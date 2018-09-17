Alison Brie in Dundas at the Variety Emmy Party: 80s excess or retro success?

The Variety and Women in Film Emmy Party

Alison Brie must be letting her Netflix series GLOW influence her fashion. At the Variety and Women In Film’s 2018 pre-Emmy party on Saturday she wore a fresh from the runway black mini dress from designer Peter Dundas featuring puffy sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The shiny, belted dress seems to be screaming for a set of shoulder pads. She accessorized with a cute clutch and silky, ankle wrap sandals (which I also dig). I love Alison, but this look is definitely a boot for me. She did showed it off before the event on Instagram.

The Variety and Women in Film Emmy Party

In keeping with the theme of “when bad outfits happen to good actresses,” Busy Phillips(#kimkelly4eva) showed up at the event in a full-length floral print dress by The Vampire’s Wife. Fun fact: the fashion line was founded by Susie Cave, the wife of singer Nick Cave. Say something nice, Corey…it’s, well, modest. It’s also like wallpaper come to life. I do like Busy’s slicked back bun and her makeup is on point, but that dress, it’s pretty terrible. Busy also shared her look on Instagram, posting a photo in front of a floral wall. I’m surprised you can still see her.

The Variety and Women in Film Emmy Party

Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians and TV’s Fresh Off the Boat, which has been picked up for a fifth season, looked cute in a black and white patterned dress with black knee high boots. Again, there’s nothing wrong with this dress, it’s just kind of blah. I do like Constance though, and her Instagram feed shows the the lady does have style. This one was just a miss. I like the boots too.

The Variety and Women in Film Emmy Party

Thandie Newton, nominated for her role on HBO’s Westworld, also went to the dark side for the Variety event, in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a side train. She accessorized with a bold animal print clutch ad bejeweled sandals. I like this dress, and not only because it looks really similar to a dress my mom had that I kept trying to smuggle out of her closet when I was in college. It’s elegant. The train might be a bit too much, as it kind of overwhelms the petite actress, but it’s certainly the best of the bunch. You get a toot, my dear.

Photos: WENN, Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Alison Brie in Dundas at the Variety Emmy Party: 80s excess or retro success?”

  1. Rando says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:05 am

    Issa Rae looks drastically different

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:15 am

    I don’t like any of these.

    Reply
  3. Cidy says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:16 am

    No one looks great here.

    Reply
  4. InquisitiveNewt says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:35 am

    A black garbage bag is brought to mind re the first picture. Vivienne Westwood and the early punks – who donned pink garbage bags held together with safety pins to demonstrate how they were a disenfranchised, thrown away part of society – could have done something useful with this; otherwise, I’m afraid it’s absolutely hideous. And why is Busy Phillips wearing curtains from an Elks Lodge ca 1956?

    Reply
  5. Wasabi says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Miss Newton’s dress kinda looks like a very elegantly draped bedsheet. I mean, she looks amazing but the dress is weirdly crafted.

    Reply
  6. josephine says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Certain styles need never come back. As in all of these.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment