Donald Trump tried to brag at the United Nations and everybody laughed at him

Every day of this farcical presidency, I die a little bit more inside. I’m not alone – the majority of Americans who voted for someone other than Trump have been wincing for nearly two years. He’s an idiot, a predator, a white supremacist and a traitor. As Americans, we see that all the time and it kills us. But there’s a special kind of hell for us when the idiot goes abroad, or when he’s around other world leaders. It’s just… especially painful to see how Trump – and by extension, America – is the laughingstock of the world. We get it, rest of the world. We know. And we’re so sorry. But in Emperor Bigly’s narrow, nativist, fascistic world view, he alone has made America great, especially since that black guy isn’t president anymore. Which is why Trump went to the United Nations this week, and gave a speech that included this:

U.N. General Assembly audience laughs as Trump claims his administration has accomplished 'more than almost any administration in the history' of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/9yJqUj6uxv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 25, 2018

Yes, as Bigly was bragging about all of his (nonexistent) accomplishments and puffing himself up about how he was the best and bigliest president ever, the United Nations General Assembly laughed at him. Congrats, Deplorables. You created a false narrative around Barack Obama, claimed that “no one respected” Obama, when really Obama was one of the most internationally popular American presidents. And now we have a pawn of Vlad Putin, an idiot who drips narcissism and gets laughed out of the UN. Well done, morons.

Bigly later claimed that it was meant as a laugh line. Yeah.

Trump on laughter at UN during speech: “Oh it was great. Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 25, 2018

This whole incident reminds me of Stephen King’s Carrie and “they’re all going to laugh at you!” I wish someone had thrown a bucket of blood on Bigly.