Kim Kardashian bullied Khloe & Kourtney during an entire KUWTK episode

I just spent way too long caring about the latest issue of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In my defense, there’s not a lot of stuff happening in the gossip world today, and in my defense, I honestly didn’t understand why so many sites were running headlines about this episode of KUWTK. I still don’t really know, but I guess it’s because Kim Kardashian was completely bitchy to Khloe and Kourtney during their trip to Japan earlier this year? The trip happened when Khloe was still pregnant, and it was a work trip for Kim, because she was modeling Kanye’s Yeezy collection. But it seems Kim was really worried that her “clown” sisters were ruining her Yeezy vibe, so she spent the entire trip sniping at them:

Things got awkward when Kim decided to bring sisters Kourtney, 39, and Khloé, 34, on the trip — only to hate all of their fashion choices. After their first night out, she decided she had to say something.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” she said. “Like, I can’t take it. My sisters look so crazy. It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything. I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.”

Sitting down with her sisters the next morning, Kim didn’t sugarcoat her opinions, point-blank telling them they looked like “f—ing clowns.”

“I’m not kidding. This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house,” she said. “I just think you’ve got to like, chill. Like, you can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys who to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

And as the days went on, Kim’s criticism showed no signs of slowing down. “Kourtney and all of the glam people, at this point, hate me, because I just killed all of their dreams,” she said. “And I don’t care. If you can’t take the criticism, you shouldn’t have come on this trip.” At one point, she told Kourtney she looked “like a f—ing grandma, 100 percent….I don’t know — I saw what I saw, and I saw f—ing clowns.”