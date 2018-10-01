US: Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend Bryan Randall is her ‘rock’ after her father’s death

Sandra Bullock has been with photographer Bryan Randall since the summer of 2015. There have been marriage rumors, but for the moment the two are content without making it legal. I can’t argue with this setup. It’s been working for me for the past few years, and I’ve not had to deal with a cheating cad of an ex-husband like Sandra had in her life.

Fortunately, Bryan was there to help Sandra deal with the recent loss of her father, John W. Bullock, who died on September 18 at the age of 93. Since Sandra isn’t on social media (probably another smart move), Bryan used his private Instagram account to convey the sad news. Bryan posted a black and white photo of the Army vet holding a sign that says “no bulls— allowed.” The caption said that he “left the building” while “surrounded by family and friends.” He added, “As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice. PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!”

A source told Us Magazine that Bryan, as well as her family and friends, “has been a constant source of support” for Sandra as she deals with her loss. The insider added, “Bryan makes her feel safe and completely takes care of her. [He’s her] rock.”

I am so happy that both of my parents are still around, and I am sorry for Sandra’s loss. I’m glad she has Bryan to help her through the grieving process. He seems like a good guy, and Sandra’s son Louis, 8, and daughter Laila, 6 seem to have taken to him. I hope she gets through this, and takes the Female Star of 2018 People’s Choice Award for Ocean’s 8. She was great and needs to be on screen a lot more.