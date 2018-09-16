Karlie Kloss: ‘I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications’

Just my opinion, but Karlie Kloss’s interviews are usually pretty boring. Karlie is smart, and she knows how to give non-committal, no-drama quotes. Even though I suspect her life is very dramatic, she efficiently maintains her completely normal-boring-girl persona in public. All that being said, I enjoyed Karlie’s new profile in Vogue. She chatted with Vogue to promote her Kode with Klossy initiative, where she’s providing scholarships, summer camps and classes to get girls into coding and science. But she talks about more than that – she chats about her engagement to Joshua Kushner, and politics and a lot of other stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She was a STEM girl: “I always identified myself as a girl who was good at math and science… I always thought, Well, I’m not artistic; that doesn’t come easily to me. And it’s funny that I had to learn the language of fashion because of my job, but it was hard for me.”
Her early modeling days: “I started taking birth control, and my body became more womanly—hips and thighs appeared,” says Kloss, who went from a size 0 to a size 4/6 over the course of a year. “I started losing jobs; I wasn’t getting booked for the runway; designers stopped working with me. It felt as if my world had been turned upside down…. I’d always measured myself against Gisele—to me she was the pinnacle of modeling success—and that was not productive. That’s when I had a breakthrough: I realized it was time for me to do me, to embrace the things that make me who I am.”
How Joshua Kushner proposed: “The proposal was romantic and sweet. We spent the weekend in upstate New York, just the two of us.”
On the association with the Kushners & the Trumps: “At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass—forget what the public says, forget social media,” she says, neither confirming nor denying the conversion rumors. “I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.”
She wants you to know that she’s still a Democrat: Kushner has been described as a lifelong Democrat, raising hundreds of millions for Oscar, the Obamacare start-up. He also attended the March for Our Lives gun-control demonstration in Washington, D.C., with Kloss earlier this year. “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” says Kloss, who Instagrammed about Hillary Clinton—#ImWithHer—during the last election. “We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”
I do think Joshua is legitimately more liberal than his brother, and maybe this is some indication that the Kushner family is sort of cutting ties with Jared. I mean, I think when all is said and done, Jared is definitely going to be arrested and charged with crimes. What I always think about is… could I do that, though? If your future brother-in-law was someone like Jared Kushner, could you go through with the wedding? You can talk about how it’s just about Karlie’s love for Joshua and in an ideal world, I’m sure that would true. But… I’m not sure I could do it. I also think this is too cute by half: “It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.” Baby girl, your sister-in-law is going to be Ivanka Trump. OF COURSE WE’RE TALKING ABOUT IT.
Not to be *that* person, but it says “her engagement to Jared Kushner” in the first paragraph.
whoops, my bad! Fixed!
Cheers!
I NEED that dress in my life, straight away. 🤤
It’s the company you keep, Karlie. And she’s spent plenty of time being photographed and socializing with Ivanka, Jared, Wendi Deng, and shady oligarchs. She’s lying to herself if she thinks Josh isn’t involved in at least some of the illegal side of the family business.
He is https://theintercept.com/2018/03/23/joshua-kushner-met-with-government-of-qatar-to-discuss-financing-in-the-same-week-father-charles-kushner-did/
They all hang together. Even the Obamas and Clintons hang out with the same crowd.. Whatever the politicians and elite portray to us, behind the scenes they are all chummy and help each other.
Thank you for this I strongly agree-The elite of our world (maybe minus like 1%)are about money,money,more money.Dems are saying the right things ,right now,and people can see the Republican Party are for the money as usual,but at the end of the day *just two horns on the same goat*
Highly respected historian Carroll Quigley, a mentor of Bill Clinton, documented, with direct access to these people, that there’s a cabal that runs the world from behind the scenes. Every president-elect gets The Talk before the inauguration. It’s about money, power, and the status quo for their vision of how the world should be run.
I started reading Fear and as just an ordinary person, I think it’s easy to forget just how much of a show all the party politics are. In the beginning of the book, Woodward mentions about how one of Trump’s problems is that he donated far more to Democrats than he ever did Republicans. (he says it’s because he had to grease Dem wheels that ran big cities) And at a crisis point in the Trump campaign, Ivanka and Jared are on David Geffen(D) boat off of Croatia with Wendy Deng. These people don’t care about whether they are Dems or Republicans – all they care about it is money. In Trump’s case- he’s also a narcissist so he can’t help but be interested in getting attention – hence the Presidency – but so far it’s also shockingly allowing him to make money so he’s happy. If the Presidency ever did start to actually cost him real $$, I’d bet my house that he’d be out of there so fast your head would spin.
She def got the hotter Kushner brother.
Really? I find him bland. All things considered Jared would be the most “attractive”. Can’t believe I said that about him but oh well
Jared always reminds me of a robot from Westworld whose battery is not fully charged. Same expression and no emotions
I was just going to say he looks like a giant dweeb like his brother. At least from this picture.
Both Kushner brothers look like they’ve never lifting anything heavy or touched anything dirty a day in their life.
Eww. They are both just ewww.
IKR? No physical appeal at all. Maybe they’re hilarious and have great personalities? Or…perhaps they’re billionaires.
agreed. he’s got much better hair and less of the creepy-feminized face that jared has.
I’m with Olive on this one. He’s not my ideal, but he is a world better looking than Jared.
Josh Kushner was involved in shady dealings with Qatari government.
The entire Kushner family ain’t shit. https://theintercept.com/2018/03/23/joshua-kushner-met-with-government-of-qatar-to-discuss-financing-in-the-same-week-father-charles-kushner-did/
Exactly. The Kushner family is well known for being into shady dealings, including Josh’s sister going over to China to sell visas to wealthy investors last year. Karlie has to know all this and not care.
How lovely she considers criminals who are dismantling democracy and committing human rights violations upon POC to be “complications” to her love. It actually says a lot about her moral integrity.
Thank you! How are these not deal-breakers?
Yeah, I sense that she’s doing some heavy duty mental gymnastics to justify her proximity to the rest of the Kushners and the Trumps. I’m not sure it’s possible to remain neutral or untainted by her connections to such sketchy people.
Agree. This seems like a pre-emptive statement to justify her relationship that has always had very close ties to drump, his awful family and his cruel bigoted policies. She has always socialized with them and most likely takes advantage of any WH perks that Joshua enjoys thanks to this nightmare presidency.
At any rate, she seems perfect for one of the entitled, opportunistic Kushner’s brothers. I don’t find her very interesting.
Right? There is no ‘cutting off’ going on – Ivanka posted a ‘omg new sister!’ post on instagram to celebrate their engagement for f’s sake.
I mean, I sort of believe she and Joshua are left leaning, but they are def not cutting any ties. Apparently this moral compass she speaks of doesn’t steer her away from complicit barbie.
Yes! If Josh Kushner had one racist uncle I wouldnt expect her to dump Josh for that but its really way different.
I know. I read the headline and my first thought was “Oh Karlie, you’re so brave.” Maybe that’s unfair, but there does seem to be a lack of awareness to her words, especially when she attempts to shift the dialogue to sexism. Your soon to be BIL and SIL are coddling a monster and complicit in every single one of the horrors and atrocities of this administration. That’s not a complication, it’s a fact. You can’t re-package that.
I agree! And the wives of all these shady men being indicted left and right at some point in their 20s also thought they’d ignore the complications and go with their hearts (which is a misnomer because it’s just a chemical seratonin dopamine dump in your brain that makes you think love is forevah). Now, they’re dealing with lawyers and jail time and destroyed reputations.
And girl, he doesn’t love you because you’re “curious.” Look in a mirror and read up on narcissistic men.
Yuck. For all their advantages, those Kushner’s boys are two of the dumbest, greediest slimeballs around. Both got into Harvard through their father’s million dollars donation. They admit they were very poor students. When they posed post 45 election in front of JFK’s WH portrait it irritated me.
I’m not impressed with Karly. And I’m betting she and Grifter Ivanka are close friends. Says everything to me.
He looks like he’s 12. And a snake. Just like the rest of him. And I’m not buying her “smart, nerdy girl” vibe.
I laughed at how she seems to think that “being good at math and science” vs not liking art in high school puts her in the STEM field.
It was in the context of looking at what she likes/doesn’t like and where her strengths/weaknesses are. She was in high school and trying to figure herself out. 16 year olds aren’t always that deep, which is fine. She’s doing a lot of good with her scholarships and summer classes, so regardless of how she does or doesn’t brand herself, she’s helping disadvantaged girls.
The woman is fluent in Python (and a few frameworks) to the point that if she left modeling she could work as a programmer professionally as a backend developer. That’s good enough for me. A CS degree isnt really needed in tech anymore anyway.
I spot a your not you’re moment, after the interview quotes: “If you’re future brother-in-law was someone like Jared Kushner..”
I would understand if the “complications” would be loving someone who has a conservative family or racist relatives for us regular folks. However, Josh may be more “liberal” but he is a grifter just as his brother Tom Marvolo Riddle and his father. Karlie hangs out willingly with Wendi Dench, Dasha Zhukova et al, so she knows what she is doing and what she is getting into, she can have a stadium full of seats.
Yeah, I hold Wendi Deng and some others against her more than her fiancé.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tom Hanks and Gayle King were also on that yacht over the summer.
