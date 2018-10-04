Track Palin’s punishment for his third violent arrest? A year in a halfway house.

Track Palin is the new Lindsay Lohan. Remember those years when Lindsay was facing multiple legal/criminal situations and charges and no one could even keep up with all of the different charges and trials? That’s what’s happening to Track Palin. Last week, Track Palin was arrested for the third time in three years. All three arrests have involved violence – the first arrest was when Track physically assaulted his girlfriend at the time. The second arrest was when Track was high on something and he, like, broke into his parents’ home and pistol-whipped his father. The third arrest happened last week, when he physically assaulted another woman and then took away her phone when she tried to call for help. This should make him a three-striker and his ass should be in jail for a long time. But of course that’s not going to happen.
Track Palin will spend a year in custody regardless of the outcome of his most recent arrest. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that his domestic violence arrest last month violated the terms of an agreement stemming from a previous case in which he was accused of assaulting his father. As a result of the most recent arrest, the 29-year-old son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is no longer eligible to participate in a therapeutic program for veterans, according to the Associated Press. Instead, he will either serve time in a halfway house or in jail.
However, Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said he will most likely serve time at halfway house, the Associated Press reported. On Sept. 28, Track, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, was arrested by the Alaska State Troopers after they responded to a “report of a disturbance,” according to an online dispatch report. After responding to the scene, an “investigation revealed” that Track allegedly assaulted a woman at his home and that “when the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone.”
Track was then charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Following his arrest, Track appeared in court on Sept. 29 in Palmer, Alaska, where he pled “not guilty, for sure” to all four charges, reported local news outlet KTUU. Track “faces three Class A misdemeanors that allow for up to a year behind bars and a $25,000 fine” and a “Class B misdemeanor that allows up to one day in jail and $2,000 fine,” according to the outlet.
People Mag has more details about the veterans’ program he was in following his second arrest. I’ve seen news segments about various civilian courts doing that more and more, in that they make a special effort with veterans, and instead of processing them through the civilian criminal system, there are various adjacent legal systems for veterans. While I think it’s great that veterans’ service is being taken into account, I also feel like… what about the people those veterans are hurting? So many of the charges are for domestic violence, and what these side-courts are telling women is that their pain isn’t as important as the rehabilitation of their abusers. Track Palin has shown himself to be a violent felon who physically assaults loved ones and sexual partners. Surely he should have to face a harsher penalty than a year in a halfway house?
If he was a person of color, this would not be his “punishment.” Pathetic.
Amen. He’s what people used to call “white tr@sh” until that term was deemed unacceptable–and in our American halls of justice, the operative word is, apparently, “white.”
Sorry, but PTSD cannot be blamed for *everything.* Some people are just incapable of obeying the law.
I had PTSD after a bad car wreck, and I was far from functional for months. Even during my most out of control periods, I somehow managed not to violently assault people, steal, etc. I finally found EMDR therapy, and it changed my life.
A year in a halfway house after having committed priors does not sound like justice to me. But this is Alaska after all. Prosecuting crimes against women are not exactly a priority for them.
Agreed, to a point. I think that PTSD can absolutely control a person’s life and alter their behavior, and it doesn’t effect everyone to the same degree. Some people can ‘function’, others just can’t. So I do have a lot of empathy if these behaviors are a result of a condition that is overwhelming him.
On the other hand, it is his responsibility to recognize his own needs and seek adequate help. He comes from a family with a lot of resources; there’s no excuse for not prioritizing therapy or medical management. Assuming Track is suffering from PTSD (which I don’t actually know for sure) and assuming he and his family are aware that PTSD can lead to angry, aggressive outbursts, it is their responsibility to do everything they can to protect those around him from his condition. That means Track shouldn’t date until he can trust himself not to lash out. It means they and he need to learn his triggers so he can deal with them in therapy to reduce their power over him. He needs to learn ways to take a break and step away from others when he feels it start to build up.
You’re aren’t responsible for having PTSD, or any other condition, but unless you are deemed by a doctor to lack decision-making capacity, you remain responsible for your behavior and its effects on other people. I could support him going into long-term residential treatment v jail, but I can’t get behind a half-way house for a year. That seems like not a high enough level of care for rehabilitation, and simultaneously not a high enough level of punishment for the seriousness of the charges.
He ‘joined’ the army as a plea deal from when he cut the brake lines on a school bus as a senior prank. His Mom was the VP candidate when he shipped out and he spent his whole tour as a driver on a safe base. He’s a thug. He’s trash.
Thanks Red Snapper. I’m a veteran. It annoys me when jerks like this hide behind that label to get away with bad behavior. Behavior he’s exhibited prior to joining the military even. I’m sure being Palin’s son doesn’t hurt him when he walks into a courtroom either.
Halfway house? No ma’am-straight to jail.
Halfway houses are for people that have served most of their sentence in prison and are within 6 months or so of their release date. The purpose is re-integration. These facilities are not a valid form of punishment in-lieu of prison. This is a joke. What happened to 3 strikes? Society and the government fail women and victims yet again.
Had to look it up because all states do not have the 3 strike law. That being said, Alaska does have it and it should be used. After the first attack is when intervention should have been taken (not sure what his sentence was) and after that, no sympathy for him at all.
The risk of violence from combat PTSD sufferers compared to that of the general population is only slightly elevated, once you control for substance abuse and previous violence. That is to say, PTSD sufferers who get violent are generally already violent people before their PTSD. To say that ptsd = violence does an extreme disservice to all the sufferers who will never hurt a fly, making them more likely to stay silent rather than wear the stigma of being a walking timebomb.
Exactly.
Yes, there is plenty of evidence that Track was a problem long before he was forced to join the military. Serving in a combat zone in any capacity and learning all about how best to kill people didn’t help, but he was dangerous before that.
