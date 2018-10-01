Amal Clooney in Oscar de la Renta at the United Nations: professional & pretty?

Amal Clooney arrives to the meeting on Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy

If I had a job in international law or diplomacy, I would have avoided the United Nations General Assembly last week like the friggin’ plague. Donald Trump was in New York for most of the week, taking meetings, giving speeches and unhinged press conferences, and alienating our allies and enemies alike. I think he left New York on Thursday, so maybe Amal Clooney thought it was safe to finally make an appearance on Friday. These are photos from her appearance outside the UN building and inside her meeting too.

Amal wore an Oscar de la Renta “cape” dress which reminds me strongly of the Givenchy which the Duchess of Sussex wore back in June, when she had a day of activities with the Queen. In the case of Meghan’s Givenchy, it was like a cone was inverted and placed over her shoulders – there were no sleeves, only the cone of awkward movement. In the case of Amal’s de la Renta, at least she got proper sleeves. I actually think this is fine, and very professional-looking. I’ve always said that she has good taste in suits. Everything else is kind of a disaster for Amal, but her suits are on-point. She coordinated the bright red with beige everything – a beige Balmain coat, a beige Michael Kors satchel, and beige heels from Jimmy Choo.

Amal gave a speech at the UN for the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy conference. One of Amal’s current cases is the imprisonment of journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo in Myanmar.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

32 Responses to “Amal Clooney in Oscar de la Renta at the United Nations: professional & pretty?”

  1. Eleonor says:
    October 1, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I don’t see the Duchess Givenchy, which I didn’t like at all, I think this dress is far way better.
    Amal has great hair!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I think she looks fantastic. That dress is great, the color is great on her, and although we knock beige accessories on here a lot, for this outfit, they totally work.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Outfit is on point. But that Barbie doll/Pantene commercial hair is ridiculously out of place. She needs a professional hairstyle, not this magazine centerfold blowout.

    Reply
  4. Jay says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Women wear their hair down to the UN and it’s still professional even though GASP women also wear their hair down to the Oscars and to the PTA meeting and for gardening, etc. I hate the weird hair hang up here.

    Reply
    • SJhere says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:46 am

      IMO, her hair is professionally styled/blown out. Looks great.
      It’s not as if she ran a brush thru it and went to speak at the UN.

      In real life it drives me nuts that grabbing your hair up into a ponytail counts as a hairstyle for professional women. Hate it.

      Of course, I also wish that people would be more attentive to the serious work vs. how you looking today attitude.

      Reply
  5. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:22 am

    The dress is fine, but it almost reads (in natural light) vermillion in color. I’d like to see her in a cooler red, rather than a warmer one- like a ruby red or burgundy.

    Reply
  6. Flying fish says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Not liking this at all. The cut of the bottom of the dress accentuates her weird shape.

    Reply
  7. SWP says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I’m not a fan of her posturing and posing (I’m still feeling fontrum from her press walk at Meghans wedding!) but this dress and outfit is on point. So true that her casual style is a hot mess but her suits are great.

    Reply
  8. merrit says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I need that coat!

    Reply
  9. Tina says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I often think that Amal’s professional outfits are a bit too fashion-victim for my taste, but this is excellent and on point. I do think the woman behind her is much more what real lawyers look like in my experience, down to the flat shoes.

    Reply
    • Diana B says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:25 am

      I have no idea how lawyers dress in the USA but I’m a lawyer and in my country we tend to go for Amal’s type of profesional outfit. It is kinda frowned upon to not wear heels at formal engagements.

      Reply
      • Tina says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:43 am

        I’m in the UK (and if the woman is affiliated with Amal, it’s likely that she is as well) and there are certainly no requirements to wear heels here. Barristers, in particular, are often running around with trolleys of heavy documents and heels are decidedly impractical. Now I’m curious as to what US lawyers think.

  10. minx says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:45 am

    She looks very pretty and professional.

    Reply
  11. Mego says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Beautiful colour and style.

    Reply
  12. Eliza says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I glad the cape chest look is getting popular, i have many dresses and tops like this; however they’re nursing styles. But I’m going to say they’re fashionable and not frumpy now.

    Amal looks great in bright red, and i love the camel coat.

    Reply
  13. HK9 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Amazing and elegant. I love it. She’s got magnificent hair and it’s somehow oddly satisfying for me to watch her continue to have a great hair day-weird but true .

    Reply
  14. Natalia says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:15 am

    One of the reasons (and there are a few) she wears her hair down is because it distracts the eye from her long neck. I agree that “pulled back” is something I’d like to see her do more often when she’s working, but as a former long hair with a gypsy perm in the corporate world myself for many years, I always wore my hair down. I just felt more comfortable.

    Neither she nor I have the face for pulled back hair. I envy women who can pull back, loose messy bun or severe.

    Reply
  15. Maum says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:23 am

    She looks great there. V Angelina.

    Reply
  16. CheckThatPrivilege says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:39 am

    She looks fabulous. I really enjoy her work style and that she has fun with her clothing choices. I’m curious about the size of her closet and how she organizes it :)

    Reply

