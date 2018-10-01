Amal Clooney in Oscar de la Renta at the United Nations: professional & pretty?

If I had a job in international law or diplomacy, I would have avoided the United Nations General Assembly last week like the friggin’ plague. Donald Trump was in New York for most of the week, taking meetings, giving speeches and unhinged press conferences, and alienating our allies and enemies alike. I think he left New York on Thursday, so maybe Amal Clooney thought it was safe to finally make an appearance on Friday. These are photos from her appearance outside the UN building and inside her meeting too.
Amal wore an Oscar de la Renta “cape” dress which reminds me strongly of the Givenchy which the Duchess of Sussex wore back in June, when she had a day of activities with the Queen. In the case of Meghan’s Givenchy, it was like a cone was inverted and placed over her shoulders – there were no sleeves, only the cone of awkward movement. In the case of Amal’s de la Renta, at least she got proper sleeves. I actually think this is fine, and very professional-looking. I’ve always said that she has good taste in suits. Everything else is kind of a disaster for Amal, but her suits are on-point. She coordinated the bright red with beige everything – a beige Balmain coat, a beige Michael Kors satchel, and beige heels from Jimmy Choo.
Amal gave a speech at the UN for the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy conference. One of Amal’s current cases is the imprisonment of journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo in Myanmar.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t see the Duchess Givenchy, which I didn’t like at all, I think this dress is far way better.
Amal has great hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does. I have baby fine hair that can’t hold a curl to save my life so I definitely have hair envy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I’m a dishwater blonde and I’ve always envied beautiful dark hair.
Like the entire look here.
I do wish nylons/pantyhose would make a come back tho.
No love for the shoes, seem the wrong shade of beige/nude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks fantastic. That dress is great, the color is great on her, and although we knock beige accessories on here a lot, for this outfit, they totally work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Beige sometimes works and it works great with this orangey-red.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a perfect balance. I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Outfit is on point. But that Barbie doll/Pantene commercial hair is ridiculously out of place. She needs a professional hairstyle, not this magazine centerfold blowout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. The hair is professional and beautiful. The weird hang up around here that all professional hair is to be pulled back is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say it needs to be pulled back. But this hair is “going to the Oscars” not going to the UN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a weird comment, especially coming from someone named Rapunzel, lol. Her hair is thick and gorgeous and would probably look like a magazine centerfold blowout no matter how it’s styled or who styled it. Looks professional to me! But also, I’m a professional woman who wears a fro in corporate America so take my opinion with a grain of salt 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BaeBae- maybe you’re right, that her hair will just always look like this. I’m just of the mindset that “omg, what amazing hair” is not a reaction a UN speaker should be going for. It just seems distracting, but maybe I’m just too easily distracted by pretty hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great, but I’m just not a fan of the beige with the red. Her hair looks perfectly professional, and it’s the same style quite a lot of my lawyer friends and family wear theirs. It’s actually the way Amal usually wears her hair, so I don’t think she’s trying to do it here as a way to try to look like she’s going to be in a magazine centerfold
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I don’t see why she has to tone down her great hair for professional appearances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a beautiful professional woman with beautiful hair. She is who she is. Are women allowed to express themselves please!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she just has amazing hair and it elevates what is pretty much an every day style. I don’t see any reason for Amal to hide her hair under the proverbial bushel in the name of “professionalism.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women wear their hair down to the UN and it’s still professional even though GASP women also wear their hair down to the Oscars and to the PTA meeting and for gardening, etc. I hate the weird hair hang up here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, her hair is professionally styled/blown out. Looks great.
It’s not as if she ran a brush thru it and went to speak at the UN.
In real life it drives me nuts that grabbing your hair up into a ponytail counts as a hairstyle for professional women. Hate it.
Of course, I also wish that people would be more attentive to the serious work vs. how you looking today attitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is fine, but it almost reads (in natural light) vermillion in color. I’d like to see her in a cooler red, rather than a warmer one- like a ruby red or burgundy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not liking this at all. The cut of the bottom of the dress accentuates her weird shape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of her posturing and posing (I’m still feeling fontrum from her press walk at Meghans wedding!) but this dress and outfit is on point. So true that her casual style is a hot mess but her suits are great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need that coat!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I often think that Amal’s professional outfits are a bit too fashion-victim for my taste, but this is excellent and on point. I do think the woman behind her is much more what real lawyers look like in my experience, down to the flat shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea how lawyers dress in the USA but I’m a lawyer and in my country we tend to go for Amal’s type of profesional outfit. It is kinda frowned upon to not wear heels at formal engagements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in the UK (and if the woman is affiliated with Amal, it’s likely that she is as well) and there are certainly no requirements to wear heels here. Barristers, in particular, are often running around with trolleys of heavy documents and heels are decidedly impractical. Now I’m curious as to what US lawyers think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very pretty and professional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful colour and style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I glad the cape chest look is getting popular, i have many dresses and tops like this; however they’re nursing styles. But I’m going to say they’re fashionable and not frumpy now.
Amal looks great in bright red, and i love the camel coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing and elegant. I love it. She’s got magnificent hair and it’s somehow oddly satisfying for me to watch her continue to have a great hair day-weird but true .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the reasons (and there are a few) she wears her hair down is because it distracts the eye from her long neck. I agree that “pulled back” is something I’d like to see her do more often when she’s working, but as a former long hair with a gypsy perm in the corporate world myself for many years, I always wore my hair down. I just felt more comfortable.
Neither she nor I have the face for pulled back hair. I envy women who can pull back, loose messy bun or severe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great there. V Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks fabulous. I really enjoy her work style and that she has fun with her clothing choices. I’m curious about the size of her closet and how she organizes it
Report this comment as spam or abuse