Kate Hudson finally welcomed her third child, baby girl Rani Rose Fujikawa

'Snatched' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

It felt like Kate Hudson was pregnant for two solid years. We actually learned that Kate was expecting a child with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa back in April, which doesn’t seem that long ago, except time has no meaning these days. Kate has two sons with two baby-daddies: 14-year-old Ryder Russell Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy. I think Kate just likes to have babies every seven years, and maybe she was trying for that much-sought-after daughter. And she got the girl!

Kate Hudson‘s mini-me has arrived! The actress, 39, announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and her boyfriend of over a year, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote in her announcement post, which was captioned simply, “She’s here.”

She continued, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

[From People]

I would have half-way liked “Rani” if it was pronounced Rainy or Rainey, but pronouncing it Ronnie? Eh. Just name your girl Ronnie! I get the decision to name her after her granddad, but just go all in and spell her name Ronnie. Anyway, congrats to Kate and Danny. I’m sure Kate is beyond thrilled to finally have a girl.

View this post on Instagram

She’s here 💕

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Kate Hudson finally welcomed her third child, baby girl Rani Rose Fujikawa”

  1. Meg says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:02 am

    They look alike

    Reply
  2. Missy says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:06 am

    My brother, father and grandfather are all named Ronnie(Ronald), interesting name for a girl.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      October 4, 2018 at 8:28 am

      I have a second cousin two or three times removed (?) named Roni. Her father’s name was Ronnie. I also pronounced it Rainey when I first read it. She will forever be telling people how to pronounce her name.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      October 4, 2018 at 9:03 am

      Ahh, names, hey? I work with a girl named Rani, but it’s pronounce Rah-ni. My sister-in-law is named Veronica, but loads of people call her Roni. I love the Irish girl’s name, Niamh (pronounced Neeve). One of my pupils’ parents obviously liked it, too, but to avoid explanations throughout life, decided to spell her name as Neave. Sounds nice, but looks weird. Yeah, these two could just have gone ahead and called the baby Roni and be done with it.

      Reply
  3. OG Cleo says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:08 am

    It’s also an Indian name meaning “princess/queen,” I think it’s very delicate and pretty!

    Reply
  4. TyrantDestroyed says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:12 am

    A former boss had 3 kids every 7 years. For her was more like having a single child because of the gap but apparently was the only way she could handle raising 3 children with less stress
    Congrats to them.

    Reply
  5. Eliza says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I thought it was Rainy, which I dislike the sound as nasally. Ronnie is at least pleasant sounding.

    Reply
  6. RspbryChelly says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:20 am

    “Starting over” every 7 years would seem more exhausting to me than having them closer in age. But that’s just me

    Reply
  7. Nancy says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I’m all in for unisex names. I have a two year old girl I call Joey, won’t reveal her real name…lol. This kid is going to be explaining how to pronounce her name until one day she changes it. The first thing that came to my mind was how pissed little Kylie Jenner was going to be, but then remembered she was STORMI 👶

    Reply
  8. Jegede says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Interesting how more celeb daughters seem to be named after grandfathers:
    Reynolds & Lively;
    Dean Morgan & Burton;
    now Hudson & Fujikawa.

    It’s quite common in Nigeria but usually with a twist on the original name, so interesting how it’s becoming more commonplace elsewhere.
    Well, apparently commonplace.

    Reply
  9. Jess says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I know of two women named Ronnie, I think it’s cute! But yes her kid will have a lifetime of explanation. Congrats though, glad she got the girl she’s been honest about wanting! It’s exciting:)

    Reply
  10. Kittycat says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:09 am

    If the name was Rahni as someone suggested it would make sense to pronounce it “Ronnie”.

    Reply
  11. Case says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I like it. It’s unique without being weird and has meaning.

    As for having to tell people how to pronounce her name — that issue isn’t limited to “unique” names. My name is Casey and you wouldn’t believe how often I’m called “Cassie.”

    Reply
  12. abbi says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Well, congrats to her but holy cow, she has not had this much press since she got nominated for an academy award almost 20 years ago.

    Reply
  13. BengalCat😻 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Her boyfriend is fine as hell!

    Reply
  14. BearcatLawyer says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Fujikawa is a Japanese name. In Japanese “Rani” would be pronounced “rah-nee.” So it makes sense to me why Kate said it was pronounced “Ronnie.”

    Reply
  15. Abby says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I was hoping for Silvie as a nod to Goldie! I like that her pick has meaning but not the Rani spelling.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment