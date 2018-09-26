“Michael Avenatti’s client came forward with her story about Brett Kavanaugh” links

Michael Avenatti dropped the sworn statement from his client, Julie Swetnick, about her interactions with Brett Kavanaugh in the early 1980s. It’s devastating. She needs to testify before the Judiciary Committee as well. [Avenatti’s Twitter]

More commentary on Brett Kavanaugh and the vote. [Pajiba]

Christina Blasey Ford told four people about Brett Kavanaugh’s assault. [Buzzfeed]

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018