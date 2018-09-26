Donald Trump tried to brag at the United Nations and everybody laughed at him

Every day of this farcical presidency, I die a little bit more inside. I’m not alone – the majority of Americans who voted for someone other than Trump have been wincing for nearly two years. He’s an idiot, a predator, a white supremacist and a traitor. As Americans, we see that all the time and it kills us. But there’s a special kind of hell for us when the idiot goes abroad, or when he’s around other world leaders. It’s just… especially painful to see how Trump – and by extension, America – is the laughingstock of the world. We get it, rest of the world. We know. And we’re so sorry. But in Emperor Bigly’s narrow, nativist, fascistic world view, he alone has made America great, especially since that black guy isn’t president anymore. Which is why Trump went to the United Nations this week, and gave a speech that included this:
U.N. General Assembly audience laughs as Trump claims his administration has accomplished 'more than almost any administration in the history' of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/9yJqUj6uxv
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 25, 2018
Yes, as Bigly was bragging about all of his (nonexistent) accomplishments and puffing himself up about how he was the best and bigliest president ever, the United Nations General Assembly laughed at him. Congrats, Deplorables. You created a false narrative around Barack Obama, claimed that “no one respected” Obama, when really Obama was one of the most internationally popular American presidents. And now we have a pawn of Vlad Putin, an idiot who drips narcissism and gets laughed out of the UN. Well done, morons.
Bigly later claimed that it was meant as a laugh line. Yeah.
Trump on laughter at UN during speech: “Oh it was great. Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 25, 2018
This whole incident reminds me of Stephen King’s Carrie and “they’re all going to laugh at you!” I wish someone had thrown a bucket of blood on Bigly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I almost feel bad for the staff that had to deal with him after that.
Almost
His staff wrote that dreck. Don’t feel bad for any of these treasonous half witted morons that work for him.
You could tell when he was plodding through the speech that he had never read it and had no idea what he was saying. He is a horrible public speaker.
minx, Yeah, he sounded tranquilized. Seems the only time he gets animated is at his MAGA rallies.
Well said AnneC!
omg, it’s SO PAINFUL to watch him try to read something that was written for him.
he pauses at the wrong places and just doesn’t speak well. It’s like, if someone gave me a speech written in Spanish…I could probably pronounce all of the words, but would only understand some of them and would read it in a weird way/pattern.
Yes, to everyone. He was reading it SOOOO slowly and awkwardly!
May I add: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHHAHAHHAAH…(drawing a deep breath)…HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA…(drawing a deep breath)…HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA
I think they give sedatives precisely so he DOESN’T do the coked-out ranting and raving that he does at his rallies.
He is so f*cking embarrassing.
Yes, annec and Elizabeth They chose a side and the money. I’ve laughed in similar situations. I didn’t intend to be rude, but it was so ridiculous I couldn’t help it. Fortunately, I never had to be physically present at an event as terrible as this. It’s bad enough to see it, the idiot. No one believes you on intentionally trying for a laugh. #orangebabyfingeredwannabedespot
At first when this happened, I was like Yes! Finally, a reality check for the fool that only surrounds himself with sycophants. But as it has settled in, I feel more and more sad. How the F*** did my country elect this idiot for President? How did we fall so very, very low? The world is laughing at us.
This is a truly sad moment in American history. The only bright spot is that we have the opportunity to minimize further damage to our institutions this November.
PLEASE check your voter registration! SCOTUS gave states the ability to purge voter rolls recklessly, so please double check far in advance that your registration is still valid!
Nazi Extraordinaire Stephen Miller wrote that speech. You feel sorry for him?
Never, not ever.
Audience laughs at clown.
And like the big, stupid assh*le that he is, he laughed too because he is too stupid to understand that they were laughing AT him, not with him as some kind of approval of his pathetic, patently false braggadocio.
No he understood. He said he “didn’t expect that reaction but it’s okay.” I read an article, I believe it was Wapo, that when he says it’s okay, that’s a tell that he’s pissed off.
