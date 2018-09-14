“Cynthia Nixon lost the primary, but people still loathe Andrew Cuomo” links

Cynthia Nixon lost the NY Governor’s primary, but Andrew Cuomo is still really unpopular in New York. [Jezebel]
Updates on Hurricane Florence. [Buzzfeed]
This Omarosa Manigault story is pretty classic. [Dlisted]
Review of Damien Chazelle’s First Man. [LaineyGossip]
The new season of Badgley Mischka is very floral & pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Dallas PD/Fox News released information about Botham Jean, who was murdered in his apartment by an off-duty cop. The info? That he had marijuana in his place. I can’t. [Pajiba]
Denise Richards responds to criticism of her wedding romper. [Reality Tea]
Rihanna is okay with Bella & Gigi Hadid. [The Blemish]
Christina Aguilera is down for a Britney Spears collab. [OMG Blog]
Smearing the victim to blame him for his own murder. Jesus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s disgusting. But this is exactly what we can always expect from Faux news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just them. The Dallas PD, the prosecutor to went to plead a case to a judge to sign off the warrant are to blame and their names need to be released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of this has made sense since it was first reported. The cop was confused thinking it was her apartment and tried to open the door with her key. But the outside of her apartment and his had completely different mats. Then, no, she said the door was open and she entered but in reality all the doors are self closing. Then she knew him, but then she didn’t. Unbelievable investigation. Find out what she is hiding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile, what I want to know is – what’s in HER home? Where are HER blood test results from the night she murdered the victim? What was SHE on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you even imagine? If the tables were turned and a black cop killed a white female homeowner would anyone be searching her house or planting drugs in it or reporting on what was found there? Because yeah, someone on the force planted those drugs to help out the killer cop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her story changed so much because they are coaching her in what story to tell. This is such a disgusting abuse of power, they are not even trying to hide the racism. Why would they need to search his apartment? To plant something! Did they search her apartment? Of course not. Residents in that building state there is no way his door was open, when it shuts it locks. No way she could have opened his door with the wrong key card. His neighbors said she was yelling commands to open the door. This was cold blooded first degree murder plan & simple. This is why Kap kneels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Denise looks adorable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just looks like a crook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I voted for Nixon knowing Cuomo would win. I also voted for Jumaane Williams. Albany is pretty corrupt but no seems to care. I voted at 6pm and was 110. Until everyone votes nothing will change. And I live in an area where people have time, transportation, child care, none of the usual barriers to voting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet her campaign (not her, her campaign) claims she lost because voter turn out was too high. Also a NYer, also voted, also not for Cuomo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was an oddly Republican response from Nixon’s camp, but I loved her campaign. I loved how much she pushed Cuomo to be definitive about certain things and go left. There was no way she was going to win. Too much was stacked against her, but I admire her courage for trying. Bright side, it’s pretty cool that more DSA folks are winning elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hadn’t heard that. That is an odd claim. But I don’t live in the city so maybe turnout was large downstate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But 6 of the 8 IDCers (Dems who caucused with Repubs – and Cuomo had a hand in the body’s creation) lost their primaries. Though one of those seats is in Central NY and I’m afraid the Democrat may lose the race to a Republican. So our state Senate may or may not flip. That a**hole Felder held his seat, of course.
We needed a gubernatorial candidate with more experience than Nixon has, IMO. I voted for her to send a message. She does still have the WFP ballot line in Nov. Cuomo isn’t assured of a win in what will be a 4-way race. And the next few weeks will see a lot of skeletons emerge from his closet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was planning to (somewhat begrudgingly) vote for Cuomo, because I do value experience and know-how.
But after last weekend’s disgusting fliers put out by the NY Democratic Party there was no way I was voting for Cuomo (Cuomo can deny it all he wants, those fliers don’t go out with his/his campaign’s approval).
I voted for Nixon knowing she wouldn’t win, and I’d do it again. Unfortunately, nobody I voted for yesterday won
Now I have a little time to make my peace with having to vote for Cuomo in a couple of months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he knew about them, and yeah it was disgusting. He was going to win, I don’t know why he did that. He’s cut throat. I strongly dislike him. But he’s cut throat with trump too. That was my sole consideration this time around. I pray the next time around trump is long gone and I can vote my heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! I voted at 1pm and was #17 in my area. I could not bring myself to vote for Nixon although I am lukewarm on Cuomo. She was very Bernie-esque to me and seemed to only have experience on a hyper local issue in our school district. NY is a big unwieldy state to govern and experience matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live near the capital, & haven’t spoken with one state worker who likes working for Cuomo. They see him as a bully. I voted for Nixon, although worried about her lack of experience seeing the buffoon we have as a president, but thinking perhaps that a person that actually tried to learn & hired good people could succeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the post, Kaiser. I admire Cynthia Nixon for what she did. I think more highly of her than Cuomo (who is not half the man his father was), but I will vote for Cuomo for New York governor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nixon made a good impression on me. I hope she doesn’t quit her ambitions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had dismal support from POC. these white lefties cannot seem to speak to POC.
I’m white and didn’t vote for her. I didn’t like her campaign, and I don’t like Cuomo either. I voted for Cuomo because we need a strong and very experienced Gov under Trump. I voted to protect our marginalized communities from trump. No, I’m not inspired by Cuomo. I call this adulting.
Nixon ran way too much of bernie like campaign, and if she pulls a bernie and pouts till the election, and her supporters don’t vote for Cuomo, and we get an R governor this of all times, then leftists don’t want to talk to me ever. You don’t want to be near me. You do not want to be in striking distance of me.
The IDC going down was awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I voted for Nixon, and wanted Sanders, but have not made the mistake wasting my vote when I don’t get my way. Because your’re correct, that attitude allowed a crazy Republican to come to power. I would occasionally vote Republican in the past, but they have become a crazy cult of conspiracy theorists, & I want them out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nixon had good ambition, but there was no way older Democrats were going to risk their vote on a newer candidate with no political experience in her background or education in this environment. Keep fighting for what you want, girl. Get your time in on a local level if necessary, get your political education on. Build your way up.
The Botham case is just mind blowing. Imagine this with any other case with white citizens involved. Unbelievable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in that ‘can’t vote for someone with no experience’ camp for a long time (though I may still be a few years away from being an ‘older Democrat’ ). What finally convinced me that Cynthia Nixon was an option, was thinking about NY’s democratic machine. Only an outsider (or someone willing to risk political alienation), will challenge Cuomo in a primary.
Then last weekend’s flier pushed me the rest of the way to support and vote for Nixon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cuomo has diverted billions of state dollars to pet projects during his tenure – he is a big fan of quasi governmental organizations and uses them to transfer money without accountability (he also union busts the state workforce that way). That’s one downside of knowing the system: you also know how to game it. He’s a criminal, plain and simple.
And re standing up to Trump. He and Jeff Klein, the former IDC leader, cooked up the IDC to thwart progressivism in NYS. And why did Klein go to Cuomo: because Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a black woman, was chosen to be the leader of the Senate Dems over him. All of the progressivism Little Andrew is spouting now is so he can run for Pres. The man is an empty vessel. Look at how NYs Capital District voted in the primary – the people who live there are connected to the system. They are executive and legislative staff and statewide advocates. They know his misdeeds.
And re him not being half the man his father was: amen to that. Mario Cuomo fought so hard to fight the stereotype of Italians as mobsters. And Cuomo and his former aide, Joe Percoco, made a bunch of dirty deals and referred to them as “ziti”, like the Sopranos. I just loathe Andrew Cuomo, and what I have listed today is the tip of the iceberg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse