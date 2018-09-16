Karlie Kloss: ‘I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications’

Just my opinion, but Karlie Kloss’s interviews are usually pretty boring. Karlie is smart, and she knows how to give non-committal, no-drama quotes. Even though I suspect her life is very dramatic, she efficiently maintains her completely normal-boring-girl persona in public. All that being said, I enjoyed Karlie’s new profile in Vogue. She chatted with Vogue to promote her Kode with Klossy initiative, where she’s providing scholarships, summer camps and classes to get girls into coding and science. But she talks about more than that – she chats about her engagement to Joshua Kushner, and politics and a lot of other stuff. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She was a STEM girl: “I always identified myself as a girl who was good at math and science… I always thought, Well, I’m not artistic; that doesn’t come easily to me. And it’s funny that I had to learn the language of fashion because of my job, but it was hard for me.”

Her early modeling days: “I started taking birth control, and my body became more womanly—hips and thighs appeared,” says Kloss, who went from a size 0 to a size 4/6 over the course of a year. “I started losing jobs; I wasn’t getting booked for the runway; designers stopped working with me. It felt as if my world had been turned upside down…. I’d always measured myself against Gisele—to me she was the pinnacle of modeling success—and that was not productive. That’s when I had a breakthrough: I realized it was time for me to do me, to embrace the things that make me who I am.”

How Joshua Kushner proposed: “The proposal was romantic and sweet. We spent the weekend in upstate New York, just the two of us.”

On the association with the Kushners & the Trumps: “At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass—forget what the public says, forget social media,” she says, neither confirming nor denying the conversion rumors. “I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.”

She wants you to know that she’s still a Democrat: Kushner has been described as a lifelong Democrat, raising hundreds of millions for Oscar, the Obamacare start-up. He also attended the March for Our Lives gun-control demonstration in Washington, D.C., with Kloss earlier this year. “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” says Kloss, who Instagrammed about Hillary Clinton—#ImWithHer—during the last election. “We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”

I do think Joshua is legitimately more liberal than his brother, and maybe this is some indication that the Kushner family is sort of cutting ties with Jared. I mean, I think when all is said and done, Jared is definitely going to be arrested and charged with crimes. What I always think about is… could I do that, though? If your future brother-in-law was someone like Jared Kushner, could you go through with the wedding? You can talk about how it’s just about Karlie’s love for Joshua and in an ideal world, I’m sure that would true. But… I’m not sure I could do it. I also think this is too cute by half: “It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.” Baby girl, your sister-in-law is going to be Ivanka Trump. OF COURSE WE’RE TALKING ABOUT IT.

80 Responses to “Karlie Kloss: ‘I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications’”

  1. Maya Memsaab says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Not to be *that* person, but it says “her engagement to Jared Kushner” in the first paragraph.

    Reply
  2. hindulovegod says:
    September 16, 2018 at 7:58 am

    It’s the company you keep, Karlie. And she’s spent plenty of time being photographed and socializing with Ivanka, Jared, Wendi Deng, and shady oligarchs. She’s lying to herself if she thinks Josh isn’t involved in at least some of the illegal side of the family business.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:00 am

    She def got the hotter Kushner brother.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Josh Kushner was involved in shady dealings with Qatari government.

    The entire Kushner family ain’t shit. https://theintercept.com/2018/03/23/joshua-kushner-met-with-government-of-qatar-to-discuss-financing-in-the-same-week-father-charles-kushner-did/

    Reply
  5. Sash says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:16 am

    How lovely she considers criminals who are dismantling democracy and committing human rights violations upon POC to be “complications” to her love. It actually says a lot about her moral integrity.

    Reply
    • hindulovegod says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:21 am

      Thank you! How are these not deal-breakers?

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Yeah, I sense that she’s doing some heavy duty mental gymnastics to justify her proximity to the rest of the Kushners and the Trumps. I’m not sure it’s possible to remain neutral or untainted by her connections to such sketchy people.

      Reply
      • Indiana Joanna says:
        September 16, 2018 at 10:28 am

        Agree. This seems like a pre-emptive statement to justify her relationship that has always had very close ties to drump, his awful family and his cruel bigoted policies. She has always socialized with them and most likely takes advantage of any WH perks that Joshua enjoys thanks to this nightmare presidency.

        At any rate, she seems perfect for one of the entitled, opportunistic Kushner’s brothers. I don’t find her very interesting.

    • Clare says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:30 am

      Right? There is no ‘cutting off’ going on – Ivanka posted a ‘omg new sister!’ post on instagram to celebrate their engagement for f’s sake.

      I mean, I sort of believe she and Joshua are left leaning, but they are def not cutting any ties. Apparently this moral compass she speaks of doesn’t steer her away from complicit barbie.

      Reply
    • Queenb says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:42 am

      Yes! If Josh Kushner had one racist uncle I wouldnt expect her to dump Josh for that but its really way different.

      Reply
    • Enormous Coat says:
      September 16, 2018 at 9:50 am

      I know. I read the headline and my first thought was “Oh Karlie, you’re so brave.” Maybe that’s unfair, but there does seem to be a lack of awareness to her words, especially when she attempts to shift the dialogue to sexism. Your soon to be BIL and SIL are coddling a monster and complicit in every single one of the horrors and atrocities of this administration. That’s not a complication, it’s a fact. You can’t re-package that.

      Reply
    • mrs.odie says:
      September 16, 2018 at 1:07 pm

      I agree! And the wives of all these shady men being indicted left and right at some point in their 20s also thought they’d ignore the complications and go with their hearts (which is a misnomer because it’s just a chemical seratonin dopamine dump in your brain that makes you think love is forevah). Now, they’re dealing with lawyers and jail time and destroyed reputations.

      And girl, he doesn’t love you because you’re “curious.” Look in a mirror and read up on narcissistic men.

      Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Yuck. For all their advantages, those Kushner’s boys are two of the dumbest, greediest slimeballs around. Both got into Harvard through their father’s million dollars donation. They admit they were very poor students. When they posed post 45 election in front of JFK’s WH portrait it irritated me.

    I’m not impressed with Karly. And I’m betting she and Grifter Ivanka are close friends. Says everything to me.

    Reply
  7. It’sJustBlanche says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:21 am

    He looks like he’s 12. And a snake. Just like the rest of him. And I’m not buying her “smart, nerdy girl” vibe.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 16, 2018 at 8:24 am

      I laughed at how she seems to think that “being good at math and science” vs not liking art in high school puts her in the STEM field.

      Reply
      • GreenTurtle says:
        September 16, 2018 at 8:35 am

        It was in the context of looking at what she likes/doesn’t like and where her strengths/weaknesses are. She was in high school and trying to figure herself out. 16 year olds aren’t always that deep, which is fine. She’s doing a lot of good with her scholarships and summer classes, so regardless of how she does or doesn’t brand herself, she’s helping disadvantaged girls.

      • Genessee says:
        September 16, 2018 at 10:03 am

        The woman is fluent in Python (and a few frameworks) to the point that if she left modeling she could work as a programmer professionally as a backend developer. That’s good enough for me. A CS degree isnt really needed in tech anymore anyway.

  8. SD says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I spot a your not you’re moment, after the interview quotes: “If you’re future brother-in-law was someone like Jared Kushner..”

    Reply
  9. OSTONE says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I would understand if the “complications” would be loving someone who has a conservative family or racist relatives for us regular folks. However, Josh may be more “liberal” but he is a grifter just as his brother Tom Marvolo Riddle and his father. Karlie hangs out willingly with Wendi Dench, Dasha Zhukova et al, so she knows what she is doing and what she is getting into, she can have a stadium full of seats.

    Reply
  10. Queenb says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:39 am

    “I always identified myself as a girl who was good at math and science”
    Uhm are you good at these things or do just “identify” yourself as being interested? Like so many white women identify as feminist but…

    Her boyfriend is still shady. Even without the Trump connection. Why does she like hanging out with Wendi Deng, too? Seems like she really has her own moral compass.

    Also is she really going to NYU? There are a lot of rumours its all for show.
    https://nyulocal.com/theres-no-fucking-way-karlie-kloss-goes-to-nyu-fb292346af3d
    https://nyulocal.com/10-times-karlie-kloss-wasnt-in-class-this-week-d522b7167476

    Reply
  11. Cate says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Yeah, this is not like Maria Shriver marrying Arnold. Kushner’s dad went to jail, his brother is likely engaged in criminal activities, and Josh does not seem to be seriously cutting ties with the family. I don’t want to say Karlie is “complicit” just yet, but she’s getting fucking close.

