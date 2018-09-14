Rihanna in lace Alexis Mabille at her Diamond Ball fundraiser: stunning or no?

Here are photos from Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball, her mega-fundraiser for her Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna’s Diamond Ball gets bigger every year, and a lot of her celebrity friends came out to support her this year. Chopard is one of the sponsors, which is why Rihanna wore some absolutely gigantic Chopard jewels. LOOK AT HER EARRINGS. My God. As for the dress… I dislike it, but I also accept that it’s perfectly “Rihanna.” Only she would pick out a white lace catsuit with a weird satin mullet-esque dress overlay. The dress is by Alexis Mabille.
Other photos from the Diamond Ball. Here’s Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir.
Joan Smalls in a vibrant purple gown.
Tiffany Haddish in a banged-out wig that makes her unrecognizable.
Issa Rae and Donald Glover. I have no idea if they’re a thing or what, but they did pose together, and then they posed separately on the carpet. I don’t know, truly! Issa looks amazing. Update: Issa and Donald are almost definitely not a thing, as many of you pointed out that he’s in a quiet relationship with the mother of his children. Issa and Donald are probably just friends who briefly posed together at the event. My bad.
Paris and Nicky Hilton were there. Yeah, I don’t know why either.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She is so beautiful and fierce, whatever she chooses to wear! Her face is beyond stunning.
Donald Glover is married and has two children.
Doesn’t Paris Hilton hate Black people??
ETA: Rhianna looks good!! Her outfit is whack but I like that she has such fun with fashion.
He has two children and a partner, why do you assume that she is his wife ?
I thought Donald glover was in a relationship with the mother of his children…I don’t think him and Issa are an item, but I could be wrong
I seriously have the hots for Donald Glover. Can we do more pictures of him?? The way he moves…
Fiercely seconded. The man is insanely gorgeous.
❤️❤️❤️
at first i was like Meh.
and then i scroll down and see all the usual-suspect dresses, the boring cuts and… after the Riri punch, everything just looks so boring… doubly boring. kudos to Riri to never go the safe boring route.
plus… with all that natural charisma oozing out… why not! go big or go home!
I don’t like the fit of Issa’s dress.
Rihanna looks regal as always.
I like how Rhi’s dress resembles a big bow. I like it.
That’s what I thought it was at first. Love it on her.
I stan for RiRi, but possibly for the first time, this isn’t my favorite outfit. She looks like a giant present. The bottom works, but not the top. Forgive me. Her face is still as radiant as a summer sunrise in Barbados with flicks of hope bursting everywhere. I did say STAN. Another first, I didn’t hate Paris’ look. She looks soft and feminine and since Kim K thinks she stole her shine years ago, she proves you don’t need to buy hippo hips to look as Paris would once say “hot.”
Smalls looks perfect. Like an angel. Riri’s dress or whatever that’s called is hideous. Huge and all over the place. She’s beautiful but i hate to see her in such over the top clothes. No point.
Issa was the host of the evening and Donald was the main entertainment of the night.
Donald actually made an appearance on Issa’s earlier Youtube show ‘Adventures of an Awkward Black Girl’. She went out on a date with someone and he ended up introducing her to Donald.
I really like her makeup here. She looks so beautiful like a doll it’s unreal. If anyone knows what makeup products she used please tell
She almost exclusively uses her own makeup line Fenty Beauty.
She slays. Love the entire look. I’d like her to run for political office.
Yes! She is fearless. An island girl coming to America and becoming the icon that she is. There is no stopping her.
Gorgeous, head to toe.
