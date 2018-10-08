Kate Hudson shared the first photo of her daughter Rani, all swaddled up

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, last Tuesday. It is Danny’s first child and Kate’s third, as she has two sons from previous relationships, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7. Kate shared the first photo of Rani over the weekend, that’s above. She’s all swaddled up in a baby blanket and she’s wearing a hat with a bow on it and it’s adorable. I needed to see this today.
This reminds me when my now 14-year-old was a newborn, and how we learned to swaddle him up like a burrito. Babies like being tightly wrapped as it is comforting to them and they’re less likely to startle themselves awake. It’s recommended to swaddle them up until they’re about a month old. As everyone says this time when they’re little goes so fast and it’s precious.
Here are some videos of babies being swaddled, getting out of being swaddled and just being cute.
First time mommy learning to swaddle💖💙 pic.twitter.com/lEzkCc89c1
— Cute Black Babies (@Lilblackbabies) October 4, 2018
Baby throws hands up after being unwrapped from a swaddle
How to swaddle a baby. Video blogger Bonnie Hoellein warns us that not all babies like being swaddled, but says that it’s worked for her babies to wrap them up tight and say “shhh” in their ear. This is a long and useful instructional video and the outtakes are adorable.
Also some dogs may allow you to do this with them. YRMV. This post was just an excuse to post dog and baby photos.
Some times when I have baby fever.. I swaddle up Enzo…. and he lets me carry him around like a baby 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/axXYgyB8r4
— Miranda Mangiaterra (@MTheBossLady) October 4, 2018
Was trying to remember how to swaddle a baby so I practiced on the dog and then she fell asleep and I think you call that a success pic.twitter.com/JkOQXY1zom
— Kendall Kulper (@Kendall_Kulper) September 13, 2017
my moms dog let me swaddle him like a human baby pic.twitter.com/br9XYx6XNq
— kayla (@smithkayls) May 8, 2017
What a sweet post for a dreary Monday morning. I needed this.
Agreed! I kinda want to take that hands up baby home with me – she’s adorable! I love little burrito wrapped babies; they make my cold heart thaw 💛
OMG, the SMILE on that baby. Precious. I’m wayyyyy past diapers (youngest is 6!) but that sweetie gets me. I bet she smells divine. I need a friend to have a baby, ASAP, so I can cuddle and return.
Both my babies hated to be swaddled, but my youngest loved the Merlin magic suit! That thing was a life saver for us.
Merlin Magic Suit gets me through each day with my baby grandson!! Wonderful for restless babies!!
I never swaddled my son. Just like my brother and his wife never did. And now our toddlers get together and play house. It is hilarios how my niece asks us to swaddle up the doll and none of us can do it.
I could never get the swaddle right on mine, in the end we gave up.
It looks so easy and simple
When I was super pregnant, my girlfriend has me swaddle first teddy bears and then her squirming toddler (using a sheet). Swaddling the two year old was the best practice and I was able to swaddle effectively, though my oldest and youngest both needed their arms free.
Cute babies! Love them.
Both my babies loved being swaddled- babies are strong though and their little arms would bust out by the morning so i guess my technique wasn’t effective
Lovely little baby girl and sweet baby and dog photos. Kittens and cats like to be swaddled, too, I found out from my rescue kitty-heavy IG feed that it’s called a “purrito.”
I swaddled my kiddos. My oldest loved it and we actually did it well past the one month mark until the doc said we needed to stop. My younger one was able to bust out starting on Day 1. Those early days are magical indeed. Sleeplessness notwithstanding.
Rani is such a precious baby! I’m so happy for Kate and Danny.
I love the name, Rani. It’s Indian for princess or queen..!
That baby throwing his hands every time he was unwrapped leaves me to think that he doesn’t like it and he feels restricted. I don’t understand how staying wrapped in the some position for hours can be comfortable.
My oldest hated it unless his arms were free and he let us know, lol. I’m pretty sure mom and dad would be well aware if baby hated it. They have ways of making their tiny preferences known, IME.
Ugh I swear my heart just melted into my ovaries. Baby fever is bad enough, but babies and puppies? I’m done.
My son HATED being swaddled. Arms had to be free at all times and usually up over his head. Between that and insisting on stomach sleeping from 4 mos old on little one did not help calm the first time mommy anxiety one bit.
Baby burritos are the best. Mine never really liked them, but it’s come in handy when we swaddle their stuffies.
Two of mine hated it. The third lived his first weeks completely burrito’d. Looked like a tiny peanut, and the only time he quit his blood-curdling screams lol. Aside from being carried 24/7.
She must be in Heaven.
The swaddle and shooshing are part of the 5 S’s from Harvey Karp. The happiest baby guy. My husband and I watched the video in our baby boot camp class and it has been so helpful!! Our little girl is two months in a few days and often swaddling is the only thing that helps her calm down enough to go to sleep. Serisouly if anyone reading this has a new baby look into the 5 S’s of all the things I read pre baby that has had the biggest impact.
Man, did I need this post today! This made my morning.
Gah! All of that swaddling is making me claustrophobic. My mom said I’d scream when she tried to swaddle me, my son couldn’t stand it either. I hate having my arms held down.
Adorable baby burritos, though!
My daughter hated being swaddled. I tried and she would just get upset. To this day, she hates being confined in tight clothes. Love the dog swaddles!
The current advice is against swaddling. The risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) appears to increase when infants are swaddled…
They have a WONDERFUL device now, and not too expensive: maybe $65? You just clip it to the baby’s pants top or diaper top, resting against his/her belly. If the baby stops breathing for 15 seconds, an alarm goes off. We’ve not had any false alarms, and it’s been a huge anxiety relief.
Swaddled both of my kids. The older one just occasionally to calm him down, the little one actually slept swaddled until about 3 months old. She‘s 2.5 years old now and still sleeps in a in a sleeping bag, doesn‘t feel comfortable with just a blanket.
