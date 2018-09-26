Chuck Grassley & Republican men are too chickens–t to question Dr. Ford directly

Embed from Getty Images

I’m not an optimist, and it was not optimism that led me to predict that Brett Kavanaugh would be out by the end of the week – it was pragmatism. Any pragmatic view of this tortured nomination process would show that Kavanaugh should be hung out to dry by both parties. Instead, the Republican caucus is bullying ahead with these ill-advised and asinine hearings. But those old, white Republican men are too cowardly to actual do their constitutional requirements and question Dr. Christina Ford Blasey directly: they really are hiring a woman to do it.

Senate Republicans have hired a female attorney to use as a questioner of Christine Blasey Ford at Thursday’s high-stakes hearing on a sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but are declining to release her name. Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told POLITICO on Tuesday that “we aren’t announcing the name for her safety.” Asked if Republicans have received any indication of threats to the attorney they’re preparing to use, Grassley said: “I don’t know, but I guess we’re just being cautious.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) – described by one Republican as “fired up” – was already warning his colleagues that he would keep the Senate in all weekend in order to have a final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh by early next week. The new Supreme Court term starts on Oct. 1. “I’m confident we’re going to win, I’m confident that he will be confirmed in the very near future,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a notice sent out by the panel. The committee will choose whether to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination fewer than 24 hours after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford appear before the panel to discuss Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago.

After several hours of bickering and fake secrecy, Grassley did release the name of the “questioner”: Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who is the chief of the special victims division of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. I have to think that even thought Mitchell is a Republican, she too finds this whole process shady and idiotic, especially given that she has put in 26 years in the sex crimes division. The complete abdication of responsibility from the Republican men is something too, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the Republicans are still blocking the FBI from investigating the new Kavanaugh accusers. Debbie Ramirez has told media outlets that she’s been trying to speak to the Senate Republicans about ALSO testifying, and they haven’t answered her calls. The Republicans on Judiciary are going to ram through a committee vote on FRIDAY and then McConnell swears up and down that the full Senate vote will be this weekend. And there is a legitimate chance that Republicans IN JUDICIARY might not have the votes, and that Kavanaugh won’t have the votes in the full Senate vote. Basically, the rest of this week is going to be a painful exercise in bulls–t.

