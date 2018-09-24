Duchess Kate & William stepped out this weekend for a friend’s wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

The photos in this post are from July 2017, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their big swing through a few European countries, back when they were trying to be “Brexit ambassadors.” These photos in particular are from their first day in Berlin, where Kate arrived to the city wearing a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coatdress. The reason I’m reusing these pics? Kate repeated this Catherine Walker look over the weekend. She, William, George and Charlotte all attended a friend’s wedding. Charlotte was a bridesmaid and George was a page boy (he must be sick of that already). This was the first time Kate stepped out for any kind of public event since Wimbledon.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are back in familiar roles — pageboy and bridesmaid! On Saturday, members of the royal family stepped out for the wedding of one of Kate Middleton’s closest friends, Sophie Carter, who married Robert Snuggs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. U.K. time. The country wedding was attended by Prince William, Princess Kate and their two eldest children.

For the weekend affair, both children wore traditional bridal attendant outfits in white and blue. Charlotte, 3, was one of three bridesmaids, while George, 5, was among the chosen four pageboys. Dressed in a traditional tailcoat and vest, 36-year-old William arrived with some friends. Kate, also 36, wore a striking blue dress as she arrived with the children in a decorated farmer’s truck, which might usually be used for carrying people to a shoot or hunt.

Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance, as was their son James. However, Pippa Middleton, who’s expecting her first child next month, was not present.

Kate has been friends with Sophie for many years, with the two enjoying birthday celebrations together as well as more public events such as the Wimbledon. Sophie has previously joined the Cambridges on ski vacations and has even accompanied Kate to church with the Queen at Sandringham.

[From People]

When I first saw the headline, my immediate thought was “of course Kate stepped out this weekend, she couldn’t let Meghan’s cookbook have ALL the headlines!” But really, everything here seems legit. Kate and Sophie have been friends for a long time, and it’s not like Sophie set her wedding date knowing that Meghan was going to get a mountain of good press in the week beforehand. It even felt like Kate and William went out of their way to avoid being photographed at this wedding – only People Magazine got the exclusive photos of William, Kate and the kids. You can see the exclusive photos of the kids here.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Berlin Tegel airport

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

105 Responses to “Duchess Kate & William stepped out this weekend for a friend’s wedding”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:51 am

    The kids were cute but am over this colour co-ordinated dressing obsession she has.

    Reply
  2. Annie. says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Call me crazy, but I love those headpieces on her. I don’t like the headpieces themselves, but yes on her.

    And we need to stop with making everything a competition with Meghan… Once Kate returns from her maternity leave, they will end up having engagements on the same day/week at some point…

    George is so tall! And Charlotte looks very comfortable on her godmother’s arms. I like that

    Reply
  3. Naptime says:
    September 24, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Kate and the bride look so much older than they are. Must be an aristocracy thing?

    Reply
  4. Alexandria says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:00 am

    She looks good, they look good.

    Reply
  5. Katy says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Always these frumpy coat dresses. And what’s with the matching flower hairband.. Looks like something from Etsy.

    Yeah, I know I’m grumpy, I haven’t had my coffee yet.

    Reply
  6. Tina says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I think Charlotte looks a lot more like Kate (and Pippa) than she used to. Not so much like HM any more.

    Reply
  7. Danielle says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:10 am

    What’s with the colour co-ordination? I saw another picture and there was another women wearing a shade of blue as well. It reminded me of Kate at Pippa’s wedding and how she wasn’t bridesmaid but still kinda was. Is it an aristocracy thing to not have a bridesmaid, but to get your friends to dress in similar shades? Kate looked like she was part of the wedding party.

    Reply
  8. Belluga says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:20 am

    The kids are cute. The headband’s not great. How did People get exclusive pics for a private wedding? They haven’t been ordered to remove them yet though, so they were invited or approved.

    It isn’t that long before Kate makes her return, is it?

    Reply
  9. Jen says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I hated the headpiece she wore, but the rest of it was nice. They all looked cute though I thought George’s outfit was a bit young for a 5 year old.

    Reply
  10. Mego says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Kate’s look is rather matronly for her age. That said I think she has found her style and she looks so much more professional and put together in her coat dresses than her choices in the past and that’s a very good thing. The blue color looks very attractive on her.

    Reply
  11. Lindz says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Those headbands are horrible. The one at Louis’s christening was so so but this one with the flowers is so cheap and tacky looking. Also, totally over the coat dresses.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Was she supposed to skip a good friends wedding (which her kids were in ), just because Meghans cookbook came out last week? Meghan and her cookbook got tons of good coverage, and not everything can always be organized to not happen in the same week as someone else’s event

    Reply
  13. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 24, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Hate those flower bands she’s taken to wearing. Not only are they cheap looking, they add about 3 inches to her hair. Been over the coat dresses, but that’s her aging, outdated style.

    Reply
  14. Kristi says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:11 am

    SHe still looks like a posable doll. No warmth behind that smile.

    Reply
  15. Nikki says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I think she looks GREAT! When I saw the picture of her hairdo from the back, I thought it was very elegant. The rich jewel tone really flatters her. I like the style of her dress, which has a good fit, emphasizing her lean physique. I think the length of her dress is fine, not matronly or too short. For the record, I’m a HUGE Meghan fan, but the Kate hate here is pretty unbelievable. Her kids look adorable, and it’s good to see Prince George coming out of his shell.

    Reply
  16. Hunter says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:14 am

    All those pictures of Prince George are so adorable. He’s a real ham, isn’t he?

    Reply
  17. Deedee says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:23 am

    What is that mess on top of her head? I can’t see anything else.

