Track Palin was arrested for assaulting a woman, it’s his third arrest in three years

When Senator John McCain passed away, I spent too much time thinking about his legacy, how his legacy was whitewashed, and the 2008 election. The 2008 election was strange enough on its own, to live it in real time. But in retrospect, it was simply a harbinger of clusterf–ks to come. Sarah Palin was the proto-Trump. Her vile ignorance, hatefulness, contempt and hypocrisy were the stirrings of larger movements which came to fruition in the next decade, from white supremacists and neo-Nazis feeling empowered, to the Suicide Congressional Caucus, to Trump and our current predicament. Anyway, lost in the shuffle of larger political narratives is this: Sarah Palin’s family was always a damn train wreck. For the so-called party of family values, the Palins are a mess. Her son Track has been arrested AGAIN.
Sarah Palin’s oldest son has been arrested on new domestic violence charges in Alaska. Track Palin was busted Friday night after Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at his home in Wasilla. Cops say their investigation revealed he assaulted a female acquaintance at the residence, then took her phone away when she tried to call authorities.
Track allegedly resisted the troopers while being placed under arrest as well. The 29-year-old was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He’s being held without bail at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.
This isn’t a first for Track either. He was arrested last December for allegedly breaking into his parent’s house and beating up his father — Sarah had to call the cops on him. That case is currently being heard in Alaska’s Veterans Court. He was also arrested in January 2016 after an altercation with his girlfriend at the time.
When Track was arrested in 2016, Sarah Palin blamed Obama, I sh-t you not. She claimed Track had PTSD from serving one tour in Iraq… in 2008, when Bush was president. She claimed that if Obama had been taking better care of veterans, then Track wouldn’t have assaulted his girlfriend and threatened the girlfriend with an automatic weapon. Sarah Palin was mysteriously quiet when Track was arrested last year – on Trump’s watch!! – for beating the crap out of his father while high on *something*. And so now Track has a THIRD arrest for violent assault in three years. And he resisted arrest. But he’s a white guy so it’s all cool, right? Sarcasm aside, did you know that even with these three arrests, Track is still legally allowed to have guns?
It’s Obama’s fault. /s
Really? I heard it was Hillary’s emails that drove him around the bend.
Have a seat idiot Palin. What I really want to say definitely cannot write it here. Ugh.
The poisoned apple doesn’t fall far from the poisoned tree, are we surprised.
Also whenever I see him name I always read it as ‘Trick Palin’.
And after the first assault he shouldn’t have been owning any firearms. He also didn’t really do much in the way of ‘serving’. He was given cushy little jobs and never had to do what the others did. Alaska is insane with firearms and meth. So I mean, clearly all this horrible behavior is fine.
But yeah… Obama’s fault, democratic conspiracy, her emails, etc etc.
Not as surprised by Trick’s latest arrest as I am by Bristol’s old face!
Omg… that jumped out at me too.
That’s not Bristol, that’s the younger sister? Willow, I think her name is…?
Yes.
Pretty sure that’s her younger sister in the picture above
That’s Willow (middle child) holding Trig (youngest).
He gets zero passes for his behaviour.
Still: PTSD in Veterans is a thing and it’s not like we can be surprise that he apparently has not been receiving the treatment he so obviously needs. I do laugh at the irony of his mother, who is Government and has ALL the tools to actually DO something about the state of Veteran’s Affairs throwing her hands up and blaming Obama.
No, it’s not irony. It’s her living by the values her party represents.
I believe he needs treatment but I also believe his issues stem not from the military where he mostly worked a desk job but likely from a really messed up upbringing. I tend to think the family, long before Sarah was in the spotlight, put huge expectations on their oldest son and that the fame that came to their family was the last thing he needed.
I don’t have much sympathy, though. Arguably they have plenty of resources but don’t seem to make his heath and well being a priority. As to him still being allowed to have guns, I have no words.
Exactly. And didn’t he go in the military to avoid criminal charges to begin with?
He joined the Army because it was either that or jail after he and a friend drained the antifreeze from several school buses in the middle of Winter. The blocks cracked resulting in thousands of dollars of repairs. Sarah milked his “service” for all it was worth.
He and a buddy got drunk and cut the brake lines on the school buses-not just the antifreeze. And when the Palin family fight happened in 2014 he was the one that was the most violent and had the most injuries.
He’s a psychopath.
Oh, it’s okay because women aren’t really people anyway, apparently. She probably did something to deserve it.
And besides, this time it is probably Hilary’s fault.
The gross thing is that there is probably someone out there that is thinking that for real.
The dingleberry doesn’t hang far from the anus.
It’s only a matter of time until someone gets killed, that’s how it always ends with men who repeatedly get away with violent behavior.
Line this story up with that of Brett Kavanaugh and those of children at the border being abused and challenge anyone who dare doubt survivors and their stories.
I thought Track was married at one point (he was very briefly and he has a kid from that marriage) and while doing research it seems his younger sister Willow got married yesterday only one day after her brother got arrested! I’m assuming the wedding had long been planned since Willow apparently got engaged in December 2017 (she actually is wearing a really pretty dress in the pictures I’ve seen). So far Willow (who is basically a carbon copy of Bristol, I thought it was her in the pictures) seems to be the only Palin sibling who did not have a shotgun wedding due to a pregnancy which was the case for Track (he and his ex-wife welcomed their baby 3 months after their wedding). I know Bristol was on and off with her ex-husband and was supposed to get married because she was pregnant, it got messy so I can’t remember the details.
Track’s ex-wife has never talked about her brief marriage but I do wonder if she suffered domestic abuse at his hands. It would explain why they were married for just a year and I’m assuming the Palins threw money at her to shut her up. This family is so messy.
Thought that was a photo of Sinead
