Alison Brie in Dundas at the Variety Emmy Party: 80s excess or retro success?

Alison Brie must be letting her Netflix series GLOW influence her fashion. At the Variety and Women In Film’s 2018 pre-Emmy party on Saturday she wore a fresh from the runway black mini dress from designer Peter Dundas featuring puffy sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The shiny, belted dress seems to be screaming for a set of shoulder pads. She accessorized with a cute clutch and silky, ankle wrap sandals (which I also dig). I love Alison, but this look is definitely a boot for me. She did showed it off before the event on Instagram.

In keeping with the theme of “when bad outfits happen to good actresses,” Busy Phillips(#kimkelly4eva) showed up at the event in a full-length floral print dress by The Vampire’s Wife. Fun fact: the fashion line was founded by Susie Cave, the wife of singer Nick Cave. Say something nice, Corey…it’s, well, modest. It’s also like wallpaper come to life. I do like Busy’s slicked back bun and her makeup is on point, but that dress, it’s pretty terrible. Busy also shared her look on Instagram, posting a photo in front of a floral wall. I’m surprised you can still see her.

Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians and TV’s Fresh Off the Boat, which has been picked up for a fifth season, looked cute in a black and white patterned dress with black knee high boots. Again, there’s nothing wrong with this dress, it’s just kind of blah. I do like Constance though, and her Instagram feed shows the the lady does have style. This one was just a miss. I like the boots too.

Thandie Newton, nominated for her role on HBO’s Westworld, also went to the dark side for the Variety event, in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a side train. She accessorized with a bold animal print clutch ad bejeweled sandals. I like this dress, and not only because it looks really similar to a dress my mom had that I kept trying to smuggle out of her closet when I was in college. It’s elegant. The train might be a bit too much, as it kind of overwhelms the petite actress, but it’s certainly the best of the bunch. You get a toot, my dear.