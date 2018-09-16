Justin Bieber wants to become an American citizen after he marries Hailey

There was a stupid amount of back-and-forth on Friday about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and whether they did in fact get married. I still don’t know. TMZ initially said it was possible that they just picked up a marriage license at a New York courthouse, which doesn’t make sense because that would mean they were planning to get married in the state of New York within the next month… and everything we heard before was that they wanted to either have their wedding in California or Canada.
However, later in the day on Friday, People Mag’s sources claimed that Justin and Hailey absolutely had a quiet civil ceremony at the courthouse and that they’re still planning on a “big blowout” religious wedding sometime soon. Despite People’s sources, TMZ is still claiming that the courthouse visit wasn’t a marriage ceremony, it was just for the license, and that they’re still planning a big wedding… in Canada. TMZ also says that the reason for the suddenness is NOT because of any pregnancy. Sure. Hailey also tweeted (and then deleted) this message: “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” So, there you go. Dumb drama.
Two more Bieber stories for you. One, TMZ also claims that Bieber is planning on becoming an American citizen when he marries Hailey. Oh. I get it now – the weirdness of their sudden engagement and sudden wedding might be explained by saying “it’s a weird Green Card thing” or “Biebz is just desperate to become a Murican.” TMZ says: “We’re told he has a deep love for the U.S. and an appreciation for this country, where he became extremely rich and successful.” Mm-hm. I would imagine there’s some kind of tax issue as well?
And finally, The Sun reports that Justin did not get a prenup with Hailey. Sources claim that Justin does not have his finances in order and there’s some sort of scramble to get something in place. Yeah… I don’t know. I think Justin is absolutely disorganized enough to not have a prenup, but he’s managed by Scooter Braun and that man IS organized. I bet Scooter will take care of it. And I bet Hailey will sign it too, because she’s so “in love.”
No. Not fair. We already have Trump.
So, he’s only marrying for a “Green Card”, hmmm?? WHERE’S DUMP AND HIS MAGGOTS SCREAMING ABOUT IMMIGRANTS STEALING JOBS (isn’t there an AMERICAN that can sing??)?
Just kidding… he’s white, no screams.
i read that he has a green card already, this is about citizenship
and he probably wants citizenship so he can vote his RW evangelical values (ones, like many evangelicals, he’s a total hypocrite about)
If he already has a green card, why would he need to marry for citizenship? Don’t you have to wait the allotted amount of time (which he probably already has) before you can take the oath? This story is strange.
Guys, marriage to an American doesn’t magically grant one citizenship. whether yo get a greed card (permanent residence) through marriage or other avenues, you still have to maintain that for 5 years in order to apply for citizenship.
If he already has a green card, marrying her wouldn’t change or expedite anything. If he doesn’t have a green card, I can’t imagine he needs to marry her to get one. I’m almost 100% sure he already had legal permanent residence (green card) in the US given he has lived (and worked) there for the better part of a decade.
Doubt it’s a tax issue. Unless he decides to renounce his Canadian citizenship he’ll be a dual citizen. Canada is one of the few countries where you don’t have to renounce your citizenship to become American. And if you’re a dual citizen you actually get taxed in both countries and usually have to pay more. I have some friends who are the position to become American citizens but won’t because of the tax thing.
I’m a dual citizen and only pay American taxes. When I had a green card, but went to work in Singapore, I had to pay taxes in both places, but they were then offset, so I only ended up paying once. Of course, I’m not in Bieb’s tax category obviously.
This is not accurate. If you are canadian and live and work in a country that takes taxes off of yr income, you pay only taxes of that country where you live. And if you live and work in Saudi Arabia where the are no taxes, unlike the US, Canadians can file taxes but as long as you prove residency in Saudi, you don’t get taxed either. And if, for 2 consecutive years, ypu live and work in Saudi, you can then be exempted from filing taxes all together. So no, Bieber will not get taxed twice.
Something is off about these two as a couple and being engaged. Can’t put my finger on it. If they actually get married I will be truly shocked
It was too fast, they’re too young, and there’s that creepy religious angle.
