Donald Trump tried to brag at the United Nations and everybody laughed at him

President Trump attends UN meeting on Global Drug Problem

Every day of this farcical presidency, I die a little bit more inside. I’m not alone – the majority of Americans who voted for someone other than Trump have been wincing for nearly two years. He’s an idiot, a predator, a white supremacist and a traitor. As Americans, we see that all the time and it kills us. But there’s a special kind of hell for us when the idiot goes abroad, or when he’s around other world leaders. It’s just… especially painful to see how Trump – and by extension, America – is the laughingstock of the world. We get it, rest of the world. We know. And we’re so sorry. But in Emperor Bigly’s narrow, nativist, fascistic world view, he alone has made America great, especially since that black guy isn’t president anymore. Which is why Trump went to the United Nations this week, and gave a speech that included this:

Yes, as Bigly was bragging about all of his (nonexistent) accomplishments and puffing himself up about how he was the best and bigliest president ever, the United Nations General Assembly laughed at him. Congrats, Deplorables. You created a false narrative around Barack Obama, claimed that “no one respected” Obama, when really Obama was one of the most internationally popular American presidents. And now we have a pawn of Vlad Putin, an idiot who drips narcissism and gets laughed out of the UN. Well done, morons.

Bigly later claimed that it was meant as a laugh line. Yeah.

This whole incident reminds me of Stephen King’s Carrie and “they’re all going to laugh at you!” I wish someone had thrown a bucket of blood on Bigly.

  1. Elisabeth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:02 am

    I almost feel bad for the staff that had to deal with him after that.

    Almost

    Reply
  2. Belluga says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Audience laughs at clown.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:05 am

    And like the big, stupid assh*le that he is, he laughed too because he is too stupid to understand that they were laughing AT him, not with him as some kind of approval of his pathetic, patently false braggadocio.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I read somewhere that whenever he says “it’s okay” he’s really mad, so I hope he was furious and had a horrible day. That speech was absolutely disgusting. Everyone’s focusing on the laughter and not on the fact that he basically went to a global organization and sh*t on globalism. And that he once again is alienating us from all sorts of global organizations that we need to thrive as a nation. His idiot followers cheer his nationalism and isolationism, but the rest of the world is leaving us behind and it’s saddening.

    Reply
  5. Cate says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I started a joke which started the whole world crying
    But I didn’t see that the joke was on me oh no
    I started to cry which started the whole world laughing
    Oh If I’d only seen that the joke was on me

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:07 am

    His statement that he didn’t expect that reaction is the only honest thing he has said in years.

    Is it just me or is he truly looking worse? He’s always been hideous but in the past week, there seems to be more line and more puffiness.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:08 am

    So many times before and during his campaign, he said the world is laughing at us, and he’s always made it clear he hates being laughed at. It’s embarrassing that the world is laughing at the clown POTUS, but since he finds it incredibly insulting and hurts his ginormous ego….I love it! Of course he scrambled for an excuse for the laughter, and said he meant for it to happen.

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:09 am

    He will not be pleased about that at all. I shudder to think what stunt he will pull to show the world he is the best president to lead the US. He hates to be laughed at

    Reply
  9. deezee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I think this was the first time in years, he has spoken to a room full of people that were not supporters of his. I truly think he was surprised. He believes the nonsense he spews and isn’t used to being around people with their own thoughts and agendas. I’m glad they laughed at him. Of course, it will lead him to retaliate somehow … probably thinking of withdrawing from the UN next.

    Reply
  10. Amy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I worked as part of one country’s delegation during the General Assembly a few years ago. Let me tell you, no one laughs. There is some “concerned/engaged murmuring” at times if something particularly scandalous is mentioned or if someone makes a (usually super mild) joke. The fact they out and out laughed at his stupid, orange face is incredible.

    Also, I was fortunate enough to see Obama address the GA the year that I was there and it was seriously one of the highlights of my career so far. Going from that to this is just…I can’t.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      September 26, 2018 at 9:37 am

      It feels weird and a bit dramatic to say this, but I feel sometimes like I literally can’t remember the time before Trumpenmagats were in power. I’m under no illusions that America was beloved or respected, but… we weren’t this.

      We still, numerically speaking, aren’t this. But we are represented by this right now and it’s horrible.

      Reply
      • xena says:
        September 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

        What is happening in general around the world at the moment is frightening, it is as if pandoras box opened. Brexit, the unbelievable and alarming support of the right movement in several countries.

        When I am looking at the US, I am like many people a bit torn and also quite critical when it comes to foreign policy tactics but I am for example aware that there are an awful lot of US-american soldiers who indirectly risked their lifes also for our safety. And in a lack of better words, I am thankful for their service.

        Currently my feeling towards the White House is more, I hope, the adults come back in charge and I hope the damage can get repaired or gets limited somehow. I feel that the damage done in the Us is bigger than when it comes to foreign policy because there are more players who interfere and therefor more limitations. We all do live on the same planet and we somehow need to manage to take care of all of us. Sady, we tend to push this thought all too often away.

  11. Jerusha says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:16 am

    He looks more and more unhealthy every day. That makes me happy.

    Reply
  12. BlueSky says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:18 am

    You are not at a campaign rally, fool! You are in a room where a majority of leaders there are smarter than you and are not here to kiss your sorry a$$. I love that he was embarrassed, he should be.

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:30 am

    That preening Orange turd got mocked by the UN. What? No MAGA hat-wearing syncophants cheering you on? No racists with tiki torches waiting outside? No strategically-placed African-Americans in the audience?

    Your time is over. The bloat and excess of the entire administration will be history soon. I thank all the Supreme Beings that I’m not 11 years old and have to read a high school history book with The Emperor Zero years as a topic.

    Reply
  14. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:40 am

    There was a photo of him sitting in a tall chair that made him look as small as Lily Tomlin’s Edith Ann. He was slightly slumped. I don’t know if that photo was before or after the laughter.

    I believe Putin has now pretty much ditched him. Putin accomplished his goal of humiliating the US and now Dumpty is feeling betrayed. And good Lord, his administration of idiots. Secretary of Swagger Pimpeo, Yosemite Sam Bolton and Rev. “I must obey Trump and Mother” Pence were just as mortifying at the UN. They are floundering. We are a laughingstock and have lost our place among the world’s leadership.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 26, 2018 at 8:56 am

      Edith Ann! That visual made my morning.

      My wish is that he realizes the gig is up, and that the laughter prompts him to resign and start an international “news” network.

      It may be a pipe dream, but then again he supposedly ran for public office because of being ridiculed at a WH correspondents’ dinner.

      Reply
  15. Nikki says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Kaiser, best summation of this unbearably sad state of affairs. Word.

    Reply
  16. Goldengirlslover34 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:45 am

    He isn’t used to addressing anyone that isn’t at his paid rallies so I’m not surprised he was surprised. He surrounds himself with yes people and only takes in information from people who support him. He created this bubble and it probably shocked him that the world sees him as a joke. Also he’s pissed. It’s known that he hates when people laugh at him or mock him so it will be interesting to see how he reacts.

    Reply
  17. Electric Tuba says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:49 am

    This is why I love Kaiser lmao!
    First thing in my head was that I hope they start throwing tampons at him and yelling Plug It Up! Like they did in Carrie. I think pointing and laughing at him any time he says anything in public could be good too.

    Hey man fighting evil with humor can sometimes be pretty efficient

    Reply
  18. Nev says:
    September 26, 2018 at 8:54 am

    dingbat.

    Reply
  19. isadora says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:09 am

    His ” i didn’t expect that” after the laughing began was the honest reaction from Orange Monkey. He thought he was still at his rally where everyone claps at his every word. His “i totally meant for that to be funny” was his stupid walkback just like with everything else such as cuddling up to Putin.

    Oh and he was totally late for this meeting as well. Just with the Queen he blames it on someone else.

    The speech was writtien by Stephen Miller the same slimey toad who is behind the caging of children. Talk about false narratives he put out there for his jerk cult to gobble up.

    Any idiot can brag but wise men let their action and accomplishments do the speaking for them. So presidents like Lincoln, Washington and FDR did nothing?!

    He pretended to care for Venezuela but then blames all the problems happening on socialism and not corruption. If socialism is big negative then have a talk with the Scandinavian countries, The Netherlands, Canada just to name a few. Also you don’t need to be socialist country to be corrupt as the Orange Shitstain elegantly demonstrates every day.

    The rest of his speech i could poke holes all day long but in the end what matters is to vote. VOTE the idiots out of the senate and the house, politically cripple Orange tangerine long enough to give Mueller time to gather as much evidence against him as possible and then throw his sorry ass out of the White House and in jail.

    Reply
  20. Esmom says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I read that Faux News cut out the section of the speech with the laughter and his response. I didn’t bother to watch but I am going to assume it’s true. Nothing matters.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:37 am

      they did. I saw a few facebook posts about this, and some of the comments were like, “I watched the tape and I didn’t hear any laughter!” (coming from deplorables, of course)

      responses were usually “oh, you watched it on Fox?…here’s a full tape of the whole speech” and then *crickets* from the Fox watchers. they LITERALLY thought people were lying about the laughing because Fox cut it.

      Fox is essentially state-sponsored “news”.

      Reply
  21. A says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Oh dear. Look, I’m going to sound like a complete a**hole and I’m so, so sorry in advance to everyone–but the world has been laughing at America for the better part of the last forty to fifty years by now. Especially those of us who are (proudly) from sh*thole countries that have dealt with the absolute worst of what American intervention and hypocrisy had to offer, a lot of which wound up defining our post-WWII histories. America has been a joke on the world stage for a long time. It sucks to hear it said out loud, but it’s true.

    Reply
  22. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:03 am

    I applaud you gals who could watch the video. I still can’t stomach watching anything f#ckface says or does even if there’s laughter.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      September 26, 2018 at 11:36 am

      Two seconds of hearing his voice and I’m done. So I never listen to videos of him speaking (unless they’ve been inbedded in another video like Anderson Cooper 360). Also, Huffington Post has Nicki Haley saying that they were not laughing at him and a whole bunch of other BS. Couldn’t read it all. Started Woodard’s book Fear and barely made it out of the prologue without being totally pissed off. Can’t imagine what is in the rest of the book.

      Reply
  23. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:08 am

    God help us – he’s just accused the Chinese of attempting to interfere in the mid terms as they don’t want him to win. He is doing Putin’s work by turning the UN against the US.

    He’s setting things up to call election rigging if he doesn’t get his ‘red wave’ in November – wanna bet he tries to cancel it or postpone it. The constitution is in real danger folks – he wants to be Emperor Orange Peel.

    This is in retaliation for yesterdays laughter and the issues around the sex fiend judge.

    Reply
    • A says:
      September 26, 2018 at 11:16 am

      I read Bob Woodward’s book, and my impression of him is that he runs purely on emotion and nothing else. What he feels, he will do. The good news is that his feelings (and subsequent ideas based on those feelings) evaporate faster than water in a desert. The bad news is that there is absolutely no policy agenda or even a discernible list of goals that he has in place for what he wants to do with his time in office. And that makes him a useful idiot for the people who really have things they want to accomplish and have the means to do it, like Stephen Miller with his immigration policy.

      Reply
  24. vegasschmegas says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    The Fool on the Hill. I felt like he was the warm-up comic for the rest of the UN speeches. Painful. I’m hoping he cans Stephen Miller (aka Joseph Goebbels), his speechwriter.

    Reply
  25. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Laughing at clowns is what you’re supposed to do.

    Reply
  26. jay says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I’m Canadian, and if you asked me to put America into human form…I’d probably imagine someone closer to Trump than Obama. Sorry. That’s how your culture is perceived on the world stage. Sadly, Obama seems more and more like an outlier in the American body politic. I’m genuinely scared for you all.

    Reply
  27. Veronica S. says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    He deserved it, but honestly the content of the speech is terrifying stuff. Between this and Kavanaugh, I’m getting a real taste of what mortal dread must feel like.

    Reply
  28. ladida says:
    September 26, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Honestly, this just goes to show how much our own people let him get away with all the ridiculous comments he makes. He SHOULD get laughed at everywhere he goes, instead our press corps and feds sit there and pretend this is normal.

    Reply
  29. tealily says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I caught the coverage of this on my local Fox affiliate and they clip they showed cut out the laughter.

    Reply
  30. maddie says:
    September 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    my friend is in asia right now and her cab driver told her to stay and wait out trump there. i was in ireland earlier and was so embarrassed to say where i’m from because i know they will bring up the dotard. going to paris later this month and already fully expecting people there to comment on him.

    he says he’s done more than any other president? the only thing he’s done more of is ruin america and her reputation.

    Reply
  31. mitikko says:
    September 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    What he said was laughable but am I the only one also disgusted by the UN crowd’s reaction? Not just laughing but APPLAUDING the man? We’re used to his ridiculous, absurd statements but don’t encourage him by APPLAUDING like the whole thing’s a joke for you too.

    Reply

