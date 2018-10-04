Us Weekly: Angelina Jolie is ‘extremely hard to deal with,’ according to Team Pitt

Nowadays, I’m always suspicious when we go a full week without Brad Pitt smearing Angelina Jolie in the tabloids, or without Angelina’s lawyer issuing some new statement. Things have been quiet ever since the two-year anniversary of Angelina filing for divorce, which was September 20. That week, Entertainment Tonight published a story which was sourced from Team Pitt, all about how Brad and Angelina had called a “truce,” but only because Angelina finally apologized to Brad. Yeah, riiight. Basically, it was an undercover smear masquerading as a “no more drama” story. Well, two weeks later, Team Pitt is back at it again: they ran to Us Weekly to talk about how she’s “extremely hard to deal with.”

It’s far from over. Despite reports that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in a cease-fire regarding their nasty custody battle, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly they’re nowhere near making up.

“There is no truce,” the source says. “Angie is extremely hard to deal with, period. She wants what she wants, and no one is going to tell her otherwise.”

And since she changed her counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean in September, the fight for their six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Knox and Vivienne, 10 — has only intensified. “Angie is once again doing things that are interfering with Brad’s custodial time with the children,” the source says. “There have been several occasions in recent weeks in which the kids have been late, with Brad unable to reach anyone for answers.”

The actress, 43, has even started making indirect digs at the actor, from whom she split in 2016 after 12 years together. “I think it is not said enough how much we need the men in our lives to be strong and capable and the best they can be,” she recently told Hello! UK when asked about feminism.

A source close to Jolie has previously said none of these allegations are true. “Angelina remains focused on healing her family,” the family friend told Us in August. “She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.”

I guess I missed Angelina’s interview in Hello, but only Brad Pitt would be so butthurt about that quote. “I think it is not said enough how much we need the men in our lives to be strong and capable and the best they can be.” Is that an “indirect dig” or is it Angelina’s way of just shrugging and saying “men are trash, amirite?” As for the claim that Angelina is “interfering with Brad’s custodial time,” tell it to the court, I guess. Document it and tell it to the court, not Us Weekly. Also: they’re in LA, isn’t there always traffic in LA, and maybe that would explain the issue with “custodial time”? And for this: “Angie is extremely hard to deal with, period. She wants what she wants, and no one is going to tell her otherwise.” Angelina is amazing. He’s mad because she’s been done with his sh-t for years.

38 Responses to “Us Weekly: Angelina Jolie is ‘extremely hard to deal with,’ according to Team Pitt”

  1. Meg says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:43 am

    US Weekly sucks since they’ve been bought by American Media. They make up crap

    Reply
  2. CharliePenn says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:43 am

    When it comes to her children she certainly should want what she wants for them.

    Reply
  3. Denicah says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Never mind Angelina, has he dealt with the New Orleans lawsuit yet?

    Reply
  4. anp says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Angelina puts her children needs first, he puts his concerts first.

    Reply
  5. ANDREA1 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Team Pitt doesn’t know how to shut the hell up[ and quit whining

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Traffic? Angelina bought a house 1 mile from Brad’s house.

    Angelina and her team go through the legal route with evidence.

    Brad and his team go through media to smear and lie while not truly following the court order.

    As Kaiser said, if Angelina is doing something to obstruct, submit it to court with evidence.

    But I am willing to bet Angelina meant it when she said that she is out of this and it is now down to Brad, the children and court to heal the relationship.

    Angelina and Samantha really showed Brad & team that they won’t take his bullying and lying anymore. Samantha must have slapped them hard in court since not a peep from Brad’s team about the new order.

    Nonetheless, Angelina is living her life yet her children, rising career and probably dating in private.

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:54 am

    According to her ex husband lmao

    Reply
  8. anp says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:57 am

    He has never taken responsibility for NOLA. He wants to be seen as young man going to concerts and visiting art events.

    Reply
  9. Veronica S. says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Sounds like “difficult” just means, “Refuses to roll over and give him what he wants.”

    Reply
  10. Sutcliffe says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:09 am

    All abusivr men hate when women want anything other than them. She has been an ambassador for the UN and a guest lecturer at one of the world’s top universities. The most notable thing he has done in the last three years is assault his child before attempting to hijack a fuel truck.

    Reply
  11. CommentingBunny says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Yes, abusers often find their victims hard to deal with once they get out and stop taking & covering up for their crap. Mine certainly does.

    Reply
  12. TheHeat says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Remember all of those stories we used to hear about Brad running out of the room in tears, that we once scoffed at, back in the happy Brangelina days?
    Yeah, I’m willing to bet those were actually really accurate.

    Reply
  13. Pas says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Day by day, week by week, month by month. Brad and his team are getting more stupid.

    How can she interfere when the judge recommended her not to monitor the kids’ phone? Or the kids doesn’t want to talk to him. Didn’t it stated in the court order that she should not be late in dropping off the kids? Or if she did not do any of those, she will lose custody?

    And that quote. She’s talking about feminism. Don’t be so assuming brad, angie doesn’t want to talk about you.

    Reply
  14. AD says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:51 am

    BP behaviour is nauseating, no patience. He is really trying very hard to portray her ex as a difficult human being yet people who knows her has nothing to say but full of praise & admiration which says a lot about the mother of her children.
    Can’t stand the man! BP stick to your friends, enjoy yourself as you wish, no commitment, no responsibility & stop whining, leave your ex & children get on with their lives leave them alone! They don’t need you! You are free, go away!

    Reply
  15. anp says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Question why has not the lying tabloid media reported that BP has not been Photograph with his children going into the the 3rd year.

    Reply
  16. JoJo says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:52 am

    As others have said why hasn’t he ever addressed the Make It Right situation.Make a statement to at least pretend you care.

    Reply
  17. Melanie Myers says:
    October 4, 2018 at 11:03 am

    He’s mad because they are really her kids. He was just along for the ride.

    Reply
  18. Hmmm says:
    October 4, 2018 at 11:21 am

    So happy Angelina is still not talking to him. Lmao. Have y’all seen his new Aniston lookalike yogi girlfriend? Heheheh that’s all he’s cared about is trying to make is image appear as a kind of zac efron who every single good looking woman in the world wants. Turns out no a listers will touch him with Ben afflecks… Oops!

    Reply
  19. Slushee says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Yawn.

    Reply
  20. Gigi La Moore says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    At this point, I think they are probably both displaying pettiness. Very sad to see it end this way.

    Reply
  21. AD says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:29 am

    So, the children don’t answer his calls? He was unable to reach anybody for answers? The children are always late. I guess the children are dragging their feet to go & see him or simply they don’t want to be with him, why forced them? Let them stay where they feel safe & loved!
    Why blame Angelina all the time.

    Reply
  22. ANDREA1 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Thank you. He thinks we are all fools

    Reply
  23. Hmmm says:
    October 4, 2018 at 11:23 am

    It’s because then his publicist would have to admit that the kids do not want to be around him even after all this time. Well, perhaps if he had went to a real rehab and a real dr things would be settled… Instead he went to clay therapy and has a natural healer giving him ozone injections. 😂😂😂

    Reply

