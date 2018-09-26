Tristan Thompson was totally cheating on Khloe Kardashian at an LA club

I totally forgot about the story which broke (“broke”) late last week: apparently, Tristan Thompson was seen partying with two brunette ladies in LA. He was at Warwick nightclub last week with some bros, and of course he seemed to hit on two ladies. This was right after Khloe Kardashian let people know that she planned to move back to Cleveland with him so they can be a happy family, and that Tristan had “promised” not to cheat on her again. LOL. Well, now Us Weekly says that for sure, Tristan was hitting on those ladies and groping them too. Because of course he was.

Tristan Thompson can’t seem to keep his eyes solely on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. Five months after he was caught cheating on the then nine months pregnant reality star, the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, was spotted getting close with a mystery woman at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub September 20. “Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” a partygoer reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.” For her part, however, Kardashian is standing by her man. “Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” says a source close to the mom of daughter True, 5 months. “They’ll stay together.” In fact, they’ll even go the distance. When basketball season begins in October, the 34-year-old Good American designer will once again pack up her Calabasas, California, home and head to Cleveland to support the NBA star. “Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet,” reveals the insider. “People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

“People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.” Is it that, or is she just a doormat? I’m not even entirely sure that Khloe “loves” Tristan, are you? I think she for-sure loved Lamar Odom. He was her great love. But the guys after Lamar, especially Tristan and French Montana, just seem like dudes she’s wasting time with because she doesn’t want to be alone. Does that make it more infuriating? I think it does – she’s being a fool, a doormat, a delusional idiot just because she can’t be alone, and she can’t admit that Tristan has been trying to weasel out of this relationship for a solid year. He’s literally cheating her on constantly. Ugh.