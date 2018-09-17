Alison Brie in Dundas at the Variety Emmy Party: 80s excess or retro success?

Alison Brie must be letting her Netflix series GLOW influence her fashion. At the Variety and Women In Film’s 2018 pre-Emmy party on Saturday she wore a fresh from the runway black mini dress from designer Peter Dundas featuring puffy sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The shiny, belted dress seems to be screaming for a set of shoulder pads. She accessorized with a cute clutch and silky, ankle wrap sandals (which I also dig). I love Alison, but this look is definitely a boot for me. She did showed it off before the event on Instagram.
In keeping with the theme of “when bad outfits happen to good actresses,” Busy Phillips(#kimkelly4eva) showed up at the event in a full-length floral print dress by The Vampire’s Wife. Fun fact: the fashion line was founded by Susie Cave, the wife of singer Nick Cave. Say something nice, Corey…it’s, well, modest. It’s also like wallpaper come to life. I do like Busy’s slicked back bun and her makeup is on point, but that dress, it’s pretty terrible. Busy also shared her look on Instagram, posting a photo in front of a floral wall. I’m surprised you can still see her.
Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians and TV’s Fresh Off the Boat, which has been picked up for a fifth season, looked cute in a black and white patterned dress with black knee high boots. Again, there’s nothing wrong with this dress, it’s just kind of blah. I do like Constance though, and her Instagram feed shows the the lady does have style. This one was just a miss. I like the boots too.
Thandie Newton, nominated for her role on HBO’s Westworld, also went to the dark side for the Variety event, in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a side train. She accessorized with a bold animal print clutch ad bejeweled sandals. I like this dress, and not only because it looks really similar to a dress my mom had that I kept trying to smuggle out of her closet when I was in college. It’s elegant. The train might be a bit too much, as it kind of overwhelms the petite actress, but it’s certainly the best of the bunch. You get a toot, my dear.
Issa Rae looks drastically different
I don’t think that’s Issa Rae? Her face and body type are entirely different. Like… that’s not her smile or eyes.
It wasn’t Issa Rae, I think there was a problem with the photo agency mis-labeling people.
I don’t like any of these.
No one looks great here.
A black garbage bag is brought to mind re the first picture. Vivienne Westwood and the early punks – who donned pink garbage bags held together with safety pins to demonstrate how they were a disenfranchised, thrown away part of society – could have done something useful with this; otherwise, I’m afraid it’s absolutely hideous. And why is Busy Phillips wearing curtains from an Elks Lodge ca 1956?
Miss Newton’s dress kinda looks like a very elegantly draped bedsheet. I mean, she looks amazing but the dress is weirdly crafted.
Certain styles need never come back. As in all of these.