    Reply
  18. Sage says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Why is it that Billy is never part of the exclusive shots? Is the setup negotiated through the Middleton PR team?

    Reply
  19. Other Renee says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I love the headband and the coordinated outfits. Beautiful family.

    Reply
  20. Bethany Karger says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Isn’t Charlotte old enough to walk on her own? Every photo I see of her, she’s being carried. I don’t understand why that seems to be necessary.

    Reply
    • Annie. says:
      September 24, 2018 at 9:56 am

      Children sometimes want to be carried, especially around a lot of people. My nephew is 5, and he still insists on being carried by his mum or by me when he doesn’t feel well or when there are strange people around

      Reply
    • Dixiebells says:
      September 24, 2018 at 10:05 am

      There aren’t actually that many pictures of her. She’s maybe been photographed at 7-8 events in 3 years? And she’s walking in about half of them. So I don’t get the impression she’s carried an abnormal amount. We don’t really know because she hasn’t actually been seen that often. My daughter is about 6 months older and still wants a quick pick up pretty frequently.

      I think given all the criticism Kate gets about work and nannies and whatnot (some I agree with some I think is way too nit picky) it’s nice to see that her children consistently want her and to be held by her. You can tell she’s the direct caregiver with nanny support, not a distant mother with nannies doing the primary work. Kate holding Charlotte doesn’t really bother me. She seemed very natural when Charlotte tripped and fussed at the balcony appearance for example . Just pick up a whining kid and comfort them and keep smiling. That’s kind of basic mothering at this age tbh.

      Reply
    • Other Renee says:
      September 24, 2018 at 10:37 am

      Some kids like to be held. Makes them feel secure. My daughter whined to be picked up until her Dad said “I physically cannot carry her anymore.” She was about 4. He’s had back troubles for years and I can’t say the constant carrying wasn’t a factor.

      Reply
    • homeslice says:
      September 24, 2018 at 10:43 am

      Charlotte is a little 3 yr old…jeesh. Nothing wrong with her being carried by her mom.

      Reply
    • SWP says:
      September 24, 2018 at 11:40 am

      My youngest is a bit older than Charlotte and is a WILD CARD and frankly, I carry her in traffic/busy situations because if I don’t she might RUN LIKE THE WIND and I dont feel like chasing her, much less in a dress hat and heels.

      Reply
    • Cerys says:
      September 24, 2018 at 12:02 pm

      Maybe she wasn’t feeling well or was tired. She didn’t seem her usual, cheery self. Nothing wrong with wanting a cuddle when you are 3. There was a nice photo of the bride holding her.

      Reply
  21. homeslice says:
    September 24, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I don’t like the matchy matchy it ages her. But I think she always looks polished and put together. Char and George are adorable and she just glows around her kids!
    I miss Kate…looking forward to maternity leave being over!

    Reply
  22. Emby says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:13 am

    She dresses so old for her age.

    I am one of the few people here who actually likes her just fine.

    But ugh. Her clothes.

    Reply
  23. Cerys says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    I like the colour of the outfit but not the style. It looks as if it was designed for a shorter person. I’m not a fan of the headband either. However, it was good that she used a previously worn outfit in a non-bridal colour to avoid any unfavourable “upstaging the bride” articles.

    Reply
  24. Lexa says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I’m torn about the hair piece/hatband—I think I would like it more in a different color (with a different outfit) or if she had worn her hair partly down with it to make it feel a little more youthful and fun. I’ve always thought that she probably sticks to low updos because of her extensions (depending on their placement/what kind they can be visible when you pull your hair up) or because it’s easier to blend in hair pieces to give the style more fullness. She could be dealing with hair loss following Louis’ birth so whatever makes her feel the best about herself is what she should go with… but please vary the updos, Kate!!

    I’ve said this before (and I think Lainey has said something similar?), but I think she IS modeling herself on the queen mother in some ways and that’s what the Royals want from her. While I mostly think the Queen selected Kate and Meghan’s wedding tiaras based on what would look best with the style of their dresses, I still don’t think it was a coincidence Kate got one that had belonged to the Queen Mother.

    Also, it’s nice to see Kate has a friend from years ago she’s still close to. It seems like Sophie had likely inspired some of her more adventurous looks.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 24, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      The Queen Mother was the power behind the throne, a hard worker, and someone who understood her duty and performed it. How is that like Kate? The royals do not want a potential future Queen Consort to have a 15 year history of public laziness. I suspect many a courtier is going grey over The Problem of William and Kate.

      The Cartier Halo tiara wasn’t a well-loved tiara in the family. It was only worn a few times by Queen Mum, not sure Princess Elizabeth ever wore it. Halo was the basic starter tiara for Margaret and Anne who both dumped it after getting bigger tiaras.

      With Meghan, I was glad to see one of Queen Mary’s tiaras dusted off again. We never know what is still in the collection until someone wears it or it shows up at auction.

      Reply
  25. Sarah says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    I am so not into this color on her. On the queen, yes. It is so mother-of-the-bride. Ugh. I just can’t at all.

    Reply
  26. CeeCee says:
    September 24, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Give the woman a break! She looked great, she is a beautiful woman. (Yes, so is Meghan.) She was with her kids, and seemed to really enjoy them and looked very proud and happy to be with them. And it was great to see George be silly. He always seems so solemn.
    And Charlotte was surrounded by lots and lots of people, probably mostly strangers, and probably needed the security of her momma holding her. I give Kate credit, as she does seem to be a hands-on mom.

    Reply
  27. Lola says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I think Catherine and Meghan are both beautiful women who are in the fortunate position to help those in need 💕

    Reply
  28. Patty says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Her and William are both aging at lightening speed. I saw some photos that were not airbrushed, and whoa.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment