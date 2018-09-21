Kate Hudson, still pregnant, jokes on ‘Ellen’ that she could go into labor

The always adorable Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn made their first ever talk show appearance together on Thursday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show. Their appearance coincided with the introduction of Goldie’s 70s-inspired line for Kate’s athleisure label Fabletics. Proceeds from the collection will benefit Goldie’s MindUP program, which help kids manage their emotions and deal with stress.

The very pregnant Kate is due to give birth to her third child, a girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa very soon. When Ellen asked when Kate was due, she said, “Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” adding, “[My] water could go any second.”

Kate and Goldie went on to discuss the last time Kate was about to give birth, in 2011 with her son Bingham. Goldie insisted on bringing her daughter a special flower. Kate said, “she wanted me think of my vagina as a magnolia flower.” Goldie then escaped to grab some munchies…while Kate was in labor. Goldie confessed, “I got hungry!” She went on to recall, “She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, ‘I’m really hungry, I’m just going to come back,’ I came back with pizza and Doritos.” Kate also recalled another hilarious detail from that day, telling Ellen,

“The best part was when mom called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I’m was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!’ I’m like calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.’”

Also on the show, the trio took part in a game of “Burning Questions”. When asked about their most rebellious teenage moment, Goldie said she “Drove through the cemetery, but I was in the backseat.” Kate said she drove her mom’s Ferrari to a Kings game. When Goldie incredulously asked ‘You did?” Kate replied, “I did,” adding, “I mean, it sounds terrible and spoiled, but I did. I stole it. I took it. It drove amazing. I mean, I was 16, and it drove like whoa.”

When asked if they swore around their kids, both Kate and Goldie admitted that they both uttered the “s-word” on occasion. Kate said, “It is that, isn’t it?” Kate said. “It’s like you say, ‘Oh, f–k,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh, s–t!’” And when asked what the hardest thing to do when pregnant, Goldie said “Fly.” Kate said, “It’s more than one thing. It’s sleep, it’s sex…” Goldie interrupted with “I never found that [difficult.]” God, I love the mother-daughter dynamic between these two. #MomGoals. They should do talk shows together exclusively from now on.

.@GoldieHawn and Kate Hudson told me about giving birth. Apparently, you need a magnolia and a pizza. Watch the full clip on @ellentube: https://t.co/TgidB0tmlF pic.twitter.com/qpdnhcb9Ey — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 20, 2018

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images