You’re soooo right! Every time he says “but it’s ok” “it’s ok” “but it’s fine” he’s PISSED because he’s not getting the adoration he expected.
Exactly! He’s says right there that he didn’t expect that reaction and then he turns around and claims that was supposed to get a laugh?! Seriously how can anyone believe that BS! It’s right there in the video but I the deplorables don’t care, whatever he says is gospel. Truth is not truth.
Such a good point about “it’s ok”. I will look for it in the future!
+1
After they started laughing he says “I didn’t expect that reaction but ok”. Then he tries to flip it by saying he expected some laughs. He’s an abomination
He’s a Bigly 🤥.
I read somewhere that whenever he says “it’s okay” he’s really mad, so I hope he was furious and had a horrible day. That speech was absolutely disgusting. Everyone’s focusing on the laughter and not on the fact that he basically went to a global organization and sh*t on globalism. And that he once again is alienating us from all sorts of global organizations that we need to thrive as a nation. His idiot followers cheer his nationalism and isolationism, but the rest of the world is leaving us behind and it’s saddening.
He goes to an international audience and brags about national issues. They don’t care. It’s not their job to care.
Yes. He trashed the UN and put Kim Jong-un first on his list of America’s few remaining “friends” who could expect to receive aid in the future (no European countries made the list). He made no bones about the fact that he is anti-globalism and anti-UN.
The thing is, he calls himself a patriot, and says he puts America first, but that’s a lie. He puts Trump first, end of story, and he’s flat out playing dictator now.
Just like his buddy, KJ (they’re on first initials now, I’ll bet, as they talk on their Princess extension phones every night in bed).
Yes, that he lecture the audience on human rights, and then in the same speech praise Kim Jong-un! Such hypocrisy.
The thought of American tax dollars going to help the NK regime stay pampered enrages me.
Yeah I’m frustrated that the laughter is pulling focus from the horrifying grossness of his speech.
Trump will only be friends with those countries that will line the Trump Inc coffers – gotta pay back those Russian mobsters somehow.
If he gets his way with getting the virgin rapist on the SC, he and GOP will dismantle the constitution – they want an autocracy. They are all power drunk and will do whatever it takes to keep it.
He did not look happy at all – his facial expressions said it all. He felt humiliated – u could see it in his face.
The speech had Miller’s nationalist stink all over it–it was xenophobic and isolationist and appalling. I cannot believe this is real life.
I started a joke which started the whole world crying
But I didn’t see that the joke was on me oh no
I started to cry which started the whole world laughing
Oh If I’d only seen that the joke was on me
@ Cate : Such a lovely, sweet song about regret.
His statement that he didn’t expect that reaction is the only honest thing he has said in years.
Is it just me or is he truly looking worse? He’s always been hideous but in the past week, there seems to be more line and more puffiness.
And his pockmark orange peel skin is so disgusting…. high def tv does him zero favors. Disturbingly hideous inside and out.
And he must have done his hair in the dark, you can see his bald scalp through parts of his combover.
The hair is what I noticed, too. In yesterday’s footage, it looks like the hair dye wasn’t applied to a large swath on top of his head.
His skin has looked parched for months now. Imagine what he’d look like without the orange. He’d likely look 80-something.
Presidents (I hate calling him that) always age rapidly. His already poor health and unhealthy diet make it even more rapid, I’d guess.
Well, his Feckless C*nt (thank you forever for that one, Samantha Bee!) says that Dumpy Dearest doesn’t “have the patience to sit still for the 5 min. it takes for the “Just For Men” dye to take”. Apparently Dump colors his own hair so no one will see just how bald he is! lolol
I think he looks worse too. I was noticing that yesterday.
Christin I often think about that. He would be mostly bald, what little wisps of hair he had would be gray, and his face would be stark white. He would look at least 80, I agree. But he might look sane! See, that is what I don’t understand. The man paints himself orange! He leaves huge stark white moon circles under his eyes. And his hair looks like teased and sprayed, urine soaked cotton!
And his followers think it’s great! I think I’m going to ask my brothers about this.
