Rihanna in pink Calvin Klein at a Fenty Beauty party: bumpy & beautiful?

Here are some photos of Rihanna on Friday, making a surprise appearance at the Sephora at JCPenney in Brooklyn. I didn’t even know there was a JCPenney in Brooklyn, but there you go. Rihanna made the surprise appearance to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her Fenty Beauty line, which is wildly successful and wildly popular. You can tell it’s popular because all of the other girls with makeup lines are trying to copy her, and because all of the established beauty companies are shook.
For this appearance, Rihanna wore a ruffled (and HOW) dress from Calvin Klein by Appointment. Yeah, on literally anyone else, I would loathe this ‘80s disaster. On Rihanna… well, I don’t hate it, but that’s mostly because this shade of hot pink looks fantastic on her. I do have one question though: IF Rihanna was pregnant, would this be the way she conducted herself? Just out there, living her life, bumping out, without ever confirming it? Because that’s absolutely the vibe I get from this dress. I also thought she looked preg at her Diamond Ball but I didn’t say anything.
In other Rihanna news, she was asked by E! News what advice she would give to her younger self. Her answer? “Sleep. Because you’re not gonna get to do it in your twenties or your thirties, the way my thirties are starting out. It’s been hectic but I love it, I love to do stuff. I get bored otherwise, so I like to keep myself busy.” I don’t know if I would tell my younger self to get more sleep, but I would definitely tell my younger self to slay more dudes when it didn’t matter. I was so “in my feelings” back then.
Here’s a photo of Rihanna just after her Diamond Ball on Thursday night. Even though the jumpsuit has cutouts, I still think she looks a bit preg here.
For me she’s always beautiful, despite what she chooses to wear.
And I do love this shade of pink on her.
Same – Like the shade, hate the ruffles, love Riri always.
Guess we’ll find out in 8 months or sooner!
Only she could get away with it. She is beyond fierce!
-There’s been a rumour floating around on BG for months now implying that she’s pregnant. Must be the longest gestation in human history.
Eh?
Can we relax with the bump-watch – girl’s put on a bit of weight, and she looks great (the dress is awful, though). She doesn’t have to be growing a human.
I hate bump watch. To me it’s just disguised fat-shaming. Besides 99% of the time it’s just weight gain, bad angles, or just the way the clothing falls.
I would like the dress a lot more if the bodice didn’t have ruffles. It’s too much with it around the chest and going down into the split.
100% low-key fat shaming.
Come on… she said awhile ago she just gained weight. Let her live lol
She seems like someone who enjoys eating and drinking and good for her. She looks beautiful no matter what because she’s confident.
Absolutely. She clearly embraces her uniqueness and doesn’t hold back in doing the things that she enjoys. The dress shade is beautiful but the ruffles are a no. Otherwise, she pretty much hits it out of the park in regards her style. I applaud women who embrace who they are, love who they are inside and out and don’t allow anyone to dictate to them to follow certain rules.
We should all support each other, no matter their circumstances.
Eh, she’s confident but let’s not pretend it’s what makes her look good. She won the genetic lotery, simple like that.
She gained weight about 18 months ago, and for 18 months people have been playing bump watch. It’s getting old.
I absolutely love this pink on her, so flatttering. She looks gorgeous.
The ruffles, meh.
She can do no wrong fashion wise! Her weight has been fluctuating a bit for awhile. I think this is due to weight gain or it could be a pregnancy. Honestly, it’s really none of our business. If she is pregnant, she will announce it when she’s ready or maybe not at all.
Not sure about the pink dress, but she looks simply stunning from neck up. The make up and hair is perfection
Keep ‘em shook, RiRi.
I think it’s the way she’s carrying the weight now which makes it look different than the other times she has fluctuated.
When I saw the picture of her at the Savage by Fenty show, her shape looked different, not just her weight.
Such a gorgeous woman! I love that color on her and she looks so beautiful, I can forgive the fit. It’s so bad I should say the non-fit.
I’m torn. She does look preggo but shes gained weight all over which is what i do when i gain weight. I would love it if she was. Esp if shes preggo by that hot billionaire boyfriend.
Great color.Great makeup.Ugly dress
I know that this is a gossip site and all that, but I hate pregnancy speculation. Like if she’s pregnant, it’s entirely her own business and yeah, I know she’s a celebrity and all that but that doesn’t mean she’s not entitled to some semblance of privacy! Just my two cents
She turned 30 and that is when a lot of women’s bodies change. Just can’t eat or drink as much without retaining water and gaining some weight. And it gets harder to lose weight. I too believe bump-watch is rude. Let the girl gain a few.
Agree with every bit of this.
Honestly, when I turned 30 it was like a switch went on and my body changed. I might have been the same weight as when I was 29 but I looked different. And my metabolism slowed down.
exactly, let her live! “bump watch” is so rude
Oh my god you guys, I swear the chinese take out I ate last night is sitting on my love handles as I write this. This did NOT happen in my twenties or even very early 30′s (34 next week eeek!). this whole metabolism slowing down and body doing crazy shit as we grow older is the gods holy truth. I think more so because I am short and generally quite small so it SHOWS. Can’t imagine if people expected me to justify a little bloat by producing a tiny human. Do you RiRi, eat drink and do you.
The 30s arena defining decade, and habits start to manifest. If a person has an established fitness routine or has been a “partier”, it shows. She’s beautiful, but is he maintain or break-down phase. However she deals w stress will be forever stamped on face & figure now.
I love her makeup with the pink lips and dress.
She looks BOMB no matter what! I feel like she throws on stuff I would never in life even consider wearing and then elevates it.
As for the weight gain, I don’t care to speculate about whether another woman is pregnant or not. I find it annoying.
The color on her is amazing. She is a beautiful woman. I don’t like the dress at all.
She always looks amazing. She really could wear a brown paper bag and make it fabulous.
Weight fluctuates and bodies change from time, hormones, medications and pregnancies. We just aren’t used to seeing it from celebrities.
I love this pink shade on her, she looks all kinds of amazing with this dress, hair and make up. I also wish she was more rude with those pregnancy rumors, because it’s what these people deserve. Can’t a woman be a bit heavier and not be bothered about people buzzing on pregnancy?
I need to know what shade of Fenty lipstick she’s wearing, because I need it like yesterday.
