Neri Oxman ‘emphatically’ insists that she’s not dating ‘timeless’ Brad Pitt

Neri Oxman rocks all black and carries "The Voyager Record'' while heading to class at MIT

I was looking to see if there was any shady news about or from Brad Pitt and his team, and I stumbled across this New York Times interview with MIT Professor Neri Oxman. As many of us remember – how could we forget?? – Brad Pitt tried to make Dr. Oxman into his most perfect unicorn, his one and only, the brilliant, beautiful, one-of-a-kind girlfriend who would make Angelina Jolie seethe with jealousy. Brad and his team spent about two months trying to convince people that Neri was his new girlfriend and that he wasn’t even thinking about Angelina anymore and America’s Sexiest Man had finally found his new sweetheart. It all blew up in his face. For a time, it did seem like Neri Oxman was playing along… and then, suddenly, she wasn’t. She was back with her billionaire boyfriend and everyone acted like the Pitt-Oxman thing never happened. I bring up this backstory because the New York Times asked Dr. Oxman about Pitt, and her answer was… interesting.

This past spring, Brad Pitt also reached out, in a visit to the Media Lab that inflamed the internet. They are not dating, Dr. Oxman said emphatically — her real-world boyfriend is William A. Ackman, the contrarian hedge funder who famously paid over $90 million for a penthouse in one of Manhattan’s supertall buildings — but she would love to do a project with Mr. Pitt in the future, she said.

To remind, Mr. Pitt’s interests include architecture, furniture design and urban planning. Dr. Oxman described him “as the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood. He brings together the timely and the timeless,” she said, “which is what cinema is all about.” (Dr. Oxman is a Fellini and Ingmar Bergman fan.)

She also had some fun with the paparazzi staked out in front of the Media Lab. As she left work during that Pitt period, she made sure to brandish a copy of the Feynman Lectures (a famous physics textbook) and of the Golden Record, the audio time capsule (in the form of an LP, otherwise known as an album or record) that went to Mars in 1977, in a subversive plug for Team Science.

“The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day,” she said. “Toting the ultimate message to moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed.”

[From The New York Times]

The whole interview is like that – she’s very worldly and science-y and brilliant, and honestly I did not understand half of what she was talking about. But I appreciate that she’s a beautiful science geek, and I appreciate her real-woman cred: she makes it known that she’s brilliant, of course, but she also talks about eating meatball subs and how she used to drink a lot of Coke. As for what she says about Brad… “They are not dating, Dr. Oxman said emphatically,” means that she’s done pretending for the sake of whatever she was getting out of it. “She would love to do a project with Mr. Pitt in the future, she said,” means that she might be up for a tabloid romance at some point, but only after he works out his sh-t. And Brad is “the last of the Mohicans in post-Netflix Hollywood. He brings together the timely and the timeless.” Nah, girl. He literally just did a Netflix movie (War Machine, which everyone hated) and he hasn’t starred in a hit movie in years. He’s no Robert Redford.

And I knew that she was getting pap’d on purpose, to show off her copy of the Golden Record.

Neri Oxman rocks all black and carries "The Voyager Record'' while heading to class at MIT

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Neri Oxman ‘emphatically’ insists that she’s not dating ‘timeless’ Brad Pitt”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:21 am

    “The Golden Record beats the Caviar quilted flap bag on any given day,” she said. “Toting the ultimate message to moon was my message in a bottle to the paparazzi. The Feynman Lectures followed.”

    She sounds up her own a**. Just like Pitt.

    Reply
    • Queenb says:
      October 8, 2018 at 7:38 am

      Its very try hard. Which doesnt make sense because she could stand on her achievements alone. Way too much purple prose.

      Reply
    • Alissa says:
      October 8, 2018 at 7:54 am

      yeah she sounds awful tbh. I’m sure she’s super brilliant, but it comes across as insufferable.

      Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      October 8, 2018 at 8:17 am

      if someone told me this interview was a parody, i would have believed them at once. She sounds unbearably pretentious.

      Reply
    • Sparkly says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:07 am

      It was so ridiculous that I have trouble believing she’s actually all that brilliant. She sure thinks she is, though.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      October 8, 2018 at 12:02 pm

      Honestly, any decent academic will tell you that sounding hyper-smart in an interview has the opposite effect because it just reveals your insecurity and social incompetence. Good scholars know how to communicate knowledge effectively at every level, whether among peers or layman. Being able to change tone and language is a very powerful skill and not one everyone has. It’s a sign of a good teacher to want to share knowledge rather than horde it by hiding it behind a maze of incomprehensibility.

      Don’t get me wrong. If you’ve been in academia long enough, there will be atypical vocabulary that creeps into your daily language without meaning to. I use certain words that probably sound pretentious just because I read/write so much in my career and schooling that it’s become integrated into it, but self-awareness means that you learn to catch yourself and rephrase to make things sensible.

      Reply
    • CheckThatPrivilege says:
      October 8, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      If she’s half as brilliant as she thinks she is, that’s a very high bar. Quietly assured confidence is a beautiful thing, not this self-involved posturing.

      Reply
    • Stumpycorgi says:
      October 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

      I actually don’t mind what she said about her pap walks. I didn’t know about the Golden Record so I’m glad to have some fun research ahead of me. Celebrities say all kinds of crap about their pap walks, which are often just advertising ploys, and/or pretend that their pap walks are not pap walks, etc etc. I appreciate that she was up front about it. This is a smart woman and she can say what she wants, however she wants to. I don’t think she cares about appealing to the masses in the way we usually expect, and I like that. I’d rather hear from people like her than a Kardashian blathering about materialistic garbage.

      And I totally get the importance of academics needing to communicate in simple terms. My dad is an academic and he has mastered the casual, humble, layperson style, and thinks it’s very important in certain situations. But this woman isn’t teaching a class or giving a lecture. If she doesn’t want to dumb it down, I’m fine with that. It kind of seems like people are judging her for allegedly presenting herself as being smarter than she is, like she’s acting too confident? Or “flaunting” her intelligence in an unladylike way…? No woman should have to dumb it down ever, or stick to the “code” of pap walks. Also, I don’t think we’d be as critical of a male scholar. 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Reply
  2. Maya says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Lady don’t you EVER compare the abusive alcoholic Brad to the wonderful real last of the Mohicans aka Daniel Day Lewis.

    If anyone is the epitome of time & timeless then that is Keanu Reeves. That man never ages and looks divine.

    It’s very clear that Neri actually used Brad’s pr games against him by gaining more publicity for herself and her work.

    Good for her I say – Brad tried to gain pr kudos by using her but she turned it around.

    Brad truly has become a joke, who would have predicted that few years ago…

    Reply
    • mildlynerdy says:
      October 8, 2018 at 9:38 am

      10000% agree on all those points. When I read the “last Mohican” line, I was deeply offended.

      The Media Lab is a PR machine. It’s basically her job to do this.

      Reply
      • Mumbles says:
        October 8, 2018 at 10:33 am

        Thank you for saying this. I’ve known people on and off for years who did a stint at the Media Lab and it sounds like a haven for smart people who are extremely fame-thirsty more than anything. There is far more serious and useful scholarship going on at less visible institutions, When I heard she was associated with it back when we first heard about her my first thought was, that sounds about right.

        And William Ackman? He’s a jerk. Google him. He elevates personal slights into multimillion dollar lawsuits.

  3. Susannah says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Perhaps she’s talking about Plan B productions, Pitt’s production company that makes timely and timeless films such as 12 Years A Slave, Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

    Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      October 8, 2018 at 9:42 am

      I agree with your assessment that Neri’s talking about his production company…and I agree with Neri’s description regarding Brad’s list of production achievements, which includes “World War Z”..Brad HAS curated a magnificent selection of titles which he has produced and presented to the public for consumption…

      His production company is the ONLY thing keeping him in ANY sort of good standing with me currently….

      Reply
  4. Louise177 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I don’t think she has any interest in Brad. If she did Neri would break up with her boyfriend. I think there’s a difference between not commenting and playing ball. Neri isn’t a celebrity so she probably didn’t care and thought it was funny.

    Reply
  5. Heather says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:31 am

    She obviously wasn’t being papped on purpose, she just decided to have some fun with the paps. No one calls the paps just to show off a book they didn’t even write.

    Reply
  6. crogirl says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I don’t think she called the paps but she knew they were there and decided to go for it. As a non celebrity she probably found it silly.

    Reply
  7. Pas says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Her message to the paparazzi is just vanished but tabs aren’t intellectual enough to get her message.

    Reply
  8. Americano says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Who talks like that? It’s insufferable and so try-hard. I happen to know many MIT science people and none of them talk this way.

    Reply
    • Miss Jupitero says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:14 am

      Hang around Media Lab! It’s a wacky and very interesting place that specializes in this sort of thing. My sweetie worked on a project with Neri’s team and admires her immensely.

      All this said, do not underestimate how much money can be tied to their projects. Fundraising and PR are a constant. Neri is not going to say anything negative about Pitt– he could be an investor in one of her projects, and I know of a few that would have new life if they just had a nice pile of money to draw on.

      Reply
  9. minx says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I don’t mind her, or rather I don’t care enough about her to shade her. She is what she is.

    Reply
  10. music says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:49 am

    lol

    Reply
  11. Comfort says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Pretentious much?

    Reply
  12. runcmc says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:53 am

    ” America’s Sexist Man”

    LMAO best typo!!! Please don’t change it, it’s perfect.

    Reply
  13. anp says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:04 am

    He has a fake image and he looks old. The lying drive by tabloid media keep repeating how young he looks to brainwash the public in believing the lie.

    Reply
  14. hola says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:36 am

    What an arrogant and insensitive bitch.
    Pitt is an idiot to let this kind of PR run over his family.

    Reply
  15. Nibbi says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I *want* to like her. She *is* beautiful and stylish and *must* be intelligent.
    But all that intello-pretentious, precious, self-regarding word salad… I kinda just can’t w/ that & I thereby hope she goes back to promoting herself or whatever the media lab does and that we don’t have to hear much more from her bc of brad pitt etc.

    Reply
  16. anp says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:31 am

    His two producers Jeremy and Dede do all the work for his production company and he takes all the Bows.

    Reply
  17. Keaton says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She sounds annoying but not unlike many brainy types I’ve encountered. lol. Good for her if she can weasel a bit of publicity and funding for her projects via this Pitt nonsense. ;)

    Reply
  18. Lisa says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Isn’t she being the opposite of pretentious? Saying she’d rather show off one of the coolest and probably, to her, most prized possession (being the gold/moon records) than flaunt a Chanel bag?

    Sounds to me like she turned the tables (pun intended) and knowing she’d be papped and used as fodder, she used it to her advantage and worked the sh*t out of her 15 (okay, 5) minutes.

    Doesn’t sound pretentious to me. She seems like she knew what was happening and was smart enough to use the users right back.

    Reply
  19. Sophie says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I have issue in that both she & pitt used each other for publicity, without giving a single thought to his kids. They had to hear this garbage for two months from media & press saying nasty things about them & their mother, because of his “more intelligent, more beautiful new love”. The kids weren’t in regular contact with pitt, so they probably thought this ‘relationship’ was true.

    Reply
    • truth hurts says:
      October 8, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      The fact is she nor Pitt cared what the media or celeb blogs were saying about Angelina or the kids. They both liked the publicity and praise. Do you honestly think she didn’t love being compared and heisted above one of the most famous and beautiful women in the world ? SHe didn’t give two s##ts about Pitt. She loved the praise and glory of herself.
      Pitt just wanted to be paired with someone like her and have the conversation be more about his love life rather than why he didn’t have custody of his kids yet. The media just wanted a reason to get back at Jolie because of Aniston and someway put Bradley in a better position than her.
      I get so tired of Lainey always yelling to the clouds of how Pitt is winning and has won the PR battle. I don’t feel that was a competition Angie was gonna win no matter how she tried. She wasn’t gonna win against Aniston or Pitt because of their golden couple images. They have labeled her the villian since 2005 and she knows that.

      Reply
      • Hmmmm says:
        October 8, 2018 at 3:03 pm

        Why is this surprising to anyone? Look at all the trash Pitt has leaked about their mother? He does not care about them or their privacy or he would’ve shut a lot of things down and stopped his shady trump/Weinstein fixer from giving tabloids garbage. He’s not a good person.

  20. Saks says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:36 am

    I don’t have a strong opinion about her, but I find the situation funny. Specially how his team framed those first articles as if SHE was the one who had to be on his level… lol

    Reply
  21. SpaceGeek says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    What dumbass at The New York Times thought The Golden Record went to Mars? Both of them were on the Voyager probes on a mission to the outer planets. They both went straight to Jupiter first, not Mars; and how’s that a “message to moon”?

    Reply
  22. anp says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    The relationship rumor was built on a lie, this should tell the truth about him he never denied the relationship. I have do not have any respect for Brat pitt.

    Reply
  23. Vanessa says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    “…an LP (otherwise known as an album or record)”

    I’m dead. That explanation is actually necessary now?

    Reply
  24. Hmmmm says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    I knew they were never together.she was with her billionaire the entire time. The billionaire was going through a difficult divorce so leaky Pitt getting his sh*t together isn’t what’s stopping her from dating him. She doesn’t want him. She wants attention on her projects and thinks being linked to him can help her… It worked because more people know who she is. I guess she hasn’t read about the make it right lawsuits.

    Reply
  25. Donuttime says:
    October 8, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    She’s bit of a rock star in the design-meets-tech world, but her products seem kind of stunt driven (give me something practical every time). I have a friend who works in the art world so maybe there are similarities. They’re all the opposite of analytical, straight-down-the-line suits and take pride in being as over the top as possible. From this small extract she seems cool and quirky like my friend. Not intent on pleasing anyone but their own cool-nerdiness sensibilities.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment