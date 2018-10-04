Track Palin’s punishment for his third violent arrest? A year in a halfway house.

Embed from Getty Images

Track Palin is the new Lindsay Lohan. Remember those years when Lindsay was facing multiple legal/criminal situations and charges and no one could even keep up with all of the different charges and trials? That’s what’s happening to Track Palin. Last week, Track Palin was arrested for the third time in three years. All three arrests have involved violence – the first arrest was when Track physically assaulted his girlfriend at the time. The second arrest was when Track was high on something and he, like, broke into his parents’ home and pistol-whipped his father. The third arrest happened last week, when he physically assaulted another woman and then took away her phone when she tried to call for help. This should make him a three-striker and his ass should be in jail for a long time. But of course that’s not going to happen.

Track Palin will spend a year in custody regardless of the outcome of his most recent arrest. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that his domestic violence arrest last month violated the terms of an agreement stemming from a previous case in which he was accused of assaulting his father. As a result of the most recent arrest, the 29-year-old son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is no longer eligible to participate in a therapeutic program for veterans, according to the Associated Press. Instead, he will either serve time in a halfway house or in jail. However, Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said he will most likely serve time at halfway house, the Associated Press reported. On Sept. 28, Track, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, was arrested by the Alaska State Troopers after they responded to a “report of a disturbance,” according to an online dispatch report. After responding to the scene, an “investigation revealed” that Track allegedly assaulted a woman at his home and that “when the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone.” Track was then charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Following his arrest, Track appeared in court on Sept. 29 in Palmer, Alaska, where he pled “not guilty, for sure” to all four charges, reported local news outlet KTUU. Track “faces three Class A misdemeanors that allow for up to a year behind bars and a $25,000 fine” and a “Class B misdemeanor that allows up to one day in jail and $2,000 fine,” according to the outlet.

People Mag has more details about the veterans’ program he was in following his second arrest. I’ve seen news segments about various civilian courts doing that more and more, in that they make a special effort with veterans, and instead of processing them through the civilian criminal system, there are various adjacent legal systems for veterans. While I think it’s great that veterans’ service is being taken into account, I also feel like… what about the people those veterans are hurting? So many of the charges are for domestic violence, and what these side-courts are telling women is that their pain isn’t as important as the rehabilitation of their abusers. Track Palin has shown himself to be a violent felon who physically assaults loved ones and sexual partners. Surely he should have to face a harsher penalty than a year in a halfway house?