If they just put him in a halfway house, he will be back in front of a judge soon because he will have the same problems and pose the same risk to any woman with whom he becomes entangled. He needs a much longer timeout with serious therapy and solid risk assessment before he gets released again.
Well, tbh it’s not like the US prison system would not release an even more fucked up version of this dude back into the wild.
I get all the outrage but if you’re honestly concerned about the victims why should he not be treated so that he hopefully never touches another woman.
I mean, you’re not wrong. This guy would probably come out of prison with swastika tattoos and a full-on hatred for everybody that’s not a straight, white male. Not that he doesn’t already feel that way. That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be locked away. He’s clearly a dangerous person that might kill someone if there isn’t some form of intervention to stop him.
That’s what I mean. Dude needs either REAL treatment and REAL follow-up or just throw your hands up and admit that you actually don’t give a fuck if he kills a woman next time.
In the US putting him in prison is the equivalent of throwing up your hands.
You know what’s interesting about the Palin family is right now they are on both sides of the spectrum–they have Track who is clearly a horrible person, he was before he went to Iraq and he still is-and they blame it entirely on PTSD (and Obama), and ok maybe his awfulness was exacerbated by whatever he went through (although by some accounts he had a desk job but I’m not about to debate which vets deserve what, its not my place) but they act like PTSD is his get out of jail free card, he is not responsible for any of his actions.
And then on the other hand we have Bristol whose ex-husband Dakota Meyer also has PTSD and she’s accusing him of faking how bad it is on her new show…
PICK A LANE PALINS!
Actually it seems the domestic violence arrests have both involved the same woman Jordan Loewe, Palin’s ex and the mother of his second child. Another commenter mentioned he had another baby with another woman after he got divorced in the last post on him. And it seems the kid witnessed the incident, there are articles out there saying Jordan was dropping off her son at Track’s place for Willow’s wedding (Track’s sister) and for whatever reason Track wouldn’t let her leave and attacked her. I just read this article about how his ex details how he attacked her while pregnant and all the horrific abuse he subjected her to during their relationship, it’s absolutely terrifying: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5271733/Track-Palin-attacked-pregnant-ex-girlfriend.html
It seems Track’s ex-wife also has a no contact order in place barring Track from contacting her or seeing their daughter. This guy has a history of domestic violence. He should be in jail, not a halfway house.
This may be the first and last time I think a Daily Mail article is fascinating. Two quotes from his ex stood out:
“‘Track was apologetic, said he did need help and would go to counselling. But when it came down to getting the help, he didn’t believe that anyone or anything could help him. He’s had so many opportunities, so many different times.”
And: “If he hadn’t been sent to Iraq – this wouldn’t have happened. Or else, it’s his ex-wife’s fault or my fault. Track doesn’t think he’s made his life terrible.’ ”
I’ve said this before on Kanye threads, but mental illness isn’t pretty, and it doesn’t look like what we think it should look like. This may very well be what PTSD is for Track Palin. Obviously some people are hopeful that a year in a halfway house may help him – he seems like a lost cause to me. I can’t imagine how scary this all is for his ex, and am so glad she wasn’t hurt more seriously or killed.
I also *hate* three strikes laws. In this case, Track’s habitual offender status should be taken into account for sentencing, and I think he should have had to do prison time before being sent to a halfway house, but compulsory sentencing is what puts people of color behind bars for a long time for possession.
His mindset is completely unsurprising when you realize he’s just echoing all of his mother’s justifications and excuses. They are everything Trump’s America represents – they aren’t where they need to be and who they need to be, so that’s clearly somebody else’s fault.
Choking. That’s chilling. A woman is far more likely to be murdered by an abuser whose methods include choking/strangulation. It’s a massive red flag.
Track Palin was violent before he was ever in the military.
Ah, white privilege. That train is never late.
I don’t care if he suffers from PTSD (which Sarah blames on Obama (*eye roll*). He sounds like he has allows been a violent psychopath even pre-military service.
Sounds about white…..right, I meant right..
Does he have a diagnosis of PTSD?
He was a driver on an army and never saw any combat.
?
PTSD in this case or any case of any ###### who beats women or anyone else up for fun, and yes they do enjoy it. I have been growing up with a swine as a father and had a “boyfriend” like this as well, so I know what I am talking about should read:
Please
Take (this)
Shi…
Down
A dog bites one you put it down,… Just venting… Sometimes the laws are just too lenient and human beings are too soft on trash… But then I don’t make the laws…
But yeah, it’s all PTSD in his case and the fault of his parents and the world. Maybe we should throw a pitty party for him, poor victim of society and trashy people around him who makes this poor innocent white trash angry…
I see red and go ballistic when I read stories like this, but do I actually leash out on others physically? Yeah maybe on gingerbread men now that Christmas is coming and Easter bunnies made out of chocolate, but humans, never. There is never any reason for hitting someone!!!!! Especially celebrities should get punished harder as to put others of….
Ok I am out to hunt down some cookies…
Meanwhile, Bristol Palin appears to have a reality show about her separation or divorce or whatever from Dakota Whomever. The Palin’s are the politician’s Kardashians.
He is only a veteran because he had a plea deal that he enter the military rather than do time for drug charges.
I feel like PTSD gets thrown around very lightly. I have PTSD. My daughter passed away in front of me and I couldn’t do anything about it. Became agoraphobic. Lost a lot of friendships. It is my responsibility to get treatment. Never, ever would I harm anyone (I did lash out a few times, verbally). I’m functional and don’t have anywhere near the financial resources Track does. He needs incarceration. My boyfriend was in Iraq and didn’t have a nice desk job. He saw some shit. This man would never touch me in anger, or anyone else. Three times, Track? Do not pass home go directly to jail.
