Kate Hudson shared the first photo of her daughter Rani, all swaddled up



Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, last Tuesday. It is Danny’s first child and Kate’s third, as she has two sons from previous relationships, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 7. Kate shared the first photo of Rani over the weekend, that’s above. She’s all swaddled up in a baby blanket and she’s wearing a hat with a bow on it and it’s adorable. I needed to see this today.

This reminds me when my now 14-year-old was a newborn, and how we learned to swaddle him up like a burrito. Babies like being tightly wrapped as it is comforting to them and they’re less likely to startle themselves awake. It’s recommended to swaddle them up until they’re about a month old. As everyone says this time when they’re little goes so fast and it’s precious.

Here are some videos of babies being swaddled, getting out of being swaddled and just being cute.

First time mommy learning to swaddle💖💙 pic.twitter.com/lEzkCc89c1 — Cute Black Babies (@Lilblackbabies) October 4, 2018

Baby throws hands up after being unwrapped from a swaddle



How to swaddle a baby. Video blogger Bonnie Hoellein warns us that not all babies like being swaddled, but says that it’s worked for her babies to wrap them up tight and say “shhh” in their ear. This is a long and useful instructional video and the outtakes are adorable.



Also some dogs may allow you to do this with them. YRMV. This post was just an excuse to post dog and baby photos.

Some times when I have baby fever.. I swaddle up Enzo…. and he lets me carry him around like a baby 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/axXYgyB8r4 — Miranda Mangiaterra (@MTheBossLady) October 4, 2018

Was trying to remember how to swaddle a baby so I practiced on the dog and then she fell asleep and I think you call that a success pic.twitter.com/JkOQXY1zom — Kendall Kulper (@Kendall_Kulper) September 13, 2017

my moms dog let me swaddle him like a human baby pic.twitter.com/br9XYx6XNq — kayla (@smithkayls) May 8, 2017