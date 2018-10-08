Princess Eugenie & Jack’s wedding cake will be ‘red velvet & chocolate’

When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, they agreed on a rather lovely-sounding wedding cake: lemon elderflower. It was a controversial choice because the traditional British-wedding-cake choice is always some form of fruitcake. Big Fruitcake has a stranglehold on the cakes for traditional, aristocratic and/or royal weddings. Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fruitcake at their wedding. So I sort of expected Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to go traditional, especially considering that Meg and Harry’s avant-garde choice was so controversial. But no: Eugenie and Jack are going non-traditional too.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have something different up their sleeves for their wedding cake! For their wedding day, the couple chose bespoke cake designer Sophie Cabot. “The red velvet and chocolate cake will be a traditional cake, with a modern feel,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday. “It will incorporate the rich colours of autumn in its design and will be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.” “I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake,” Cabot said in a statement. “It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day.” The couple first took notice of Cabot because of the bespoke biscuits she made for her father’s Pitch@Palace program.

[From People]

On one side, I’m glad that they’re getting the cake THEY want rather than doing something traditional. On the other side, I feel like this cake might be a mess? I’m sure there are stylish and pretty ways to incorporate autumnal colors into a wedding cake, but I can’t help but think that this cake is going to end up looking so ugly and depressing, all browns and oranges and dead leaves.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail made a big deal about how Princess Eugenie has gone on a drastic diet ahead of the wedding so she can be as thin as possible. She has apparently “recruited the same diet guru who helped Prince Harry trim down for his wedding,” a guru named Gabriela Peacock, who sells “a range of powders” which are supposedly “slimming supplements.” I hope not.