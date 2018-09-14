“Cynthia Nixon lost the primary, but people still loathe Andrew Cuomo” links

Embed from Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon lost the NY Governor’s primary, but Andrew Cuomo is still really unpopular in New York. [Jezebel]

Updates on Hurricane Florence. [Buzzfeed]

This Omarosa Manigault story is pretty classic. [Dlisted]

Review of Damien Chazelle’s First Man. [LaineyGossip]

The new season of Badgley Mischka is very floral & pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Dallas PD/Fox News released information about Botham Jean, who was murdered in his apartment by an off-duty cop. The info? That he had marijuana in his place. I can’t. [Pajiba]

Denise Richards responds to criticism of her wedding romper. [Reality Tea]

Rihanna is okay with Bella & Gigi Hadid. [The Blemish]

Christina Aguilera is down for a Britney Spears collab. [OMG Blog]

Embed from Getty Images