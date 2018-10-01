Track Palin was arrested for assaulting a woman, it’s his third arrest in three years

Embed from Getty Images

When Senator John McCain passed away, I spent too much time thinking about his legacy, how his legacy was whitewashed, and the 2008 election. The 2008 election was strange enough on its own, to live it in real time. But in retrospect, it was simply a harbinger of clusterf–ks to come. Sarah Palin was the proto-Trump. Her vile ignorance, hatefulness, contempt and hypocrisy were the stirrings of larger movements which came to fruition in the next decade, from white supremacists and neo-Nazis feeling empowered, to the Suicide Congressional Caucus, to Trump and our current predicament. Anyway, lost in the shuffle of larger political narratives is this: Sarah Palin’s family was always a damn train wreck. For the so-called party of family values, the Palins are a mess. Her son Track has been arrested AGAIN.

Sarah Palin’s oldest son has been arrested on new domestic violence charges in Alaska. Track Palin was busted Friday night after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at his home in Wasilla. Cops say their investigation revealed he assaulted a female acquaintance at the residence, then took her phone away when she tried to call authorities. Track allegedly resisted the troopers while being placed under arrest as well. The 29-year-old was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He’s being held without bail at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. This isn’t a first for Track either. He was arrested last December for allegedly breaking into his parent’s house and beating up his father — Sarah had to call the cops on him. That case is currently being heard in Alaska’s Veterans Court. He was also arrested in January 2016 after an altercation with his girlfriend at the time.

[From TMZ]

When Track was arrested in 2016, Sarah Palin blamed Obama, I sh-t you not. She claimed Track had PTSD from serving one tour in Iraq… in 2008, when Bush was president. She claimed that if Obama had been taking better care of veterans, then Track wouldn’t have assaulted his girlfriend and threatened the girlfriend with an automatic weapon. Sarah Palin was mysteriously quiet when Track was arrested last year – on Trump’s watch!! – for beating the crap out of his father while high on *something*. And so now Track has a THIRD arrest for violent assault in three years. And he resisted arrest. But he’s a white guy so it’s all cool, right? Sarcasm aside, did you know that even with these three arrests, Track is still legally allowed to have guns?

