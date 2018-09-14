Jamie Lee Curtis: expensive skincare is a scam to make money

I think a lot of us admire Jamie Lee Curtis because she eschewed fillers and cosmetic surgery and has shown us what it looks like to simply grow old gracefully – even if she refuses to look in a mirror and acknowledge it. Well, that’s why I admire her, at least.
Of course, Jamie, 59, does have a beauty regimen, but she doesn’t have a vanity lined with expensive potions and lotions that purport to make her look ageless. Jamie recently shared her beauty secrets with the Today Show and, surprisingly, you too can live like a Neiman Marcus-shopping movie star on a CVS budget.
Jamie credits her radiant skin to two very affordable products you may actually already use. She told Today, in a revelation she promised is “going to shake you to your core”, Sea Breeze and Nivea are her secret beauty weapons, as well as water and sleep, of course. She said she’s been using the astringent her “whole life” and uses Nivea to moisturize and hydrate her skin.
As for those high end skin products, Jamie said she’s “fallen prey” to their sales pitches and admitted, “I spent $800 on a big jar of a cream. It didn’t do anything! It doesn’t do anything! The truth of the matter is, it doesn’t do anything for you. It’s a scam to make money.” As an Oil of Olay gal, Jamie’s statements bring me so much joy and comfort.
Even if the new Halloween turns out to be a dud, which I can’t imagine given the reviews, it has given us more time with Jamie Lee, who, to me, is beautiful inside and out.
Photos: Getty, WENN
Ain’t that the truth.
Water, a good soap and jojoba oil for me. I should sleep more too.
Soap is too harsh for me, I need a cream or oil cleanser but I love jojoba oil. So light, so versatile. Rosehip oil is great too.
When I was in college, I was working at an Ulta-Sephora-like place that sold high-end skincare and makeup. A customer came up to me and said, “You know, my husband’s a dermatologist and said all you really need is a cleanser, some witch hazel, a moisturizer and something to exfoliate once a week and you’ll be good.”
I used coconut oil for a long time to cleanse and moisturize, but I have to say that early in the summer, I bought the anti-aging kit from Mario Badescu ($30) and I could actually see a difference in my skin (I’m 55). I’ve been using that and loving it!
I use Neutrogena face wash, moisturizer, never go to bed without completely removing makeup and never go outside without sunscreen. Doing those simple, affordable things and never smoking, keeps my 40 year old face looking fresh and youthful. It’s ridiculous that people spend a fortune on expensive skin care when it’s really no better than products I buy at Target
Sunscreen and a hat.
Love it. She just has no time for the BS.
I would have said the same thing before I tried the Korean facial masks. I buy them from Amazon and especially love the collagen ones. There are all price points and the ones I buy are not expensive. They make my face look and feel terrific. But I also use sunscreen every day, drink tons of water, and have never smoked.
@giddy which ones are your favs?? I want to try
I have tried several and been pleased with all of them. On Amazon there are so many that I only buy ones with five stars. I read the comments religiously. It all depends on what you are trying to achieve; do you have dry skin or are you worried about lines? They have hydrating ones and collagen. Do you have dark spots that you want to lighten? Vitamin C masks to the rescue. A big favorite is anything from the Korean skin care site Glow Recipe. I especially love theirs that come in a little cup. Add water, spread it on your face, and they dry to a rubber-like consistency, and you then peel them off.
What I wouldn’t do is order one of the big sets from Amazon…100 masks for $39. And I have not had the courage to try the ones that advertise they contain snail jelly. It’s better to try a few from a smaller set and make sure you like them. Another personal favorite from Glow Recipe is a moisturizer that contains watermelon. It feels so great and smells just like watermelon. There are videos available of how to follow a Korean skin care regime. Hope this helps.
I try and follow the Korean skin care regime (daily double cleansing, toning, exfoliating, etc..) as it does work but sometime I only do parts of it. I love Korean skin care products, I have a BB cream that is amazing and makes my skin look great. Haven’t tried the face masks, which ones would you recommend? I’m fair with sensitised combination skin.
I have tried several different B.B. creams and still trying to find the best one for me. Can you share which one you use?
I’m here for Korean skincare, as well. So many lovely products for dehydrated and dry skin 😍
Love her! Love her! Love her! She’s so genuine and down-to-earth, and just seems like the coolest person. What I wouldn’t give to hang out with her for a Ladies Weekend, because you know it would be a hell of a good time!
Fellow Oil of Olay gal here. It’s the only thing I use and have been using for the last 20 years. I’ve been tempted to try pricier cleansers/creams that promise a miracle (you mean all I have to do to reverse years of sun damage is use your expensive product for a few weeks?!) but then my delusion gets slapped away by common sense and I hold on to my money for a little bit longer.
For me investing in an ‘expensive’ product (I mean like Clarins, not la mer) spurs me to to actually take the time to use it – 5 minutes before bed to do something for myself y’know? I don’t feel like I commit to the same extent to the £10 jar of whatever.
Having said that – I recently bought a random L’Oréal serum which makes my skin feel like magic and it was like £8 at boots.
I do the 3 phase beauty regime: oil, Aleppo savon and a lavera cream. End of it. Good sunscreen protection.
Amazing.
She’s not wrong. My mother always had a big tub of Eucerin and just put on a thick layer before bed and that was it. She has really good skin, even for someone who spent her youth in the sun as a runner without using sunblock.
Genetics and nutrition/hydration play a much larger role than spending too much on expensive lotion. I personally spend a little more on my face lotion but I break out with a lot of brands.
I’ve noticed that even if women get older and have good amounts of wrinkles that the ones that still are attractive generally have symmetry in their face (which is a way the science says we subconsciously assess beauty/attractiveness).
