Keira Knightley in Chanel, Valentino & McQueen: stunning, lovely or basic?

Colette gets released September 21st, and Keira Knightley is making the most out of her promotional tour. She promoted the crap out of the film in Toronto, at TIFF, then she went to New York straight from Toronto to hustle for the film. Then by Friday, she was in LA to attend the third premiere there – the third premiere in a week’s time. I guess this coming week will be all about the European promotional tour.

Keira took a page from – GASP! – Blake Lively’s book for her whirlwind week of promotion. She made it into a fashion show, complete with wildly different couture looks. Unlike Blake though, I’m pretty sure Keira works with a stylist and besides that, Keira has a long-standing contract with Chanel and she often wears Chanel to her biggest events. What I’ve always liked about Keira is that she doesn’t stay exclusive to one designer, even with her contract. She wore Chanel to the TIFF premiere, and she wore Chanel to the LA premiere, but she’s been wearing other designers over the past week. These photos are from the LA premiere, and her Chanel was a white, feathered cocktail dress. It’s a pretty typical Chanel. I would have loved to see something else here, but whatever.

Incidentally, I saw some comments suggesting that Keira looks “different” and/or “worked on.” You guys know I love a good game of What Did This Actress Do To Her Face, but in Keira’s case, I’m really not seeing it? She had a baby a few years ago and she’s carrying a slight bit of added weight ever since her pregnancy, both of which (the pregnancy and the weight) changed her face a bit. Plus, she’s ageing like everybody else. Oh, and her makeup isn’t the best for this tour. All of that combined, I guess.

Here she is in Alexander McQueen at the New York screening. I’m okay with this. I love the fabric and print, and I love the dreamy, romantic quality of the dress. If I could change anything, I would edit out the turtleneck – it gives a romantic dress a “prissy” feel.

Here’s Keira outside The Late Show in NYC. This ensemble is Valentino. I love the top and I could work with the pants, but they seem odd together, right?