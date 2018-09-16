Rihanna in pink Calvin Klein at a Fenty Beauty party: bumpy & beautiful?

Here are some photos of Rihanna on Friday, making a surprise appearance at the Sephora at JCPenney in Brooklyn. I didn’t even know there was a JCPenney in Brooklyn, but there you go. Rihanna made the surprise appearance to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her Fenty Beauty line, which is wildly successful and wildly popular. You can tell it’s popular because all of the other girls with makeup lines are trying to copy her, and because all of the established beauty companies are shook.

For this appearance, Rihanna wore a ruffled (and HOW) dress from Calvin Klein by Appointment. Yeah, on literally anyone else, I would loathe this ‘80s disaster. On Rihanna… well, I don’t hate it, but that’s mostly because this shade of hot pink looks fantastic on her. I do have one question though: IF Rihanna was pregnant, would this be the way she conducted herself? Just out there, living her life, bumping out, without ever confirming it? Because that’s absolutely the vibe I get from this dress. I also thought she looked preg at her Diamond Ball but I didn’t say anything.

In other Rihanna news, she was asked by E! News what advice she would give to her younger self. Her answer? “Sleep. Because you’re not gonna get to do it in your twenties or your thirties, the way my thirties are starting out. It’s been hectic but I love it, I love to do stuff. I get bored otherwise, so I like to keep myself busy.” I don’t know if I would tell my younger self to get more sleep, but I would definitely tell my younger self to slay more dudes when it didn’t matter. I was so “in my feelings” back then.

Here’s a photo of Rihanna just after her Diamond Ball on Thursday night. Even though the jumpsuit has cutouts, I still think she looks a bit preg here.