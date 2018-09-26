Duchess Meghan in black Givenchy for her first solo event: love it or hate it?

By now, I feel like I’ve proven my Duchess of Sussex-stan bona fides. I love her. I will ardently defend her about most things. I think she’s the victim of toxicity from her family (The White Markles™) and from the British press. She’s been attacked, her mother has been attacked, they’ve been slandered and verbally abused. It’s amazing that she’s still standing, and not only that, she’s thriving.
Now, all that being said, I absolutely loathe this dress. Is that okay to say? Because I love so much about Meghan, I feel I’ve earned the right to say this: Meghan *sometimes* has God-awful taste. Meghan wore this puffy-sleeved monstrosity to her first-ever solo duchess appearance last night. She visited the Oceania exhibit at the Royal Academy of Art, which acts as a preview of the Sussexes’ big royal tour Down Under. Incidentally, the date of Meghan’s first-ever solo royal event is a special anniversary: it was on September 25th, 2017 that Meghan and Harry stepped out at the Invictus Games in Toronto, their first joint appearance at a public function. One year later, and Meghan not only got the ring, but she’s married to her prince and she’s revitalizing the monarchy piece by piece.
But still, I flat-out loathe this Givenchy. My God. You know what it is? Meghan’s formative years were in the ‘90s. This dress is something a ‘90s Girl would love. She has a problem – a BIG problem – with loving sheer sleeves, and loving black dresses that look kind of cheap. I think what bugs me the most is the fact that she sheer sleeves are PUFFY and that there’s some kind of wrist cuff that makes the puffiness even worse. Oh, Meg. You can and should do better.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love the dress and think she looks appropriate for the event.
I like the dress BUT I do not like the sleeves. They are puffy ugliness.
I can tolerate the dress but at that price? Oh Meg. The fashion world is your oyster. You have an enviable fashion budget. You could do SO much better.
I love it too. She looks gorgeous in black.
Agreed! And I am going to describe her in a way I normally don’t but rings true for Meghan: she is precious. I mean that in the best way. I just find her delightful.
LOL. I saw rings and precious in your post and immediately thought of Gollum. I may have read LOTR more than once or twice.
Agreed! Professional and elegant she’s not going to the emmy’s, it’s a royal event and she’s performing a royal duty. I think it’s appropriate for what it is.
I dislike the velvet V with a passion- the puffy sleeves aren’t good, but if this had a different neckline and didn’t have the V, it would be fine.
I adore those shoes- she seems to have them in different colors, I think- although I could never wear them. Her make up is lovely.
I’m with you here. It’s not the sleeves that I don’t love but the velvet V. Or maybe it’s the belt that isn’t there in the original version that throws it off. I don’t hate this dress, but I don’t love it either.
@Nic919-
It’s reminiscent of a choir gown for me.
I’m with you. I think this is one of my favorite looks of hers-from the elegant dress to those earrings. She’s gorgeous.
I think it might look better with a different neckline. Hear me out: Even with the velvet “V” to try and draw your eye, Meg is pretty solidly a square torso (no real defined waist), so, to me, she looks like a rectangle from shoulders to hem. If this was a boatneck (NOT off the shoulders, different look), it might look better, or even a scoop, something to break up the solidness from neck to shin. Also, I think this length should be an inch or two shorter; this (again, in my opinion) makes her look shorter.
That said, love the purse, makeup, hair, and earrings 😊.
So much black and navy is funereal.
I disagree. I think it looks chic and sophisticated and strikes the perfect balance between daytime/nighttime event.
I think the sleeves are what takes it from a boring LBD to soemthing more interesting without going overboard.
Would wear it in a heatbeat!
I agree, it’s appropriate and she looks great.
1000% !!! It could be a basic boring black dress, but it’s not! I want it in my wardrobe right now, and I love the shoes. Even the pleats in the front of the dress are different. Gorgeous all around.
Agree 1,000%. Beautiful dress and she looks gorgeous. 😍😍
She really can’t dress. She looks like she’s going to a funeral. Givenchy – would it kill her to wear more British brands? She appears to be completely tone deaf when it comes to her spending. Cute shoes though.
I think she just had a lot of Givenchy made for her at once when she was getting her wedding dress done. I think it was just part of a trousseau Charles bought her.
I hate to agree with this because I like her so much, but…I agree.
If she wore British Brands, what would you complain about, then it would be why can’t she find a British Brand that are made in Great Britain, instead of China, India or wherever.
I don’t so much care about which brands she’s wearing (though for her own sake she should probably be mindful of the optics re: costs/wearing British brands if not always, then fairly regularly). I just am starting to get the feeling that she can’t dress, at least post-wedding. I adored her Ireland wardrobe and a few other things, but she’s worn a lot of not great stuff.
If she wore British brands, I wouldn’t complain about her not doing so. See?
The designer for Givenchy is British.
But Givenchy is a french house. The money goes back into the french economy by boosting their fashion. That’s why she should be promotng british brands…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The current Burberry designer (and former Givenchy designer) is Italian. Doesn’t make either of those brands Italian. I only say this because I see these comments a lot. I actually don’t care who she wears as long as she’s wearing clothes I like. I loved the Givenchy wedding gown (unlike most, it seems).
I would kind of like to see her in some Victoria Beckham. I hear that brand is struggling, but I always like her collections. I also love Chloé (French) and would love to see her in some of their designs.
I adore Meghan to the point of stanhood, but I really dislike her clothes. They’re all so baggy and ill-fitting. She’s so beautiful, but she doesn’t seem to know how to dress to suit her body.
@ LahdidahBaby :
I agree with you, her clothes are very often ill-fitting and baggy.
I’m surprised that before she moved to England from Canada, she didn’t ask about
a good tailor, because she new she would be in the spotlight and photographed and her appearance will be discussed all over the internet and the media.
An actress should know that fit matters.
The dress is okay, but not great, I love that it is longer, so I don’t have see her very unappealing bony knees.
The shoes are great, so are the earings and her bag.
And of course she has a stunningly beautiful face as always.
I continue to feel surprised that Givenchy seems to be her go-to brand, instead of a British-based brand. I really adore Meghan, but I think it would be smart for her to wear local fashion houses that support the British economy.
I’m actually ok with it.
It’s not great, but it’s not that bad either. And she looks comfortable and confident.
Agreed, she’s wearing the dress, rather than vice versa. Are those Hermes wings on the back of her shoes (or bows?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like the slit in the front. But I think the sleeves are fine. And I don’t think they’re really puffy. Oh, and her handbag game is on point.
I don’t like the slit either. The dress is pretty, it just seems like it doesn’t fit.
This dress is not my favourite. I love this length on her.
She looks smashing and ready to take on the world, and I do not like this dress at all.
Ha, I actually loved it. At first glance I didn’t – because it seemed like a jumpsuit of sorts when I first saw it – but then I loved it. My biggest issue with it was because of all the black, and how she is carrying her clutch at her waist – it LOOKS like she is trying to hide a bump (but when you get a clear shot of her waist you see there is no bump.) so I saw it and thought “oh Meg, the bump watchers are going to get you!”
My other issue with Meghan’s style in general is that I don’t think she picks things that photograph well. I think most of her outfits probably look really good in person, or in motion, but when you see them in still photographs they lose something. in videos this dress looked much better. Same with the Jason Wu from a few weeks ago, and same with that Alexander McQueen from the wedding over the summer (that was still not great, lol, but it definitely looked significantly better when she was walking and moving in it.)
I just don’t think she has made the leap to thinking about how something photographs just yet.
I love it. She looks amazing, from head to toe. I am also a 90s girl and a fan of LBD. She looks appropriate and beautiful! I would wear this dress every day if I could.
I kind of wish that she wouldn’t wear so much black. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE black outfits and have a LOT of it in my wardrobe, too. But at an even like this, shouldn’t she stand out a bit? Think of her wearing a deep emerald, wine, or sapphire colored dress to set off and compliment her beautiful complexion. I think she’d look gorgeous in those colors for formal wear.
While I recognize she likes neutrals (her beiges, navy, and black), I think it drains her a bit.
I agree. She is beautiful and should wear fitted, jewel tones. I think she is trying to go with boring but safe choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find it truly terrible, but the darker triangle/bib makes it look like a convocation robe which is a bit bizarre.
I’m confused by it, I guess. I liked it, and the more I scrolled the less I liked it… and now I’m just ‘meh’ at best? I don’t know. It’s a really strange dress.
I think the neck with the sleeves and the length are kind of weird together. Like … I don’t hate any one aspect of the dress, but it all seems strange when you put it together.
Omg does she look pregnant in this dress
That was my thought too! It looks bad because its whole purpose is to camoflauge her tummy, just like the peplum from earlier this week!!!
I think so, too.
I agree.
I love the dress. The 90s are back baby
Love the raging debate on DailyFail because she closed the car doors and rubbed noses. She continues to fail at royalty (lol).
Love the outfit. She is starting early with these solo events.
Lol whereas if she’d left the door open and not rubbed noses she’d be getting ideas above her station and not showing respect (not that the Failers respect other cultures…). When their starting point is “Meghan is wrong”, it’s easy to spin everything she does as being bad. This is RD’s approach too.
the nose thing is Maori and they all do it, Charles did when he was in NZ it’s a traditional greeting.
Oh god. For the first few pictures I thought, “Kaiser’s wrong! That dress is great!” But the picture with the flashback? Yikes. What is that v-shaped panel? Why the sheer sleeves?
I would love this dress if it was opaque – even puffed sleeves. I think we have to accept that instability the world means that our sleeves are going to be weird for a while. I also don’t like black dresses for events as the details are much harder to see.
so funny i like the dress especially the pictures from the front. My only complaint is color. Deep green or burgundy would have been amazing.
Yep here with the black being the wrong colour so heavy, so dark so ….. no relief in sight without a pop of colour somewhere
I think she is wearing dark colours to hide something.
She seemed like she would thrive in solo events, She doesn’t need Harry to hold her hand. She works with crowds effortlessly and with grace and charm.
She was born to do this duchess thing
I don’t *hate* the dress, but I strongly dislike it, especially for two reasons:
First, it looks terrible in the pictures taken on the front when she is standing still. It looks slightly better on the side, but it photographs terribly bad from the front.
And second, the room where the exhibition was held looks pretty dark, so because she is wearing a black dress, she gets lost in it? Like, she doesn’t stand out.
But, God, that face is gorgeous. And so are her earrings. And she has great taste in shoes. I covet those black shoes
I was told by professional photographers blank (and white too) don’t photograph great because they photograph flat and you loose all details in most shots.
That said it’s very Angelina Jolie. I could see her in this in a second.
Angelina wore a similar looking Michael Kors dress during a photocall for Maleficent in China
I love Meghan too, but that dress is hideous.
Someone get Meghan a new stylist asap! That is bad. The material, sleeves,weird V-shaped chest, and the belt, are terrible. Does she have to dress in black every day? She’s beautiful, but not that great at dressing.
Agree with all of this, Beth.
Hate it. It just doesn’t seem that flattering on and even though I’m tired of the waist belts, this belt at least gave this dress some shape. I also wish she had worn some color tonight because it seems like the exhibit was rather dark. I think the look Givenchy is going for these days just isn’t for me, but she looks lovely from the neck up.
The shorter version of the dress is much much cuter but she does look a little “you may now turn your tassles to the other side graduates.”
Still i love her so much. She gets it.
People are saying she wore her hair straight for the first time in a while to distract from people talking about her growing belly. Apparently Duchess Kate had done that before announcing one of her pregnancy… who knows
I think Kate has the tendency of cutting her hair when she is pregnant, if I remember correctly she got bangs before George and Charlotte?
Yup, Kate definitely got bangs cut before one of her pregnancies was announced. I think George?
Kate debuted the new bangs and the shorter hair (George and Char, respectively) once she WAS pregnant, but hadn’t announced yet. Louis is the only one she didn’t do a major hair shift for.
I did not want to be the one bringing up. But I do think she looks pregnant.
So from least important to most important…
Hair and makeup: On point, she looks fantastic.
Outfit: I’d lose an interest element. The slit plus the contrast panel plus the sleeves is all a bit much, but it’s helped by being black on that front. Don’t love it, don’t hate it.
Performance: She did great. It was nice to see her acknowledge the press like C+C do and the reporters voiced their appreciation on twitter. The press is still out to get her, so on that front she can’t afford to give them a reason. She was warm, personable and clearly thriving and she’ll only improve.
At least she’s not wearing nude shoes?
This is very Morticia Addams! I tried to like it, but no!
While wearing an ugly-a$$ dress that costs the taxpayers over 2 grand and that’s not even from a British designer, Meghan isn’t doing any ‘revitalizing’ of the BRF…
I hate the shoes. The rest is fine. Not stellar, but fine
The shoes are the only thing I like!
😋😋😋
Same here, I LOVE those shoes.
Cute shoes
The dress…meh. Those shoes, though…LOVE.
I’m more confused by the weird V yoke thing than the sleeves.
I love her shoes and would like a pair for myself.
Her make-up and hair are fab, but the dress makes her look like a budget A. Jolie.
And only Jolie can pull of ill-fitted clothes / sack dresses and still look chic.
