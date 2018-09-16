Keira Knightley in Chanel, Valentino & McQueen: stunning, lovely or basic?

Colette gets released September 21st, and Keira Knightley is making the most out of her promotional tour. She promoted the crap out of the film in Toronto, at TIFF, then she went to New York straight from Toronto to hustle for the film. Then by Friday, she was in LA to attend the third premiere there – the third premiere in a week’s time. I guess this coming week will be all about the European promotional tour.
Keira took a page from – GASP! – Blake Lively’s book for her whirlwind week of promotion. She made it into a fashion show, complete with wildly different couture looks. Unlike Blake though, I’m pretty sure Keira works with a stylist and besides that, Keira has a long-standing contract with Chanel and she often wears Chanel to her biggest events. What I’ve always liked about Keira is that she doesn’t stay exclusive to one designer, even with her contract. She wore Chanel to the TIFF premiere, and she wore Chanel to the LA premiere, but she’s been wearing other designers over the past week. These photos are from the LA premiere, and her Chanel was a white, feathered cocktail dress. It’s a pretty typical Chanel. I would have loved to see something else here, but whatever.
Incidentally, I saw some comments suggesting that Keira looks “different” and/or “worked on.” You guys know I love a good game of What Did This Actress Do To Her Face, but in Keira’s case, I’m really not seeing it? She had a baby a few years ago and she’s carrying a slight bit of added weight ever since her pregnancy, both of which (the pregnancy and the weight) changed her face a bit. Plus, she’s ageing like everybody else. Oh, and her makeup isn’t the best for this tour. All of that combined, I guess.
Here she is in Alexander McQueen at the New York screening. I’m okay with this. I love the fabric and print, and I love the dreamy, romantic quality of the dress. If I could change anything, I would edit out the turtleneck – it gives a romantic dress a “prissy” feel.
Here’s Keira outside The Late Show in NYC. This ensemble is Valentino. I love the top and I could work with the pants, but they seem odd together, right?
The dress is awful.
I agree. What was Karl thinking? What was she thinking to wear that? The McQ is stunning!
On a positive note, her hair always looks so shiny and healthy. I’m guessing it’s because she leads a pretty quiet family life most of the time and doesn’t put her hair through too much styling and heat. You only really see her when she’s promoting a movie, and that’s not very often these days.
I like all the looks and think she looks fantastic. I don’t see any evidence of work, either.
The McQueen is stunning, the others absolutely awful. She looks good – and beautiful – from crown to waist in the first dress, but what is going on with those dreadful ruffles? It makes her look like an Edwardian parasol.
Please make high-wasted trousers and jeans go away.
I love ‘em! So flattering when done right.
Maybe I just like them because they hide my love handles.
They’re great if you have a long torso, honestly. Makes certain the bottom hits you in the actual waist and improves the leg/torso proportion visually.
I have a very short torso and tried on a pair yesterday. The result was tragic.
The first dress would be better shortened to the feather layer. That lower bit is just odd. In the last look, the color of the pants is actually interesting. But they look like cheap 80’s style office trousers. Definitely do not go with her evening sparkles.
Totally agree on shortening the skirt – it would of come of as flapper-y and fun. The color of the pants is fantastic, but the cut, yeah, office pants.
I actually like the Late Show pants outfit.
She’s looking beautiful.
She’s always done some subtle lip sculpting (a friend of mine has bumped into her a bunch of times over a few years at an upscale London clinic – they both had a laugh about how they get their lips done but don’t get botox. She was apparently a real sweetheart) but other than that, which seems to be a longterm thing, I don’t think she’s had anything else done. She’s just got older.
Gotten older and lost 2 kilos of the 0’5 she gained for the pregnancy again.
I think if she’s had anything done, it’s very minor work around the eyes, but nothing super intense. She looks more like herself than she did in last week’s photos, but there’s definitely something different about her face to me, and I can’t quite put my finger on it.
Hate the first dress, love the other two outfits. The color on the pants is great.
Yeah, in those pictures last week she just looked a bit puffy and tired…no big deal, but it wasn’t her usual look.
I love her. That is all!
I think it’s aging naturally tbh. Her cheekbones aren’t as razor sharp, which changes up her face overall, but she looks amazing.
She got a nose job early in her career. It’s much thinner now than when she was younger, too thin for her wide face, IMO.
I think you’re right, her nose definitely looks tweaked.
I agree, her nose is too thin for her face. So many celebrities make this mistake.
[*And it's a permanent one.*]
I think some of it is in the posing, she looks very stiff in the upper photos.
The 3rd outfit is awful. I think it’s the top – the pants look more expensive and the top looks budget.
I mean, if you consider that she could once pass as Natalie Portman and now no way…but could be they’ve both aged a bit in their own way. Keira has always seemed excessively angular…skinnier than her natural build, while Natalie is very small but not as bony..IDK, I still think she looks great in all these looks.
Thank you, Kaiser! I was so irritated by the “she’s had so much work” comments. She has Not, women age and gain weight and that’s the first thing I noticed on her last post, her fuller aged face and she is gorgeous. Yes, actors deserves some scrutiny especially when they pull their faces back, unlike Keira, but these types of suggestions based on normal changes is not very women friendly.
The reality is, no actress who has reached the Hollywood stage is completely un-worked on. The emphasis and pressure placed on their looks is utterly absurd, and subtle nose jobs are just a part of the starter actress package.
And I think Chanel is a good partnership for Keira. She seems to enjoy working with them, and her contract appears to be structured so that she only wears it for major events, so she has a little flexibility. And Blake Lively would give her left breast for a Chanel contract. She had been fishing hard for a high fashion contract, and the best she could do was the brief Gucci partnership (even then Anna Wintour reportedly worked to make the connection).
Fugly clothes on a beautiful woman, and her make up is perfect. Loving the random blonde dude posing behind her, lol.
Hes cute