“I always identified myself as a girl who was good at math and science”
Uhm are you good at these things or do just “identify” yourself as being interested? Like so many white women identify as feminist but…
Her boyfriend is still shady. Even without the Trump connection. Why does she like hanging out with Wendi Deng, too? Seems like she really has her own moral compass.
Also is she really going to NYU? There are a lot of rumours its all for show.
https://nyulocal.com/theres-no-fucking-way-karlie-kloss-goes-to-nyu-fb292346af3d
https://nyulocal.com/10-times-karlie-kloss-wasnt-in-class-this-week-d522b7167476
I identify as a Math and Science. .. usually it is teachers or CAT testing that was used to place kids in STEM. Not defending the practice, but something is off. I’m curious about the birth control stuff, KK just drops it into conversation. Not all women put on weight as a result of BC. Why didn’t she opt for non-hormal forms?
She’s trying to “explain” her recent boob implants.
Mmm, my conclusion is that she’s full of merda.
Yeah, this is not like Maria Shriver marrying Arnold. Kushner’s dad went to jail, his brother is likely engaged in criminal activities, and Josh does not seem to be seriously cutting ties with the family. I don’t want to say Karlie is “complicit” just yet, but she’s getting fucking close.
Not her fan or anything but genuinely asking, how would it help for her BF to cut ties with his family? Why does it matter? The only things that should matter to me is his actual deeds not his siblings or his dad. I don’t see it as logical to assume she will get much privilege from this association if her BILis the one connected and he’s probably going to be arrested? It’s not like trump is known for being generous at least not at this point. And 45 is petty and she’s a public Hilary supporter. Sounds like she thinks he is different than his awful family, not too unreasonable imo
I agree w you, Desolee. People’s father in laws and brother in laws are NOT automatically similar to the person you marry, at all. My husband’s father was in jail for 12 years for a felony, his brother is serving time currently–and my husband (their son/brother) is a Yale law school graduate. He has nothing to do with his father and sibling, only their mother, and I would NEVER hold someone’s relatives against them. I think people just dislike (understandably) Jared and Ivanka Kushner (and of course 45) so much, they figure Carly must be just like them, b/c why not: she also already has both white and beauty privilege. But to me this is jumping too fast to conclusions and judgment and condemnation. Things aren’t always what some automatically assume.
Agreed. And even if your husband did choose to see them sometimes I don’t think that would make him a bad guy, no matter what their crimes were.
Are someone’s relatives — or in this case their siblings’ inlaws– really absolute deal breakers/arbiters of a an individual’s character and morals, though? On this board many of us have shared stories of the toxic, abusive, criminal, and damaging family members in our lives and found the support we desperately needed. Are we all now saying we are unworthy of love and more importantly our own moral judgement and accomplishments because of these people?
Josh Kushner might be as corrupt as the rest of his family but let’s happily and snarkily judge him and Karlie based on that, not their Trump-adjacency.
I agree with this.
I agree with this as well. My husbands brothers while not criminals are completely different from my husband, they hardly act like siblings. Even if my husband’s brothers were criminals I would still love my husband because he is not. It will be hard for Karlie because the family comes with marriage but if they love each other and just focus on their relationship then they will be fine.
Agreed Jessamine. My sister in law is a MAGA hat wearing Trump lover. I can’t do much about it.
If we are going to judge Karlie, let it be cor Josh alone (whom others have stated is shady enough on his own). He can’t help his extended family is deplorables.
while I agree with you in principle – there are two key differences.
1. Our criminal relatives aren’t (I hope!) systematically destroying millions of lives
2. We don’t have the social capital that Kloss has
3. Most of us acknowledge (again, I think!) that our relatives are shitty and try and steer clear, rather than making public statements about our wonderful moral compass, while having brunch with Wendi Deng and sister-love with Ivanka Trump
While I guess I can’t blame her for falling for someone related to Jared Kushner, I certainly side eye her for trying to underplay the connection, and also for maintaining friendships with criminals and kids/wives/partners of criminals. She has the platform to say ‘these people are shitty, I love Josh but I want nothing to do with Jared and his ilk…’ instead she’s playing sister-sister with Ivanka. It’s true that you can’t choose your family – but you CAN choose how you use your own platform as well as your friends, and she has done a shitty job of both IMO.
This!!! ALL OF THIS!!!
Clare, X10000000000000000000!!
To me having relatives that put children in cages casts rather a gloom over family gatherings.
We can’t change our relations but if someone’s fiance and friends are associated with shady people and shady activities, how likely is it that the person isn’t also shady? We can’t help our relatives but I have no sympathy for mob wives.
She’s not marrying Don Jr., though … and while the Kushner family is a nuclear winter cloud worth of financial shadiness there is several orders of magnitude difference between “profits from sketchball trading” and “fascist, racist child-cager.”
