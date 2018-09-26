Tristan Thompson was totally cheating on Khloe Kardashian at an LA club

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dinner date at Craig's

I totally forgot about the story which broke (“broke”) late last week: apparently, Tristan Thompson was seen partying with two brunette ladies in LA. He was at Warwick nightclub last week with some bros, and of course he seemed to hit on two ladies. This was right after Khloe Kardashian let people know that she planned to move back to Cleveland with him so they can be a happy family, and that Tristan had “promised” not to cheat on her again. LOL. Well, now Us Weekly says that for sure, Tristan was hitting on those ladies and groping them too. Because of course he was.

Tristan Thompson can’t seem to keep his eyes solely on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. Five months after he was caught cheating on the then nine months pregnant reality star, the Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, was spotted getting close with a mystery woman at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub September 20.

“Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night,” a partygoer reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt.”

For her part, however, Kardashian is standing by her man. “Khloé believes every word Tristan tells her,” says a source close to the mom of daughter True, 5 months. “They’ll stay together.”

In fact, they’ll even go the distance. When basketball season begins in October, the 34-year-old Good American designer will once again pack up her Calabasas, California, home and head to Cleveland to support the NBA star.

“Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet,” reveals the insider. “People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.”

[From Us Weekly]

“People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love.” Is it that, or is she just a doormat? I’m not even entirely sure that Khloe “loves” Tristan, are you? I think she for-sure loved Lamar Odom. He was her great love. But the guys after Lamar, especially Tristan and French Montana, just seem like dudes she’s wasting time with because she doesn’t want to be alone. Does that make it more infuriating? I think it does – she’s being a fool, a doormat, a delusional idiot just because she can’t be alone, and she can’t admit that Tristan has been trying to weasel out of this relationship for a solid year. He’s literally cheating her on constantly. Ugh.

Khloe Kardashian covers up as she leaves a studio in Calabasas

65 Responses to “Tristan Thompson was totally cheating on Khloe Kardashian at an LA club”

  1. Snazzy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Is that a pink fuzzy fanny pack?

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I’m sure it’s an open relationship. She gets a façade of a family, he gets strange on the side, everyone is happy. It’s the definition of the bourgeois marriage, with people closing their eyes to what they don’t want to know. My grandma always told me: “Never expect fidelity, but if your person cheats on you in a blatant way, get out, because it’s easy to hide.” Maybe less easy for a famous person?

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      September 26, 2018 at 9:30 am

      Oh my, i could never share someone I love. Also, the ick factor, he sleeps with them and then sleeps with her. And with 2 babies, hes obvs not a condom guy. Eww! I hope she’s getting some on the side too. Why should she be faithful if he isnt? I also think it’s pretty sad if you can’t expect fidelity from the one you love

      Reply
      • Sara says:
        September 26, 2018 at 9:38 am

        Fidelity comes in different flavors. I’ve been with guys who had emotional affairs that were far more destructive to me than casual and friendly sex encounters. This being said…As long as you want fidelity, you deserve fidelity. My mantra would be to stick to what you need in relationships, not what people think you should need or what your family wants you to need. I don’t need sexual exclusivity, but I do require emotional availability and mutual respect, which is not something everyone wants or cares about.

        I don’t think KK is confortable in an open relationship because she is very insecure about her looks and sex appeal.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      September 26, 2018 at 9:48 am

      eh, “open” implies some sort of agreement, rules, and discretion.

      she’s said he promised to not cheat anymore. PERIOD.

      I don’t think there is any kind of agreement, or rules…and CERTAINLY not discretion, if he’s doing it at a club, openly.

      unless, of course, he’s deliberately breaking the rules so she dumps him.

      TRISTAN! LISTEN UP! SHE WILL NOT DUMP YOU. YOU MUST DUMP HER.

      Reply
      • Sara says:
        September 26, 2018 at 9:51 am

        I think she would like a discreet arrangement but clearly he sucks at discretion. Hopefully both are finding something in this situation? It’s quite mysterious to me anyhow.

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 26, 2018 at 9:59 am

        Yeah it doesn’t have the vibe of an open relationship ..or a relationship at all. I know I keep saying this but it’s not really cheating if he hasn’t promised her fidelity. Like, one person can’t just decide it’s a relationship and make it so. If the genders were reversed and a man was insisting on fidelity from a woman who was running away at every opportunity, this would be super creepy.

    • ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

      I agree, they have an open relationship. What bothers me about the K sisters is that it all seems to be one sided. The guys get to cheat, but the women don’t (at least that we hear about).

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

      Discretion is a lot harder when you’re 6’9”.

      Reply
    • Kerfuffle says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

      Not “open” so much as Khloé is an infamous jersey chaser and just knows that this is part and parcel when it comes to being with a baller. She’s willing to trade fidelity (or at least discretion) for the status of being with a pro baller. And he does what he wants because he’s stuck with her until she is finally ready to end the relationship.

      Reply
    • Jeanine says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      I highly doubt it’s an open relationship. I think Khloe wants exclusivity and she also thinks he validates her. I might not agree but he does have a significant amount of money, prestige as a basketball player and is not horrible to look at. More than likely a man pulled him to the side and talked about discretion. She will continue to be with him until he leaves. ( I believe he likes the Kardashian’s attention)

      Reply
    • Derriere says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      That would work if his cheating wasn’t so public. I couldn’t deal with it.

      Reply
  3. MaryContrary says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:25 am

    I always think it goes back to her childhood-she wants to grab the unobtainable. If she can get him to stay, she’ll prove she’s worthy of love and attention. Hence, the going after him when he already had a pregnant girlfriend. It’s really sad. I wish she would get some serious therapy to deal with her self esteem issues so she’d see how she’s just in a terrible loop-not just for herself but for her baby.

    Reply
    • Leigh-Klein says:
      September 26, 2018 at 9:33 am

      Sad? Isn’t it more like “what goes around comes around?” You lose them how you got them? Cheating. That being said, pink doesn’t suit this girl, especially a pink Birkin.

      Reply
    • KA says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

      I agree that it goes back to her childhood. She never had any models of a healthy relationship. Her mother cheated on her father, rumors were always (and still are) rampant about her father, her parents divorced, her mother remarried someone who was clearly struggling with his own identity, her siblings haven’t found a stable, healthy relationship. I don’t think she knows what a relationship is supposed to be. Her only “real” models are messed up. How can anyone be expected to understand what a relationship should be like if they are never actually taught? I think it is really sad, and I do feel bad for her. And the fact that her family hasn’t stepped in more to help her get out of this situation- it is just sad all around.

      Reply
  4. Nikki says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:26 am

    We don’t know whats going on behind close doors—i’ve been on both sides of this as a woman.

    1. Staying with someone who emotionally abused me (and physically once), and I didn’t realize it…stayed with him for *too* long in hopes of marriage and kids (which he told me he wanted, as well)…and then, eventually leaving him after being burned out

    2. Just being strong and leaving a toxic relationship because I knew I deserved better. This decision came with age and experience.

    Regardless of how horrible this family can be, I hope she realizes that she’s still a human being who is capable of love. Not superficial love and fake promises. Real love.

    Reply
  5. Toot says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Oh well. Can’t feel bad for Khloe because she chooses to stay with a blatant cheater.

    Good luck True.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I don’t feel bad for her. She repeatedly insinuates herself in other couples’ relationships and breaks them up. This is karma.

    Reply
  7. Aims says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:31 am

    What I can’t stand is someone who can’t be alone. Often putting up with ridiculous behavior. I would muxh rather be alone and healthy, then be a couple and sacrifice my peace of mind and respect.

    Also, she’s a mother to a daughter. She needs to be a role model to her.

    Reply
    • Adee says:
      September 26, 2018 at 9:49 am

      1000% agree.

      Be alone and whole then the right partner will come along. Clinging on and moving with him everywhere to “remind” him that he’s got her and True is so pathetic. A REAL man would not need a reminder, he would just love being with his family.

      Call time of death Khloe, its been a dead, one sided “relationship from the beginning.

      Reply
  8. Murphy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I could see them agreeing to “clubs are a free space” but at the end of the day–you don’t want him to get another 5 or 6 baby mamas, girl!

    Reply
  9. LT says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I am not even sure this constitutes cheating anymore – if you tell someone the relationship is over and they continue to cling, is that cheating? I don’t believe this is even an open relationship – it’s not a relationship at all.

    Reply
  10. delia jones says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:36 am

    That shot of Tristan in the header = looks exactly like True in that shot of the three babies. Like exactly – damn! Strong genes.

    Look: If she hangs on, she can milk this storyline for another year and then enjoy the renaissance of “Khloe finds her worth!” when she leaves. It’s the exact same script they ran with Lamar, just toned down a whole lot (e.g. a club instead of a brothel.) That’s the storyline America rewarded her most for, so of course she’s going back to it. She’ll spend her life hooking up with broken men and then slavishly supporting them until public tide turns against her for being a doormat. This is her archetype. God I’m so tired.

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I don’t personally know her, but Khloe seems to put up with troublesome guys because she doesn’t want to be alone. If she really think that her Tristan and True will be a happy family, she’s definitely a doormat and refuses to admit that he’s not the right guy for her

    Reply
  12. Adee says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I don’t understand Khloe, she can give up her self respect to someone who clearly doesn’t want or value her. Why not co-parent and move on to someone who will deeply love and respect her. Sad

    Reply
  13. anp says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Stop watching that awful TV show of theirs.

    Reply
  14. Katherine says:
    September 26, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I don’t think Khloe is staying with Tristan because she doesn’t want to be alone- I think she’s staying with him because he is the father of her child. She wants keep the family intact for her baby- which is surprisingly traditional for her. This will probably wear off soon enough- I can’t imagine she can put up with much more public humiliation.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

      Poor excuse to stay with someone. Keeping a family intact is not always what is best for the children. She is thinking of herself only (IMO) and not thinking of True.

      Reply
      • Mel M says:
        September 26, 2018 at 11:32 am

        Agreed. My BIL is in an extremely toxic relationship, physical and mental abuse, gaslighting, isolating him from his family, manipulation, but he has a two year old daughter with her so stays thinking it’s the best thing, keeping the “family” together. In reality he is absolutely miserable, constantly saying how he’s going to leave but not doing anything and he’s raising his daughter in this toxic environment which will only result in her ending up thinking this is what a relationship is supposed to look like and repeating it. We tell him all of the time he needs to leave and have at least one safe, stable, and healthy environment for her to grow up in but he never pulls the trigger because he’s scared of the mother not letting him see her and not being able to afford child support. It’s really gutted the entire family to watch this play out.

        Also, who are these woman who know who this dude is and still want to hook up with him, gross.

    • HK9 says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:15 am

      If there’s no relationship there’s no family to keep intact. At that point it’s keeping up appearances for other people and the benefits to the child are negligible because that child will be learning that this type of dysfunction is normal. If they were apart, with a good co-parenting relationship that would be healthier for the child.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

      If I ever found out my mother knew my dad was cheating, but stayed with him because he was my father and thought she needed to keep the family intact, I would feel guilty and disappointed in my mother. Khloe and Tristan aren’t a long time couple who were ever madly in love (his girlfriend was pregnant with their child when he met Khloe ). I wouldn’t want to see my mother miserable and embarrassed while my father slept around, and I’m sure when True learns all about it in the future, she wouldn’t want to either. I doubt the painful memory of public or any infidelity ever wears off

      Reply
  15. Whatabout says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:00 am

    He cheats a lot. Khloe has known for a long time of his ways, but has decided to stay. By a long time I mean before pregnancy with True. She wants children with financially successful man, so she puts up with it.

    Reply
  16. Lala11_7 says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:05 am

    I will be 51 years old in November…and I am HERE TO TELL YOU…that if I were in a situation such as Khloe’s…with a disrespectful man who takes PLEASURE in cheating in the most PUBLIC WAY…my 81 year old Mama and my 46 and 60 year old sisters would come and drag me out my house…and lock me in the basement…while they went and got me some viable mental help…my family would NOT allow me to self-harm like this…

    Seriously…Tristan has ENOUGH money to go to discreet professionals, who would handle this situation, where NO one would know…yet he chooses to do this in public…and deal with women who he KNOWS will run and tell ALL HIS BUSINESS….because he doesn’t care….or even worse…he DOES care…about making sure that he causes Khloe as much pain and embarrassment as possible…

    And THAT’S the thing that makes this who situation so sad…no one will step up to Khloe and provide an intervention…because THAT is what she needs….I also believe they won’t step to her and don’t mind this horror dragging on…because this freakshow is GREAT PR for their putrid brand…so as long as they make money off of Khloe’s misery…they’re down for it…

    No one truly cares about Khole’s mental health…because THIS is not normal…and no one seems to care that one day…in the near future….that adorable baby will be able to log onto the internet and see that her father was TRULY a h*e…with NO RESPECT or regards towards her Mama…

    Reply
    • A says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

      This! The fact that there are very few people in her life who give enough of a sh!t is very telling. I know that her family has raised multiple objections already and that she’s been resistant to their advice and ignorant of where they’re coming from. But this is a situation where they can and should be there for her. She’ll learn eventually, and it’s going to suck, but she needs people who will set her on the right path when that happens and won’t just be content to sit back and say, “I told you so!”

      Reply
  17. Holly says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I’m so sick of in one article writers acting like so pro women and then in another calling them doormats for their partners behavior.

    Reply
    • Gigi La Moore says:
      September 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

      It’s not her partner’s behavior that makes her a doormat, it’s the lack of her own behavior. A truly strong woman wouldn’t put up with habitual cheating in my book. She can make a different choice, yet she is choosing to be this guy’s doormat.

      Reply
      • A says:
        September 26, 2018 at 10:52 am

        @Gigi La Moore, she’s struggling. There’s a difference. Not every woman is strong and not every woman needs to be. We’re all human and we all have our failings and our weaknesses. Trying to hold women to task for it by saying that these things are the result of simply “not loving ourselves” or because we’re “not strong enough” is the wrong way to go about it in my opinion, and it ultimately doesn’t work.

      • Gigi La Moore says:
        September 26, 2018 at 12:51 pm

        A, if we can hold men to task then we can hold women as well. As I stated, this is my opinion. If more women would realize that they have a choice in the matter, there would be less of this. No, she is not the cause of his behavior but she has the power to stop him from crapping on one less woman. We all struggle but we are all ultimately responsible for ourselves.

  18. Pandy says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Ah, I’m enjoying this! Will break out the popcorn and try not to laugh too loudly.

    Reply
  19. Gigi La Moore says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    If Khloé likes it, I love it. She obviously likes it because she hasn’t left. Oh, well.

    Reply
  20. Kerfuffle says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Khloé is as always, a stage 5 clinger. She’s fine with trading her dignity for getting to publicly be with a pro basketball player. Remember when she said that she was leaving Cleveland as soon as she could? Or that the first cheating pics were SO stressful she went into labor? She stays because she wants to be Tristan Thompson’s Official. She doesn’t care about the other women as long as it’s discreet. And he’s stuck with her until she’s ready to go, because she’ll make a public stink that both his team and his sponsors will hate. Oh well, that’s what you get when you’re with a Kardashian.

    Reply
  21. A says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:47 am

    There is a lot of stuff to hate Khloe for, but her lack of self-esteem and self-worth in her relationships with men isn’t one of those things. She’s a culture vulture, a liar, and an entitled a**hole in a lot of ways, much like the rest of her family. But the fact that she’s desperate for affection from men is actually one of the most human things about her, and it’s very sad to see her put up with unending disrespect from them for absolutely peanuts in return. It’s easy to tell her to buck up and cultivate self-worth, but the truth is that there are people around her who have failed her time and again and given her the wrong impression about what ‘love’ entails. Unlearning that would mean getting out of the influence of those people, and I don’t think she’s prepared to do that just yet.

    There’s a difference between being a subservient doormat and someone who chases unattainable love because their compassion for themselves is shot to hell. To me, a doormat is someone who does have self-esteem, but merely permits others to indulge in their worst excesses because they see nothing wrong with that type of behaviour, even when it backfires on them. That’s different from someone who is afraid that objecting to their partner’s behaviour would mean winding up alone and unlovable for the rest of their days.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      September 26, 2018 at 11:26 am

      THIS!!!! I can’t down her for this behavior…because I’ve seen it first hand…FAR TOO OFTEN!!! I told my one girlfriend this years ago…when she was in this type of situation…which mirrored SO MANY situations she engaged in regarding her men…which was rooted in the fact that she never felt loved…or accepted…and I SEE that in Khloe…

      I was like…

      “Hell, girl, you ALREADY going through the most HORRIFIC pain while you’re with him…how much bad would the pain be…if you left? Pain is pain…”

      Reply
      • stacey says:
        September 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

        so true lala! If it hurts to stay and it hurts to leave, why not step into the path that you know will eventually free you from the pain? You know staying won’t bring any relief.

      • A says:
        September 26, 2018 at 1:50 pm

        Most people have a tipping point, I think. It sucks because you hope that they don’t have to reach that and cause harm to themselves emotionally before they figure out that they have to get out of this situation. But eventually, Khloe’s going to get hurt too much too often, and she’s going to leave. It just sucks that she hasn’t gotten there just yet.

        And you’re totally right. If a man is making you feel like you’re alone and unloved when you’re with him…you might as well actually be alone to begin with, lol.

  22. Vinot says:
    September 26, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Codependency is a hell of a drug.

    Reply
  23. skipper says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:25 am

    She could be cheating on him too. Or, they may have a somewhat open relationship but if that’s the case he’s pretty darn sloppy about it. I mean, there *must* be a reason for her to stay with him.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 26, 2018 at 1:06 pm

      She’s never had much success with men. There are women who stay with men who physically harm them, rather than to be alone. She talks the talk, but has a very low self-esteem. They have been around for ten years and it’s the easiest to read Khloe. I always go back to how she started to hook up with this dude while his girlfriend was almost due pregnant. How could she possibly shame him for screwing around. If she didn’t have the kid, my guess is he’d be gone. He is destroying his career for the love of a Kardashian, who isn’t even a Kardashian. Fools.

      Reply
  24. Sandra says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Kaiser, you are making me crazy….every time you post pictures of that Gucci (?) outfit, I am dying to see the back and side views of that outfit!!!

    Reply
  25. Mela says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Since when is it morally acceptable to put up with a man’s chronic and public cheating for the sake of a child? If Khloe accepts this, she has no moral compass either.

    Im not buying this. He has not even asked Khloe to marry him and he cheats on her in way I find to be abusive and gross. There is absolute no reason she should stay with him at this point. He neglects his fatherly and spousal duties to go clubbing. This is a toxic environment for a child and a mother to be in. Zero reasons to stay.

    Reply
  26. Grant says:
    September 26, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Man, this makes me sad. I can’t help but feel empathy for Khloe. I’ve been there–in love with a man-child who simply wasn’t grown enough to show me the respect and fidelity that I deserved. You’re always hopeful that this time they’ll change… and so rarely do they ever. I can’t imagine the dynamic that having a baby adds to the mix. Even if they have some kind of arrangement, his inability to be discreet is despicable. He clearly doesn’t give two sh!ts about humiliating Khloe. Hopefully she will wake up and realize that she got all she could (and really all she needed) from the relationship: her precious baby girl.

    Reply
    • stacey says:
      September 26, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      Me too and I suspect his cheating and mistreatment (along with her own history) has beaten her self confidence and self esteem to literally nothing.

      Like Lala mentioned above, without friends sisters and her mother to help build her up and to remind her she does not deserve this treatment, I doubt she will find the strength on her own to get out of this mess she found herself in. She needs support from family and therapy to unwind from this sick situation because bringing a child into this mess took it a whole different level of mess.

      Reply

