Princess Eugenie & Jack’s wedding cake will be ‘red velvet & chocolate’

When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, they agreed on a rather lovely-sounding wedding cake: lemon elderflower. It was a controversial choice because the traditional British-wedding-cake choice is always some form of fruitcake. Big Fruitcake has a stranglehold on the cakes for traditional, aristocratic and/or royal weddings. Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fruitcake at their wedding. So I sort of expected Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to go traditional, especially considering that Meg and Harry’s avant-garde choice was so controversial. But no: Eugenie and Jack are going non-traditional too.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have something different up their sleeves for their wedding cake! For their wedding day, the couple chose bespoke cake designer Sophie Cabot.

“The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday. “It will incorporate the rich colours of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.”

“I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake,” Cabot said in a statement. “It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.”

The couple first took notice of Cabot because of the bespoke biscuits she made for her father’s Pitch@Palace program.

On one side, I’m glad that they’re getting the cake THEY want rather than doing something traditional. On the other side, I feel like this cake might be a mess? I’m sure there are stylish and pretty ways to incorporate autumnal colors into a wedding cake, but I can’t help but think that this cake is going to end up looking so ugly and depressing, all browns and oranges and dead leaves.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail made a big deal about how Princess Eugenie has gone on a drastic diet ahead of the wedding so she can be as thin as possible. She has apparently “recruited the same diet guru who helped Prince Harry trim down for his wedding,” a guru named Gabriela Peacock, who sells “a range of powders” which are supposedly “slimming supplements.” I hope not.

Members of the Royal Family attend the Easter service at St George's Chapel

39 Responses to "Princess Eugenie & Jack's wedding cake will be 'red velvet & chocolate'"

  1. runcmc says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Ooooo red velvet and chocolate? I would eat the heck out of that!! Go girl!

    As for “powders” and “slimming supplements”, dang snake oil salesmen never go out of style do they. Just decrease your caloric intake and exercise, girl.

    Reply
  2. dlc says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Ugh, I don’t get red velvet. Isn’t it just chocolate with food coloring?

    Reply
  3. Charfromdarock says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Sigh. She looks beautiful as she is.

    I hate that thinness = beauty.

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I find it funny that people diet for their wedding. Like you marrying someone based on who you are.

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      October 8, 2018 at 8:20 am

      To be fair she will face huge scrutiny on her wedding day than us, so I’ll give her that. She and her sister also grew up being criticised for their look so while it’s not encouraged, I think we can cut her some slack.

      Reply
      • dietcokehead says:
        October 8, 2018 at 8:33 am

        I’m Harry’s age and definitely remember the criticism the York girls got for their looks. They were the horsey, chubby, unattractive, less-important cousins. It was really disgusting. Given that history, I can’t say I wouldn’t diet and try to make myself above that particular criticism as well.

      • Jan90067 says:
        October 8, 2018 at 11:58 am

        I do remember Bea being criticized for her fuller figure, but more for her big eyes and teeth (something she can not help!).

        BOTH women were more talked about for their (lack of) fashion sense and the horrid satorial choices they make (IUD headpiece anyone? The uneven hemmed blue dress Eug wore to W & K’s wedding?). There have been SO MANY unfortunate outfits. These women have SO much money and help at their disposal, and yet end up looking SO bad SO much of the time.

      • minx says:
        October 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm

        I think E and B are both attractive young women, they just needed help dressing and someone to ask “Do you really want to wear that?”

      • notasugarhere says:
        October 8, 2018 at 12:58 pm

        Beatrice was mercilessly attacked after some bikini shots of her were published. She went on a big health and weight loss effort that included participating in the London Marathon. She said in an interview about how much those comments hurt, and that Eugenie has always taken negative comments even harder than she does.

    • Nikki says:
      October 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

      I think a lot of people might want to look as good as possible in all the wedding photographs, which follow you around for life. I’m trying to lose a bit (healthfully though) for my son’s wedding for that reason!!

      Reply
  5. minx says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I would imagine the “slimming powders” are diuretics and laxatives. I’m getting stomach cramps just thinking about it.

    Reply
  6. Starryfish29 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I’m, who’s going to tell them that those two flavors are essentially the same?

    Reply
  7. Sage says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Where are all the articles about breaking protocol?

    Reply
  8. Mary says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Are you even Royal if you don’t have fruitcake at your wedding, tho?

    Reply
  9. violet says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:14 am

    OMG I love red velvet and chocolate! It always feels so . . . sinful.

    Reply
  10. violet says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I think Eugenie’s strong point is her beautiful coloring, which she gets from her father who I think got it from his mother and maternal grandmother – all with creamy complexions, blue eyes, and dark brown hair. I hope she frames that and doesn’t show up drowning in a ball gown with puffy sleeves.

    Reply

