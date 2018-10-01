Khloe Kardashian: ‘In our household we do not see color, we see emotion’

Have you noticed that half the time anyone talks about Khloe Kardashian these days, it’s because she lost her everloving mind on social media? Khloe just sits on social media all day, reading tweets and Instagram comments and replying to people. To be fair to her – WHY? – many of those people are hateful, rude trolls who tag her in the post or comment, so she could be looking at her mentions quite innocently and come across some really awful sh-t. But still, she’s a grown woman who regularly uses her substantial platform to “answer” her haters on a daily basis. Surely she has better things to do with her time? Like getting some kind of lojack on Tristan?
Anyway, in today’s episode of Khloe Kardashian Answers Her Haters, she read some sh-t about her daughter’s skin color and she went off. Repeatedly.
Khloe Kardashian, 34, fired back at critics on Thursday, September 27. “I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased,” she tweeted. “If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back.” Kardashian elaborated on her stance in the comments of her post. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion‘s and I’m not complaining about that… please state your opinion but allow me to State mine.”
When another commenter wondered how people could hate on a 5-month old, the reality star replied, “I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate.”
In the comments, Kardashian also revealed another facet of her family’s interaction with racial identity. “In our household we do not see color,” she said. “We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy.”
As you can imagine, Khloe’s whole “WE DO NOT SEE COLOR” argument fell flat with pretty much everyone, lovers and haters alike. Even if you were on her side about the whole “you’re a monster for criticizing a baby” thing, Khloe always takes it too far. It’s a fact now: Khloe is raising a black daughter, and while the Kardashians “don’t see color” (which is bullsh-t), the world is not like that. Khloe is basically announcing to the world that she’s ignorant and privileged. She doesn’t see color because she doesn’t have to, because the Kardashians don’t give a crap about people of color unless they’re hijacking, co-opting and outright stealing from people of color.
Hobby (responding on sm) to distract herself from husbands cheating. In all honesty maybe not the worst idea.
What a beautiful baby!
“In our household we dont see color” except for green, whatever makes you more money.
This. Making green off cultural appropriation…
And black, cause she’s after black guys only and appropriating black culture all the time.
Oh Khloe! Lol this sounds like such a white person thing to say. Mmmkay. It’s offensive and not surprising.
Well she better open her eyes and see some color because she is raising a black child. That child needs and deserves to have a mother who is aware of that.
True is absolutely beautiful and precious and her round little face is amazing!
Why not just ignore the haters all together? They are expecting a reaction so that they can hate more.
They will never ignore the “haters” because they need the attention to keep their family enterprise going.
I know.
She sees color. She decided she liked black guys and doesn’t date any other races. She saw black women and decided to co-opt their ideas and looks and pretends she was naturally born that way. Pretending she doesn’t see color won’t stop her child from being discriminated against. She can live in that Pollyanna world. Her kid won’t be able to.
That’s not true – she publicly dated French Montana, who im pretty sure is not black as we’re using the term here (he has a Moroccan/Arab-Berber background)
While I agree with your overall point regarding raising a black daughter, I feel like we can’t just erase the man’s ethnic origin to fit our narrative.
The one guy who wasn’t black doesn’t erase khloe’s tenancy to go after black men.
Kittykat – read the original comment again – ‘doesn’t date any other races’ – do you get my point now, or do you just want to argue over nothing?
For what it’s worth I do agree she and her sisters fetishise and co-opt black culture, and seem annoyingly unaware of what it means to be a minority in America – despite having plenty of non-white partners/friends/babies.
Yes French Motana is not Black, but he is brown. So no, he is not Black but he is certainly not white either, and his is the only name that you could cite. Not to conflate the two but Khloe literally made the comment that she’s never seen a white penis – she is deliberately choosing non-white partners as a fetish/foil for her whiteness. How can she make the specific choices in romantic partners (racialized men) that she does and then claim to not see color?? The entire family does it, every last one of them, and they fetishize their racialized offspring. It is disgusting. I think that she is stating this specifically so that she will not be held accountable when questioned about issues of race and racism, her political beliefs (the family are Republicans) as they pertain to racism, and her own racism towards and consumption/exploitation of Black bodies and culture.
Good luck to young True because she is going to need it in that family.
True is such a beautiful baby. I wish Khloé would just elevate the level of her internet discourse by not responding to racists and haters, but it doesn’t look like she ever will. Maybe it’s a way of getting attention that she’s not getting from the faithless father of her child, and maybe it’s also a way of compensating for the fact that she receives less public attention than her more glamorous sisters receive. With her personality, her spirit, her good looks, and her savvy she could outpace them all, if she forgot about the petty stuff that never will really matter in the big picture of her life.
But I’m guessing she do see the clap in her household.
Years ago, as a teenager and as a much more ignorant person, I thought that I was “color blind” too, and that was me being a “non-racist’, “highly educated”, “inclusive”, whatever kind of person, but as stated I was young and ignorant, not aware of my own privilege of being a white, middle-class person, and how I was allowed to be “color blind” because racism would never affect me. Now, as an adult I know better, I know that is such a fucking cop-out, we don’t get to be color blind, it’s our obligation to see and fight racism everywhere we see it, and to acknowledge our privilege and use to diminish the social/race gap. We cannot pretend this doesn’t exist just to make ourselves feel enlighted when there are people literally dying for getting inside their own homes because of their skin color.
Amen. Great post.
What do you expect her to do?
Khloe hasn’t been successful in her side projects.
But responding to trolls is the only thing she is ‘good’ at.
They don’t seem to see monogamous functional relationships or self esteem either. It’s just the blind leading the blind up in there.
I understand what she’s trying to convey. I just don’t think it came across well to the general public.
They don’t “see color” but always chase after rich Black men. Go figure. Her daughter will see color and will be reminded she’s Black every single day of her life…Khloe doesn’t get it because she grew up not having to deal with that bullsh*t.
Sorry but what is the issue with them being attracted to black men?
When I first saw this headline I thought she was saying that in their household they were empaths who saw auras instead of color. Wow, I need some more green tea.
Why are people saying that they want to look black? I know they’ve been accused of cultural appropriation of various cultures and have had surgery but big asses and breasts are not unique to black women.
And as for liking black men. Yeah, they do. What’s the problem there? If they all just stuck with white they’d get criticism too.
Im nó fan of theirs. I think Khloe is an absolute doormat for staying that cheating git and yes they are clueless and beyond privileged, but I really don’t see how they are trying to be like black women.
