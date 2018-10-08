Melania Trump claims she’s ‘against any kind of abuse or violence’

As we discussed on Sunday, Melania Trump went on vacation all of last week. She did her first “solo tour,” traveling to Ghana, Kenya and Egypt. The idea, I guess, was that she was there to support USAID programs and spending, although the trip seemed to largely be about Melania doing a fashion show in Africa, posing for magazine-style photos and posing with orphans and elephants. She wore a pith helmet. She also wore this getup, which seemed very much like a costume from Raiders of the Lost Ark, a costume for one of the Nazi characters. While at the Great Sphinx, our sphinxy First Lady actually deigned to speak to reporters:

First lady Melania Trump has offered some supportive words for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ahead of a final Senate vote expected Saturday on his confirmation. “I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court,” she told reporters traveling with her in Egypt. Speaking near the Great Sphinx while wrapping up a four-country Africa tour, she said she’s glad that both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, were heard. Mrs. Trump was asked whether she believes Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault — an allegation he denies. She did not answer but said she is “against any kind of abuse or violence.” She also said she makes her opinions clear with her husband, President Trump. “I don’t always agree what he tweets,” she said in a rare, unscripted interaction with reporters. “And I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.” As for whether she’s ever told him to put his phone down, she said, “yes,” with a laugh.

At this point, I don’t really care, do U? Does anyone even care? Melania isn’t going to be our savior, nor do we need to treat her like she’s being equally victimized by her husband. It’s clear that Melania is free to do whatever she wants, just as it’s clear that her husband doesn’t care about her opinions, just as it’s clear that she doesn’t really care about much. She’s lazy and entitled and ignorant. So… whatever.

"I wish people wold focus on what I do and not what I wear," @FLOTUS tells me, wearing this. (photos by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty) pic.twitter.com/6KVWvYGNez — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 7, 2018