I don’t understand why Meghan’s dresses don’t fit properly.
i think she emulates jolie quiet often. love them both
I am a 46 french woman. For me duchess meghan is very elegant, classic and a bit of modernity and she not a doll.
I have nothing to add to the above comment, which is on point!
Black looks elegant when it’s pared close to the bone, but funereal when there’s just too much fabric. There’s just too much fabric here, especially on a petite woman . Add my name to the list of folks who LOVE her shoes, though, and her makeup, hair, and earrings look fabulous. What an extremely pretty woman she is, beautiful but in a sweet and approachable way.
I hated it at first. The more I look at it, the more I like it.
Was sche scheduled to attend a funeral after the museum? Because that’s how she’s dressed.
I’ve seen the video of when she arrived at this event and the dress looks great in motion on her. Those pictures don’t do it justice. I think she looks fabulous and I also think it’s funny that the press are having a field day because she closed her own car door!
Agree!
What I find so amusing is the big deal they’re making of Meghan SHUTTING HER OWN CAR DOOR!! 😱 QUELLE HORROR! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jan90067 – apparently, she is being lauded for it not criticized – “Look how down to earth and humble she is!”
I don’t know what shows up monarchy as worse: thinking someone humble for opening her own car door, or never opening her own car door.
Sometimes, I have to say, this whole scene feels surreal!
AT LAST! Can we talk about the truly important thing? The Duchess closed the car door. Herself. SHE CLOSED THE CAR DOOR HERSELF ! 🙀🙀🙀
My pearls are clutched and I’m experiencing a severe case of the vapors. Colors are fading. There are spots in front of my eyes. I feel faint.
Wow tough crowd….
This dress is simple, chic and appropriate for the event. She looks like a mature woman and no it doesn’t look like a funeral dress because it’s black. She recognizes she has to keep things streamlined and simple for these first round of appearances until she gets her footing and a better sense of what and who she can wear. Maybe she will start wearing more British labels once she found some she likes. Luke someone mentioned above, I think she got a ton of outfits sent to her at once.
She’s slowly building her wardrobe and I like that she she’s taking chances with shapes, cuts and textures.
Well…this IS called Celebitchy!
Hate it. 100%.
I like the dress.
She looked lovely. I agree though that Meghan needs a PROFESSIONAL stylist.
I didn’t love or hate the dress – its event appropriate.
What I do like is how she works the press – yeah I know HW starlet – but for a royal they normally literally ignore the press. I have seen footage of events where the DoLittles and Harry blank them, even when they shout ‘Bye’. She acknowledges them and gives them a wave, she understands the needs to give them an opportunity for a few good shots.
Charles and Camilla do the same, I think. And the reporters were all praising her for it yesterday, so if she can get them on side after the horrific summer they’ve given her it’s all to the good.
I’m not mad on the dress but I don’t hate it either. it is appropriate for the event and does not swamp her petite frame. She is wearing the dress not the other way round. She looked very professional and confident undertaking her first solo event.
@cerys that’s how I feel too. I also think in 10, 20 years the photos will still look fine.
I love it. I think it’s chic and classic with a bit of a modern twist. I have nothing bad to say about it. I think she looks amazing.
I love the dress. It’s elegant and classy.
Part of liking someone and wanting them to succeed involves pointing out their faults and short-comings…something most fansites cannot do, including this one. Meghan is a very attractive woman, but she has no style or sense of appropriate dress for the occasion. It is perhaps a case of she is being advised and refuses to take said advice, or she is really clueless about what works best with her body shape and appropriateness for the event. Throwing on overpriced clothing in the real world of us peasants, is not considered “having style”.
Messy funeral dress for a daytime event at a museum. Just no. Please get some help with styling.
I must be a 90s girl too, because I love it.
As long as it costs lots of $$$$$$$ and is from some hifi brand, she will wear it regardless of fit and cut.
That’s been her style since May.
Oh and no repeat so far for trendsetting game changing working woman.
She’s so gorgeous
It’s a nice dress on her. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s a lot of material on her. Fitted sheer sleeves would have been much more elegant and flattering rather than the puffy sleeves. That V material in the front isn’t the best design. I don’t mind that she does nothing to her hair, just straight and parted in the middle. It’s flattering on her.
It feels like all she’s been in lately is black or dark blue head to toe. Switch it up a little. My whole closet is filled with black and dark blue. But my job isn’t appearances and spending thousands every outfit and being photographed.
I think Meghan is a “Deep autumn” but that she thinks she’s a “Winter” hence so much black.
