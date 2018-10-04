Damon Wayans abruptly announced that he’s quitting Fox’s ‘Lethal Weapon’

For two years, Clayne Crawford terrorized the set of the Lethal Weapon TV show. He screamed at extras and below-the-line staffers. He was a toxic nuisance to everyone around him. He tried to physically threaten his costar Damon Wayans, and audio of his verbal abuse towards Wayans was made public a few months ago. Wayans also detailed on social media just how Clayne Crawford was a terrible person and terrible coworker. Finally, Clayne was fired and he went on to give self-pitying interviews where it was clear that he thought he was Jesus, and it still hasn’t occurred to him that he was a replaceable douche.
Producers did replace Crawford with Sean William Scott. SWS and Damon Wayans are currently filming the third season as we speak. And now it seems like Damon Wayans is done too. He made the announcement to EUR, and long story short, a successful TV show is going to have to replace both their leads within seven months. Yikes.
Fox’s Lethal Weapon may look considerably different if the rebooted third season earns a back-nine episodes. Star Damon Wayans on Wednesday announced that he plans to leave the Fox reboot in December, after the third season’s original 13-episode order wraps production.
“I am going to be quitting the show in December, after we finish the initial 13. So, I really don’t know what they’re planning but that’s what I’m planning,” Wayans told Electronic Urban Report. “I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days,” Wayans said, noting he’s that “done” with the series. Having fired beleaguered star Clayne Crawford and cast Seann William Scott as the male lead opposite original leading man Wayans, Fox renewed Lethal Weapon for a 13-episode third season to see if the retooled procedural can continue to connect with viewers. It’s unclear if the network plans to pick the series up for additional episodes beyond the initial 13, so there may not be a Lethal Weapon for Wayans to return to. Lethal Weapon producers Warner Bros. TV declined comment.
In the interview, Wayans says he plans to return to the stage and to “try and find my smile again,” though he did not provide additional details. “It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father, husband, friend on TV, and be the guy in life that is telling everyone, ‘I can’t, I have to work,’” the actor said in the interview after revealing that his mother and daughter recently underwent surgery and he was unable to be there due to production on Lethal Weapon. “You have to look yourself in the eye and go, ‘Who are you?’ It can’t all be about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. I haven’t seen them. All the family gatherings, I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work. … I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me, it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”
It feels like the moment for him to quit would have been when Clayne’s toxicity reached its peak nine months ago, but maybe everything just caught up to Damon Wayans all at once. That happens when there’s illness in the family, or when you just get to an age when you’re like “damn, I should be semi-retired by now.” I’ve never even watched this show, so I have no opinion about whether Sean William Scott is or will be any good. But maybe they should just recast the whole friggin’ show? I don’t know. Why not.
Photos courtesy of ‘Lethal Weapon’.
I really like Damon Wayans. I think it’s good he’s ready to a break and focus on family.
Agree. Have watched show since Day 1 and it was because of him. It sounds like he wants his life back. More power to him.
As they say; Live you truth. Do what’s best for you. Even if no one else understand.
He may have felt that he wasn’t going to be pushed out of a job by an entitled white boy, and stuck around it to spite Crawford, and now that Crawford is out, he can leave on his own terms.
So true.
I don’t see the sense in judging him based upon the timing of his announcement that he is quoting the show.
Good luck, Damon.
Also, I like to think he stayed on to guarantee the continuation of the show, oh I don’t know, perhaps to keep everyone employed? Now they have SWS in place, the show is stable and has a plan, maybe now he feels he can leave without costing everyone their jobs?
Your theory sounds plausible.
And I hope he did do just that! I did snicker when I read the announcement thinking of just how pissed off Clayne must be.
I almost forgot about Seann William Scott. L
Damon took a lot of abuse on Twitter after Clayne’s firing. It was appalling. I saw far more in support of Clayne than I did Wayans. There really are some nasty trolls out there.
I would imagine it feels a lot like those running the show did too little too late in regard to dealing with the abuse. It would be difficult to come to work every day and continue working with those people that did nothing until Clayne’s behavior was outed in the public sphere. I hope Damon finds a good project and enjoys life. As for Clayne, he can go to hell because his behavior in the aftermath was disgusting.
Yes, Damon took a lot of abuse on Twitter. I agree that he wants to leave on his terms. From the article this summer, and buzz on Twitter, it was a very toxic work environment all around. I’ve been a Wayons family fan since childhood.
The last time Lethal Weapon was mentioned on this site, I talk about the anonymous LW crew member on Twitter who was pro-Clayne. That person blocked me on Twitter soon after so I’m guessing they read this site.
I saw this last night and the comments section (I think it was on Variety?) was a little nuts. Still a lot of CC defenders out there. People saying they should bring him back and DW should have quit sooner so CC could have stayed. I’ve never seen an episode of the show so I don’t how good it is or isn’t, but I kinda feel bad for SWS now since this may have been his opportunity for a little comeback, and the show might wind up getting canceled with DW’s exit. Sounds like the way the show is run is a giant mess.
Let’s just hope they don’t get desperate and bring CC back.