Someone posted a side-by-side photo that depicted what he might look like with his likely natural coloring (for a 70-something person). All they did was remove the fake hair and orange-hue from his face.
It’s obvious the dye and whatever he does to his face are to make him appear more robust. He would look older than his actual age otherwise. But yes, he’d look far more normal.
And then later he did a 180 and said he told it TO get laughs. Uh no, dude, you even said you weren’t expecting that.
Idiot.
This whole post/thread and comments have made me laugh till I’ve cried….😂😂😂
The one thing I don’t agree with is that Putin is an idiot, too. Yes, Bigly is obviously and overtly an idiot, and racist and sociopathic, but Putin scares me b/c he’s NOT stupid, he is actually fairly smart. His shrewd craftiness and corruption co-exist, and strengthen the intensity of his cruel and desolate regime.
So many times before and during his campaign, he said the world is laughing at us, and he’s always made it clear he hates being laughed at. It’s embarrassing that the world is laughing at the clown POTUS, but since he finds it incredibly insulting and hurts his ginormous ego….I love it! Of course he scrambled for an excuse for the laughter, and said he meant for it to happen.
He will not be pleased about that at all. I shudder to think what stunt he will pull to show the world he is the best president to lead the US. He hates to be laughed at
I think this was the first time in years, he has spoken to a room full of people that were not supporters of his. I truly think he was surprised. He believes the nonsense he spews and isn’t used to being around people with their own thoughts and agendas. I’m glad they laughed at him. Of course, it will lead him to retaliate somehow … probably thinking of withdrawing from the UN next.
Yes, he’s used to fawning sycophants. And withdrawing from the UN certainly does seem to be the direction in which he is heading.
If Bolton gets his way. If US pulls out of UN then the remaining countries won’t be obligated to buy US weapons. They could buy from China instead. Wonder how that will go over with the Pentagon and Boeing.
I worked as part of one country’s delegation during the General Assembly a few years ago. Let me tell you, no one laughs. There is some “concerned/engaged murmuring” at times if something particularly scandalous is mentioned or if someone makes a (usually super mild) joke. The fact they out and out laughed at his stupid, orange face is incredible.
Also, I was fortunate enough to see Obama address the GA the year that I was there and it was seriously one of the highlights of my career so far. Going from that to this is just…I can’t.
It feels weird and a bit dramatic to say this, but I feel sometimes like I literally can’t remember the time before Trumpenmagats were in power. I’m under no illusions that America was beloved or respected, but… we weren’t this.
We still, numerically speaking, aren’t this. But we are represented by this right now and it’s horrible.
What is happening in general around the world at the moment is frightening, it is as if pandoras box opened. Brexit, the unbelievable and alarming support of the right movement in several countries.
When I am looking at the US, I am like many people a bit torn and also quite critical when it comes to foreign policy tactics but I am for example aware that there are an awful lot of US-american soldiers who indirectly risked their lifes also for our safety. And in a lack of better words, I am thankful for their service.
Currently my feeling towards the White House is more, I hope, the adults come back in charge and I hope the damage can get repaired or gets limited somehow. I feel that the damage done in the Us is bigger than when it comes to foreign policy because there are more players who interfere and therefor more limitations. We all do live on the same planet and we somehow need to manage to take care of all of us. Sady, we tend to push this thought all too often away.
He looks more and more unhealthy every day. That makes me happy.
You are not at a campaign rally, fool! You are in a room where a majority of leaders there are smarter than you and are not here to kiss your sorry a$$. I love that he was embarrassed, he should be.
That preening Orange turd got mocked by the UN. What? No MAGA hat-wearing syncophants cheering you on? No racists with tiki torches waiting outside? No strategically-placed African-Americans in the audience?
Your time is over. The bloat and excess of the entire administration will be history soon. I thank all the Supreme Beings that I’m not 11 years old and have to read a high school history book with The Emperor Zero years as a topic.
I’d love to see one of his sycophants get too close to him with one of those tiki torches and make his hair go up in smoke.
