Rihanna in pink Calvin Klein at a Fenty Beauty party: bumpy & beautiful?

Here are some photos of Rihanna on Friday, making a surprise appearance at the Sephora at JCPenney in Brooklyn. I didn’t even know there was a JCPenney in Brooklyn, but there you go. Rihanna made the surprise appearance to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her Fenty Beauty line, which is wildly successful and wildly popular. You can tell it’s popular because all of the other girls with makeup lines are trying to copy her, and because all of the established beauty companies are shook.

For this appearance, Rihanna wore a ruffled (and HOW) dress from Calvin Klein by Appointment. Yeah, on literally anyone else, I would loathe this ‘80s disaster. On Rihanna… well, I don’t hate it, but that’s mostly because this shade of hot pink looks fantastic on her. I do have one question though: IF Rihanna was pregnant, would this be the way she conducted herself? Just out there, living her life, bumping out, without ever confirming it? Because that’s absolutely the vibe I get from this dress. I also thought she looked preg at her Diamond Ball but I didn’t say anything.

In other Rihanna news, she was asked by E! News what advice she would give to her younger self. Her answer? “Sleep. Because you’re not gonna get to do it in your twenties or your thirties, the way my thirties are starting out. It’s been hectic but I love it, I love to do stuff. I get bored otherwise, so I like to keep myself busy.” I don’t know if I would tell my younger self to get more sleep, but I would definitely tell my younger self to slay more dudes when it didn’t matter. I was so “in my feelings” back then.

Here’s a photo of Rihanna just after her Diamond Ball on Thursday night. Even though the jumpsuit has cutouts, I still think she looks a bit preg here.

Rihanna heads to the Public Hotel for her Diamond Ball afterparty

  1. Lee says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:55 am

    For me she’s always beautiful, despite what she chooses to wear.
    And I do love this shade of pink on her.

  2. Mindy_dopple says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Guess we’ll find out in 8 months or sooner!

  3. InquisitiveNewt says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Only she could get away with it. She is beyond fierce!
    -There’s been a rumour floating around on BG for months now implying that she’s pregnant. Must be the longest gestation in human history.

  4. Clare says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Eh?
    Can we relax with the bump-watch – girl’s put on a bit of weight, and she looks great (the dress is awful, though). She doesn’t have to be growing a human.

  5. Elaine says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Come on… she said awhile ago she just gained weight. Let her live lol

  6. Jane says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:40 am

    She gained weight about 18 months ago, and for 18 months people have been playing bump watch. It’s getting old.

  7. minx says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I absolutely love this pink on her, so flatttering. She looks gorgeous.
    The ruffles, meh.

  8. skipper says:
    September 16, 2018 at 9:02 am

    She can do no wrong fashion wise! Her weight has been fluctuating a bit for awhile. I think this is due to weight gain or it could be a pregnancy. Honestly, it’s really none of our business. If she is pregnant, she will announce it when she’s ready or maybe not at all.

  9. SM says:
    September 16, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Not sure about the pink dress, but she looks simply stunning from neck up. The make up and hair is perfection

  10. Vera says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Keep ‘em shook, RiRi.

  11. PlaidSheets says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I think it’s the way she’s carrying the weight now which makes it look different than the other times she has fluctuated.
    When I saw the picture of her at the Savage by Fenty show, her shape looked different, not just her weight.

  12. JanetDR says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Such a gorgeous woman! I love that color on her and she looks so beautiful, I can forgive the fit. It’s so bad I should say the non-fit.

  13. Snowflake says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I’m torn. She does look preggo but shes gained weight all over which is what i do when i gain weight. I would love it if she was. Esp if shes preggo by that hot billionaire boyfriend.

  14. French girl says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Great color.Great makeup.Ugly dress

  15. Cleo23 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I know that this is a gossip site and all that, but I hate pregnancy speculation. Like if she’s pregnant, it’s entirely her own business and yeah, I know she’s a celebrity and all that but that doesn’t mean she’s not entitled to some semblance of privacy! Just my two cents :)

  16. mltpsych says:
    September 16, 2018 at 11:24 am

    She turned 30 and that is when a lot of women’s bodies change. Just can’t eat or drink as much without retaining water and gaining some weight. And it gets harder to lose weight. I too believe bump-watch is rude. Let the girl gain a few.

  17. Mar says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    I love her makeup with the pink lips and dress.

  18. BaeBae says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    She looks BOMB no matter what! I feel like she throws on stuff I would never in life even consider wearing and then elevates it.

    As for the weight gain, I don’t care to speculate about whether another woman is pregnant or not. I find it annoying.

  19. OBAN says:
    September 16, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    The color on her is amazing. She is a beautiful woman. I don’t like the dress at all.

  20. Charfromdarock says:
    September 16, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    She always looks amazing. She really could wear a brown paper bag and make it fabulous.

    Weight fluctuates and bodies change from time, hormones, medications and pregnancies. We just aren’t used to seeing it from celebrities.

  21. Naddie says:
    September 16, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    I love this pink shade on her, she looks all kinds of amazing with this dress, hair and make up. I also wish she was more rude with those pregnancy rumors, because it’s what these people deserve. Can’t a woman be a bit heavier and not be bothered about people buzzing on pregnancy?

  22. BendyWindy says:
    September 16, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    I need to know what shade of Fenty lipstick she’s wearing, because I need it like yesterday.

