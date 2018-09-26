Duchess Meghan in black Givenchy for her first solo event: love it or hate it?

The Duchess of Sussex attends the Royal Academy of Arts to view Oceania

By now, I feel like I’ve proven my Duchess of Sussex-stan bona fides. I love her. I will ardently defend her about most things. I think she’s the victim of toxicity from her family (The White Markles™) and from the British press. She’s been attacked, her mother has been attacked, they’ve been slandered and verbally abused. It’s amazing that she’s still standing, and not only that, she’s thriving.

Now, all that being said, I absolutely loathe this dress. Is that okay to say? Because I love so much about Meghan, I feel I’ve earned the right to say this: Meghan *sometimes* has God-awful taste. Meghan wore this puffy-sleeved monstrosity to her first-ever solo duchess appearance last night. She visited the Oceania exhibit at the Royal Academy of Art, which acts as a preview of the Sussexes’ big royal tour Down Under. Incidentally, the date of Meghan’s first-ever solo royal event is a special anniversary: it was on September 25th, 2017 that Meghan and Harry stepped out at the Invictus Games in Toronto, their first joint appearance at a public function. One year later, and Meghan not only got the ring, but she’s married to her prince and she’s revitalizing the monarchy piece by piece.

But still, I flat-out loathe this Givenchy. My God. You know what it is? Meghan’s formative years were in the ‘90s. This dress is something a ‘90s Girl would love. She has a problem – a BIG problem – with loving sheer sleeves, and loving black dresses that look kind of cheap. I think what bugs me the most is the fact that she sheer sleeves are PUFFY and that there’s some kind of wrist cuff that makes the puffiness even worse. Oh, Meg. You can and should do better.

146 Responses to “Duchess Meghan in black Givenchy for her first solo event: love it or hate it?”

  1. Dietcokehead says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I love the dress and think she looks appropriate for the event.

    Reply
  2. BaronSamedi says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I disagree. I think it looks chic and sophisticated and strikes the perfect balance between daytime/nighttime event.

    I think the sleeves are what takes it from a boring LBD to soemthing more interesting without going overboard.

    Would wear it in a heatbeat!

    Reply
  3. merrit says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:29 am

    She really can’t dress. She looks like she’s going to a funeral. Givenchy – would it kill her to wear more British brands? She appears to be completely tone deaf when it comes to her spending. Cute shoes though.

    Reply
  4. LaraK says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I’m actually ok with it.
    It’s not great, but it’s not that bad either. And she looks comfortable and confident.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Don’t like the slit in the front. But I think the sleeves are fine. And I don’t think they’re really puffy. Oh, and her handbag game is on point.

    Reply
  6. Reese says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:32 am

    This dress is not my favourite. I love this length on her.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Ha, I actually loved it. At first glance I didn’t – because it seemed like a jumpsuit of sorts when I first saw it – but then I loved it. My biggest issue with it was because of all the black, and how she is carrying her clutch at her waist – it LOOKS like she is trying to hide a bump (but when you get a clear shot of her waist you see there is no bump.) so I saw it and thought “oh Meg, the bump watchers are going to get you!”

    My other issue with Meghan’s style in general is that I don’t think she picks things that photograph well. I think most of her outfits probably look really good in person, or in motion, but when you see them in still photographs they lose something. in videos this dress looked much better. Same with the Jason Wu from a few weeks ago, and same with that Alexander McQueen from the wedding over the summer (that was still not great, lol, but it definitely looked significantly better when she was walking and moving in it.)

    I just don’t think she has made the leap to thinking about how something photographs just yet.

    Reply
  8. OSTONE says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I love it. She looks amazing, from head to toe. I am also a 90s girl and a fan of LBD. She looks appropriate and beautiful! I would wear this dress every day if I could.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      September 26, 2018 at 11:30 am

      I kind of wish that she wouldn’t wear so much black. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE black outfits and have a LOT of it in my wardrobe, too. But at an even like this, shouldn’t she stand out a bit? Think of her wearing a deep emerald, wine, or sapphire colored dress to set off and compliment her beautiful complexion. I think she’d look gorgeous in those colors for formal wear.

