Duchess Meghan in black Givenchy for her first solo event: love it or hate it?

By now, I feel like I’ve proven my Duchess of Sussex-stan bona fides. I love her. I will ardently defend her about most things. I think she’s the victim of toxicity from her family (The White Markles™) and from the British press. She’s been attacked, her mother has been attacked, they’ve been slandered and verbally abused. It’s amazing that she’s still standing, and not only that, she’s thriving.

Now, all that being said, I absolutely loathe this dress. Is that okay to say? Because I love so much about Meghan, I feel I’ve earned the right to say this: Meghan *sometimes* has God-awful taste. Meghan wore this puffy-sleeved monstrosity to her first-ever solo duchess appearance last night. She visited the Oceania exhibit at the Royal Academy of Art, which acts as a preview of the Sussexes’ big royal tour Down Under. Incidentally, the date of Meghan’s first-ever solo royal event is a special anniversary: it was on September 25th, 2017 that Meghan and Harry stepped out at the Invictus Games in Toronto, their first joint appearance at a public function. One year later, and Meghan not only got the ring, but she’s married to her prince and she’s revitalizing the monarchy piece by piece.

But still, I flat-out loathe this Givenchy. My God. You know what it is? Meghan’s formative years were in the ‘90s. This dress is something a ‘90s Girl would love. She has a problem – a BIG problem – with loving sheer sleeves, and loving black dresses that look kind of cheap. I think what bugs me the most is the fact that she sheer sleeves are PUFFY and that there’s some kind of wrist cuff that makes the puffiness even worse. Oh, Meg. You can and should do better.