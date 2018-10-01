Matt Damon played angry, beer-obsessive Brett Kavanaugh on SNL

I honestly forgot that Saturday Night Live came back this weekend. Adam Driver was the host, and they had a lot of material to cover from the summer. My guess is that a lot of that material got thrown out of the window at the last minute as the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing took precedence, and Brett Kavanaugh made such a spectacular ass out of himself. I can’t even imagine how quickly they had to put together their cold open, which featured everyone’s favorite #MeToo Denialist Matt Damon as Kavanaugh:
A few things… you can tell that the SNL writers were worried that they were being too one-sided because of the joke they made about Cory Booker, who did a lot more than just make a face. But the portrait of Kavanaugh as a drunk a–hole and predator… I mean, it’s not satire. This barely qualifies as satire.
Also, Alyssa Milano loved her cardboard cutout:
#SNL pic.twitter.com/Md0lqlcbfV
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2018
The Kavanaugh situation was also dealt with on Weekend Update:
Vanity Fair had some interesting analysis on “the SNL factor” within the White House. While Trump has always loathed Alec Baldwin’s portrayal, it’s clear that Trump does care when other people in his orbit are satirized to great effect on SNL. It was said that Trump absolutely hated it when Melissa McCarthy played Sean Spicer, and McCarthy’s portrait was one of the reasons why Spicer is gone now. Trump will probably hate Matt Damon’s Kavanaugh impression, I guess?
"Do you really think you have the right demeanor to be a Supreme Court Justice?"
Matt Damon "I lifted weights every day . . . am I angry? You're damn right! But if you think I'm angry now you just wait until I get on that Supreme Court and then you're all going to pay!" #SNL pic.twitter.com/AsVW6IcQWE
— Natasha Rinehart (@TashRinehart) September 30, 2018
Screencap courtesy of SNL.
Matt was great but I’m wondering if this is part of a Redemptive Restoration tour after all of the mansplaining he tried to do after the Harvey Weinstein allegations.
Well Matt Damon, white male privileged actor, was the perfect choice to play another white privileged male.
Yes.
I was good and scarily accurate – Damon nailed it as Kav, he kinda looked like him with that hair. He struggled at times to keep it together. But yeah they could have gotten another actor who is not so problematic to do it.
I always love Kate as RBG.
If Trump was upset then I con only imagine how upset Baby Brett was?
I though Damon was a bit uneven but mostly good. I agree they should have had someone else do it, I wonder how they ended up with him.
I liked how the writers doubled down on Kavanaugh’s craziest moments, including his ridiculous calendar.
I gotta believe Brett is seething, just seething. Not just from SNL but from the delay. He believes he is owed this seat and owed it NOW. I feel like there’s a tiny chance he might withdraw in humiliation as more evidence against him surely comes out this week, as much as his GOP buddies would like to stymie that.
I have some tiny hope that the vote goes against him as I don’t think he will withdraw, no matter what turns up. GOP will do its best to bury anything damaging but they are forgetting that he lied under oath at both hearings, which can and am sure will be used against him.
As I said in another thread if they confirm him he won’t last long on the bench as they have enough to impeach him once and if the Dems take the houses.
Oh my god. Why couldn’t he have kept his mouth shut and ONLY done this. Because he really nailed it.
I’m not a Damon fan, but good choice here. I thought the Booker joke was lame, but the “female assistant” stuff was right on.
His impression was fine.
However, I just don’t find anything about this situation funny at all. It just felt weird to me to poke fun at it when so much is on the line.
I hear you and I have been beside myself with fear and worry but I laughed at this, if only to keep from sobbing 24/7. And if it makes Kavanaugh himself uncomfortable, all the better.
He can always drink BEER to make himself feel better.
Eh. I’m not impressed by Matt Damon, plus when you throw in Kanye West, AND there’s an insulting Cory Booker aspect…? It’s not funny when you add it all up; actually, it’s a little closer to home and a lot sadder than it looks on the surface.
He nailed Kavanaugh. It shouldn’t be surprising – Matt Damon is one of those entitled white males who doesn’t THINK he’s an entitled white male (similar to Kavanaugh) but his portrayal was dead on. Kate MacKinnon was also great as Lindsey graham. I was annoyed they made fun of Booker just because his questioning of Kavanaugh was really really good.
It would have funnier if they hadn’t deliberately picked Kanye West to be their musical guest to replace Ariana Grande knowing damn well that he would be likely to go off on a rant because of the support he has for 45. Not to mention, these are the same people who had 45 on to host long after everyone knew how horrible he was. They want to play both sides and it isn’t funny or cutting edge.
Trump and his administration have been a gold mine to late night comedy. I’m not a Damon fan, but his Kavanaugh role was excellent
Yep, I thought so too.
I knew they would do this and I was hoping for Melissa again. She could have done this! She would have been amazing.
But Damon was good. I HATE that they always add in some stuff that makes no sense to “both sides” their skits. That’s not Corey Booker at all. It wasn’t funny because there isn’t even a grain of truth in it.
Yawn
WHAT!?!?
Died.
Nope. So disrespectful having Weinstein apologist and Casey-Affleck supporter up there. SNL, you blew it.
He did a great job imo. I have a soft spot for Matt so I am biased but I would like to think he is the kind of person who will learn from the mansplaining debacle.
I appreciated that Christine Blasey Ford was not featured because there was absolutely nothing to satirize about her or her compelling testimony – she is as sincere and honest as the day is long. The entire point of the cold open was to ridicule Kavanaugh and highlight how he is, at the very least, tempermentally unfit to serve on the supreme court.
I’m a big Matt Damon fan too and I agree, I hope he’s learned (or IS learning) from the mansplaining. That was very disappointing (in addition to hearing about what happened to the black woman who outed him and Affleck with respect to their organization).
I thought it was hilarious. I have issues with Damon, but this sketch made me laugh hysterically, probably because I really, really needed a laugh. SNL keeps me sane and was sorely missed over the summer.
I have to say Matt was pretty good and I just couldn’t hold it together when he kept chugging large amounts of water. I didn’t watch Dr. Ford’s testimony (I was just too nervous for her to tune in) but I watched Kavanaugh’s and the first thing that struck me was how many water glasses of water he downed. To me he used it as a mechanism to detract away from questions he didn’t want to answer. Also towards the end I was laughing a lot because Matt could barely hold it together. Aidy Bryant as Rachel Mitchell was great and they also featured Rachel Dratch too.
I haven’t watched any of the Kanye videos and probably won’t… I’ve seen enough of his rants to know they aren’t worth my time.
