Melania Trump claims she’s ‘against any kind of abuse or violence’

As we discussed on Sunday, Melania Trump went on vacation all of last week. She did her first “solo tour,” traveling to Ghana, Kenya and Egypt. The idea, I guess, was that she was there to support USAID programs and spending, although the trip seemed to largely be about Melania doing a fashion show in Africa, posing for magazine-style photos and posing with orphans and elephants. She wore a pith helmet. She also wore this getup, which seemed very much like a costume from Raiders of the Lost Ark, a costume for one of the Nazi characters. While at the Great Sphinx, our sphinxy First Lady actually deigned to speak to reporters:
First lady Melania Trump has offered some supportive words for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ahead of a final Senate vote expected Saturday on his confirmation.
“I think he’s highly qualified for the Supreme Court,” she told reporters traveling with her in Egypt. Speaking near the Great Sphinx while wrapping up a four-country Africa tour, she said she’s glad that both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, were heard. Mrs. Trump was asked whether she believes Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault — an allegation he denies. She did not answer but said she is “against any kind of abuse or violence.”
She also said she makes her opinions clear with her husband, President Trump.
“I don’t always agree what he tweets,” she said in a rare, unscripted interaction with reporters. “And I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t. But I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.” As for whether she’s ever told him to put his phone down, she said, “yes,” with a laugh.
At this point, I don’t really care, do U? Does anyone even care? Melania isn’t going to be our savior, nor do we need to treat her like she’s being equally victimized by her husband. It’s clear that Melania is free to do whatever she wants, just as it’s clear that her husband doesn’t care about her opinions, just as it’s clear that she doesn’t really care about much. She’s lazy and entitled and ignorant. So… whatever.
"I wish people wold focus on what I do and not what I wear," @FLOTUS tells me, wearing this. (photos by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty) pic.twitter.com/6KVWvYGNez
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 7, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
It was like a week of dress up for Melania. Insane. I felt crazy looking at all the photos. No point to them whatsoever.
She is definitely posing as if she were modeling (can especially tell that in the pic with the three pictures). Why can’t she just come out and say she believes Ford. Is it that hard? Guess she doesn’t want her money train mad at her.
Because she doesn’t.
She doesn’t give a shit.
I’m getting echoes of Diana at the Taj Mahal… is she trying to drum up interest for a big interview?
Rene Belloq to a t
https://twitter.com/indyfromspace/status/1048704003025133568?s=21
And Meryl Streep from Out of Africa for the safari with the pith helmet.
This is beyond pale. Of course she models in front of the pyramids. That’s all she knows.
Asking us not to focus on what she wears, really? So we ought to focus on nothing, I guess, because that’s all she has done. With all the access and connections she has now, this is what she does.
Yup. She’s got jokes!
She filming “Out of Africa 2”????
With a whiter pith helmet. Meryl’s was more on the beige side.
I think she’s most definitely expressing her “inner-nazi-a lá Raiders”. She “hates violence and abuse”?? Yeah, tell that to the kids snatched from their parents at the border, and the ones in those Texas camps now. Go on, Melanoma. I’m waiting….
She might be against it all, but she sure is shitty at showing it. We can’t focus on what she does, because she does next to NOTHING, and she must be pretty dumb if she didn’t realize that people always have talked about what all of the FLOTUS have worn. Remember when Michelle wore a dress without sleeves, Melania?
Ignorant golddigger says what?
word
👏🏻 👍🏻
Don’t care about here. We got bigger issues to worry about. She is no more than Donald Trumps fart.
Well said.
Mel’s strut was an affront. Whoever dressed her is an idiot. She is appalling in her ignorance and cruelty.
Like what is the point of those photos? She is posing like a model for Sears catalog and pissed because her latte from Starbucks was not hot enough.
Forget “Out of Africa “ cosplay , how about just plain clueless
Hey look everyone: an American immigrant who can travel outside the country without fear of not being allowed back.
It’s like the Jaclyn Smith Collection for KMart photographed in front of a green screen. They edit some Egypt looking stuff into the background afterward….
Your comment is perfection.
I think her face resembles The Sphinx.
Riiiiight.
We DO focus on what you do, Melania…which is NOTHING. Perhaps if you had a worthy message to impart instead of playing dress-up and pose for pictures like it’s a Ralph Lauren photoshoot, we might be able to hear you.
You just saved me a lot of typing.
At least Karen Blixen, even at her most problemmatic, could turn a phrase. Mrs. Trump–a vacuous recepticle of the worst colonial impulses–is good for absolutely nothing.
1. There’s a funny tweet about her in this outfit, “You’ve been hit by.. (Smooth Criminal)”
2. There’s also a funny video about her attempting to pet a baby elephant who pushed her and walked away like a boss. Someone commented that animals sense evil.
That’s all I’ve got about this mess.
Haven’t you all heard? Melania is actually really brilliant!!! (I wish there was such a thing as a sarcasm font.)
I wonder if she’s trying to get Trump’s attention by dressing up as his idol, Colonel Sanders.
