Sophia Bush in a pantsuit at the Variety Emmy Party: needs tailoring or lovely?

It may be after Labor Day, but I’m giving Sophia Bush a pass, because she looked radiant in a crisp white pantsuit at the Variety and Women In Film’s 2018 Pre-Emmy Celebration in LA on Saturday. I love a nice suit, and I like this on her. I kind of wish the jacket was tailored a little closer to her torso, but it doesn’t bother me enough to give this look a boot.
Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi looked lovely in a soft green hued mini dress with a train. She paired her dress with a metallic gold clutch and shoes. This color works on Padma, and I do like the cut of the dress. If anyone can make a train work, it’s Padma. She also looked delighted to pose for a photo with Sterling K. Brown, because who wouldn’t?
Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland looked festive in a full-length black gown embellished with colorful confetti-like mini streamers. The actress, who is celebrating her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Wells Adams, looked nice in the gown, Her hair and makeup perfectly complemented the dress, but I need to take a moment to talk about those shoes. Why, in the name of all that’s holy, would anyone want to wear clear shoes? I don’t want to see your feet. Just looking at these makes me a little bit queasy. A red silk pump would have been a much better choice.
I’m not a fan of Sarah Silverman, but I don’t mind her floral print dress. It’s quite flattering and it’s really the only thing I saw at the party that I could possibly get away with. Sarah’s Hulu series I Love You, America, was nominated for the best sketch series. The comedian told Variety she “thought of some bullet points” for a speech, but was more keen to discuss BBC America’s Killing Eve, telling the magazine, “I feel like I could write a college essay about Killing Eve, if I ever went to college.”
Photos: WENN
I totally agree about the clear shoes comment. I don’t understand why they’re a thing, they also look really uncomfortable.
Sophia’s suit definitely needs tailoring. Padma’s dress is hideous, it looks like she wrapped herself in her grandma’s guacamole stained curtains.
Sarah Silverman looks pretty but her dress is frumpy to me.
Padma’s face looks great, the dress, to quote Philip Block, looks like wilted lettuce. Also, if that’s her excited face I wouldn’t want to see her bored one, lol.
Sophie Bush looks okay. I’m not a huge fan of wide-legged pants.
I think Sarah Hyland looks great but I agree with Kaiser on the plastic shoes. I don’t mind seeing people’s feet, I just imagine their feet being sweaty and smelling like vinegar.
I like Hyland’s confetti gown..different way to inject color and texture
Sophia’s suit would look great cinched at the waist with a Victoria Beckham Far-Eastern inspired obi belt…
Pants that reach the floor look sloppy, and need to be hemmed a little. Other than the too long pants, her suit looks good
