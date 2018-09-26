“Michael Avenatti’s client came forward with her story about Brett Kavanaugh” links

Michael Avenatti dropped the sworn statement from his client, Julie Swetnick, about her interactions with Brett Kavanaugh in the early 1980s. It’s devastating. She needs to testify before the Judiciary Committee as well. [Avenatti’s Twitter]
Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018
My dear, old-school mom was huge on “why didn’t they come forward at the time? Why wait until years later? They must be lying” and so I shared my stories with her, some harder to say out loud then others. I revealed that my son, her amazing grandson, is a product of rape. I shared with her why I never came forward or told at the time, for that and for other things I’ve been through. I wanted to throttle her at first, but instead sat patiently and watched as her lightbulb moment shone bright. Tears streaming down her cheeks, she got it. She truly got it. People who don’t get it have never been through it, they don’t understand, though some are more empathetic and still believe, others don’t. And though I shouldn’t have to explain myself, why I didn’t go to the police or tell my story, I did. And something beautiful happened because of it. These women need to be believed, their stories need to be heard.
So brave, Librakitty. And a beautiful story, thank you.
I see so much on social media about people surprised by how widespread sexual assault is. It feels like they’ve been living in parallel but completely different worlds.
Thank you for your words, I wish you well. I believe you and respect your journey, and I think you are really brave to use your experience to help others to be more empathetic and not minimize other victims experiences.
@REALLY that is just the most perfect response ever. I am totes going to borrow this. You are winning at life, friend.
Wow. I am sorry you went through that. Thank you for the insight.
If we have the patience and the strength, sometimes our pain can bring enlightenment.
I believe every story shared lessens the stigma, lessens the isolation, lessens the shame. In a space like CB, this is tenfold. You see only so many comments, but you never know who could be reading and taking solace that they are not alone, finding strength in solidarity.
Thank you for being brave enough to share. I’m sorry you ever had to experience any of it, but I’m glad to have you, and women like you, in this fight.
I’m glad your mother finally understands.
Yesterday, a 40ish female co-worker watched the Cosby news and started talking about “old” stories that seem political (clearly meaning that she could halfway buy the Cosby accusations, but not dear Brett’s accusers). I calmly shared stories from two upstanding women she personally knows. They were nearly raped as teens, yet never pursued charges. It took them decades to ever speak of it. I hope something clicked with her, as it did your mother.
You are very brave to share your story.
All I can say is you are so brave. Thank you for sharing your story, thank you for trying to help people understand. Thank you and hugs from an internet stranger
I’m proud of you but can’t say the same. My Mom (73) said the same thing last night. I was so horrified. I wanted to scream and cry. This is the woman whose own father is a pedo. Whose brother is as well. Heart-breaking. I wanted to ask her when she called the police on her father, when did that happen? It didn’t. He abused her close friends and then mine when I was a child. WTF. Such a disconnect.
I am so sorry you have gone through all of that, and I think you are incredibly brave for sharing your story and putting yourself through that to reach your mother. I hope you feel a little lighter today, but I know that’s difficult with all this news dredging up so much pain.
I have watched Avenatti since his first Stormy TV interviews in March. He is brash, but he has delivered the goods every time.
If I had a story to tell, I would hope he’d take me as a client. If he wanted to stay up 24 hours a day to appear on every news show possible, so be it. The guy thrives on helping those who aren’t normally heard. He gets them a worldwide megaphone. More power to him and his latest client as they battle the old guard and the aging frat boys.
@librakitty I had the same conversation with my mom this week when she couldn’t understand. She asked why I never said anything. I told her the truth. It’s embarrassing and weird and uncomfortable and my choose to share things. I’m OK now and I hope you are too. But until you’ve lived it you don’t get it. And once you have the silver lining is you gain so much empathy for others experiences.
That takes a lot of courage. Thank you.
Someone just said on twitter “either Kavanaugh or America is done”. Surely no decent society would knowingly elect a rapist?
Damn, that’s stark. I’m afraid of the answer…and I’m still furious with the 53% of white women who voted for Trump knowing that he had admitted to (ie bragged about) sexual assault.
Exactly. If he’s confirmed, it says a hell of a lot about our government and the people who run it, and none of it good.
Republicans are trying to dismantle America as is, when are people going to wake up to them being full blown Nationalists trying to reinvent America to their own iron fist rule! They are intentionally doing this on purpose. I read the Rise of the Third Reich, one of the first things Hitler did was fill his so called inner circles with sexual perverts, from kid molesters to rumored rapists. It helps to further break down consistent laws favoring the populace (which is bad thing if you want a theocracy or a nationalistic state). Sexual predators revealed as an awful person by “the other side” will be compliment to the party that elected them 100% with out question they will do what that party wants like a repayment plan. Republicans will 100% choose the rapist over America, that is their exact plan. Vote them out in November and remove them from power.
Well, not only was Trump elected, but America re-elected Bill Clinton in 1996, well after Paula Jones’ accusations became public that he as governor and her employer exposed himself to her and asked her to perform a sex act.
OMG! This affidavit is truly earth shaking. She has given a sworn statement that Brett Kavanaugh and his good friend Mark Judge had big fun in high school by doping and then raping girls at house parties. They would form a “train” of boys who would take part in these gang rapes. Not only should Kavanaugh not be on the Supreme Court, but he should be brought up on rape charges. This is incredibly shocking. So now the Republicans are bringing in a female sex crimes prosecutor to question Dr. Ford and Kavanaugh tomorrow. She of course is supposed to trip Ford up and reveal her as a liar about that wonderful family man Kavanaugh. What about her questions to BK? Will she ask him about drugging and raping multiple girls, not just Dr. Ford? Of course not. How can this “respected” prosecutor take part in this charade?
The Republicans need to not only drop Kavanaugh, but recommend him for prosecution and eventual removal from the bench.
Yep, he shouldn’t have even reached the level he has. EVER.
And she was one of the women drugged and raped, too.
If I am reading the coverage correctly, his beloved 1980s calendar entries match up to the Beach Week event the latest accuser has referenced.
No wonder his age 50-something wingboy is hiding out at a friend’s house in Delaware with a pile of clothes and comic books.
yeah, if KavaNOPE was innocent, Mark Judge would be FIGHTING to get to testify.
instead he’s HIDING.
should tell you everything.
I hope every last “boy” that was in one of those “trains” is now a ground man, shitting himself at the prospect of being outed.
Oh it matches alright. Including a birthday party on the FFFFFFFourth of July.
His yearbook nonsense ought to be disqualifying due to extreme immaturity and lack of judgment. Those entries (which HE would have submitted) don’t describe a shy little altar boy.
It’s amazing that CNN is reporting that she is claiming she saw him grope other people at parties, but not that she claims to be one of multiple victims of “train” rape. They refer to something that they haven’t been able to corroborate, but this is a sworn affidavit. I think it is serious enough that they should be able to describe the allegations.
I found her affidavit confusing, though. She isn’t saying he raped her, but that some other people raped her and he was at the party? And I think from the prior paragraphs where she said she saw him participating in getting girls drunk/drugged at other parties, there is an implication that he did that in her case? so he was a ringleader so to speak?
This is damaging stuff and in a sworn affidavit – she must have the good to back it up and if she told people after it happened then there are other witnesses. She and the other women have to have a chance to testify.
I think the reason why they don’t want the FBI to investigate as the Feds already have this information that the GOP don’t want exposed to the public. They covered it up.
I so would with Avenhottie – he’s the type of brawler lawyer that is perfect to go up against Emperor Toadstool and his GOP cohorts. But seems there is quite a queue forming, between the ladies here and the gays on Data Lounge.