Juls, did you know he’s holding a rally for Blackburn in Johnson City on Monday?
As a random side note, they chose the same venue that was one of the Colonel’s picks in the mid-1970s for booking Elvis. I read that places like JC and Asheville were less likely to generate bad publicity about Elvis’ weight and other issues.
I’d like to think of Orange in similar terms…desperate for an adoring audience.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🔥🔥🔥POOF!
There was a photo of him sitting in a tall chair that made him look as small as Lily Tomlin’s Edith Ann. He was slightly slumped. I don’t know if that photo was before or after the laughter.
I believe Putin has now pretty much ditched him. Putin accomplished his goal of humiliating the US and now Dumpty is feeling betrayed. And good Lord, his administration of idiots. Secretary of Swagger Pimpeo, Yosemite Sam Bolton and Rev. “I must obey Trump and Mother” Pence were just as mortifying at the UN. They are floundering. We are a laughingstock and have lost our place among the world’s leadership.
Edith Ann! That visual made my morning.
My wish is that he realizes the gig is up, and that the laughter prompts him to resign and start an international “news” network.
It may be a pipe dream, but then again he supposedly ran for public office because of being ridiculed at a WH correspondents’ dinner.
Kaiser, best summation of this unbearably sad state of affairs. Word.
Honestly, I used to be a well informed person, but I’m always depressed hideously whenever I read the news, so I find I’m avoiding it. I got a new voter card, and I’m ready, baby.
My sister got gallbladder problems from the stress after the election. She is now off social media. I keep up, but have to shout my answers to the screen instead of trying to fight trolls, and I am not even American.
Yeah, Kaiser does a great job of summing things up. The only thing she didn’t mention in addition to all his descriptors is that he is a LIAR. A BIG liar!!
He isn’t used to addressing anyone that isn’t at his paid rallies so I’m not surprised he was surprised. He surrounds himself with yes people and only takes in information from people who support him. He created this bubble and it probably shocked him that the world sees him as a joke. Also he’s pissed. It’s known that he hates when people laugh at him or mock him so it will be interesting to see how he reacts.
Exactly this. He grew up spoilt and inherited his wealth. He delegates everything and blames everyone but himself. Surrounded by yes men for decades. So of course he is pissed.
This is why I love Kaiser lmao!
First thing in my head was that I hope they start throwing tampons at him and yelling Plug It Up! Like they did in Carrie. I think pointing and laughing at him any time he says anything in public could be good too.
Hey man fighting evil with humor can sometimes be pretty efficient
Or maybe throw rolls of paper towels at him, shouting Plug It Up would be even more appropriate?
dingbat.
His ” i didn’t expect that” after the laughing began was the honest reaction from Orange Monkey. He thought he was still at his rally where everyone claps at his every word. His “i totally meant for that to be funny” was his stupid walkback just like with everything else such as cuddling up to Putin.
Oh and he was totally late for this meeting as well. Just with the Queen he blames it on someone else.
The speech was writtien by Stephen Miller the same slimey toad who is behind the caging of children. Talk about false narratives he put out there for his jerk cult to gobble up.
Any idiot can brag but wise men let their action and accomplishments do the speaking for them. So presidents like Lincoln, Washington and FDR did nothing?!
He pretended to care for Venezuela but then blames all the problems happening on socialism and not corruption. If socialism is big negative then have a talk with the Scandinavian countries, The Netherlands, Canada just to name a few. Also you don’t need to be socialist country to be corrupt as the Orange Shitstain elegantly demonstrates every day.
The rest of his speech i could poke holes all day long but in the end what matters is to vote. VOTE the idiots out of the senate and the house, politically cripple Orange tangerine long enough to give Mueller time to gather as much evidence against him as possible and then throw his sorry ass out of the White House and in jail.
He could share a cell with Cosby and they could spent their dotages swapping pu$$y grabbing stories.
Ooooo, I love this idea. Him sharing a cell with a black man, in very intimate circumstances, even a famous black man, could send him round the bend
And DOCTOR Cosby, who fancies himself an intellectual, sharing a cell with IQ45 who can’t manage a single coherent sentence would go mad. Win, win.
