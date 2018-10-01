Savannah Guthrie has done keto for weeks, hasn’t lost anything, but has enjoyed bacon

Savannah Guthrie has gone on a high protein low carb diet, the keto diet, which is similar to Atkins except you just cut carbs to 5% of your diet instead of phasing them out. Savannah told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she’s been on the diet for seven weeks and hasn’t lost anything. She looks great, but there’s a lot of pressure in her industry to be small so I get it. What’s more is that Today’s nutrition expert, Joy Bauer, warned Savannah of the long term dangers of the diet. You can miss out on a lot of vegetables, fruits and fiber. Other experts warn that it can lead to complications like kidney stones and lethargy.
“It’s not even doing anything,” Guthrie, 46, said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I haven’t lost anything! I haven’t lost a thing. But you know, I’ve eaten a lot of bacon and I’ve liked it.”
Guthrie appeared on the show with her cohost Hoda Kotb and Joy Bauer, Today‘s health and nutrition expert. And Bauer expressed her displeasure with Guthrie’s keto experiment.
“Like Savannah knows, I am dreaming of her picking up the phone to call me to say, ‘I’m done! Help me transition,’ ” Bauer said. “[The keto diet is] very, very difficult, but as a jumpstart it’s fine. I would say maybe [do it for] a week, like one to two weeks.”
The cookbook author explained that she thinks the keto diet lacks essential nutrients.
“It’s very very high fat, it’s super high fat, and it’s ridiculously low in protein and carbs,” Bauer said. “So it’s very difficult to stick with, and really, it makes me sad to think that a diet would omit so many fruits and vegetables.”
A friend of mine went on that intermittent fasting diet months ago. He doesn’t eat for 16 hours out of the day and then eats whatever he wants the other eight hours. For instance if he eats up until 11 pm he won’t eat until 3pm the next day. He hasn’t lost any weight but he says that he was eating so much before that he would have gained weight without it. Maybe it’s similar for Savannah in that she wanted to switch up her eating, but this doesn’t sound like the best diet. As I always mention, I count calories and that works for me. Everyone has their own way of dieting and some people need to cut carbs or limit eating times to make a change. Personally it would drive me crazy not to be able to have treats or to only eat at certain times. I should probably cut sugar though and try to substitute fruit where possible. Sugar is a real issue for me.
How cute are Savannah and Hoda?
Pink ladies… #pinkpowerTODAY with @hodakotb pic.twitter.com/ydfhVQ5Ijo
— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) October 1, 2018
This is for Kaiser!
I don’t get this.
Keto (when done properly) is a highly constrictive medically-supervised diet that is used short term to help extreme epileptic activity.
You literally have to measure your ingredients to the gram. It’s high fat, high protein and no carbs.
It’s not healthy!
I do the 5:2 diet, which is eating only 500 calories twice a week and normally (but healthily if possible) the rest of the week. I lost several pounds from it and somewhat plateaued — I’ll lose during my fasting days, but it’s hard to keep that weight off the rest of the week. It works wonders for many people, but it’s tough for me depending on my schedule for the week/if I’m going out to dinner with family or enjoying wine with friends. But I do feel generally more energized and fit from doing it, so I’m sticking with it and adding in more exercise to help with the weight loss aspect.
I’ve done 5:2 for a a while now and I love it as a lifestyle — sticking with juices, yogurt, brothy soup on my fast days so I’m giving my body something of a break a couple times a week — but I think significant weight loss only happens when you have a consistent plan for the other five days. Everyone seems to have such individual experiences with this one so I’m always excited to hear from another 5:2er!
I have been tracking macros with the help of a coach and its worked out great for me. I dont feel deprived, I actually eat more! It is a lot of work because i have to measure/weigh my meals but so far its been worth it. I lost 30lbs !
I have been keto for exactly one year today & I have lost 60 lbs. helped my family & friends get on it as well & most of them have lost from 40-50 lbs too. Keto has been the only thing that has worked for me. That being said, I don’t overdo the fat because of my family history of high cholesterol. But I do enjoy treats that I bake keto friendly & I don’t feel deprived at all. & I have kept it off
So just for the record, keto is protein moderate, low carb and high fat. It’s basically your typical low carb diet with fat added to it. An example of a meal would be some chicken breast, sauteed veggies or a large salad with avocado. You don’t have to eat bacon all the time, nor should you. If you eat too much, of course you’re not going to lose any weight. But what does happen is that you finally stop having all those crazy sugar cravings. I’ve been at it for about 7 weeks now and I eat because I’m legitimately hungry and finally feel satisfied at the end of my meals. It gives me mental clarity and steady energy levels. While I have weight to lose, I am happier with how I feel more than anything else! Keto requires research and planning. I’d suggest the keto subreddit for anyone interested in accurate information. There are many people out there that have improved their lipid profiles and blood sugar on keto, no longer requiring medication.
Thanks for this Tania, appreciate the perspective!
Cutting out carbs to that extent forces your body to use secondary metabolic mechanisms to convert fats and proteins into glucose molecules that can be used in the glycolytic cycle. The problem is that conversion of fatty acids and proteins tends to kick off acidic molecules like ketones and aldehydes, which in high enough quantities can decrease the pH of the blood and interfere with normal enzymatic function. Ketoacidosis is the term people probably have the most passing familiarity with, and it’s primarily seen in diabetic patients because their bodies either lack enough insulin or are resistant enough to its effects that glucose molecules cannot enter the cells to complete glycolysis. To avoid “starvation,” they turn to those accessory metabolic mechanisms, and the glucose molecules wind up floating around in the blood stream where they can damage vascular structures and serve as a feeding trough for potential pathogens.
If she’s doing the diet and leaning on very high calories fats and proteins, I can see why she isn’t losing any weight. She’d probably be wiser just cutting out the processed carbs and reducing her diet to non-processed, low-sugar carbohydrates and lean meats (i.e. vegetables and chicken/fish). Keto diets are fine as long as you aren’t carb-starving yourself completely. My suspicion is that her body is exactly where it wants to be for a healthy weight and isn’t letting go of it willingly.
I heard a dr said keto is good for diabetics or for people with certain conditions but not healthy for a normal person. And that intermittent fasting shouldn’t be done everyday maybe once every week or so.
