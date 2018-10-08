Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney: she is not at home, ‘the threats have been unending’

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University psychology professor who testified in front of the Senate about being assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh as a teen, is still in hiding. However her lawyers have been speaking to the press. As you know, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court this weekend despite Dr. Ford’s testimony and multiple credible assault allegations against him. He also perjured himself and showed an angry, defensive temperament not suited to the SCOTUS. The FBI investigation was largely a sham, with the FBI failing to interview Kavanaugh, Ford or many other witnesses who have come forward to offer sworn statements. What’s more is that Ford paid a great personal cost for coming forward. Her lawyers have said that she’s unable to return to her home after receiving constant death threats. They’ve also revealed that she is not calling for Kavanaugh to be impeached. (Here’s more on that process.) I’m going to excerpt from two interviews they did, with MSNBC and CNN.

A lawyer representing Christine Blasey Ford says she absolutely does not want [Kavanaugh] impeached if Democrats take control of Congress.

Ford’s attorney Debra Katz tells CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview that Ford only wanted to tell her story to Senate Judiciary Committee members. She doesn’t want the process to drag on into the next Congress should Democrats end up winning control on Capitol Hill.

“Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI and that’s what she sought to do here,” Katz said.

Her attorney Lisa Banks said Ford doesn’t have any regrets about coming forward.

“I don’t think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing,” Banks said.

“And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets…”

Ford’s lawyer responded to President Donald Trump’s comments at a campaign rally earlier this week where he had appeared to mock her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Banks said Ford was “upset by it.”

“It was very hurtful, as it would be to any woman. Any survivor who had the courage to come forward only to be mocked and belittled by anyone really, but certainly by the President of the United States, it was very upsetting. It was very hurtful,” she said. – From CNN

One of Ford’s attorneys, Debra Katz, told NBC’s Kasie Hunt that it’s going to be “quite some time” before Ford and her family can return home.

“Her family has been through a lot,” Katz said. “They are not living at home. It’s going to be quite some time before they’re able to live at home. The threats have been unending. It’s deplorable.”

“It’s been very frightening,” Katz added. – From MSNBC via The Hill

Attorney Banks also said that Senator Feinstein respected Dr. Ford’s confidentiality, but that “many things” went wrong during the process after Ford sent the letter to Feinstein. This scenario is all too common for sexual assault survivors, who often face more long term consequences than their assailants. The President of the United States mocked Ford’s very compelling, credible testimony. No wonder she’s not safe at home and is getting death threats. Dr. Ford does have a lot of support worldwide and particularly in her community. The San Jose Mercury News has a nice piece with quotes from people who know her and includes details of a rally that was held in Palo Alto in her honor. The Mayor of Palo Alto, Liz Kniss, plans to give Dr. Ford a proclamation of bravery once she’s ready to return. Her neighbors and friends surely have her back.

34 Responses to “Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney: she is not at home, ‘the threats have been unending’”

  1. Em says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I love how republicans talk about ruining a good man when this woman’s life once again has been disrupted and ruined by their sociopath of president and his angry mob of supporters.
    I officially can’t stand Susan Collins for doing the old white males bidding at the expense of women.

    Reply
    • Wasabi says:
      October 8, 2018 at 10:18 am

      Yet, the public still afraid of false accusations. Because ~*~clearly~*~ the women gain so much amazingness from coming out as rape victims of rape. Will someone for once think about the menzzzzzzz!

      #sarcasm

      Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      October 8, 2018 at 11:06 am

      Em, you are so right. I don’t live in Collins’ state, but I plan to give all my political donations to her opponent, whoever s/he is, when Collins runs for re-election in 2020. What Susan Collins did was an act of such cowardice and self-interest that she does not deserve to hold public office. Collins is the official, living proof that rather than vote for other women simply because they are women, we need to elect people, male or female, who are motivated by humanity and conscience.

      Reply
  2. Desolee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Good lord. I’m guessing she can no longer charge BK with assault. (And , I know, never indicated she wanted to.) But can she file a lawsuit for damages now? Trying to find a silver lining 😓

    Reply
  3. Nikki says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:08 am

    What a disgrace. I never drink, but this weekend I did. My daughter and I discussed what other country we could move to IF there isn’t a huge Democratic backlash in November’s elections.

    Reply
  4. BlueSky says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Again this is why women don’t come forward. This woman risked a lot at great cost. What sane person would put themselves through that if they were lying???
    I applaud her coming forward against a powerful man with powerful friends. I really do hope she has security. I’m glad she has the support of her community.

    Reply
  5. me46 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I’ve read she’s planning on leaving the country, at this point I don’t blame her.

    Reply
  6. Derriere says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:13 am

    They’ve gotten their SC justice, and yet they still have to send death threats. That’s tell you how unhinged they are. Somehow women who have come forward with their stories are unhinged and hysterical, but while Republicans make a toast to Kavanaugh, their supporters are sending death threats.

    This is not a level playing field.

    Reply
  7. Darla says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Of course she doesn’t want him impeached, they’ll drag her back to congress for hearings. But he IS going to be investigated if the dems take the house. Her life as she knew it is over.

    Reply
  8. Aang says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:25 am

    She and the other accusers should be booked on cabled news every day until the election. The hosts should be reading the statements of those turned away by the FBI every day. They should dig into the texts confirming Kavanaugh was trying to hush up witnesses. We heard about Benghazi and emails for years. Democrats need to stop blaming Avenatti, grow a pair and fight fire with fire. It’s apparently what gets out the vote. Can we elect a real housewife or Victor Newman to the Senate? Someone that knows about revenge and vendettas? The democrats next appointment to the Supreme Court should be Al Franken.

    Reply
  9. Aerohead21 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Insert smartass comment here:

    Oh well, we’re not worried about her life. Just the man’s life she ruined.

    Reply
  10. lucy says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I have had more and more of my friends tell me how upset they are over this – because their SONS now have to worry! Where was/is the worry over the women that have gone through the sexual assault? There is none, only now they need to be concerned because their sons may be “wrongly” accused…how dare a woman! Then, the NERVE of some people attacking Kavanaugh’s family – they did nothing! But yet, not to worry about Dr. Ford’s death threats! I do not understand my friends and family – women!!! All I can say is VOTE IN NOVEMBER!!!! That is the only way to change any of this!

    Reply
    • Cate says:
      October 8, 2018 at 11:27 am

      A factoid I saw recently that I am now keeping handy if anyone asks “are you worried for your son?”: A man is more likely to be a victim of sexual assault than of false allegations.

      Reply
      • AMA1977 says:
        October 8, 2018 at 1:41 pm

        Thank you for sharing that. I have a daughter and a son, and recently, my sister and I were talking about the ridiculous epidemic of “I’m worried for my son!!” statements from women who previously seemed reasonable. I am NOT worried about my son, because I am raising him to be a kind, thoughtful, respectful young man who understands that no means no and that women and girls are his equals and are entitled to bodily autonomy. I AM worried about my daughter because, while I am teaching her the same lessons, so many other parents are completely abdicating their responsibility to do the same. This mess, like so many other messes since November 2016, has given me renewed opportunities to talk to our kids about our shared values, outlook on the world, and responsibility to other people. Frankly, I wish I didn’t have to do quite so much teaching, and I wish other people would start doing some with their kids.

        I am DEFINITELY keeping that nugget of information handy and will be spreading it far and wide. It’s an awful reality, and until we change the way we think about assault, it will not change.

  11. JRenee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Those depraved deplorables have said the absolute worst things about her. I stopped reading the comments because the ones from other women were beyond the pale. I will never understand how this was seen as a political issue and not a human rights issue. The men who lamented about this were typical, the women were in some cases worse. No wonder the women’s movement is often without motion.

    Reply
  12. Branvoyage says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:55 am

    There is a go fund me to help her with security and moving expenses, not to mention time off work as well because they can’t even go anywhere without being threatened.
    I plan to donate.
    Oh yeah, there’s one for the poor judge too. His has earned more money 😡

    Reply
  13. Renee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 11:10 am

    This last few weeks have been a nightmare for women. I can’t even begin to understand how Dr. Ford has been feeling.

    Reply
  14. Valerie says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    And still, people ask, “Why didn’t they say something sooner”? BECAUSE, no matter the decade, women will endure further harassment and ostracization when they do. She would’ve gotten death threats in 1982. It’s so unfair.

    Reply
  15. Veronica S. says:
    October 8, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Thank you for your courage, Dr. Ford. I hope we can someday build a world for you where silence isn’t a punishment and breaking it isn’t a greater one.

    Reply
  16. Jessica says:
    October 8, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Thank you Dr. Ford for your sacrifice and courage!

    Reply
  17. adastraperaspera says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    The GOP are inciting domestic terrorism at every turn. It’s a key part of their strategy to rule as a minority, authoritarian party. We can’t relent. They must be voted out. When we get them out, the individuals responsible for terrorizing Dr. Ford must be prosecuted.

    Reply
  18. lucy says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I was reading an article about Dr Ford and how she is being threatened…over 1,000 comments from people and most of them were good for her for the lies she has spread and the money she is making from her GoFundMe and how the democrats caused all this! This is beyond hatred, this is ignorance at the highest level and people who had to hide the true nastiness now being unafraid to show what they think and feel. It scares me to think in a month, nothing will happen and the Congress will be as it is now. These are ignorant people, voting! I have to hope the youth (cannot say women as many of these people were women) will come out to vote and show they are not fooled by the ignorance of the people around them!

    Reply

