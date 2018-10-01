Khloe Kardashian: ‘In our household we do not see color, we see emotion’

Have you noticed that half the time anyone talks about Khloe Kardashian these days, it’s because she lost her everloving mind on social media? Khloe just sits on social media all day, reading tweets and Instagram comments and replying to people. To be fair to her – WHY? – many of those people are hateful, rude trolls who tag her in the post or comment, so she could be looking at her mentions quite innocently and come across some really awful sh-t. But still, she’s a grown woman who regularly uses her substantial platform to “answer” her haters on a daily basis. Surely she has better things to do with her time? Like getting some kind of lojack on Tristan?

Anyway, in today’s episode of Khloe Kardashian Answers Her Haters, she read some sh-t about her daughter’s skin color and she went off. Repeatedly.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, fired back at critics on Thursday, September 27. “I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” she tweeted. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.” Kardashian elaborated on her stance in the comments of her post. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion‘s and I’m not complaining about that… please state your opinion but allow me to State mine.” When another commenter wondered how people could hate on a 5-month old, the reality star replied, “I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate.” In the comments, Kardashian also revealed another facet of her family’s interaction with racial identity. “In our household we do not see color,” she said. “We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.”

As you can imagine, Khloe’s whole “WE DO NOT SEE COLOR” argument fell flat with pretty much everyone, lovers and haters alike. Even if you were on her side about the whole “you’re a monster for criticizing a baby” thing, Khloe always takes it too far. It’s a fact now: Khloe is raising a black daughter, and while the Kardashians “don’t see color” (which is bullsh-t), the world is not like that. Khloe is basically announcing to the world that she’s ignorant and privileged. She doesn’t see color because she doesn’t have to, because the Kardashians don’t give a crap about people of color unless they’re hijacking, co-opting and outright stealing from people of color.