The disgusting racism that Damon experienced on social media could have also pushed him to do this. After Clayne was fired white folks really laid into him, half of them probably didn’t even watch the show but were appalled that a black man had the audacity to out the toxic and abusive behavior of a white man. This thing is just a mess the whole way around. Damon is a legend though and I’m sure he’ll find a balance once he accepts his next project.
I’m going to be in the minority here and say that what Wayans is doing now is bad in a whole lot of ways.
I have been watching LW since it started with my whole family and loved it. The show was fun, and the two leads (on screen) had amazing chemistry. Then the whole mess with CC came about and even though I was a fan of his acting on this show I was completely in support of him being fired and replaced. No matter how talented you are, you should not be an abusive ass on set. I thought it was the end of it.
Cue a few months later, Scott’s first episode airs, and it looks good… Meanwhile we start hearing other stories – Jordana is also leaving the show and so are 70 (yes, 70) other people involved in it – not clear whether they supported CC’s version of events or why but obviously this was not a good set altogether. Then they announced another cast change two days ago, another detective being replaced who is a supporting character. At this point it’s clear that despite having a hit show in LW FOX needs to do some housekeeping. Still, despite a shorter season and all the mess with its cast and crew, the end product on the screen was looking good. And now this???
Listen, the show got green lit because of Wayans. He was the first to sign on and get the pilot running. He had a deal for six seasons. He was the costar in a successful show – and each year there are fewer and fewer of them. There are a lot of people for whom this meant a pay check. Throughout all this, he refused to do promos for the show. He refused to do reads for the show. He had a conflict with his costar, the studio sided with Wayans and let the co-star go. And now, a week into the third season, he blindsides everyone by stating in an interview that the work day is too long for a diabetic and family man?? He didn’t know this before signing on to do a tv show? I fully supported him – until now. This is a crummy move on so many levels it’s not even funny. At this point the show is dead – I;m not even going to bother watching the next 12 episodes because there is no point, but I sure as hell won’t bother with anything he is in ever again. I just feel sorry for the rest of the fabulous cast (and crew) and hope they can find something else to star in. It’s too bad they didn’t know about this during pilot season when they could have found another job, but hey, why should Wayans care.
I agree with you. And it’s a television show with a limited run at this point. Seriously, this is “ruining” your life? The rest of us work 50 or more weeks a year, at least 9 to 5, at least 5 days a week, for maybe 1 or 2% of his pay. He sounds like an entitled douche, too.
And we chose 9-5 professions. Is that the standard now? Certain people aren’t allowed to say they are overwhelmed and need a break because most of us work 9-5? Working 16 hours a day and missing out on time with family is probably significant to someone in their fifties with health issues. I say good for him for deciding that his family, sanity, and health were more important than a paycheck. I would imagine that a lot more people would choose to do just that if they had the financial means to do so.
He’s giving ample notice and based on everything else that is happening with the cast and crew, it sounds like he made the right choice for him and his family.
You know what? The man said his mom and sister recently had surgery and he chose family over career. I bet a lot of us would do that if our families were in crisis. I don’t blame him at all.
He said he has diabetes and the stress of the job and family issues doesn’t help his condition.
You’re one of those Lethal Weapons fans people keep claiming exist, huh? Interesting.
Vauvert: I’m hoping you gave the same energy to the folks who were bullying and threatening him online, saying disgusting a horrible things to him. At this point he’s probably just tired. Being a part of this show has brought more drama and stress than this 58 year old grandfather expected.
He didn’t owe you anything. I’m so tired of people feeling that because a studio did the right thing in firing a toxic abusive creep, that the black man needs to stay in his lane and “give us good television”.
Damon Wayans is a 58 year old man who is entitled to do what makes him happy. The fact that it’s hurting your TV viewing is of no consequence.
Piecing together everything, this was a terribly, terribly run show. Reportedly, Damon hated being on it as did CC, and it was just a crappy place to work. The part that I don’t understand is how Wayans signed on in the first place, since he really didn’t want to do it.
Maybe if they’d gotten rid of his toxic co-star sooner, he wouldn’t be sick of it now. Maybe if he hadn’t gotten injured on the set. With 70 people involved with the show leaving, I’d wonder why all the rats are leaving the sinking ship. I blame that on the showrunners, not on Wayans.
Well I think leaving the show is a good move.He mentioned his elderly mother had to have surgery he couldn’t be there because of work.Also his daughter had surgery he couldn’t be with her because of work.Life is short and if you are in a job that no longer makes you happy AND you are not able to spend time with your family,let it go.Do something that brings you joy.The show will continue,no actor is irreplaceable.
YOLO
Guys, I did not say anywhere that Wayans owed me anything. Please read my comment again. I also said that I fully supported the studio in firing CC. I was entirely on Wayans’ side – and frankly on the side of everyone deserving a calm, respectful, professional work environment. And yes – I did defend Wayans on social media and was vocal about firing CC being the right decision. And yes, I am one of the fans – the show wouldn’t have made to year 3 without fans, you know?