Good head of hair helps too.
I was attractive pre late 39 but now one side of my face under eyes has started to fall after 3 bouts of successive rapid weight loss due to thyroid/autoimmune problems I had to get under control. I noticed I’m unattractive now that I’m assymetrical.
She is right – I use chickpeas, rice flour & turmeric to wash the face with. Use sesame oil as moisturiser, sunscreen and makeup base and also as night cream.
I have flawless glowing skin and I don’t even use foundation.
These remedies are done for centuries in India through Ayurveda and it really works. I live in UK and these remedies are still amazing.
Doesn’t the turmeric stain???
No as I only use a pinch of it. Turmeric is the key ingredient for a flawless skin as it removes scars, marks, spots and bacteria.
If you do feel that your face seems a bit yellow, use milk to wash it off.
Agreed. If you are going to use a “big gun” a prescription retinol is really the only thing that truly has an impact. It’s certainly not $800.
Yep, retinol is one of the few ingredients with excellent science behind it. Some others like Vitamin C too. But there’s no need to spend big bucks on them – and a good sunscreen you’ll actually wear everyday is the most effective “anti-ageing” product out there.
I’m not opposed to a bit of pampering. The self care aspect of beauty can be good for your mental health, but I don’t buy what I can’t afford and I do my research.
High priced perfume is my personal bugbear. I know it doesn’t promise youth but still … it has the most ridiculous profit margin!
I loved her cameo on New Girl as Zooey Deschanel character’s mom: she was funny and incredibly charming (it didn’t hurt that Rob Reiner played her ex-husband/Jess’s dad, and JLC and RR have incredible comedic chemistry). I grew up with a mom who drilled into my head the absolute need to wash one’s face before bed and to always, always moisturize. She used Dove bar soap and Oil of Olay all of her life and now, at almost 60, she has incredible skin. While I need something a little more powerful than Dove bar soap (stupid hormonal acne!), I have found that quality products can be found at a very reasonable price point. I have a beauty regimen that is a mixture of organic herbal concoctions and drug store brands, and my dermatologist is always a little bummed that I have created an effective skincare routine that doesn’t bust the bank account. I’m pretty sure he’d like to sell me the lines that he carries in his office, but homie don’t play that. I’m pretty sure that consistency and sunscreen are the real difference makers, though adult acne is that one thing that occasionally throws me for a loop. I’m 36: WTF? I thought this was over after high school.
Olay for life.
And looks how great she looks compared to celebs who are spending hundred thousand plus to look younger, only to end up looking puffy and older(I’m looking at you Madonna).
I agree with her for the most part, although not everybody can use cheap products.
Some people breakout easily.
I’ve never smoked or drank alcohol in my life and I drink a lot of water, luckily I don’t like coffee which is dehydrating,
I eat a vegan, very close to “Earth” organic diet with tons of raw veggies…like spinach, cauliflower and broccoli and I love to cook.
I take a quick shower morning and night and I use Dr. Bronners Unscented Baby Soap.
For my face and neck I love Organic Jojoba Oil and I add extra Organic Argan Oil on and around eyes and lips.
Sometimes I love a simple organic avocado mask, one ingredient, that’s it.
Other times Manuka honey mask, again one ingredient.
Only make up I use is mascara and for special occasions pink lip gloss.
In the morning it’s sunscreen and lip balm.
Good for you?
Totally agree, I’ve tried a lot of expensive skincare, but nothing has worked as well as Cerave products.
Yeah i have to agree. I think everyone’s skin needs are different and shade/race affects needs but i found that just a jar of L’Oréal recvitalift and a good cleansing oil to take off my make up has been great for my skin. Of course sunscreen is a must, even for us black women. Bioré has a good one that I found doesn’t leave a white cast on my skin but can at times be hard to find. Also i started adding vitamin C oil to my face at night and my dry skin has been glowing.
My daily routine consists of washing my face with any non harsh cleanser (right now, cerave) I might have around, azelaic acid and sunscreen.
When I’m suffering from my bouts of IBS related symptoms, I use cerave pm on my face and shea butter on my lips (I get chapped lips and dry skin)
Neutrogena soap for me along with Neutrogena toner and moisturizer. Origins when my mom gives it to me for my birthday. I think my face looks fine but at 51, my neck is causing me increasing dismay.
Sea Breeze, like Heaven Scent, lol, instantly takes me back to my teens. I don’t think I could use it now because it reminds me too much of a time when I agonized for hours over every blemish and flaw.
Jamie has a sparkle in her eye that I just love.
After I read Nora Ephron’s book “I Feel Bad About My Neck” I didn’t worry as much. It helped me to laugh about something that I couldn’t change, and to realize it happens to all of us.
Nivea and Sea Breeze (Idelle Labs) were tested on animals. There is no reason to buy products tested on animals:
http://www.mediapeta.com/peta/PDF/vegan-companies.pdf
I agree. And it’s why I refuse to use any Korean skincare products. There is absolutely no reason to test on animals, and so many great companies that don’t.
Agree.
thank you
knowing someone actively chooses animal tested products in 2018 makes them ugly
She has great style. Stunning woman who looks better as she ages.
Two problems. 1) Nivea is tested on animals so I would never support that.
2) theres not one fix for all skin types not all of us can use Nivea type products some of us are prone to allergies. I have tried using “the lower end”body lotions and moisturiser and my eczema and allergies flares up. So I am forced to spend more on either “ clean”pharmacy moisturisers and lotions that are anti allergenic or organic products. Those type of products unfortunately tends to be more expensive than the stuff you find in every store.
