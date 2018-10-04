Amber Heard’s rep slams British GQ & Johnny Depp for that awful interview

Yesterday, I covered Johnny Depp’s British GQ cover profile. It left me disgusted and unsettled. The writer/interviewer was clearly a Depp fan-boy, and the editors at the magazine truly allowed that exhaustive mess go through, even though there were huge chunks (pages, really) of dumb sh-t from Depp, where he’s just endlessly rambling and pontificating about his own super-brave choices in building the Jack Sparrow character, because I guess the time machine worked and we’re in 2003. The most problematic parts of the profile were the parts where Depp is given free rein to slander his ex-wife Amber Heard and accuse her of lying about how he abused her. He questions Amber’s motives, he second-guesses everything about her reactions to how he abused her, and he sounds like a bitter liar and an incoherent gaslighter. I’m still appalled that British GQ greenlighted that whole thing. As it turns out, Amber Heard is also appalled.
A rep for Amber Heard is fighting back after her ex, Johnny Depp, denied physically abusing Heard in a new British GQ interview.
A statement from the actress’ attorney in response to the Depp piece claimed: “It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article. If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.”
The statement added, “Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.”
I’ve been wondering about their confidentiality agreement for some time, because if their agreement applied to both of them – and how would it not? – then Depp has been in breach for months. Depp repeatedly lied about the abuse in his Rolling Stone interview and some other public statements, but this British GQ piece was the most blatant he’s been since the divorce. What are the penalties he could face for breaching confidentiality? How many times does he have to denigrate, malign and publicly gaslight Amber to be penalized for it?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Who is worse, Depp, Pitt, Affleck or Cruise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why does any need to be better or worse? they can all be awful selfish human beings. don’t abuse people, participate in slavery, or step outside your marriage agreements. not super hard lines, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t put Affleck in that group tho. Cheating on your wife is horrible but it’s a far cry from physically abusing someone or enslaving people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ick. What a group. But I don’t think I’d put Affleck with the other three. He’s an alcoholic, sure, and likely a serial cheater, but he never beat any of his kids or his wife (Pitt, Depp), and he didn’t permanently alienate his children from his wife (Cruise). So.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree that Affleck doesn’t belong on that list. He is smug af and cheated on his wife, but there has never been any indication of him being abusive.
The rest are turds, but I do think Cruise is the worst, based simply on the sheer scale of his abuse as part of the cult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has doubtless been terrifying and abusive while drunk. My dad never hit any of us, but 3/4 of his kids are basically agoraphobes. I will ABSOLUTELY include AssLick in this group of disgusting human beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Affleck’s never abused anybody to my knowledge, so I’d put him at the bottom. (Albeit, cheating and addiction could be argued otherwise.) Cruise is somewhere in the middle since he basically abandoned his children. Depp and Pitt are really vying for that first place, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is not sober obviously he broke the agreement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing how awful he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Amber! I love this assertive statement. Compared to the world salad “denial” from Depp’s interview, it’s easy to see who has the facts and truth in their corner (helpful hint for any misogynists reading: it’s Amber.) I’m also so glad it was pointed out that the GQ interview was continued psychological abuse. Calling a spade a spade!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His lawyer also gave a response to Amber’s response that next month Depp is going to prove in court that she lied and that he was the victim by providing evidence showcasing his injuries etc. This is far from over and things might change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Johnny needs to be careful what he wishes for. We might find out far more about him than he ever dreamed or wanted out there. The pos also needs to remember during his rambling drunk or drugged speech that he has 2 young(ish) children capable of reading about daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TBH I think he knows the people who defend him will defend him no matter what else comes out. I’d guess his goal is to win over some of the fans/supporters he has lost. You know there are plenty just waiting for an excuse to defend a rich white man. You and I are no longer his audience – he’s not worried about what we think.
The added bonus ofcourse is a chance to further humiliate his ex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does he thinking showing his injuries will prove? If she was trying to fight back, she might’ve injured him. How does that change anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. That will probably be lost on some of his supporters, though. She’s already been policed by some for how she has reacted to the abuse (and her exposing of the abuse).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God he’s a piece of crap. He’s a manipulative, drunken, abusive mess of a human, and I sincerely wish people would stop hiring this garbage zombie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He disgusts me. The fact that I used to love him before all this happened makes my absolute hatred of him 10x stronger. It horrifies me to no end that he continues to get hired and make millions of dollars.
I know Amber is sometimes questionable, but I overall do like her. She uses her platform to be politically and socially active, has made it her mission to stand up for people who have been abused and assaulted, seems nice to her fans, and has handled herself with so much more composure than I ever could through this whole ordeal. She’s clearly a strong person. I admire her so much and will gladly support her films. I remember her being asked about the #MeToo movement, and while she was gracious about it, she said something like “I’m glad we’re now FINALLY starting to believe victims.” It’s awful that her peers primarily chose Johnny over her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You say gaslighting? Are we just becoming a world of narcissists? It must stop. We don’t need Johnny Depp for anything. Why are we still talking about him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe that I used to find him “smart and interesting”. It’s impossible to read even a single paragraph of his interview. He sounds like a delusional megalomaniac who can’t wrap his head around the fact that he’s not the star he was back in 2003.
He has had a long history of violence and glorifying violence way before Amber. It’s astounding to me that people still defend this horrible person. Amber may be unlikeable, but it takes some serious mental gymnastics and misogyny to believe Depp over her at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me…if I were Amber’s Lawyer…
“JOHHNY DEPP NEEDS TO KEEP MY CLIENT’S NAME OUT OF HIS M—————— MOUTH!”
“Thank you.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That look needs to go away. It’s like he bought his clothes at a Goodwill on the bad side of town, and picked up his jewelry at a pawn shop clearance sale. And we mustn’t forget – teeth compliments of meth!
Go away Johnny. You’re gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all the comments in this thread. Depp has/had talent. So what? LOTS of talented performers never even once abuse, harass, or assault *anybody.* Not every “genius” is a raging alcoholic/drug addict who never takes responsibility for their actions and gaslights and slanders people they’ve hurt. Depp can go. There are never-discovered stage actors his age who would slay in all of his roles. We still have lions of his generation: Firth, Craig, Grant, Law, Elba. Heck, Jude Law could have played every single Depp role at any age at least as well. That any decent mag would print Depp’s misogynistic diatribe and that any studio would hire him is maddening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d love to have that floppy cap he’s wearing. That’s all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me and my BFF…FELL ALL THE WAY OUT YEARS AGO…when she LOST my purple velvet hat floppy hat that I got from “Boy of London”….and I DO MEAN…WE FELL OUT!!!!
Thirty years later…I’m STILL SALTY AF ABOUT IT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m rooting for Amber. I hope she does well with Aquaman. I can’t stand to go to d listed because of the things they say about her there. it’s almost as bad as when they talk about aj, but not quite. That’s why I only come here. The misogyny everywhere else is frankly unbearable at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, girl. I’d recommend sparing yourself from the misogyny in that place- these past two weeks have already been filled with enough toxicity and patriarchy anyway. The writers, moderators, and most regulars over there only give a damn about inequality and dehumanization as those things affect MEN- except for when it gives them another chance to vilify women they don’t like, then they’ll suddenly give a shit about mistreatment of women for a minute. They’re mostly a bunch of Damonsplaining, gaslighting bros and complicit, Desensitized Good Girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is disgusting, QG should be ashamed of this article almost an adversting for domestic violence ( it wasn’t domestic violence it was an accident, he was having a bad day) it is irresponsible.
Kudos and all best wishes to amber heard that is a strong woman and is raising her voice to important issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse