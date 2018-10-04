The reviews are in for ‘Venom’ and wow, this movie sounds horrendously bad

Yesterday’s lead story in the links post was about how Lady Gaga’s baby monsters are trying to come for Venom’s wig. Venom and A Star Is Born are being released this week, and the Monsters want ASIB to be a big, major hit. It’s worth noting that, generally speaking, the films are supposed to appeal to different consumers. My guess is that ASIB’s core audience will skew towards women and people over 25. Venom’s core audience will be made up of boys and men – teenagers and dudes in their early 20s. But that hasn’t stopped the Little Monsters from trying to dissuade people from going to see Venom. But as several commentators pointed out though, Venom is perfectly capable of crashing and burning on its own.
There was an embargo on Venom’s reviews, and the embargo was lifted yesterday. Now we know why there was an embargo: Venom is most likely utter garbage. At Rotten Tomatoes, the all-critics score for Venom is 28%. The top-critics score is… 23%. The reviews are horrendous. Random thoughts from critics: “Venom may very well be the dumbest movie of the year,” “overwhelmingly mediocre film,” “It’s a mess, but wow, is it ever a fun, fascinating mess,” and “The first act of ‘Venom’ suggests we’re in for one of the worst films of 2018. Not in a fun way, mind you, but in that dull, dispiriting way where the lack of effort starts to feel like disrespect.”
For what it’s worth, The Hollywood Reporter’s box-office prognosticators say that Venom will likely open with $57-65 million, and ASIB will likely debut with $30 million.
I’d still rather see it over A Star is Born.
I’m not going to see a Star is Born because it’s not my kind of movie, but I thought that the preview was very promising. On the other hand, Venom is my kind of movie (and I like Tom Hardy) and I thought the preview was very lackluster, and I probably won’t see it. Who knows how accurate the previews are, but I do think the acting looked solid in ASIB.
Same, even though ASIB looks like it deserves its critical acclaim it’s not my thing. But probably I will end up seeing neither and maybe catching Venom on Netflix sometime.
I don’t want to see either. Venom has a good cast but that CGI thing repulses me. I hated the other 3 ASIB but I’m being dragged to see it tonight.
Riz Ahmed’s face in the last picture though…
I just said out loud, “Of course it’s bad!”
I don’t know what they were thinking making a standalone villain origin story film where Spiderman can never be included. Venom is a really cool villain, and a beloved villain, but much like the Han Solo movie, no one asked for this. If Marvel wanted to integrate Venom into their Spiderman series at some point — great! But this route was just not smart.
Without any desire to defend either of these flaming dumpster fires, the idea of citing Rotten Tomatoes is unreasonably offensive. It is an utterly useless system owned by NBC and Warner Bros. I have ZERO clue why anyone bothers to even use the site, let alone convince themselves that it serves any purpose other than promoting its owners interests.
Huh, I didn’t know WB had a stake in Rotten Tomatoes. That explains some of the films that got good scores and others that got bad – for no rational reason I could find. I’ve never let a lousy RT score prevent me from seeing a film I was really excited to see, but it has persuaded me into skipping some I was meh about to begin with.
Metacritic is better. It’s based on numerical scores out of 100, while Rotten Tomatoes is just good vs. bad. So if a review is “meh” RT can’t accurately capture it, but Metacritic can (“meh” = 50/100). https://www.metacritic.com/
Since Rotten Tomatoes is an aggregator (averaging the reviews of independent review sources) how do you propose WB can insert bias into the scores? Being selectively biased on which reviewers get tallied on a per-movie basis would be easy to catch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to say it right now: more often than not, Tom Hardy does not make great movies. He does a lot of good supporting roles (Dunkirk, whichever Batman one that was, Tinker, Tailor, Inception), and he has some great performances, but there is maybe more garbage than there is gold. And Taboo was darn near unwatchable.
I love him, but his role in Peaky Blinders really made me question that love. Accent is horrible. Acting is terrible. Anyways, I’m not sure I’m going to see this.
Oh god, Taboo. I’d wiped that from my mind, but I’m now reminded of that hat, that bloody hat…
I thought I would love Taboo, it is my genre and I like Hardy and I thought it would tackle British colonialism head-on. And it sucked. Sooooo boring. Sooooo dumb. Terrible plotting and dialogue and characters. What a waste.
Taboo was atrocious and borderline offensive.
I’ve actually heard from friends that it’s not bad at all.
A fun movie, that’s not deserving of the opprobrium being heaped on it.
I’m hearing its terrible.
More reason for me to see it!
You mean making a scary body horror movie that you then chop up to PG it smooth results in incoherent trash? Well, I never!
Didn’t even Hardy say the best FORTY MINUTES had been cut? They should’ve went/made/stuck with an “adult” supervillain horror flick (the first?), ESPECIALLY since released this time of year. “Logan” and “Deadpool (to a degree)” went anti-Marvel/Disney formula and flourished.
It looks awful. Like the cast though. But I wouldn’t watch it for free.
My brother got to see it in a preview yesterday . He messaged me this morning that he had a great time with the movie. So i’m taking his word that the movie is not that bad. Not that i’m planning to see it any time soon. I’m taking a break from superhero or supervillain movies for that matter.
Do people really still pay attention to what critics think? Venom is pure escapism – it’s totally fun, and Tom Hardy is great in it.
I watched it and it is everything you can expect from such a theme. Dumb, switch your brain off, enjoy the CGI, the music and stupid jokes. It is nothing breakthrough in either way good or bad. It’s a simple stupid comic movie. End of story. So if you look forward to be simply entertained for a while, go watch it if you are a fan of this genre. If not you can still go and get entertained. Just don’t expect a life changing experience. And this counts for all the movies of this genre…
I predicted 33% on Rotten Tomatoes for this movie and it came in even lower. I will never see this even for free but actually the reviews made it sound like it could be a so-bad-it’s-good kind of experience, which works for many people. The trailers made it look not-fun at all.
I could care less what the critics think. It’s a comic book movie and I am all in for the escapism. My son is very excited to see the movie and we will go this weekend. I’m sure we will enjoy it for what it is too. I’m not expecting Oscar caliber material duh!!
