Kim Kardashian bullied Khloe & Kourtney during an entire KUWTK episode

I just spent way too long caring about the latest issue of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In my defense, there’s not a lot of stuff happening in the gossip world today, and in my defense, I honestly didn’t understand why so many sites were running headlines about this episode of KUWTK. I still don’t really know, but I guess it’s because Kim Kardashian was completely bitchy to Khloe and Kourtney during their trip to Japan earlier this year? The trip happened when Khloe was still pregnant, and it was a work trip for Kim, because she was modeling Kanye’s Yeezy collection. But it seems Kim was really worried that her “clown” sisters were ruining her Yeezy vibe, so she spent the entire trip sniping at them:

Things got awkward when Kim decided to bring sisters Kourtney, 39, and Khloé, 34, on the trip — only to hate all of their fashion choices. After their first night out, she decided she had to say something.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” she said. “Like, I can’t take it. My sisters look so crazy. It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.”

Sitting down with her sisters the next morning, Kim didn’t sugarcoat her opinions, point-blank telling them they looked like “f—ing clowns.”

“I’m not kidding. This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house,” she said. “I just think you’ve got to like, chill. Like, you can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys who to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

And as the days went on, Kim’s criticism showed no signs of slowing down. “Kourtney and all of the glam people, at this point, hate me, because I just killed all of their dreams,” she said. “And I don’t care. If you can’t take the criticism, you shouldn’t have come on this trip.” At one point, she told Kourtney she looked “like a f—ing grandma, 100 percent….I don’t know — I saw what I saw, and I saw f—ing clowns.”

No one cares. Seriously! No one cares this much about the Yeezy collection. Not even Kanye cares this much. Why did Kim even invite Khloe and Kourtney on the trip if she was going to criticize them and bully them about their clothes the entire time? That being said, I don’t really care that much, which is probably the point. Kim is a judgmental bitch who loves to boss her sisters around. That’s fun to watch for some people.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning while out in New York

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

34 Responses to “Kim Kardashian bullied Khloe & Kourtney during an entire KUWTK episode”

  1. abbi says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    They ALL look like clowns, but Kim is the biggest clown. Ah, the irony.

  2. Jen says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Kim has such awful style and the whole Yeezy lineis ugly that it is kinda funny that she was criticizing her sisters’ looks.

  3. LORENA says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Kim making fun of Kourtney’s blue eye shadow and then releasing an eye shadow pallet with the exact same color blue!

  4. minx says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Look at Khloe’s completely natural, not-fake-at-all baby bump 😂

  5. Loopy says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I loved Kourtneys come back when she finally snapped and told him her Yeezy stuff sucks. Lol Burn. Kims fashion sense has been ridiculous since she made Kanye her stylist.

  6. Renee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:51 am

    She’s also complicit and married to a f**king clown.

  7. Clare says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:52 am

    To be fair ‘theme’ dressing IS the worst.
    Like turn up in Japan/India/South Africa and start rocking a Japanese/Indian/South African themed outfit and you can f*** right off. It’s not a fucking costume for you to throw on.

    • Bo Peep says:
      October 8, 2018 at 11:17 am

      @Clare Agreed. I clicked on the video expecting to be entertained by an unreasonable, petty Kim, but was instead faced with her calling Khloe and Kourtney out for participating in perpetuating exotic stereotypes? I know that Kim herself culturally appropriates from black culture, but while she is a hypocrite, she’s not wrong in this instance.

      She quickly amended Khloe’s statement saying that Japan is the “land of the samurai and the geishas” into the less controversial “land of anime and cherry blossoms.”

      And she addressed Kourtney’s fashion choice saying, “This is not like a tourist thing, where it’s Halloween, dress up like a Japanese geisha, unless we’re at an f-ing geisha house.”

      If anything she was micromanaging her sisters for not being respectful.

      • LORENA says:
        October 8, 2018 at 11:28 am

        uhhh Kim has proven many times that she does not care if she offends anyone, i think she genuinely thought their outfits were somehow worse than hers and she is wrong cause they are all bad

      • Bo Peep says:
        October 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

        @Lorena Regardless of Kim’s intentions, Kourtney’s outfit deserved to be called out if she was sincerely dressing up like a geisha. And she did call out Khloe’s comment, which was unrelated to fashion.

        I can believe that Kim’s interest in being respectful to the community comes from a selfish desire to avoid criticism, or perhaps she sincerely felt offended by her sisters’ fashion choices and used social commentary to justify her own behavior. That doesn’t negate that Kourtney and Khloe deserved to be called out.

  8. skipper says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Here is my take on the whole “Khloe’s fake pregnancy belly” conspiracy. I do think that she was pregnant, carried and delivered her daughter. I believe that she may have worn a “fake belly” over her midsection in order to protect her baby. There are people that truly hate them out there. What if someone randomly ran up to Khloe and punched or stabbed her in the stomach? People are crazy! That’s just my take on it.

  9. Kayzilla says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:09 am

    “You look like f’ing clowns,” says cat-faced woman with two inches of black roots in pink hair, wearing puffy coat (with no shirt?) in a nightclub.

  10. Beth says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:13 am

    But Kim thinks she looks chic and stylish walking down the street wearing a gloomy grey, tight as a condom, vinyl outfit?

  11. BB says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Kim calling anyone’s style clownish or grandma-like is so laughable. She wears bike shorts, fanny packs, and puffy jackets. She is the clown. She looks like an 80 year old woman.

    That terribly tailored jacket, oh my God. Everything she wears is skintight or oversized and it all looks terrible.

  12. SM says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:24 am

    This is what I always said. This marriage works because they both are equaly delussional. She not only dresses like a clown her face is a mask that belongs in a circus.

  13. Nicegirl says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Out of all of them, Kourtney has the best style, right? Not sure about this instance but I don’t watch the show, just from what I’ve seen here/online, etc.

  14. Philomena says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    But that clip is from E!. And it’s almost like a compilation of her sniping. And awkward moments generally. Do people not have any reasoning skills anymore to stop and wonder why E! or the Kartrashians would allow such a promo to go out? Who thinks this shit is real?

  15. Veronica S. says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Theme dressing is pretty awful because of the racial connotations. Everything else I can’t defend because Kim K is in no position to judge fashion taste.

  16. Yes Doubtful says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    God the amount of money that family has spent on plastic surgery must be in the millions. With the exception of Kourtney, they all look so awful.

  17. me says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Kim is the LAST person to give fashion advice. Her poor kids. I can’t imagine how she’s going to treat her daughters when they don’t want to wear Daddy’s ridiculous clothes.

    Also, Kourtney and Khloe were there because E paid for the trip…and also they got paid by E to go.