    Reply
    • Desolee says:
      September 16, 2018 at 11:13 am

      Not her fan or anything but genuinely asking, how would it help for her BF to cut ties with his family? Why does it matter? The only things that should matter to me is his actual deeds not his siblings or his dad. I don’t see it as logical to assume she will get much privilege from this association if her BILis the one connected and he’s probably going to be arrested? It’s not like trump is known for being generous at least not at this point. And 45 is petty and she’s a public Hilary supporter. Sounds like she thinks he is different than his awful family, not too unreasonable imo

      Reply
      • Catarina says:
        September 16, 2018 at 12:57 pm

        I agree w you, Desolee. People’s father in laws and brother in laws are NOT automatically similar to the person you marry, at all. My husband’s father was in jail for 12 years for a felony, his brother is serving time currently–and my husband (their son/brother) is a Yale law school graduate. He has nothing to do with his father and sibling, only their mother, and I would NEVER hold someone’s relatives against them. I think people just dislike (understandably) Jared and Ivanka Kushner (and of course 45) so much, they figure Carly must be just like them, b/c why not: she also already has both white and beauty privilege. But to me this is jumping too fast to conclusions and judgment and condemnation. Things aren’t always what some automatically assume.

      • Desolee says:
        September 16, 2018 at 3:05 pm

        Agreed. And even if your husband did choose to see them sometimes I don’t think that would make him a bad guy, no matter what their crimes were.

  12. jessamine says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Are someone’s relatives — or in this case their siblings’ inlaws– really absolute deal breakers/arbiters of a an individual’s character and morals, though? On this board many of us have shared stories of the toxic, abusive, criminal, and damaging family members in our lives and found the support we desperately needed. Are we all now saying we are unworthy of love and more importantly our own moral judgement and accomplishments because of these people?

    Josh Kushner might be as corrupt as the rest of his family but let’s happily and snarkily judge him and Karlie based on that, not their Trump-adjacency.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      September 16, 2018 at 9:04 am

      I agree with this.

      Reply
    • Franny Days says:
      September 16, 2018 at 9:09 am

      I agree with this as well. My husbands brothers while not criminals are completely different from my husband, they hardly act like siblings. Even if my husband’s brothers were criminals I would still love my husband because he is not. It will be hard for Karlie because the family comes with marriage but if they love each other and just focus on their relationship then they will be fine.

      Reply
    • Millenial says:
      September 16, 2018 at 9:50 am

      Agreed Jessamine. My sister in law is a MAGA hat wearing Trump lover. I can’t do much about it.

      If we are going to judge Karlie, let it be cor Josh alone (whom others have stated is shady enough on his own). He can’t help his extended family is deplorables.

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      September 16, 2018 at 9:53 am

      while I agree with you in principle – there are two key differences.

      1. Our criminal relatives aren’t (I hope!) systematically destroying millions of lives
      2. We don’t have the social capital that Kloss has
      3. Most of us acknowledge (again, I think!) that our relatives are shitty and try and steer clear, rather than making public statements about our wonderful moral compass, while having brunch with Wendi Deng and sister-love with Ivanka Trump

      While I guess I can’t blame her for falling for someone related to Jared Kushner, I certainly side eye her for trying to underplay the connection, and also for maintaining friendships with criminals and kids/wives/partners of criminals. She has the platform to say ‘these people are shitty, I love Josh but I want nothing to do with Jared and his ilk…’ instead she’s playing sister-sister with Ivanka. It’s true that you can’t choose your family – but you CAN choose how you use your own platform as well as your friends, and she has done a shitty job of both IMO.

      Reply
    • Queenb says:
      September 16, 2018 at 10:28 am

      To me having relatives that put children in cages casts rather a gloom over family gatherings.

      Reply
    • Natalie S says:
      September 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

      We can’t change our relations but if someone’s fiance and friends are associated with shady people and shady activities, how likely is it that the person isn’t also shady? We can’t help our relatives but I have no sympathy for mob wives.

      Reply
      • jessamine says:
        September 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm

        She’s not marrying Don Jr., though … and while the Kushner family is a nuclear winter cloud worth of financial shadiness there is several orders of magnitude difference between “profits from sketchball trading” and “fascist, racist child-cager.”