But, this being a gossip site, I feel perfectly entitled to think that at this point, Wayans’s behavior is not what I would consider professional. He knew how old he was and what a show entailed when he signed on. For six years. He knew last year as the situation devolved with CC that he could quit – and if he had done it then, he would have given everyone else a chance to find another pilot to sign on. Quitting like this – after statements made just a months ago how it’s a great set now and everyone is having fun – strikes me as petty and inconsiderate. Of course he can quit if he wants – he’s doing it. And my opinion has nothing to do with race, no idea where anyone gets that. I would say the same no matter who did this and how old, white, thin, smart, popular or whatever they were. I’m out of this thread because goodness knows there’s enough negative juju going on… I’m just sorry to see this show go away. I liked it.
Sometimes your peace of mind is worth more than a paycheck. Wayans is just fortunate enough to have the resources where quitting a successful show won’t kill him financially. I feel bad for the crew who may lose jobs because of this, but the guy is a diabetic, which is a far more serious and complicated disease than popular culture likes to pretend it is. Sixteen hours is hard on a young person’s body – imagine being 58 and chronically ill. He may quite literally just not be able to physically perform anymore at that level.
Have you ever been in a toxic work situation? It’s traumatic and messes with your head. And just because the abuser is gone, it doesn’t mean the trauma is erased. And in every long term abusive situation, there are enablers. Maybe he now that CC is gone, DW realizes that he doesn’t want to be around enablers either.
“he blindsides everyone by stating in an interview that the work day is too long for a diabetic and family man?? He didn’t know this before signing on to do a tv show?”
he said both his wife and daughter had surgery recently. he may have re-assessed his priorities in the aftermath of that and recently decided the job isn’t worth it and he’d rather be spending the time with his family instead. he can change his mind.
Sorry but this show just sucks. No chemistry between the two and plots are juvenile. Let this show fade.
Good for him, what’s the point if you have no quality of life?
I like the show and the addition of Seann has been a nice change. I don’t think this was news to the crew. They’ve been hitting the Roger is old joke a lot during these first 2 episodes. I fully expect Murtaugh to retire. Damon leaving for his health and family is something we see from actresses all the time, so I can’t begrudge the man that. I was shocked as hell to learn he was 58 and a grandfather of 7. Wow! Black truly doesn’t crack.
It’s not like Fox has plans for the show after the 13 episodes they ordered have aired anyway. Crawford’s supporters are spinning it as if Wayans is leaving the show on a whim but he’s not. He’s finishing off his contract. It’s probably time for Fox and Warner Bros. to let the show go. A 3-season run is a good run for a network show these days. I feel bad of Stifler though.
Interesting that everyone forgets that Damon has a rep for being a total d@&k himself. He quit because he never wanted to do the show in the first place, and it’s pretty clear that he wanted to outlast Crawford.
First of all…I’m SURE Damon is STILL SEETHING that Management let things get SO BAD WITH CC IN THE FIRST PLACE! So I’m sure…for HIM…it’s still a messed up situation that is no longer worth it.
He’s 58!?
That’s what I said! Damn!!
Oh man my husband is going to be so upset lol. He loves that show. When the stuff came out about Clayne Crawford he was like “everything I like gets canceled!!!!!! Or turns out to be bad!” And then he was enjoying SWS and that new storyline and this….this might put him over the edge, haha.
Okay I will admit I watch this show, and I have from the beginning. Blame NPR’s The Frame. Here are my thoughts which have been echoed by many commenters above. I do believe CC needed to stay in his lane, and I do believe that DW’s is tired. AND it sounds like LW sounds like a toxic work environment, in general. HOWEVER, I don’t think that DW is integral to the show, and I would hate to see Fox give up on it. Time has passed enough that there is a general flavor and some other person could fill DW’s shoes. I said this on another website, it might be fun to have some sort of grizzled female detective who has seen it all and is over the d*ck swinging that happens in jobs like these. I actually like SWS better than CC. I almost feel like he brings more hear to the table (if that’s possible). I know my opinion doesn’t really matter. I’m sure I will replace it with something else should it get cancelled, but I do enjoy the series. Frankly, DW looks like he gives no f*cks in every scene. Pay someone who actually wants to be there.
Maybe it was just a toxic culture in general. After all, it is where Clayne Crawford was hired and supported for 2 years.
If he’s a diabetic, I’m surprised it took this long to wear him down. I’m thirty and am getting to the point where sixteen hour days is too much, so I can’t imagine what it feels like at that age and that level of stress.
I am a fan of LW, I like Scott as the replacement, and I will be open to a Wayans replacement too. I think it’s a great formulaic action show, the supporting cast is outstanding, it’s filmed and edited very well, the stunts and car chases are amazing. Scott’s new character is root-worthy, he will be fine as the lead. The new Latina female partner for Bailey could be terrific. It’s still getting the ratings. Don’t throw away a good cast and series, Fox!! One more new cast member and the show could go for another 5 years!!
I agree. It’s a formulaic show.
I am a big fan of damon, i heard he endured a lot earlier on that show, hope to be seeing him soon, i also heard he’s leaving for health issues, he’s a diabetic that works 16 hour days, not good.