Her neutrals as a deep autumn are: cream, navy, dark chocolate and black-brown.
I’ve noticed she looks great in blue like that blue/turquoise dress she wore on some event with harry and ivory/cream.
http://30somethingurbangirl.com/are-you-autumn-winter-deep-autumn/
@JustSayin’ THANK YOU for sharing this!!
I am overhauling my wardrobe and need an appropriate palette to work off of! I, like Meghan, am a deep autumn (when I wear my hair straight I’ve even been told I look a bit like here – yay!) so this is sooo necessary.
On another note, don’t love the dress (is it meant to disguise her midsection?) but her shoes/accessories and makeup are on point.
Love it. The hair, dress & shoes.
It looks about 3 sizes too big for her. She is so petite, I think she could have got away with it being a bit more form fitting, but then the pearl clutchers would probably chastize her for wearing something ‘body-hugging’. Lose / Lose. * I do wish she had worn something with a bit of color
Yes to more colour.
@Anon and Mego – ITA. At this point, Houston, we have a too much cloth/too much black/navy issue for sure. I keep thinking how luscious burgundy and rose and powder blue (deep colors but not jewel tones nor neon ones) would look against her hair and skin, even a deep forest green. Keep thinking about that McCartney gown Claire Foy wore – so understated, perfect on a small woman, but sumptuous material and elegant lines. I would love to ask the stylist, who I assume is Jessica Mulroney, what the rationale is re the black and yards of cloth.
The sleeves ruin it for me. All love for Anne Shirley aside, puffed sleeves are just not IT.
I don’t looove the dress, but she looks gorgeous. She has such a great carisma and aura, her face it’s really pretty, that she can look good in anything.
I hate it and I don’t think her stylist is responsible for this but that she has some arrangement with Givenchy. I think by now it’s fair to say that Givenchy has failed her. The ugly lampshade dress that I liked at first and grew to hate each time I looked at it, the weird shirtdress at Ascot and now this black mess. Ugh. Time for Claire Waight Keller and the house of Givenchy to be cast into the outer darkness. Honestly she could probably find something more flattering on a rack at Mark’s and Spencers than many of these pricey designer numbers. Cue end rant.
Her sister-in-law’s buttons irk many, for me it’s her belts. Set aside this awful dress, for every new outfit, I can’t help but check her waist ( and not for the reason people are obsessed with it). Either she sabotages her look with a useless belt or she picks a wrong one.
Not different this time around.
Yup lol! Belts are the new buttons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ manta :
I could not agree with you more, I really dislike most belts and buttons.
Kate over does it with buttons and Meghan with belts.
I found Meghan to be a very beautiful woman with gorgeous bone structure, lovely skin tone,
nice eyes and a great smile.
Love her dark, thick hair and she seems like a kind, gracious woman, but the belts are mostly awful.
I agree. I cringe at all the useless belts on her dresses, and huge, floppy belts on all of her too big coats. Which is worse, belts or buttons? I don’t like either
It’s a black sack. What’s to love or hate?
So it’s no biggie that the dress is $2,500+?
It’s $3730: https://www.givenchy.com/america/en/midi-dress-with-pleated-sleeves/BW209810EF-001.html?cgid=DRESSES_W#start=1
That’s my other issue—it’s way too much money for what it is and I hope she or her stylist somehow got it for less.
@Lexa – what I don’t understand is, if she’s resistant to British fashion but the other labels she clearly favors aren’t doing it right, why not give a couple of British designers a try and kill two birds with one stone? She looked fantastic in the McCartney gown – it’s not as if Kate wears much McCartney.
Just mystified.
That is a ton of money to spend on a black dress or an ordinary event. Wow.
I dont think she looks pregnant at all. I dont think they would get pregnant before the big tour. My gut says after the tour they’ll get pregnant and will announce around Christmas. Thats the way Kate would conceive….during or just barely after a tour had wrapped and an announcement within 2-3 months after.
@Busyann – ITA. I would be seriously alarmed if she went off to Tonga and Fiji while pregnant. And I think you have to wait eight weeks after visiting a Zika zone even to try to get pregnant. So I’m betting on a February announcement, giving time for a first trimester to pass.
she seems like way too thin
I quite like the blue dress the other lady is wearing.
I’m just meh on it. I think its too much fabric for her. She’s worn other black dresses – sleeveless or the much derided bateau necklines (which I love) which seem more chic to me and less “all wrapped up” in black head to toe effect.
Shoes are cute; fun to speculate on another event with straight hair styling — she’s just really pretty and seems happy and that transmits in photos.
