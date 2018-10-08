Kate Hudson shared the first photo of her daughter Rani, all swaddled up
View this post on Instagram

🌹Our little rosebud🌹

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on


Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, last Tuesday. It is Danny’s first child and Kate’s third, as she has two sons from previous relationships, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7. Kate shared the first photo of Rani over the weekend, that’s above. She’s all swaddled up in a baby blanket and she’s wearing a hat with a bow on it and it’s adorable. I needed to see this today.

This reminds me when my now 14-year-old was a newborn, and how we learned to swaddle him up like a burrito. Babies like being tightly wrapped as it is comforting to them and they’re less likely to startle themselves awake. It’s recommended to swaddle them up until they’re about a month old. As everyone says this time when they’re little goes so fast and it’s precious.

Here are some videos of babies being swaddled, getting out of being swaddled and just being cute.

Baby throws hands up after being unwrapped from a swaddle

How to swaddle a baby. Video blogger Bonnie Hoellein warns us that not all babies like being swaddled, but says that it’s worked for her babies to wrap them up tight and say “shhh” in their ear. This is a long and useful instructional video and the outtakes are adorable.

Also some dogs may allow you to do this with them. YRMV. This post was just an excuse to post dog and baby photos.

26 Responses to “Kate Hudson shared the first photo of her daughter Rani, all swaddled up”

  1. minx says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:35 am

    What a sweet post for a dreary Monday morning. I needed this.

  2. Jennifer says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Both my babies hated to be swaddled, but my youngest loved the Merlin magic suit! That thing was a life saver for us.

  3. SM says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I never swaddled my son. Just like my brother and his wife never did. And now our toddlers get together and play house. It is hilarios how my niece asks us to swaddle up the doll and none of us can do it.

  4. Lindy79 says:
    October 8, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I could never get the swaddle right on mine, in the end we gave up.
    It looks so easy and simple

    • CanadianGirl says:
      October 8, 2018 at 9:37 am

      When I was super pregnant, my girlfriend has me swaddle first teddy bears and then her squirming toddler (using a sheet). Swaddling the two year old was the best practice and I was able to swaddle effectively, though my oldest and youngest both needed their arms free.

  5. Dora says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Cute babies! Love them.

  6. OriginalRose says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Both my babies loved being swaddled- babies are strong though and their little arms would bust out by the morning so i guess my technique wasn’t effective

  7. Esmom says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Lovely little baby girl and sweet baby and dog photos. Kittens and cats like to be swaddled, too, I found out from my rescue kitty-heavy IG feed that it’s called a “purrito.”

    I swaddled my kiddos. My oldest loved it and we actually did it well past the one month mark until the doc said we needed to stop. My younger one was able to bust out starting on Day 1. Those early days are magical indeed. Sleeplessness notwithstanding.

  8. skipper says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Rani is such a precious baby! I’m so happy for Kate and Danny.

  9. Loopy says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:38 am

    That baby throwing his hands every time he was unwrapped leaves me to think that he doesn’t like it and he feels restricted. I don’t understand how staying wrapped in the some position for hours can be comfortable.

  10. Liadee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Ugh I swear my heart just melted into my ovaries. Baby fever is bad enough, but babies and puppies? I’m done.

    My son HATED being swaddled. Arms had to be free at all times and usually up over his head. Between that and insisting on stomach sleeping from 4 mos old on little one did not help calm the first time mommy anxiety one bit.

  11. cdnkitty says:
    October 8, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Baby burritos are the best. Mine never really liked them, but it’s come in handy when we swaddle their stuffies.

  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Two of mine hated it. The third lived his first weeks completely burrito’d. Looked like a tiny peanut, and the only time he quit his blood-curdling screams lol. Aside from being carried 24/7.

  13. Cupcake says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:16 am

    She must be in Heaven.

  14. Kiera says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:22 am

    The swaddle and shooshing are part of the 5 S’s from Harvey Karp. The happiest baby guy. My husband and I watched the video in our baby boot camp class and it has been so helpful!! Our little girl is two months in a few days and often swaddling is the only thing that helps her calm down enough to go to sleep. Serisouly if anyone reading this has a new baby look into the 5 S’s of all the things I read pre baby that has had the biggest impact.

  15. Renee says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Man, did I need this post today! This made my morning.

  16. KidV says:
    October 8, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Gah! All of that swaddling is making me claustrophobic. My mom said I’d scream when she tried to swaddle me, my son couldn’t stand it either. I hate having my arms held down.

    Adorable baby burritos, though!

  17. OkieOpie says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    My daughter hated being swaddled. I tried and she would just get upset. To this day, she hates being confined in tight clothes. Love the dog swaddles!

  18. K says:
    October 8, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    The current advice is against swaddling. The risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) appears to increase when infants are swaddled…

    • Nikki says:
      October 8, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      They have a WONDERFUL device now, and not too expensive: maybe $65? You just clip it to the baby’s pants top or diaper top, resting against his/her belly. If the baby stops breathing for 15 seconds, an alarm goes off. We’ve not had any false alarms, and it’s been a huge anxiety relief.

  19. Trillian says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Swaddled both of my kids. The older one just occasionally to calm him down, the little one actually slept swaddled until about 3 months old. She‘s 2.5 years old now and still sleeps in a in a sleeping bag, doesn‘t feel comfortable with just a blanket.

