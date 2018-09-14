Prince William confused Japanese food with Chinese food during an event this week

Prince William has gotten back to work. He’s been making appearances and doing events every other day for the past two weeks or so. I think Prince George’s school year has started and perhaps Charlotte’s nursery school has begun as well, so the Cambridge family is definitely back in London for the school year. On Thursday, William opened up the new Japan House in London. The Japan House is basically a Japanese cultural center and they were probably quite happy that they got William to “open” the center. They invited London school kids to come to the event and there was sushi and kid-friendly activities and more. During one of those activities, William was trying to make chit-chat with some of the kids. And he made a gaffe.
Prince William was in great form at the opening of @japanhouseldn – charming & engaging. But even a royal diplomat can make the odd bloop. Such as asking local schoolchildren at the event to highlight Japanese culture if they had eaten much Chinese food! He quickly recovered tho! pic.twitter.com/72swlvNbk0
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 13, 2018
People Magazine’s Simon Perry posted a longer version of this video to Instagram, which you can see here. It’s interesting to see the lead up to that gaffe, because – just my opinion – William does not seem comfortable at all. It’s not the Japan House that makes him uncomfortable, it’s trying to chat with the British kids at the table. He’s trying desperately to make conversation and he asks them, “Have you guys had much Chinese food? Sorry, Japanese food. Have you had much Japanese food? No? Not too much. Do you like sushi? It’s delicious, it really is yummy.”
So, is this “the odd bloop” or is it more like “God, William CAN’T DO ANYTHING”? I think it’s racist to confuse the food from two different Asian countries, but I also think… people do mistakes and he corrected himself immediately, which means William is a tad better at this than his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been known for decades for saying racist crap and never correcting himself. But still, William could and should do better.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The adorable little boy’s face in the last picture…TRULY says it ALL!!!
#dobetter
Oh big deal.
Seriously, we all misspeak on occasion, and he corrected himself immediately. I will call out William on a lot of things, but not this.
I am glad to see he’s finally taking his duties more seriously (ie: doing more events); perhaps he’s just not completely comfortable in a room full of kids? Then again, this is the man who says he never reads notes prepared for him beforehand, so he really needs to start taking his briefing notes more seriously too.
Mispeaking is racist? If I got called a racist for something this minor I’d be Work shy, too.
This is part of being prepared for speaking and interacting in public. I absolutely think it’s just Will not being focused or prepared mentally for what he was about to do. Little blips in your speaking like this come from not being fully engaged in your surroundings. Slips around similar words and mispronunciation are different from completely using the wrong culture or country of origin. For me, just another sign around lack of engagement and preparation in his role.
ETA: I don’t think he was being particularly racist in this instance, but I could be wrong about that.
I don’t know. I’m a college instructor so I can relate – being “on,” even for just several hours a week – people are bound to make mistakes every once and a while , especially when tired or when there’s a lot going on outside of our job. And worse yet sometimes those mistakes reveal our unconscious biases (which everyone has no matter how woke we think we are).
I think my worst gaffe was a mess up about women in STEM – I knew what I was trying to say (women are underrepresented in STEM) but it just did not come out right at all and I spent a couple minutes cleaning up and apologizing. It happens.
So, yes, Will was probably unfocused and has some unconscious bias around Asian cultures, but I’m not going going to throw stones.
I totally agree that this is just another example of him not really bothering to engage with what’s happening around him as he doesn’t really want to be doing this. He and Katie Keen are both very uncomfortable at events like this, both struggle to engage and seem interested. Being prepared and focusing your attention goes a long way in making you feel like you can handle the situation even if you have to fake it.
Not a big deal, does it signal that he doesn’t think about Asian cultures very much and when he does he lumps them all together? Yes, but OTOH I don’t think it signals any malicious or racist intent. I agree with the poster above that he needs to prepare better for these appearances and have some things thought through in advance about what to say.
Agree with every point you made.
He can try to distance himself from his Dad and the rest of his family, but that upbringing comes through. Like Grandfather like Father like Son.
A few years ago I was ordering take out lunch for me and some work friends at a Japanese restaurant my friend wanted fried rice instead of white rice. When I said that the woman started yelling at me on the phone. If I want fried rice to go call a Chinese restaurant.
Cardinal sin, lesson learned.
I went into a japanese sushi place once and ordered chinese food… I think I ordered stir fry shrimps and noodles. They looked at me like I was crazy and when I realized my mistake i just stuttered sorry and ran out the door. I was so embarrassed. Makes me cringe just thinking about it.
To be fair, it was late and there was a chinese place not too far away that I always used to go to and I was a teenager.
Thats my excuse.😶
I don’t think he was malicious in intent, however he is the Crown Prince of the MF United Kingdom, do better!! It just shows how out of touch the Windsors are in modern times in regards to race, when Chuck said to the woman in Manchester she didn’t look British and now Normal Bill confusing Chinese for Japanese cuisine. They only see wealthy, white and aristocrat.
This. Frankly it’s a little embarassing
Calling the confusion of two different cuisines racist is the reason people have become so desensitized to the word (and racism itself). That’s why people wave it off when POC speak of micro aggressions because they associate the word with trivial bs like this. We really need to choose our words carefully or else nobody will take real racism serious.
Maybe next time it would be better to prepare a little bit about the cultures that will be discussed.