      • Natalie S says:
        September 16, 2018 at 12:52 pm

        I don’t need to lower the bar all the way to the Trump family to judge the Kushner family. And do you really believe the Kushner family has not profited from being associated with the Trumps? Also the father is shady as well and Josh chooses to stay with the business.

  13. Whatever Gurl says:
    September 16, 2018 at 8:50 am

    All that family wealth $$$$$$$$$=Complications!

    How can she say no?

    And the fact that she chooses Wendi Deng Murdoch, the most obnoxious social climber ever……..

    It’s all about the money. Money. Money.

    Reply
  14. Squirrelgirl says:
    September 16, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Look, you can’t choose your family… Just ask Meghan Markle. But that being said… I think Josh is an entitled and privileged slimeball. He may swing more left when it comes to politics, but that doesn’t mean that he is a great guy. He is also not cut off from Jared and Ivanka. Besides going to a few protests for softball issues, has he even pubclicly denounced them?

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      September 16, 2018 at 10:15 am

      You cannot choose your family, but you CAN choose the relationships you maintain with them. You can also choose your friends – and one look at Kloss’s friends tells me all I need to know about her. No amount of ‘I’m a liberal!’ changes the fact that she is pals with Wendi Deng etc.

      Reply
  15. BigGirl says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:09 am

    We forget that the wedding will be profiled in Vogue with JAvanka featured prominently . It will help with the entree back in NYC society!

    Reply
  16. Renee2 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Something just occurred to me, Stephen Miller has had family members and his former rabbi call him out. Apart from Natalie Portman, which former associates have called out Jared Kushner???

    Reply
  17. Louise177 says:
    September 16, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Sorry but I can’t imagine ending what I assume is a great relationship because of some family members. I’m positive they have been dating long before Trump announced running. Jared and Ivanka were probably just random people she associated with. After Trump became President and Ivanka and Jared became such awful people, I still wouldn’t end the relationship. They probably don’t hang out together since they’re in DC. If everybody ended their relationship over one or two family members, nobody would be together. Should Prince Henry divorce Megan because of the Markles?

    Reply
  18. JRenee says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I think the Kushners are all shady to some degree..

    Reply
  19. Electric Tuba says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Kushners and Trumps were always known as mobbed up slumlord crooks in NYC and when an entire state tells the world this information it might pay to listen, Americans who voted for our present hell.

    Yeah good luck with your wedding and your friendship with white nationalist Barbie and the disgusting industry you work in. Real mother Teresa this one. *eyes roll out of my head* A love story for the times! Such romance. A true message of tolerance and overcoming obstacles hahaha

    Reply
  20. artistsnow says:
    September 16, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I don’t get this couple. They ‘look’ the part. but I smell a beard.

    Reply
  21. Derriere says:
    September 16, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    I won’t judge Karlie for the “misdeeds” on her in-laws. But here fiancé has the personal wealth to distance himself from the family business of grifting. If he’s not willing to do that to clean up his image, Karlie better be ready to get some dirt on herself by association. So yes, I will keep side-eyeing this relationship. At least she’s trying to do some good on her end.

    Reply
  22. A says:
    September 16, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    It’s not about Democrat or Republican though. These are the Kushners we’re talking about. The “Hired A Hooker To Ambush My BIL” Kushners. The “Convicted Felon” Kushners. The “Grew Up With And Is Close Family Friends With Bibi Netanyahu” Kushners.

    I’m not suggesting that we paint Joshua with the sins of his father and brother. But having “liberal values” is starting to mean very little in this world when your guiding principle was, and always remains, money. Karlie Kloss is in love with him, and I’m sure they share a lot of the similar values. And I’m glad Joshua Kushner doesn’t support Trump. But being a liberal is no longer enough of a bulwark against the problems this world is up against.

    Reply
  23. Clover says:
    September 16, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    LOL, Jared and Ivanka are also Democrats, please! Anyway, as for her “womanly figure,” I’m sure the new implants helped out with that. She got them done fairly recently.

    Reply
  24. BANANIE says:
    September 16, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    I wonder what Karlie looked like before. She doesn’t really look “womanly” to me. Especially in that too-tight purple dress. She’s lovely but I’m not sure when I look at her I see “thighs and hips.”

    Reply