I have to agree with Kaiser here. She looks shapeless, the lack of hose is not good with this outfit (the DM, true to form, posted a nice closeup of her shoes, but that closeup included a nice view of her cracked heels – something I suffer from myself all winter long so sympathize with, but . . . it should not be visible in an outfit like this or an occasion like this), and the obsession with neutrals and black when her coloring makes her a natural for colors is making me nuts. Again, too much cloth, also.
And, in the video, I thought I caught sight of the blue edging of her slip.
I wouldn’t say she looks like she’s going to a funeral, but more like she’s going to a high-end holiday cocktail party.
Increasingly frustrated here. With her looks, and petite size, she does not have to be afraid of color! Black is NOT her best color, and navy is even duller on her.
It’s autumn – why not try burgundy or rich claret colors?
This dress was $3,000 in American money, I think, and the clutch was about $2,000, and the outfit just doesn’t look it. It looks like it could have come from Bloomingdales holiday outfits section. And the lack of hose this time was totally off.
Meghan – begging here: dump the stylist!
She reminds me of Monica Belllucci with her all black outfits.
Could it be that she wants to be seen as a serious royal instead of a clothes horse, especially since she has to leave her actresssy image? Perhaps taking a cue from Anne or Sophie? I do not like the V shaped panel and the price, but otherwise this dress is fine. I think she has dressed professionally, so far.
@Alexandria – This outfit cost nearly $8,000 with the shoes and clutch. I wouldn’t say she’s avoiding looking like a clothes horse: I think this is her or her stylist’s taste, and she or they both think this looks glamorous.
And sorry but leaving off the hose was unprofessional – when she walked, the slit was so high I caught a glimpse of blue edging on her slip – if I wasn’t hallucinating, this is the third time her underwear has been visible in an outfit (the outline of the strapless bra in that awful grey draped dress in Dublin, and the lace bra under the equally awful dress she wore to the von Straubenzee wedding.
I think this is a “taste” problem, pure and simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks perfect.
I think she’s done quite well considering she’s been humiliated by her “no class” family. That must have been tough! Im wondering if she raided Anne’s closet for that dress. It’s overwhelms her and in my opinion its ugly. Its somewhat amusing that an unknown American actress is now representing the RF. What does that say? It’s strange considering Harry is far down the line. I don’t get it. Anyway she’s done rather well. She’s attractive to me but not pretty and I think she looks very nervous but holds it together.
I don’t think the dress itself is bad. But the fitting isn’t right. I’m not someone who can usually spot these things, but on this dress it’s so obvious even I can tell. I also think she wears some kind of bra that doesn’t work with her royal wardrobe. There was some other dress she wore recently where the bra area looked a bit strange.
I don’t think she picks bad clothes, but unless you’re 5’10″ the flaws of certain clothes really stand out on non-models.
I have to admit I was a little shocked when I saw the top photo. The fit is so strange her body actually looks like a regular person’s when in reality she’s probably much thinner and shaped more proportionally because of that thinness. Unless she’s pregnant….then I take back what I said.
While I appreciate her efforts to engage and hit the ground running from the onset, let me just say that that repeated downward tilted chin + upward doe eyes look is such a transparent try-hard Diana copycat attempt!!
She never carried herself this way prior to Harry and it’s ridiculous, especially at her age and life experience. *side eye*
This is where she needs to tone down the actress in her and just chill. More and more people will gradually grow to like you over time. No need to feign a persona. Let your work speak for itself Megan.
Wow! I actually love this dress. Then again, I’m a 90s girl too.
Meghan is out and about all the time, I love it. What a difference from Will & Kate and the whole “easing into it” thing they played for the first years of marriage.
Meghan has known Harry and the RF for barely two years, is new in the UK, and she has a crazy father and sister actively trying to destroy her. Yet she’s doing engagements, smiling and charming everyone. What a strong, capable woman.
It’s pretty bizarre how I feel more of a connection with Meghan than with Kate and William. Even though Kate has been a part of the RF for seven years, and will be queen consort, I have no idea who she is. No personality, no individuality, and we hardly ever see her.
Not my favourite dress – but I don’t care, she’s fabulous and transcends whatever she’s wearing. She still look glorious.
I don’t like the dress, but she looks fantastic anyway. Maybe it is harder to try something on see that it is ugly when you are tat gorgeous. I am an average mortal. Some clothes are flattering, and some are NOT. I can always recognize a “no”. But if I looked like her? I would be happy with my reflection even if I was in a paper bag.