Same here. I just can’t figure out what it is. It’s like they’re trying too hard, with all the hand-holding and proclamations of love. And maybe it’s just her normal expression, but the girl always looks bored to death. Something about all this just screams PR to me.
But if they want to get married and fly off to Canada, well, I hope ‘Murica doesn’t let the door hit them in the ass on the way out. But I do hope the door closes (and locks) behind them.
I agree that something is “off” about this situation. It’s been said that Hailey was in love with Justin for a long time (obvious when looking at photos of the two of them from that time period), but that Justin just kept her in the “friend zone”, so he apparently didn’t reciprocate her romantic feelings. Then out of nowhere he’s madly in love with her and wants to immediately marry her? Yeah, something seems fishy there. I still think his main motivation is just “sticking it to” Selena. He’s going all out to make her jealous, show that he moved on before her, and rub it in her face. I really believe that, and for that reason, I just see “DOUCHE” when i look at photos of him with Hailey.
(I can’t believe I just wrote a long paragraph analyzing the lovelife of Justin Bieber, but I’m laid up with a horrible case of Mastitis, so i don’t have much better to do.)
I’m SO sorry about the Mastitis! That is the worst!
I also believe the Lesser Baldwin Daddy would be thrilled to have a Bieber in the family, it would legitimise all his right wing griping.
I agree with you both, RBC and minx. The “upcoming nuptials” will be a massive coup for the Hillsong Cult. It will be the equivalent of an *important Co$ celebrity* wedding. Hopefully, whatever happens, she should do ok from this relationship. I mean, it’s not as if she’s got much else going on in her life, career-wise. Has she ever changed her facial expression, or is this as good as it gets?
Has anyone ever heard her speak?
You win the internet today – at least my internet!!
… for asking if we’ve ever heard hailey speak?
Yeah, I don’t think this is a tax issue. If/when he becomes an American citizen he will have to pay taxes in the US and anywhere else in the world where he lives/works. the Us is, I think, the only country in the world that actually implements dual taxation, so don’t see how this would be a plus?
Also, given his wealth surely he is eligible for several other visa/path to green card schemes that don’t require marriage? I’d be shocked if he doesn’t already have a green card, or at least a visa which qualifies him to eventually apply for one!
And, of course they should sign a prenup…I’m all for a good prenup, especially when dumbasses like Bieber are involved.
First Trump, now him. Hasn’t America suffered enough?
Lucky us 🙄
MInx, my thought exactly.
I’d like to say I feel your pain minx, but😄
I understand, Lady D!
I don’t even think she’s in love with him. I think she’s in love with his status. We never talk about her, which must be hard since she’s friends with the Hadids and Jenners. She’s tried out for the VSFS a few times, never gets it. I bet she’s loving the attention now. These two are so bland though that they work.
I wonder if they’re thinking of a Niagara Falls wedding? If on the water it may be US Territory, but the reception in Niagara Falls Canada? It’d be kind of cute if they did that. I might actually kind of like him for it.
I’m surprised he hasn’t applied for US Citizenship previously. Most Canadians in Hollywood do. Maybe musicians don’t see the same need. Ooo! Perhaps he’s looking into becoming an actor! Look out world!
Why would an actor need citizenship more than a musician? Serious question. I can’t for the life of me understand why any Canadian would want U.S. citizenship…but the uber rich don’t have to worry about health care and retirement so either citizenship just seems symbolic, right?
Have you see the taxes in canada? If you were rich, where would you live?
@someone – Canada. Always. The return on the taxes is worth it.
Taxes in Canada are fair and include guaranteed health insurance, quality public education, subsidized higher ed, and decent public services. In the US, tack your health insurance premiums, copay and deductibles onto your taxes to see what you really pay, and maybe private school tuition and college loans too. Taxes don’t exist in isolation.
@someone, taxes aren’t that bad in Canada. I’m happy to pay them now that I’m making enough to have to pay some. Taxes paid for my dad’s healthcare while he was sick and dying of AIDS, for my grandma’s bypass, my aunt and grandad’s stays in mental institutions while their medication was being sorted out, they paid for my education in decent public schools, subsidized part of my college education (I’m 33 and already done paying my loan) and they provide my mom with a retirement income; it’s only reasonable that I and everyone else give back to our community and provide for others
One thing that I’ll say against our tax system is that, especially in Quebec, filling taxes is a very complicated process. It should be simpler (while making tax evasion harder)
I’m not arguing about whether Canada’s taxes are too high or not. I’m sure people get a reasonable return for them-but that would be middle class people like me or the poor. I’m sure the rich get a lower ROI for their high taxes in Canada. Again, I wish I’d chosen to emigrate to Canada instead of the US- life would have been simpler. But, if I were worth tens of millions or hundreds of millions, USA will help preserve my wealth better, right?
Not necessarily… There are tax loopholes everywhere in the world for those with money, Canada included, the Panama Papers demonstrated that. Very rich ppl in Canada won’t pay the official 45% (I think?) taxation bracket, they probably pay 15-20% at the very best. It’s more than in the US for sure, but not that much. Corporate taxes are lower up north (or were before the fiscal reform), which is why you’ve seen many merges of Canadian and US companies recently so that the new corporation can be taxed mostly in Canada. Considering the lack of regulations, and that the current government cut many that were put in place by Obama (financial advisers aren’t obligated to work in their clients’ best interests), I’m not certain that the US is that great at protecting assets.
It’s probably easier to get rich(er) in the US, would it be only because the population is 10 times bigger (I think that the mentality helps too, it’s more business-oriented in the US). But in terms of assets protection, it’s probably the same (also, there’s no “death tax” for the wealthy in Canada… That has to change!)
Yay! You are welcome to him! Now if only the rest of his awful fake born again and fake MMA family would follow suit…
Yep
I’d think his criminal history would prevent any path to citizenship. One would hope.
Does that apply to rich people?
does it apply to white Christians at all?
LOL. That’s almost how I phrased my question.
Yeah if he’s as…off…as he seems, I imagine he will be against having her sign a pre-nup. (Because they’re the most in love of anyone ever and Jesus brought them together or whatever.) His people will FLIP (rightly so) if there isn’t one though. Justin trust me….even Jesus wants you to get a pre-nup.
I heard she held a press conference to announce her new role as a makeup spokesmodel? And everyone asked about the wedding? I’ll be interested to see which side of the famewhore she falls on: beginning to get angry that the only thing anyone cares about is her relationship or just glad for any attention? That will be a strong indication of how long the marriage will last.
Puberty really was not kind to him, on top of his partying and that awful style. She looks soo much like her father and her modelling shots are not that bad, but yeah she can do better than him.
Why is he still a thing?
He’s a thing because his team are good.
they consistently pick good songs (written by other people) for him to record, and then they do a stellar job of marketing those songs. He made a pretty decent transition, musically, from the ‘Baby’ phase to the ‘Love yourself phase’, I think.
Now if only they could use their skills for good instead of furthering this douchebag’s career.
her career is better than her cousin ireland’s!
Nooooo. Hasn’t this country gone through enough?
There was an article that said she didn’t consider them actually married until the ceremony in front of God and everyone they love. The marriage was in the courthouse. Baby, you may not consider that married, but the law does. She’s just that dumb.
Oh, and the Fiorucci hat is killing me.
Yes, I think that’s absolutely what is was. They did get married but for her it was a legal formality. Thus the tweet that she later erased.
I think they’ll have a destination wedding and will sell the pics. She’s getting a pretty dress made and wouldn’t miss the opportunity.
Exactly!
What is wrong with our country? Moms with babies seeking asylum are separated and imprisoned, while this d bag with his arrests for vandalism and DUI, not to mention being photographed peeing in public and committing various assualts, can not only freely roam in every state but also can apply to become a citizen?
No. Just, no.
The big news is he shaved off his moustache!
Ha ha. You Americans got Ted Cruz and now you’re stuck with Bieber too! If you want, we’re offering Harper, Jason Kenny and Doug Ford at a 50% off sale next week!
If only!
America: as a Canadian I offer my condolences
You can keep him.
❤️🇨🇦