      While I recognize she likes neutrals (her beiges, navy, and black), I think it drains her a bit.

      Reply
  9. Lee1 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I don’t find it truly terrible, but the darker triangle/bib makes it look like a convocation robe which is a bit bizarre.

    Reply
  10. Erinn says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I’m confused by it, I guess. I liked it, and the more I scrolled the less I liked it… and now I’m just ‘meh’ at best? I don’t know. It’s a really strange dress.

    I think the neck with the sleeves and the length are kind of weird together. Like … I don’t hate any one aspect of the dress, but it all seems strange when you put it together.

    Reply
  11. AwkwardA says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Omg does she look pregnant in this dress

    Reply
  12. Kittycat says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I love the dress. The 90s are back baby

    Reply
  13. BigGirl says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Love the raging debate on DailyFail because she closed the car doors and rubbed noses. She continues to fail at royalty (lol).

    Love the outfit. She is starting early with these solo events.

    Reply
  14. Betsy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Oh god. For the first few pictures I thought, “Kaiser’s wrong! That dress is great!” But the picture with the flashback? Yikes. What is that v-shaped panel? Why the sheer sleeves?

    I would love this dress if it was opaque – even puffed sleeves. I think we have to accept that instability the world means that our sleeves are going to be weird for a while. I also don’t like black dresses for events as the details are much harder to see.

    Reply
  15. Adee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:42 am

    She seemed like she would thrive in solo events, She doesn’t need Harry to hold her hand. She works with crowds effortlessly and with grace and charm.

    She was born to do this duchess thing ;)

    Reply
  16. Annie. says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I don’t *hate* the dress, but I strongly dislike it, especially for two reasons:
    First, it looks terrible in the pictures taken on the front when she is standing still. It looks slightly better on the side, but it photographs terribly bad from the front.
    And second, the room where the exhibition was held looks pretty dark, so because she is wearing a black dress, she gets lost in it? Like, she doesn’t stand out.

    But, God, that face is gorgeous. And so are her earrings. And she has great taste in shoes. I covet those black shoes

    Reply
  17. Sparkly says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I love Meghan too, but that dress is hideous.

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Someone get Meghan a new stylist asap! That is bad. The material, sleeves,weird V-shaped chest, and the belt, are terrible. Does she have to dress in black every day? She’s beautiful, but not that great at dressing.

    Reply
  19. Lexa says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Hate it. It just doesn’t seem that flattering on and even though I’m tired of the waist belts, this belt at least gave this dress some shape. I also wish she had worn some color tonight because it seems like the exhibit was rather dark. I think the look Givenchy is going for these days just isn’t for me, but she looks lovely from the neck up.

    Reply
  20. Busyann says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:49 am

    The shorter version of the dress is much much cuter but she does look a little “you may now turn your tassles to the other side graduates.”

    Still i love her so much. She gets it.

    Reply
  21. LORENA says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:49 am

    People are saying she wore her hair straight for the first time in a while to distract from people talking about her growing belly. Apparently Duchess Kate had done that before announcing one of her pregnancy… who knows

    Reply
  22. Belluga says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:56 am

    So from least important to most important…

    Hair and makeup: On point, she looks fantastic.

    Outfit: I’d lose an interest element. The slit plus the contrast panel plus the sleeves is all a bit much, but it’s helped by being black on that front. Don’t love it, don’t hate it.

    Performance: She did great. It was nice to see her acknowledge the press like C+C do and the reporters voiced their appreciation on twitter. The press is still out to get her, so on that front she can’t afford to give them a reason. She was warm, personable and clearly thriving and she’ll only improve.

    Reply
  23. akasamsmom says:
    September 26, 2018 at 7:57 am

    At least she’s not wearing nude shoes?

    Reply
  24. Jfromfla says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:08 am

    This is very Morticia Addams! I tried to like it, but no!

    Reply
  25. Blue says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:12 am

    While wearing an ugly-a$$ dress that costs the taxpayers over 2 grand and that’s not even from a British designer, Meghan isn’t doing any ‘revitalizing’ of the BRF…

    Reply
  26. Snazzy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I hate the shoes. The rest is fine. Not stellar, but fine

    Reply
  27. L84Tea says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:16 am

    The dress…meh. Those shoes, though…LOVE.

    Reply
  28. Enn says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I’m more confused by the weird V yoke thing than the sleeves.

    I love her shoes and would like a pair for myself.

    Reply
  29. Elisa says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Her make-up and hair are fab, but the dress makes her look like a budget A. Jolie.
    And only Jolie can pull of ill-fitted clothes / sack dresses and still look chic.
    I don’t understand why Meghan’s dresses don’t fit properly.

    Reply
  30. Fleur says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I am a 46 french woman. For me duchess meghan is very elegant, classic and a bit of modernity and she not a doll.

    Reply
  31. Nikki says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Black looks elegant when it’s pared close to the bone, but funereal when there’s just too much fabric. There’s just too much fabric here, especially on a petite woman . Add my name to the list of folks who LOVE her shoes, though, and her makeup, hair, and earrings look fabulous. What an extremely pretty woman she is, beautiful but in a sweet and approachable way.

    Reply
  32. Gigi La Moore says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I hated it at first. The more I look at it, the more I like it.

    Reply
  33. Other Renee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Was sche scheduled to attend a funeral after the museum? Because that’s how she’s dressed.

    Reply
  34. Elizabeth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I’ve seen the video of when she arrived at this event and the dress looks great in motion on her. Those pictures don’t do it justice. I think she looks fabulous and I also think it’s funny that the press are having a field day because she closed her own car door!

    Reply
  35. Solidgolddancer says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Wow tough crowd….

    This dress is simple, chic and appropriate for the event. She looks like a mature woman and no it doesn’t look like a funeral dress because it’s black. She recognizes she has to keep things streamlined and simple for these first round of appearances until she gets her footing and a better sense of what and who she can wear. Maybe she will start wearing more British labels once she found some she likes. Luke someone mentioned above, I think she got a ton of outfits sent to her at once.
    She’s slowly building her wardrobe and I like that she she’s taking chances with shapes, cuts and textures.

    Reply
  36. Aerohead21 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Hate it. 100%.

    Reply
  37. Flying fish says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I like the dress.
    She looked lovely. I agree though that Meghan needs a PROFESSIONAL stylist.

    Reply
  38. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I didn’t love or hate the dress – its event appropriate.

    What I do like is how she works the press – yeah I know HW starlet – but for a royal they normally literally ignore the press. I have seen footage of events where the DoLittles and Harry blank them, even when they shout ‘Bye’. She acknowledges them and gives them a wave, she understands the needs to give them an opportunity for a few good shots.

    Reply
  39. Cerys says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I’m not mad on the dress but I don’t hate it either. it is appropriate for the event and does not swamp her petite frame. She is wearing the dress not the other way round. She looked very professional and confident undertaking her first solo event.

    Reply
  40. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

    I love it. I think it’s chic and classic with a bit of a modern twist. I have nothing bad to say about it. I think she looks amazing.

    Reply
  41. Maria says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I love the dress. It’s elegant and classy.

    Reply
  42. Avisitor says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Part of liking someone and wanting them to succeed involves pointing out their faults and short-comings…something most fansites cannot do, including this one. Meghan is a very attractive woman, but she has no style or sense of appropriate dress for the occasion. It is perhaps a case of she is being advised and refuses to take said advice, or she is really clueless about what works best with her body shape and appropriateness for the event. Throwing on overpriced clothing in the real world of us peasants, is not considered “having style”.

    Reply
  43. Other Renee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Messy funeral dress for a daytime event at a museum. Just no. Please get some help with styling.

    Reply
  44. Tanya says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I must be a 90s girl too, because I love it.

    Reply
  45. Ty says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:43 am

    As long as it costs lots of $$$$$$$ and is from some hifi brand, she will wear it regardless of fit and cut.

    That’s been her style since May.
    Oh and no repeat so far for trendsetting game changing working woman.

    Reply
  46. Bc says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:49 am

    She’s so gorgeous

    Reply
  47. Jayna says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:00 am

    It’s a nice dress on her. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s a lot of material on her. Fitted sheer sleeves would have been much more elegant and flattering rather than the puffy sleeves. That V material in the front isn’t the best design. I don’t mind that she does nothing to her hair, just straight and parted in the middle. It’s flattering on her.

    It feels like all she’s been in lately is black or dark blue head to toe. Switch it up a little. My whole closet is filled with black and dark blue. But my job isn’t appearances and spending thousands every outfit and being photographed.

    Reply
  48. JustSayin' says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I think Meghan is a “Deep autumn” but that she thinks she’s a “Winter” hence so much black.

    Her neutrals as a deep autumn are: cream, navy, dark chocolate and black-brown.

    I’ve noticed she looks great in blue like that blue/turquoise dress she wore on some event with harry and ivory/cream.

    http://30somethingurbangirl.com/are-you-autumn-winter-deep-autumn/

    Reply
    • Hotsauceinmybag says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:20 am

      @JustSayin’ THANK YOU for sharing this!!

      I am overhauling my wardrobe and need an appropriate palette to work off of! I, like Meghan, am a deep autumn (when I wear my hair straight I’ve even been told I look a bit like here – yay!) so this is sooo necessary.

      On another note, don’t love the dress (is it meant to disguise her midsection?) but her shoes/accessories and makeup are on point.

      Reply
  49. Ellen says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Love it. The hair, dress & shoes.

    Reply
  50. Anon says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:08 am

    It looks about 3 sizes too big for her. She is so petite, I think she could have got away with it being a bit more form fitting, but then the pearl clutchers would probably chastize her for wearing something ‘body-hugging’. Lose / Lose. * I do wish she had worn something with a bit of color

    Reply
    • Mego says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:15 am

      Yes to more colour.

      Reply
    • violet says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

      @Anon and Mego – ITA. At this point, Houston, we have a too much cloth/too much black/navy issue for sure. I keep thinking how luscious burgundy and rose and powder blue (deep colors but not jewel tones nor neon ones) would look against her hair and skin, even a deep forest green. Keep thinking about that McCartney gown Claire Foy wore – so understated, perfect on a small woman, but sumptuous material and elegant lines. I would love to ask the stylist, who I assume is Jessica Mulroney, what the rationale is re the black and yards of cloth.

      Reply
  51. lobbit says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:10 am

    The sleeves ruin it for me. All love for Anne Shirley aside, puffed sleeves are just not IT.

    Reply
  52. mina says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I don’t looove the dress, but she looks gorgeous. She has such a great carisma and aura, her face it’s really pretty, that she can look good in anything.

    Reply
  53. Mego says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I hate it and I don’t think her stylist is responsible for this but that she has some arrangement with Givenchy. I think by now it’s fair to say that Givenchy has failed her. The ugly lampshade dress that I liked at first and grew to hate each time I looked at it, the weird shirtdress at Ascot and now this black mess. Ugh. Time for Claire Waight Keller and the house of Givenchy to be cast into the outer darkness. Honestly she could probably find something more flattering on a rack at Mark’s and Spencers than many of these pricey designer numbers. Cue end rant.

    Reply
  54. manta says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Her sister-in-law’s buttons irk many, for me it’s her belts. Set aside this awful dress, for every new outfit, I can’t help but check her waist ( and not for the reason people are obsessed with it). Either she sabotages her look with a useless belt or she picks a wrong one.
    Not different this time around.

    Reply
  55. Pandy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:18 am

    It’s a black sack. What’s to love or hate?

    Reply
  56. Pam says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

    So it’s no biggie that the dress is $2,500+?

    Reply
  57. Busyann says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I dont think she looks pregnant at all. I dont think they would get pregnant before the big tour. My gut says after the tour they’ll get pregnant and will announce around Christmas. Thats the way Kate would conceive….during or just barely after a tour had wrapped and an announcement within 2-3 months after.

    Reply
    • violet says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:55 am

      @Busyann – ITA. I would be seriously alarmed if she went off to Tonga and Fiji while pregnant. And I think you have to wait eight weeks after visiting a Zika zone even to try to get pregnant. So I’m betting on a February announcement, giving time for a first trimester to pass.

      Reply
  58. gf says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:39 am

    she seems like way too thin

    Reply
  59. Knitter says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I quite like the blue dress the other lady is wearing.

    Reply
  60. YankLynn says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I’m just meh on it. I think its too much fabric for her. She’s worn other black dresses – sleeveless or the much derided bateau necklines (which I love) which seem more chic to me and less “all wrapped up” in black head to toe effect.

    Shoes are cute; fun to speculate on another event with straight hair styling — she’s just really pretty and seems happy and that transmits in photos.

    Reply
  61. violet says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I have to agree with Kaiser here. She looks shapeless, the lack of hose is not good with this outfit (the DM, true to form, posted a nice closeup of her shoes, but that closeup included a nice view of her cracked heels – something I suffer from myself all winter long so sympathize with, but . . . it should not be visible in an outfit like this or an occasion like this), and the obsession with neutrals and black when her coloring makes her a natural for colors is making me nuts. Again, too much cloth, also.

    And, in the video, I thought I caught sight of the blue edging of her slip.

    I wouldn’t say she looks like she’s going to a funeral, but more like she’s going to a high-end holiday cocktail party.

    Increasingly frustrated here. With her looks, and petite size, she does not have to be afraid of color! Black is NOT her best color, and navy is even duller on her.

    It’s autumn – why not try burgundy or rich claret colors?

    This dress was $3,000 in American money, I think, and the clutch was about $2,000, and the outfit just doesn’t look it. It looks like it could have come from Bloomingdales holiday outfits section. And the lack of hose this time was totally off.

    Meghan – begging here: dump the stylist!

    Reply
  62. Sage says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

    She reminds me of Monica Belllucci with her all black outfits.

    Reply
  63. Alexandria says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Could it be that she wants to be seen as a serious royal instead of a clothes horse, especially since she has to leave her actresssy image? Perhaps taking a cue from Anne or Sophie? I do not like the V shaped panel and the price, but otherwise this dress is fine. I think she has dressed professionally, so far.

    Reply
    • violet says:
      September 26, 2018 at 11:04 am

      @Alexandria – This outfit cost nearly $8,000 with the shoes and clutch. I wouldn’t say she’s avoiding looking like a clothes horse: I think this is her or her stylist’s taste, and she or they both think this looks glamorous.

      And sorry but leaving off the hose was unprofessional – when she walked, the slit was so high I caught a glimpse of blue edging on her slip – if I wasn’t hallucinating, this is the third time her underwear has been visible in an outfit (the outline of the strapless bra in that awful grey draped dress in Dublin, and the lace bra under the equally awful dress she wore to the von Straubenzee wedding.

      I think this is a “taste” problem, pure and simple.

      Reply
      • Alexandria says:
        September 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

        The price is definitely boggling. It’s really subjective so we could both be right. So far I’ve found Kate and her outfits ok MOST of the time. I don’t care about long torsos etc. or buttons. But I agree as royals, bad makeup, messy hairdos and visible underwear can appear unprofessional. Anyway I think Meghan is still finding her style. I think she will turn out to have boring style but still look beautiful (to me). In the end, it’s their work numbers and cost of their clothes that matter most.

  64. Montréalaise says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    I actually like the dress – I think she looks chic and elegant – but why does she have to wear black (almost) all of the time? Once in a while she will wear another color, but usually her outfits are all-black, whether she’s attending a gala event or meeting kids. She would love fabulous in jewel tones.

    Reply
  65. Sunnee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:02 am

    “Monstrosity”? This dress? That’s pure exaggeration. Personally I like the sheer sleeves. That and the velvet in the bodice and belt makes it a little dressier. It’s not my favorite dress but she looks chic. Revisit her clothes after a few weeks, you’ll realize she is always elegantly attired. The constant black and darks when one is hoping for color might be the real issue behind the criticisms. My default color is always black, so I’m never disappointed. That side picture is just so perfect. And yes, I think there is a slight tummy, but who knows.

    Reply
  66. Grant says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I think the dress looks like something Angelina Jolie would wear, what with those hideous sleeves. I love the shoes though.

    Reply
  67. Kirsten S says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:29 am

    I think she looks perfect.

    Reply
  68. Joannie says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:29 am

    I think she’s done quite well considering she’s been humiliated by her “no class” family. That must have been tough! Im wondering if she raided Anne’s closet for that dress. It’s overwhelms her and in my opinion its ugly. Its somewhat amusing that an unknown American actress is now representing the RF. What does that say? It’s strange considering Harry is far down the line. I don’t get it. Anyway she’s done rather well. She’s attractive to me but not pretty and I think she looks very nervous but holds it together.

    Reply
  69. perplexed says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I don’t think the dress itself is bad. But the fitting isn’t right. I’m not someone who can usually spot these things, but on this dress it’s so obvious even I can tell. I also think she wears some kind of bra that doesn’t work with her royal wardrobe. There was some other dress she wore recently where the bra area looked a bit strange.

    I don’t think she picks bad clothes, but unless you’re 5’10″ the flaws of certain clothes really stand out on non-models.

    I have to admit I was a little shocked when I saw the top photo. The fit is so strange her body actually looks like a regular person’s when in reality she’s probably much thinner and shaped more proportionally because of that thinness. Unless she’s pregnant….then I take back what I said.

    Reply
  70. Lulu says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:57 am

    While I appreciate her efforts to engage and hit the ground running from the onset, let me just say that that repeated downward tilted chin + upward doe eyes look is such a transparent try-hard Diana copycat attempt!!

    She never carried herself this way prior to Harry and it’s ridiculous, especially at her age and life experience. *side eye*

    This is where she needs to tone down the actress in her and just chill. More and more people will gradually grow to like you over time. No need to feign a persona. Let your work speak for itself Megan.

    Reply
  71. ladida says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Wow! I actually love this dress. Then again, I’m a 90s girl too.

    Reply
  72. Emmy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Meghan is out and about all the time, I love it. What a difference from Will & Kate and the whole “easing into it” thing they played for the first years of marriage.

    Meghan has known Harry and the RF for barely two years, is new in the UK, and she has a crazy father and sister actively trying to destroy her. Yet she’s doing engagements, smiling and charming everyone. What a strong, capable woman.

    It’s pretty bizarre how I feel more of a connection with Meghan than with Kate and William. Even though Kate has been a part of the RF for seven years, and will be queen consort, I have no idea who she is. No personality, no individuality, and we hardly ever see her.

    Reply
  73. Sally says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Not my favourite dress – but I don’t care, she’s fabulous and transcends whatever she’s wearing. She still look glorious.

    Reply
  74. Pamela says:
    September 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    I don’t like the dress, but she looks fantastic anyway. Maybe it is harder to try something on see that it is ugly when you are tat gorgeous. I am an average mortal. Some clothes are flattering, and some are NOT. I can always recognize a “no”. But if I looked like her? I would be happy with my reflection even if I was in a paper bag. :)

    Reply

