were watching every single second of the show to see if she would do anything. They must have been breathing a sigh of relief because the show was almost over, and then that happened!”
What kind of dumb bulls–t is this? Did Julie Chen really think that she was making some kind of moral stand by using her married name on a CBS show? What is the message here? That Julie Chen is the kind of woman who enables her predator husband and stands by him when dozens of women come forward to tell their stories of how he harassed them, abused them, assaulted them and did irreparable damage to their careers simply because they were women? Now I hope CBS fired Julie Chen too. Sorry, JULIE CHEN MOONVES.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
How brave. 🙄
Big whoop.
She should get hers now and get out.
At least that ends the speculation if she is complicit. She is.
Ding, ding, ding!!!!
Winner, winner, tofu dinner.
HAHA! lol LOVE your response 😊
^^^This!^^^
Yes. She answered that question deliberately and clearly.
Yep. After all that’s come out – even if you weren’t aware of just how effed up this dude was while being married to him – you’re choosing to send a big ol’ “SCREW YOU” to everyone he’s harmed. What a piece of garbage.
Exactly. Her choices now are going to define her, and so far it is NOT looking good.
Aaaaand, no one is surprised–but it’s nice to have it officially confirmed. Go have a seat with Camille Cosby and Georgina Chapman–I’m sure you have loads to talk about. . .
I mean, in fairness, at least Georgina LEFT.
Bravo, Julie Chen Moonves. You sure showed them.
How does she see this playing out, exactly?
Well, if they fire her for ANY reason now, she will most likely claim wrongful termination based on bias for this move.
What an a-hole.
I wonder what will happen if she does return to The Talk. There is no way I could be on that panel and not call her out on all of this.
She’ll divorce him within the year.
She better file now so she gets her divorce settlement before his victims get theirs from the sure-to-follow lawsuits.
*throws up hands*
[redacted because I don't want to get into an argument here]
Get in freakin’ formation, Julie. You’re a great representation of part of the problem, wanting to secure your own life at the cost of women everywhere.
Thanks for showing everyone you are complicit and doormat.
Oh f**k off Julie. You gambled on an affair with a married man and had a good run. Now that life is about to fall apart because you married and enabled a sexual predator and misogynist. Zero sympathy. Does she really think either of her shows would lose even a single ratings point if she disappears?
There comes a point when it is just pathetic.
And her next statement will be that she supports #metoo and all women speaking out. But HER husband would never do anything and all THESE women are lying. Anything to protect her perfect little life.
The only positive thing about this situation is that soon…she will be using the same door her corrupt and putrid husband used to exit CBS forever….
@ Lala11_7, Exactly THIS!!!
I hope that happens.
Side note —- I just read your comment from yesterday’s thread and completely agree. The network had a bunch of great shows for years, and then everything went downhill (turning into macho violence/frat boy humor). Now we know why.
She may be angry at CBS for rightly pulling the $100 million golden parachute from her disgusting husband. She should have cut and run, this will not end well for her.
If she is staying by his side it’s because despite being fired, he still holds power in CBS and he still have friends there that will support her pay check. His firing was just to save face. CBS will keep being a boys frat club. Women like her jump out of the boat quickly. If she still didn’t do it, it’s because things are ok for her and her career.
I just read a bio on her. She had an affair with him while he was still married. So, in my opinion, she never had respect for other women. Her talents have been questioned and her delivery on Big Brother described as wooden and heavily scripted. I can never understand her. But she’s sleeping with the enemy, her boss, so she had a steady gig. Good for you. Of course when she finally leaves him, she will plead that she never in a million years…………..bullshit.
I’m just glad I said what I said about her yesterday in the moonves thread. I read her like a cheap novella. Took her one hour to prove my estimation of her character.
I just finished reading yesterday’s post about Linda (someone I’d always wondered what happened). Now I suddenly realize why network TV show content went down the tubes 20-plus years ago.
I am thrilled that this guy is getting his long overdue comeuppance. Let his wife rename herself all she wants. What a petty little thing to do, because she will just play victim if the network challenges her on saying his last name.
It is petty. Take that. It just makes her seem so much more desperate than she already was. The Talk is the worst show on daytime tv. Makes The View seem interesting.
IMO She did it because they assumed she might resign out of shame /embarrassment or solidarity with her husband
Basically she is saying if you want me out then Pay me out, cus I am not going to go away quietly and technically they have no reason to fire her
Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete must be smiling a little. IIRC The Talk was Sara Gilbert’s brainchild, she put together the initial panel, and adding Julie Chen was the trade off for getting a “go” from the network. Then Julie Chen, sorry, Julie Chen Moonves, didn’t gel with Leah and Holly so she went to her husband and they were gone.
Don’t know how Sara Gilbert got so much clout. Don’t like Remini, too loud and opinionated and was mega pissed when she got the axe. I do like Holly. Sharon Osborne and Julie Chen Moonves are the wise old women, I guess. I find them both insufferable. I agree Leah and Holly are having a moment! I only watched it a couple times, but that was enough to realize it’s literally a time filler…..something to watch if you’re home with the flu.
I think in her mind she’s telling herself, “That was before he met ME! He’s a different person now. He’s a great husband and father.
And he’s worth almost $800 million … ”
We see you, Julie.
Look it up!
She went after Camille Cosby so The Talk.
Such a hypocrite!!!!
She got the $$$, and she intends to keep it. This behavior makes it so clear that she has cheerfully been a cover for him, while pretending to be a feminist on TV. Couch casting winner, I guess. These kind of people are freaks. No morals apply to them.
Screw the Chen-bot.
