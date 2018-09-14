Rihanna in lace Alexis Mabille at her Diamond Ball fundraiser: stunning or no?

Here are photos from Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball, her mega-fundraiser for her Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna’s Diamond Ball gets bigger every year, and a lot of her celebrity friends came out to support her this year. Chopard is one of the sponsors, which is why Rihanna wore some absolutely gigantic Chopard jewels. LOOK AT HER EARRINGS. My God. As for the dress… I dislike it, but I also accept that it’s perfectly “Rihanna.” Only she would pick out a white lace catsuit with a weird satin mullet-esque dress overlay. The dress is by Alexis Mabille.

Other photos from the Diamond Ball. Here’s Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir.

Joan Smalls in a vibrant purple gown.

Tiffany Haddish in a banged-out wig that makes her unrecognizable.

Issa Rae and Donald Glover. I have no idea if they’re a thing or what, but they did pose together, and then they posed separately on the carpet. I don’t know, truly! Issa looks amazing. Update: Issa and Donald are almost definitely not a thing, as many of you pointed out that he’s in a quiet relationship with the mother of his children. Issa and Donald are probably just friends who briefly posed together at the event. My bad.

Paris and Nicky Hilton were there. Yeah, I don’t know why either.