I don’t need to lower the bar all the way to the Trump family to judge the Kushner family. And do you really believe the Kushner family has not profited from being associated with the Trumps? Also the father is shady as well and Josh chooses to stay with the business.
All that family wealth $$$$$$$$$=Complications!
How can she say no?
And the fact that she chooses Wendi Deng Murdoch, the most obnoxious social climber ever……..
It’s all about the money. Money. Money.
Yep. This is about living a billionaire lifestyle.
Look, you can’t choose your family… Just ask Meghan Markle. But that being said… I think Josh is an entitled and privileged slimeball. He may swing more left when it comes to politics, but that doesn’t mean that he is a great guy. He is also not cut off from Jared and Ivanka. Besides going to a few protests for softball issues, has he even pubclicly denounced them?
You cannot choose your family, but you CAN choose the relationships you maintain with them. You can also choose your friends – and one look at Kloss’s friends tells me all I need to know about her. No amount of ‘I’m a liberal!’ changes the fact that she is pals with Wendi Deng etc.
We forget that the wedding will be profiled in Vogue with JAvanka featured prominently . It will help with the entree back in NYC society!
I imagine a scene from “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”… They may get in the door, but there still will not be any “acceptance”. At least, not the kind they crave.
Something just occurred to me, Stephen Miller has had family members and his former rabbi call him out. Apart from Natalie Portman, which former associates have called out Jared Kushner???
I believe a large portion of his class at NYU Law sent him an open letter. I assume private discussions are more effective than public denunciations, so I am naively hopeful that there have been some of those, too, we just haven’t heard about them.
Sorry but I can’t imagine ending what I assume is a great relationship because of some family members. I’m positive they have been dating long before Trump announced running. Jared and Ivanka were probably just random people she associated with. After Trump became President and Ivanka and Jared became such awful people, I still wouldn’t end the relationship. They probably don’t hang out together since they’re in DC. If everybody ended their relationship over one or two family members, nobody would be together. Should Prince Henry divorce Megan because of the Markles?
Should Pippa Middleton divorce her husband because we found out he’s a slimeball rapist?
Oops!Meant to say her husbands father is a slimeball rapist,NOT her husband.My bad!
I think the Kushners are all shady to some degree..
Kushners and Trumps were always known as mobbed up slumlord crooks in NYC and when an entire state tells the world this information it might pay to listen, Americans who voted for our present hell.
Yeah good luck with your wedding and your friendship with white nationalist Barbie and the disgusting industry you work in. Real mother Teresa this one. *eyes roll out of my head* A love story for the times! Such romance. A true message of tolerance and overcoming obstacles hahaha
I don’t get this couple. They ‘look’ the part. but I smell a beard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t judge Karlie for the “misdeeds” on her in-laws. But here fiancé has the personal wealth to distance himself from the family business of grifting. If he’s not willing to do that to clean up his image, Karlie better be ready to get some dirt on herself by association. So yes, I will keep side-eyeing this relationship. At least she’s trying to do some good on her end.
It’s not about Democrat or Republican though. These are the Kushners we’re talking about. The “Hired A Hooker To Ambush My BIL” Kushners. The “Convicted Felon” Kushners. The “Grew Up With And Is Close Family Friends With Bibi Netanyahu” Kushners.
I’m not suggesting that we paint Joshua with the sins of his father and brother. But having “liberal values” is starting to mean very little in this world when your guiding principle was, and always remains, money. Karlie Kloss is in love with him, and I’m sure they share a lot of the similar values. And I’m glad Joshua Kushner doesn’t support Trump. But being a liberal is no longer enough of a bulwark against the problems this world is up against.
Speaking of bibi, aren’t the kushners financing settlements on stolen Palestinian land as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘But having “liberal values” is starting to mean very little in this world when your guiding principle was, and always remains, money.’
I agree.
Well said, A.
Establishment Democrats are starting to learn that the hard way. Being a Democrat isn’t enough anymore. Democrats were content with compromising for “moderate” policies that are now more conservative in substance as each passing election cycle gives us more extreme right Republicans…
They have done as much harm by being complicit, by staying friends and doing business with those who are also doing more harm to society as a whole. Like I said above, I’m glad Karlie is trying to do some good with her coding initiative, but is it really enough to outweigh all the shady deals of her boyfriend, his family, her future family-in-law, and their friends? Nah.
LOL, Jared and Ivanka are also Democrats, please! Anyway, as for her “womanly figure,” I’m sure the new implants helped out with that. She got them done fairly recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what Karlie looked like before. She doesn’t really look “womanly” to me. Especially in that too-tight purple dress. She’s lovely but I’m not sure when I look at her I see “thighs and hips.”
