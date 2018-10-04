Kate Hudson finally welcomed her third child, baby girl Rani Rose Fujikawa

It felt like Kate Hudson was pregnant for two solid years. We actually learned that Kate was expecting a child with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa back in April, which doesn’t seem that long ago, except time has no meaning these days. Kate has two sons with two baby-daddies: 14-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy. I think Kate just likes to have babies every seven years, and maybe she was trying for that much-sought-after daughter. And she got the girl!
Kate Hudson‘s mini-me has arrived! The actress, 39, announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and her boyfriend of over a year, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote in her announcement post, which was captioned simply, “She’s here.”
She continued, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”
I would have half-way liked “Rani” if it was pronounced Rainy or Rainey, but pronouncing it Ronnie? Eh. Just name your girl Ronnie! I get the decision to name her after her granddad, but just go all in and spell her name Ronnie. Anyway, congrats to Kate and Danny. I’m sure Kate is beyond thrilled to finally have a girl.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
They look alike
My brother, father and grandfather are all named Ronnie(Ronald), interesting name for a girl.
I have a second cousin two or three times removed (?) named Roni. Her father’s name was Ronnie. I also pronounced it Rainey when I first read it. She will forever be telling people how to pronounce her name.
I can sympathize with your cousin, it can be annoying to constantly explain your name. Folks named me Maebh, pronounced may+v…it confuses people a lot.
I used to work with a Roni. She pronounced it “Rah-nah”. She was always having to pronounce it for people. I also know another Roni who pronounces it Ronnie. I feel the pain. My first name ends with -ina. People always mispronounce it like it rhymes with vagina. *facepalm*
Ahh, names, hey? I work with a girl named Rani, but it’s pronounce Rah-ni. My sister-in-law is named Veronica, but loads of people call her Roni. I love the Irish girl’s name, Niamh (pronounced Neeve). One of my pupils’ parents obviously liked it, too, but to avoid explanations throughout life, decided to spell her name as Neave. Sounds nice, but looks weird. Yeah, these two could just have gone ahead and called the baby Roni and be done with it.
It’s also an Indian name meaning “princess/queen,” I think it’s very delicate and pretty!
I thought it was a play on Reina (spanish for queen).
I was about to say the same thing. Rani is an Indian name (very common in Punjabi culture).
A former boss had 3 kids every 7 years. For her was more like having a single child because of the gap but apparently was the only way she could handle raising 3 children with less stress
Congrats to them.
I thought it was Rainy, which I dislike the sound as nasally. Ronnie is at least pleasant sounding.
“Starting over” every 7 years would seem more exhausting to me than having them closer in age. But that’s just me
I’m all in for unisex names. I have a two year old girl I call Joey, won’t reveal her real name…lol. This kid is going to be explaining how to pronounce her name until one day she changes it. The first thing that came to my mind was how pissed little Kylie Jenner was going to be, but then remembered she was STORMI 👶
Interesting how more celeb daughters seem to be named after grandfathers:
Reynolds & Lively;
Dean Morgan & Burton;
now Hudson & Fujikawa.
It’s quite common in Nigeria but usually with a twist on the original name, so interesting how it’s becoming more commonplace elsewhere.
Well, apparently commonplace.
I know of two women named Ronnie, I think it’s cute! But yes her kid will have a lifetime of explanation. Congrats though, glad she got the girl she’s been honest about wanting! It’s exciting:)
Yeah. Kate and Goldie had been very, very, open about wanting a girl.
I think she expected/hoped her second son would have been a daughter.
Lil one’s gonna be spoiled something )
I hope the poor kid never feels like a disappointment! I remember she waited until his birth to find out the gender and she gave so many interviews about just KNOWING it was a girl and how excited she was, her family was sure of it too, oops😂😂
If the name was Rahni as someone suggested it would make sense to pronounce it “Ronnie”.
Lana Turner’s name was pronounced as Lawn-a … so that’s that. Whatever the parent decides, I guess.
I like it. It’s unique without being weird and has meaning.
As for having to tell people how to pronounce her name — that issue isn’t limited to “unique” names. My name is Casey and you wouldn’t believe how often I’m called “Cassie.”
Well, congrats to her but holy cow, she has not had this much press since she got nominated for an academy award almost 20 years ago.
Her boyfriend is fine as hell!
Fujikawa is a Japanese name. In Japanese “Rani” would be pronounced “rah-nee.” So it makes sense to me why Kate said it was pronounced “Ronnie.”
That makes sense
I was hoping for Silvie as a nod to Goldie! I like that her pick has meaning but not the Rani spelling.
