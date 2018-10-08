Neri Oxman ‘emphatically’ insists that she’s not dating ‘timeless’ Brad Pitt

I was looking to see if there was any shady news about or from Brad Pitt and his team, and I stumbled across this New York Times interview with MIT Professor Neri Oxman. As many of us remember – how could we forget?? – Brad Pitt tried to make Dr. Oxman into his most perfect unicorn, his one and only, the brilliant, beautiful, one-of-a-kind girlfriend who would make Angelina Jolie seethe with jealousy. Brad and his team spent about two months trying to convince people that Neri was his new girlfriend and that he wasn’t even thinking about Angelina anymore and America’s Sexiest Man had finally found his new sweetheart. It all blew up in his face. For a time, it did seem like Neri Oxman was playing along… and then, suddenly, she wasn’t. She was back with her billionaire boyfriend and everyone acted like the Pitt-Oxman thing never happened. I bring up this backstory because the New York Times asked Dr. Oxman about Pitt, and her answer was… interesting.

This past spring, Brad Pitt also reached out, in a visit to the Media Lab that inflamed the internet. They are not dating, Dr. Oxman said emphatically — her real-world boyfriend is William A. Ackman, the contrarian hedge funder who famously paid over $90 million for a penthouse in one of Manhattan’s supertall buildings — but she would love to do a project with Mr. Pitt in the future, she said. To remind, Mr. Pitt’s interests include architecture, furniture design and urban planning. Dr. Oxman described him “as the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood. He brings together the timely and the timeless,” she said, “which is what cinema is all about.” (Dr. Oxman is a Fellini and Ingmar Bergman fan.) She also had some fun with the paparazzi staked out in front of the Media Lab. As she left work during that Pitt period, she made sure to brandish a copy of the Feynman Lectures (a famous physics textbook) and of the Golden Record, the audio time capsule (in the form of an LP, otherwise known as an album or record) that went to Mars in 1977, in a subversive plug for Team Science. “The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day,” she said. “Toting the ultimate message to moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed.”

[From The New York Times]

The whole interview is like that – she’s very worldly and science-y and brilliant, and honestly I did not understand half of what she was talking about. But I appreciate that she’s a beautiful science geek, and I appreciate her real-woman cred: she makes it known that she’s brilliant, of course, but she also talks about eating meatball subs and how she used to drink a lot of Coke. As for what she says about Brad… “They are not dating, Dr. Oxman said emphatically,” means that she’s done pretending for the sake of whatever she was getting out of it. “She would love to do a project with Mr. Pitt in the future, she said,” means that she might be up for a tabloid romance at some point, but only after he works out his sh-t. And Brad is “the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood. He brings together the timely and the timeless.” Nah, girl. He literally just did a Netflix movie (War Machine, which everyone hated) and he hasn’t starred in a hit movie in years. He’s no Robert Redford.

And I knew that she was getting pap’d on purpose, to show off her copy of the Golden Record.