I read that Faux News cut out the section of the speech with the laughter and his response. I didn’t bother to watch but I am going to assume it’s true. Nothing matters.
they did. I saw a few facebook posts about this, and some of the comments were like, “I watched the tape and I didn’t hear any laughter!” (coming from deplorables, of course)
responses were usually “oh, you watched it on Fox?…here’s a full tape of the whole speech” and then *crickets* from the Fox watchers. they LITERALLY thought people were lying about the laughing because Fox cut it.
Fox is essentially state-sponsored “news”.
Oh dear. Look, I’m going to sound like a complete a**hole and I’m so, so sorry in advance to everyone–but the world has been laughing at America for the better part of the last forty to fifty years by now. Especially those of us who are (proudly) from sh*thole countries that have dealt with the absolute worst of what American intervention and hypocrisy had to offer, a lot of which wound up defining our post-WWII histories. America has been a joke on the world stage for a long time. It sucks to hear it said out loud, but it’s true.
Sad, but I can’t say you are wrong. :/
I applaud you gals who could watch the video. I still can’t stomach watching anything f#ckface says or does even if there’s laughter.
Two seconds of hearing his voice and I’m done. So I never listen to videos of him speaking (unless they’ve been inbedded in another video like Anderson Cooper 360). Also, Huffington Post has Nicki Haley saying that they were not laughing at him and a whole bunch of other BS. Couldn’t read it all. Started Woodard’s book Fear and barely made it out of the prologue without being totally pissed off. Can’t imagine what is in the rest of the book.
God help us – he’s just accused the Chinese of attempting to interfere in the mid terms as they don’t want him to win. He is doing Putin’s work by turning the UN against the US.
He’s setting things up to call election rigging if he doesn’t get his ‘red wave’ in November – wanna bet he tries to cancel it or postpone it. The constitution is in real danger folks – he wants to be Emperor Orange Peel.
This is in retaliation for yesterdays laughter and the issues around the sex fiend judge.
I read Bob Woodward’s book, and my impression of him is that he runs purely on emotion and nothing else. What he feels, he will do. The good news is that his feelings (and subsequent ideas based on those feelings) evaporate faster than water in a desert. The bad news is that there is absolutely no policy agenda or even a discernible list of goals that he has in place for what he wants to do with his time in office. And that makes him a useful idiot for the people who really have things they want to accomplish and have the means to do it, like Stephen Miller with his immigration policy.
The Fool on the Hill. I felt like he was the warm-up comic for the rest of the UN speeches. Painful. I’m hoping he cans Stephen Miller (aka Joseph Goebbels), his speechwriter.
Laughing at clowns is what you’re supposed to do.
I’m Canadian, and if you asked me to put America into human form…I’d probably imagine someone closer to Trump than Obama. Sorry. That’s how your culture is perceived on the world stage. Sadly, Obama seems more and more like an outlier in the American body politic. I’m genuinely scared for you all.
He deserved it, but honestly the content of the speech is terrifying stuff. Between this and Kavanaugh, I’m getting a real taste of what mortal dread must feel like.
Honestly, this just goes to show how much our own people let him get away with all the ridiculous comments he makes. He SHOULD get laughed at everywhere he goes, instead our press corps and feds sit there and pretend this is normal.
I caught the coverage of this on my local Fox affiliate and they clip they showed cut out the laughter.
my friend is in asia right now and her cab driver told her to stay and wait out trump there. i was in ireland earlier and was so embarrassed to say where i’m from because i know they will bring up the dotard. going to paris later this month and already fully expecting people there to comment on him.
he says he’s done more than any other president? the only thing he’s done more of is ruin america and her reputation.
What he said was laughable but am I the only one also disgusted by the UN crowd’s reaction? Not just laughing but APPLAUDING the man? We’re used to his ridiculous, absurd statements but don’t encourage him by APPLAUDING like the whole thing’s a joke for you too.
